American

Jacktown Ride & Hunt Club

11369 Center Hwy

North Huntingdon, PA 15642

ENTREES

8 OZ PUB STEAK

$24.00

BLACK ANGUS RIBEYE STEAK

$28.00

CATCH OF THE DAY

$28.00

CRAB CAKES

$32.00

FILET MIGNON

$45.00

FRIED SHRIMP DINNER

$24.00

LEMON THYME ROASTED CHICKEN

$22.00

LINGUINE PICCATA

$20.00

NEW YORK STRIP STEAK

$30.00

OPEN FACED RIBEYE DINNER

$22.00

PENNE POMODORO

$18.00

PORK PORTERHOUSE

$24.00

PRETZEL CRUSTED SALMON

$25.00

PULLED PORK MAC & CHEESE

$22.00

ROASTED LOBSTER TAILS

$35.00

SHRIMP & SCALLOP SCAMPI

$30.00

STEAK HOUSE CHICKEN

$20.00

VEAL & SHRIMP MILANESE

$32.00

VENISON LOIN CHOPS

$35.00

YELLOWFIN TUNA STEAK

$32.00

APPETIZERS

ASIAGO BANANA PEPPERS

$10.00

BATTERED MUSHROOMS

$10.00

BBQ Beef Bites

$15.00

BREADED CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

FILET TIPS

$25.00

FISH TACOS

$10.00

FRIED CLAMS

$16.00

GREEN BEAN FRIES

$8.00

NACHO SKINS

$10.00

PEI MUSSELS

$12.00

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$15.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS

$8.00

SPRING SCALLOPS

$20.00

WHITE QUESO NACHOS

$10.00

TUNA TACOS

$15.00

Sausage Sliders

$12.00

BLUE PLATE SPECIALS

HOT ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$12.00

MINI FISH SANDWICH

$10.00

BASH BURGER

$8.00

SHRIMP BASKET

$10.00

SUNDAY BREAKFAST

BOB'S BIG BREAKFAST

$12.00

CRAB CAKE BENEDICT

$18.00

CROQUE MADAME

$12.00

GRIDDLE COMBO

$12.00

LIL BREAKFAST

$8.00

OMELET PLATTER

$12.00

PASTRY PLATTER

$10.00

STEAK & EGGS

$20.00

SUNDAY ALA CARTE

2 FRENCH TOAST

$4.00

APPLEWOOD BACON

$4.00

FRESH FRUIT SALAD

$4.00

HOMEFRIES

$3.00

MAPLE ROASTED HAM

$4.00

ONE WAFFLE

$4.00

POTATO CASSEROLE

$3.00

RYE OR SOUR DOUGH TOAST

$2.00

SAUSAGE LINKS

$4.00

TWO EGGS YOUR WAY

$4.00

PRIME RIB

PRIME RIB QUEEN

$28.00

PRIME RIB KING

$32.00

Hoagies, Wraps & Sandwiches

Angus Hamburger

$11.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Black & Blue Prime Rib Hoagie

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken & Pepperoni Parmesan

$14.00

Cod Loin Sandwich

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Jack Mac

$13.00

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

Philly Beef Hoagie

$15.00

Rachel Sandwich

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Spring Salad

$12.00

Pittsburgh Salad

$10.00

Double Caesar Salad

$12.00

Double House Salad

$12.00

Small Spring Salad

$8.00

Soups

Quart Soup Du Jour

$16.00

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Ala Carte Sides

4 Oz Lobster Tail

$17.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Bar Snacks

$1.00

Blackened Chx Breast

$7.00

Chopped Bacon

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Crab Meat

$12.00

Green Onions

$0.50

Grilled Chx Breast

$6.00

Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp (4)

$10.00

Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

House French Fries

$3.00

Loaf of Bread

$2.00

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Penne Pomodoro

$5.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Red Shrimp (4 oz)

$8.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Sauteed Peppers

$2.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$3.00

Sautéed Onions

$2.00

Sea Scallops(4 oz)

$12.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Single Crab Cake

$15.00

Steak Fries

$4.00

Yellowfin Tuna

$25.00

Zoodle Medley

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Kids Fried Shirmp & Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$7.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$7.00

Large Kids Sundae

$2.50

Small Kids Sundae

$1.50

Desserts

Apple SpicedFunnel Cake Fries

$9.00

BERRIES & CREAM

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Lemon Berry Creme Brulee

$12.00

Planter's Fried Ice Cream Ball

$6.00

Pudding Parfait

$6.00

Raspberry Doughnut Cheesecake

$8.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Scoop of the Day Double

$6.00

Scoop of the Day Single

$4.00

Scoop of the Day Triple

$8.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Paid In Events

Club Picnic

$15.00

Craft Beer Club

$35.00

Golf Outing

$110.00

Membership Dues

$75.00+

Wine Club

$65.00

Monthly Club Event Tickets

$65.00

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

$15.00

Secret App

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Fried Provolone

$8.00

Secret Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Beer Battered Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Secret Entree

Blackened Salmon

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Chicken Romano

$25.00

Veal Parmesan

$28.00

SANDWICHES

1/2 PAN HOT SAUSAGE

$60.00

FULL PAN HOT SAUSAGE

$105.00

1/2 PAN KIELBASA & SAUERKRAUT

$60.00

FULL PAN KIELBASA & SAUERKRAUT

$105.00

1/2 PAN ITALIAN ROAST BEEF

$60.00

FULL PAN ITALIAN ROAST BEEF

$105.00

1/2 PAN PULLED PORK BBQ

$60.00

FULL PAN PULLED PORK BBQ

$105.00

MINI BUNS/DOZEN

$9.00

DINNER ROLLS/DOZEN

$8.00

ENTREES

1/2 PAN CARVED ROAST BEEF & GRAVY

$75.00

FULL PAN CARVED ROAST BEEF & GRAVY

$135.00

24 PC FRIED CHICKEN

$65.00

48 PC FRIED CHICKEN

$115.00

24 PC BAKED CHICKEN

$65.00

48 PC BAKED CHICKEN

$115.00

1/2 PAN CHICKEN MARSALA

$70.00

FULL PAN CHICKEN MARSALA

$125.00

1/2 PAN CHICKEN ROMANO

$70.00

FULL PAN CHICKEN ROMANO

$125.00

1/2 PAN HONEY BAKED HAM

$65.00

FULL PAN HONEY BAKED HAM

$115.00

1/2 PAN ROASTED TURKEY BREAST

$60.00

FULL PAN ROASTED TURKEY BREAST

$105.00

PASTAS

1/2 PAN PENNE IN RED SAUCE

$30.00

FULL PAN PENNE IN RED SAUCE

$55.00

1/2 PAN THREE CHEESE PENNE

$40.00

FULL PAN THREE CHEESE PENNE

$70.00

1/2 PAN MEAT LASAGNA

$55.00

1/2 PAN CHEESE LASAGNA

$55.00

FULL PAN MEAT LASAGNA

$95.00

FULL PAN CHEESE LASAGNA

$95.00

SIDES

Roasted Red Potatoes Half Pan

$30.00

Roasted Red Potatoes Full Pan

$55.00

Potato Cheddar Casserole Half Pan

$40.00

Potato Cheddar Casserole

$75.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Half Pan

$35.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Full Pan

$65.00

Mixed Vegetable Medley Half Pan

$35.00

Mixed Vegetable Medley Full Pan

$5.00

Baked Beans Half Pan

$30.00

Baked Beans Full Pan

$55.00

Green Beans Half Pan

$35.00

Green Beans Full Pan

$65.00

SALADS

TOSSED SALAD & DRESSING 1/2 PAN

$30.00

TOSSED SALAD & DRESSING FULL PAN

$55.00

COLESLAW 1/2 PAN

$20.00

COLESLAW FULL PAN

$30.00

PASTA SALAD 1/2 PAN

$30.00

PASTA SALAD FULL PAN

$55.00

MACARONI SALAD 1/2 PAN

$30.00

MACARONI SALAD FULL PAN

$55.00

POTATO SALAD 1/2 PAN

$30.00

POTATO SALAD FULL PAN

$55.00

ENTREES

1 ENTREE 2 SIDES

$25.00

1 ENTREE 3 SIDES

$26.50

2 ENTREES 2 SIDES

$29.00

2 ENTREES 3 SIDES

$30.50

2 ENTREES 4 SIDES

$31.50

3 ENTREES 3 SIDES

$35.00

Three Entrees 3 Sides Kalina Party

$23.00

2 ENTREES 5 SIDES

$33.00

CHRISTMAS TAKE OUT

MAPLE GLAZED HAM

$60.00

POT ROAST W/MUSHROOMS & ONIONS

$80.00

RED ROCK SHRIMP SCAMPI

$100.00

ROASTED COD LOIN

$80.00

SMASHED RED POTATOES

$25.00

AU GRATIN POTATOES

$25.00

VEGETABLE RICE PILAF

$25.00

GREEN BEANS W/MUSHROOMS

$25.00

HERB BUTTER CORN

$25.00

BROCCOLI, CAULIFLOWER & CARROTS

$25.00

SPINACH DIP W/PUMPERNICKLE

$20.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL (24 PCS)

$50.00

TOSSED SALAD W/DRESSING (5 PPL)

$15.00

DINNER FOR 4

POT ROAST W/MUSHRMS & ONIONS

$80.00Out of stock

HOMEMADE STUFFED CABBAGE

$50.00

COD LOIN

$70.00

ROCK SHRIMP SCAMPI

$90.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$65.00

CHICKEN ROMANO

$70.00

PENNE MARINARA W/MEATBALLS

$60.00

PENNE MARINARA W/GRILLED CHICKEN

$60.00

THANKSGIVING TAKE OUT

ROASTED TURKEY BREAST

$60.00

APPLEWOOD SMOKED HAM

$60.00

CLASSIC STUFFING

$20.00

TURKEY GRAVY

$12.00

MASHED POTATOES

$25.00

AU GRATIN POTATOES

$25.00

PECAN SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$25.00

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

$25.00

HERB BUTTER CORN

$20.00

10" PECAN PIE

$20.00

10" PUMPKIN PIE

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

11369 Center Hwy, North Huntingdon, PA 15642

Jacktown Ride & Hunt Club image
Jacktown Ride & Hunt Club image

