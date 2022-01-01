Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

JACO Juice and Taco

893 Reviews

$$

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HOT MESS
KILLER VEGGIE
FROMAN

BREAKFAST BURRITOS, TACOS & QUESADILLAS

BASIC

BASIC

$8.95

Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar

FROMAN

$9.75

Scrambled organic egg, chorizo, potato, caramelized onion and american cheese

HOT MESS

$9.75

Scrambled organic egg, sausage, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese

KILLER VEGGIE

$9.75

Scrambled organic egg, kale, spinach, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese

SIMPLETON

$7.95

Scrambled organic egg and american cheese

BREAKFAST TACO

$9.25

Two housemade corn tortillas with organic scrambled eff, monterey/cheddar, bean, pico and avocado

BREAKFAST VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$9.75

Organic scrambled egg, spinach, kale, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese

BACON HOT MESS QUESADILLA

$9.75

Organic scrambled egg, chopped bacon, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BLT BAGEL

BLT BAGEL

$9.50

NY style bagel (plain or everything), toasted with cream cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato *Can substitute avocado for cream cheese

FREE BIRD

$6.95

Organic scrambled egg sandwich with american cheese. Served on choice of NY style bagel (plain or everything) or croissant. *Can add bacon, sausage or chorizo

NY BAGEL

$3.95

Plain or everything bagel, toasted with choice of cream cheese or butter

BURRITOS

Braised Short Rib Santa Fe

$11.95

Braised short rib, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar

Chicken Santa Fe Burrito

$10.75

Chicken, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar

Easy Rider Burrito

$9.75

Rice, bean and monterey/cheddar

Raging Bull Burrito

$10.75

Pulled pork, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar

Roasted Veggie Burrito

$10.75

Seasonal vegetable, potato, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar

BYO Burrito

$10.75

Build your own

RICE BOWLS

ADOBO CHICKEN

$10.95

Rice, chicken breast, bean, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, shredded lettuce, pico and topped with cilantro

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$12.95

Rice, braised short rib, bean, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, shredded lettuce, pico and topped with cilantro

ROASTED VEGGIE

$10.95

Rice, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, kale, corn, spinach, pico and topped with cilantro

SLOW COOKED PORK

$10.95

Rice, slow cooked pork, bean, monterey/cheddar, cabbage slaw, pico and topped with cilantro

VEGAN RICE BOWL

$10.95

Rice, vegan chorizo, bean, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, roasted red pepper, pico and topped with cilantro

TACOS

SINGLE ADOBO CHICKEN

$4.75

Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa served on a homemade corn tortilla

SINGLE BACO

$4.50

Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa served on a homemade corn tortilla

SINGLE BEEF

$5.25

braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa served on a homemade corn tortilla

SINGLE CHORIZO

$4.75

Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa served on a hommade corn tortilla

SINGLE FISH

$4.75

North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa servced on a homemade corn tortilla

SINGLE PULLED PORK

$4.75

Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa served on a homemade corn tortilla

SINGLE TIJUANA

$4.50

Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, and cilantro served on a homemade corn tortilla

SINGLE TINGA

$4.75

Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa served on a homemade corn tortilla

SINGLE VEGAN VEGGIE

$4.75

Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, and tomatillo salsa served on a homemade corn tortilla

TWO ADOBO CHICKEN

$8.00

Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa served on a homemade corn tortilla

TWO BACO

$8.00

Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa served on a homemade corn tortilla

TWO BEEF

$9.00

braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa served on a homemade corn tortilla

TWO CHORIZO

$8.00

Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa served on a hommade corn tortilla

TWO FISH

$8.00

North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa servced on a homemade corn tortilla

TWO PULLED PORK

$8.00

Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa served on a homemade corn tortilla

TWO TIJUANA

$8.00

Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, and cilantro served on a homemade corn tortilla

TWO TINGA

$8.00

Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa served on a homemade corn tortilla

TWO VEGAN VEGGIE

$8.00

Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, and tomatillo salsa served on a homemade corn tortilla

QUESADILLAS

Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper

$9.95

Chicken, roasted red pepper, cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheese

Three Cheese

$7.95

Cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Braised short rib, caramelized onion, american/monterey/cheddar cheese. Served with a side of ketchup

Veggie

$9.95

Veggies, potato, cotija cheese, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheese

SIDES

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.95

RICE & BEANS

$4.50

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$3.25

SMALL GUACAMOLE

$2.25

LARGE SALSA

$2.00

SMALL SALSA

$1.25

PICO

$1.00

POBLANO CREMA SIDE

$1.00

SIDE BACON

$4.50

SIDE JALEPENO

$1.50

SIDE POTATOES

$4.00Out of stock

SIDE SAUSAGE

$2.00

SIDES EGGS

$4.00

TOMATILLO SIDE

$1.00

HANKS SIDE

$1.50

SIDE (2) CORN TORTILLA

$2.00

ACAI & PiTAYA BOWLS

ALL GOOD ACAI

$10.95

Blended: organic acai, banana, blueberry and almond milk Topping: Pineapple, banana, strawberry, chia and granola

PB ACAI

PB ACAI

$10.95

Blended: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, PB fit, flax seed and almond milk Topping: Strawberry, cacao nubs and granola

MOTHER OF DRAGONS

$10.95

Blended: pitaya, banana, pineapple and almond milk Topping: Pineapple, banana, coconut shavings, honey and granola

FUCHSIA FUEL

$10.95

Blended: pitaya, banana, mango, vanilla protein and almond milk Topping: Banana, goji berry, cacao nibs and granola

CHERRY BLOSSOM ACAI BOWL

$10.95Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

ACAI

ACAI

$9.25

Acai, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave

BROOKLYN

BROOKLYN

$9.25

Banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, cardamom, almond milk, fresh lemon juice and agave

BYO

BYO

$9.25

Build your own

CHERRY BLOSSOM SMOOTHIE

$9.25Out of stock
HIPSTER

HIPSTER

$9.25

Banana, hershey's chocolate syrup, nutella, graham and milk

ISLAND

ISLAND

$9.25

Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave

KEY LIME

KEY LIME

$9.25

Fresh lime juice, apple, avocado, van illa yogurt, graham and agave

MAD MANGO

MAD MANGO

$9.25

pineapple, mango, coconut water and agave

NUTTER BUTTER

NUTTER BUTTER

$9.25

Peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave

PB & J

PB & J

$9.25

Banana, blueberry, strawberry, peanut butter, kale and agave

PITAYA

PITAYA

$9.25

Pitaya, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave

PLAIN JANE

PLAIN JANE

$9.25

Strawberry, blueberry, vanilla yogurt, cinnamon and agave

SPINACH COLATA

SPINACH COLATA

$9.25

Banana, pineapple, spinach, coconut water, shredded coconut, chia and agave

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$9.25
WILD BUNCH

WILD BUNCH

$9.25

Strawberry, blueberry, banana and agave

YOLO

YOLO

$9.25

Strawberry, banana, kale, peanut butter, milk and agave

LARGE ACAI

LARGE ACAI

$10.25

Acai, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave

LARGE BROOKLYN

LARGE BROOKLYN

$10.25

Banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, cardamom, almond milk, fresh lemon juice and agave

LARGE BYO

LARGE BYO

$10.25

Build your own

LARGE HIPSTER

LARGE HIPSTER

$10.25

Banana, Hershey's chocolate syrup, Nutella, graham and milk

LARGE ISLAND IN THE SUN

LARGE ISLAND IN THE SUN

$10.25

Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave

LARGE KEY LIME

LARGE KEY LIME

$10.25

Fresh lime juice, apple, avocado, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave

LARGE MAD MANGO

LARGE MAD MANGO

$10.25

Pineapple, mango, coconut water and agave

LARGE NUTTER BUTTER

LARGE NUTTER BUTTER

$10.25

Peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave

LARGE PB & J

LARGE PB & J

$10.25

Banana, blueberry, strawberry, peanut butter, kale and agave

LARGE PITAYA

LARGE PITAYA

$10.25

Pitaya, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave

LARGE PLAIN JANE

LARGE PLAIN JANE

$10.25

Strawberry, blueberry, vanilla yogurt, cinnamon and agave

LARGE SPINACH COLATA

LARGE SPINACH COLATA

$10.25

Banana, pineapple, spinach, coconut water, shredded coconut, chia and agave

LARGE STRAWBERRY FEILDS

LARGE STRAWBERRY FEILDS

$10.25
LARGE WILD BUNCH

LARGE WILD BUNCH

$10.25

Strawberry, blueberry, banana and agave

LARGE YOLO

LARGE YOLO

$10.25

Strawberry, banana, kale, peanut butter, milk and agave

LARGE PUMPKIN

$10.25Out of stock

JUICES

BACO

$7.95

Fresh squeezed OJ, carrot and ginger

BLUEBERRY HILL

$8.95

Pineapple, kale, blueberry and coconut water

BYO

$7.95

Build your own

C-BABY

$8.95

Coconut water, OJ, lemon juice, turmeric, ginger, cayenne and agave

JUST BEET IT

$8.95

Beet, celery, apple, ginger and lemon juice

KITCHEN SINK

$8.95

Fresh apple juice, pineapple, banana, strawberry, mango, spinach, chia, flax seed, hemp protein and coconut water

LEMONADE

$4.95

MEAN GREEN

$8.95

Apple, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger and lime juice

NAKED CARROT

$6.75

NAKED ORANGE

$6.75

Fresh squeezed orange juice

ORANGEADE

$5.25

Fresh squeezed OJ, lemon and agave

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$8.95

Pineapple, kale, cucumber, OJ, coconut water and mint

THE STALKER

$8.95

Celery, ginger and lemon juice

LARGE BACO

$9.00

Fresh squeezed OJ, carrot and ginger

LARGE BLUEBERRY HILL

$9.95

Pineapple, kale, blueberry and coconut water

LARGE BYO

$9.95

Build your own

LARGE C-BABY

$9.95

Coconut water, OJ, lemon juice, turmeric, ginger, cayenne and agave

LARGE JUST BEET IT

$9.95

Beet, celery, apple, ginger and lemon juice

LARGE KITCHEN SINK

$9.95

Fresh apple juice, pineapple, banana, strawberry, mango, spinach, chia, flax seed, hemp protein and coconut water

LARGE LEMONADE

$9.00

LARGE MEAN GREEN

$9.95

Apple, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger and lime juice

LARGE NAKED CARROT

$8.50

LARGE NAKED ORANGE

$9.00

Fresh squeezed orange juice

LARGE ORANGE ADE

$7.25

fresh squeezed OJ, lemon and agave

LARGE PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$9.95

Pineapple, kale, cucumber, OJ, coconut water and mint

LARGE STALKER

$9.95

Celery, ginger and lemon juice

COFFEE/ ICE TEA

SMALL COFFEE

SMALL COFFEE

$2.25
LARGE COFFEE

LARGE COFFEE

$2.75

SMALL ICED COFFEE

$3.50

LARGE ICED COFFEE

$4.75

BOTTLED H20

$1.82

SMALL ICE TEA

$3.50

LARGE ICE TEA

$4.75

LG HOT TEA

$2.75

SM HOT TEA

$2.25

MILK

$2.25

COCONUT WATER

$3.50

CHOC MILK

$2.50

BAR FOR 10

BAR for 10

$129.00

BAR FOR 20

BAR for 20

$219.00

RICE & BEANS

RICE & BEANS for 10

$20.00

RICE & BEANS for 20

$30.00

ORGANIC MIXED GREENS

MIXED GREENS for 10

$25.00

MIXED GREENS for 20

$40.00

JACO FAMILY STYLE

TACO PARTY

$50.00

BURRITO BASH

$50.00

CHIPS WITH GUAC

$8.45
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Mission: Make it with Love – Make it Healthy – Make it Quick With our variety of tasty bites, nourishing juices and smoothies, JACO offers something for everyone in the family

Location

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

Gallery
JACO Juice and Taco image
JACO Juice and Taco image
JACO Juice and Taco image
JACO Juice and Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Rock - Rosslyn
orange star4.6 • 1,848
1501 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels
orange star4.0 • 125
1851 N. Moore St Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
Thunder Burger & Bar
orange star3.7 • 1,295
3056 M ST NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Chaia Tacos - Georgetown
orange starNo Reviews
3207 Grace St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - West End
orange starNo Reviews
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels - DC
orange star4.0 • 1,311
1718 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
orange star4.5 • 4,648
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Baked & Wired - Special Orders
orange star4.5 • 4,648
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Cafe Milano - Georgetown
orange star4.5 • 4,617
3251 Prospect St. NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Chez Billy Sud - Georgetown
orange star4.7 • 3,252
1039 31st St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
orange star4.7 • 2,592
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Das Ethiopian Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,932
1201 28th St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston