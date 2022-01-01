Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Juice & Smoothies

JACO Juice and Taco of Media

review star

No reviews yet

21 W State Street

Media, PA 19063

Order Again

Popular Items

ADOBO CHICKEN RICE BOWL
Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper
FREE BIRD

SMOOTHIES

SMALL ACAI

SMALL ACAI

$8.50

Acai, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave

SMALL BROOKLYN

SMALL BROOKLYN

$8.50

Banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, cardamom, almond milk, fresh lemon juice and agave

SMALL HIPSTER

SMALL HIPSTER

$8.50

Banana, Hershey's chocolate syrup, Nutella, graham and milk

SMALL HOLY FRAPP

SMALL HOLY FRAPP

$8.50

Coffee, banana, cacoa nibs, peanut butter, vanilla protein, dash of cinnamon and agave

SMALL ISLAND

SMALL ISLAND

$8.50

Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave

SMALL KEY LIME

SMALL KEY LIME

$8.50

Fresh lime juice, apple, avocado, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave

SMALL MAD MANGO

SMALL MAD MANGO

$8.50

Pineapple, mango, coconut water and agave

SMALL NUTTER BUTTER

SMALL NUTTER BUTTER

$8.50

Peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave

SMALL PB & J

SMALL PB & J

$8.50

Banana, blueberry, strawberry, peanut butter, kale and agave

SMALL PITAYA

SMALL PITAYA

$8.50

Pitaya, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave

SMALL PLAIN JANE

SMALL PLAIN JANE

$8.50

Strawberry, blueberry, vanilla yogurt, cinnamon and agave

SMALL SPINACH COLATA

SMALL SPINACH COLATA

$8.50

Banana, pineapple, spinach, coconut water, shredded coconut, chia and agave

SMALL STRAWBERRY FIELDS

SMALL STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$8.50

Strawberry, banana and agave

SMALL WILD BUNCH

SMALL WILD BUNCH

$8.50

Strawberry, blueberry, banana and agave

SMALL YOLO

SMALL YOLO

$8.50

Strawberry, banana, kale, peanut butter, milk and agave

SMALL PUMPKIN

$8.50
LARGE ACAI

LARGE ACAI

$9.50

Acai, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave

LARGE BROOKLYN

$9.50

Banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, cardamom, almond milk, fresh lemon juice and agave

LARGE HIPSTER

$9.50

Banana, Hershey's chocolate syrup, Nutella, graham and mile

LARGE HOLY FRAPP

$9.50

Coffee, banana, cacoa nibs, peanut butter, vanilla protein, dash of cinnamon and agave

LARGE ISLAND

$9.50

Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave

LARGE KEY LIME

$9.50

Fresh lime juice, apple, avocado, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave

LARGE MAD MANGO

$9.50

Pineapple, mango, coconut water and agave

LARGE NUTTER BUTTER

$9.50

Peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave

LARGE PB & J

$9.50

Banana, blueberry, strawberry, peanut butter, kale and agave

LARGE PITAYA

$9.50

Pitaya, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave

LARGE PLAIN JANE

$9.50

Strawberry, blueberry, vanilla yogurt, cinnamon and agave

LARGE SPINACH COLATA

$9.50

Banana, pineapple, spinach, coconut water, shredded coconut, chia and agave

LARGE STRAWBERRY FEILDS

$9.50

Strawberry, banana and agave

LARGE WILD BUNCH

$9.50

Strawberry, blueberry, banana and agave

LARGE YOLO

$9.50

Strawberry, banana, kale, peanut butter, milk and agave

LARGE PUMPKIN

$9.50

BREAKFAST BOWLS & SANDWICHES

FREE BIRD

$6.95

Organic scrambled egg sandwich with american cheese. Served on choice of Manhattan Bagel (plain or everything) or croissant.

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$3.95

Toasted with choice of cream cheese or butter

PLAIN BAGEL

$3.95

Toasted with choice of cream cheese or butter

CROISSANT

$3.95

Heated with choice of cream cheese or better

QUINOA PORRIDGE (NOT AVAILABLE AFTER NOON)

$6.95

Quinoa, creme, agave, cinnamon, cardamom and craisin. Topped with blueberry compote and candied almond (served until 12pm)

GUACAMOLE TOAST

$7.95

Toasted plain or everything open faced Manhattan bagel topped with guacamole and bacon

BLT

BLT

$8.95

Manhattan Bagel (plain or everything) toasted with cream cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato

GRANOLA

$6.95

Homemade granola topped with choice of almond milk, milk or vanilla yogurt

BREAKFAST BURRITOS, TACOS & QUESADILLA

BASIC

BASIC

$8.95

Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar

FROMAN

$9.75

Scrambled organic egg, chorizo, potato, caramelized onion and american cheese

HOT MESS

$9.75

Scrambled organic egg, sausage, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese

KILLER VEGGIE

$9.75

Scrambled organic egg, kale, spinach, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese

SIMPLETON

$7.95

Scrambled organic egg and american cheese

BREAKFAST TACO

$9.25

Two housemade corn tortillas with organic scrambled egg, monterey./cheddar, bean , pico and avocado

BREAKFAST VEGGIE QUES

$9.75

Organic scrambled egg, spinach, kale, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese

BACON HM QUESADILLA

$9.75

Organic scrambled egg, chopped bacon, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar, and american cheese

ACAI & PITAYA BOWLS

ALL GOOD ACAI

$10.95

Blended: organic acai, banana, blueberry and almond milk Topping: Pineapple, banana, strawberry, chia and granola

PB ACAI

PB ACAI

$10.95

Blended: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, flax seed and almond milk Topping: Strawberry, cacao nibs and granola

MAUI WOWI ACAI

$10.95Out of stock

MOTHER OF DRAGONS

$10.95

Blended: organic pitaya, banana, pineapple and almond milk Topping: Pineapple, banana, coconut shavings, honey and granola

FUCHSIA FUEL

$10.95

Blended: organic pitaya, banana, mango, vanilla protein, and almond milk Topping: Banana, goji berry, cacao nib and granola

HANKS SAUCE & GRANOLA BAGS

Bottle Hanks Heat

$9.00

Bottle Cilantro

$9.00

Bottle Herb Infused

$9.00

Bottle Camouflage

$9.00

Bottle Honey Habanero

$12.95

JUICES

SMALL BACO

$6.95

Fresh squeezed OJ, carrot and ginger

SMALL BLUEBERRY HILL

$6.95

Pineapple, kale, blueberry and coconut water

SMALL C-BABY

$6.95

Coconut water, OJ, lemon juice, turmeric, ginger, cayenne and agave

SMALL CELERY

$6.95

SMALL JUST BEET IT

$6.95

Beet, celery, apple, ginger and lemon juice

SMALL KITCHEN SINK

$8.95

Fresh apple juice, pineapple, banana, strawberry, mango, spinach, chia, flax seed, hemp protein and coconut water

SMALL LEMONADE

$4.00

SMALL MEAN GREEN

$6.95

Apple, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger and lime juice

SMALL NAKED CARROT

$6.20

SMALL NAKED ORANGE

$4.95

Fresh squeezed orange juice

SMALL ORANGEADE

$3.95

Fresh squeezed OJ, lemon and agave

SMALL PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$6.95

Pineapple, kale, cucumber, OJ, coconut water and mint

SMALL THE STALKER

$6.95

Celery, ginger and lemon juice

SMALL BUST A RIND DRINK

$6.95

SMALL BOOST ME UP DRINK

$6.95

SMALL BOOST & BUST COMBO DRINK

$6.95

1oz WHEAT GRASS SHOT

$4.25

2 oz WHEAT GRASS SHOT

$6.25

SPIRULINA SHOT

$4.95

2oz GINGER SHOT

$4.25

4oz GINGER SHOT

$6.25

LARGE BACO

$8.95

Fresh squeezed OJ, carrot and ginger

LARGE BLUEBERRY HILL

$8.95

Pineapple, kale, blueberry and coconut water

LARGE C-BABY

$8.95

Coconut water, OJ, lemon juice, turmeric, ginger, cayenne and agave

LARGE JUST BEET IT

$8.95

Beet, celery, apple, ginger and lemon juice

LARGE KITCHEN SINK

$10.95

Fresh apple juice, pineapple, banana, strawberry, mango, spinach, chia, flax seed, hemp protein and coconut water

LARGE LEMONADE

$4.95

LARGE MEAN GREEN

$8.95

Apple, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger and lime juice

LARGE NAKED CARROT

$7.95

LARGE NAKED ORANGE

$6.95

Fresh squeezed orange juice

LARGE ORANGE ADE

$5.94

LARGE PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$8.95

Pineapple, kale, cucumber, OJ, coconut water and mint

LARGE STALKER

$8.95

Celery, ginger and lemon juice

LARGE BOOST & BUST COMBO DRINK

$8.95

LARGE BOOST ME UP DRINK

$8.95

LARGE BUST A RIND DRINK

$8.95

1 oz Wheat Grass

$4.25

2 oz Wheat Grass

$6.25

QUESADILLA (Served after 11am)

Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper

$10.25

Chicken breast, roasted red pepper, cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheese

Three Cheese

$7.95

Cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95

Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, american/monterey/cheddar cheese. Served with a side of ketchup

Veggie

$10.25

Veggies, potato, cotija cheese, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheese

SHRIMP

$10.95

Grilled seasoned shrimp, mushrooms, sauteed spinach and cheese

BURRITOS (Served after 11am)

Braised Short Rib Santa Fe Burrito

$12.50

Local braised short rib, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, bean and monterey/cheddar

Chicken Santa Fe Burrito

$11.25

Chicken breast, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar

Easy Rider Burrito

$9.95

Rice, bean, and monterey/cheddar

Raging Bull Burrito

$11.25

Pulled pork, rice, bean, and monterey/cheddar

Roasted Veggie Burrito

$11.25

Seasonal vegetable, potato, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar

Mini Burrito (NO MODIFICATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS)

$7.95

Chicken breast, bean and cheese (no substitutions)

TACOS (Served After 11am)

SINGLE BACO

$4.95

Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE FISH

$5.50

North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE ADOBO CHICKEN

$5.50

Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE PULLED PORK

$5.50

Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE VEGAN VEGGIE

$5.50

Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, tomatillo salsa

SINGLE BRAISED SHORT RIB

$5.95

Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE TIJUANA

$4.95

Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, cilantro and side of hot sauce

SINGLE CHORIZO

$5.50

Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE TINGA

$5.50

Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE SHRIMP

$5.50

Marinated chili lime shrimp with shredded lettuce and poblano crema

TWO BACO

$8.95

Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

TWO FISH

$9.50

North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

TWO ADOBO CHICKEN

$9.50

Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

TWO PULLED PORK

$9.50

Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

TWO VEGAN VEGGIE

$9.50

Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, tomatillo salsa

TWO BRAISED SHORT RIB

$10.50

Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

TWO TIJUANA

$8.95

Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, cilantro and side of hot sauce

TWO CHORIZO

$9.50

Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

TWO TINGA

$9.50

Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

TWO SHRIMP

$9.50

Marinated chili lime shrimp with shredded lettuce and poblano crema

FOUR BACO

$16.95

Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR FISH

$16.95

North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR ADOBO CHICKEN

$16.95

Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR PULLED PORK

$16.95

Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR VEGAN VEGGIE

$16.95

Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, tomatillo salsa

FOUR BRAISED SHORT RIB

$16.95

Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR TIJUANA

$16.95

Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, cilantro and side of hot sauce

FOUR CHORIZO

$16.95

Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR TINGA

$16.95

Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR SHRIMP

$16.95

Marinated chili lime shrimp with shredded lettuce and poblano crema

RICE BOWLS (Served after 11am)

BRAISED SHORT RIB RICE BOWL

$12.50

Rice, local braised short rib, bean, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, toasted red pepper, shredded lettuce, pico, and topped with cilantro

ADOBO CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$11.25

Rice, chicken breast, bean, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, corn, pico, and topped with cilantro

SLOW COOKED PORK RICE BOWL

$11.25

Rice, slow cooked pork, bean, monterey/cheddar, cabbage slaw, pico, and topped with cilantro

AHI TUNA POKE BOWL

AHI TUNA POKE BOWL

$12.95Out of stock

Rice, marinated ahi tuna, cucumber, carrot, sliced avocado, cabbage slaw, pistachio, sesame seed and soyaki on side

ROASTED VEGGIE RICE BOWL

$11.25

Rice, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, kale, corn, spinach, pico, and topped with cilantro

VEGAN RICE BOWL

$11.25

Rice, vegan chorizo, bean, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, roasted red pepper, pico, and topped with cilantro

SHRIMP RICE BOWL

$11.50

Rice, grilled shrimp, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, pineapple salsa and topped with cilantro

SOUP OF THE DAY (please call the store for availability and type if we are serving)

Please call the store to see if we are serving soup today and if we are what type of soup it is

Soup of the Day

$5.95

GREENS

ARUGULA

$7.95

Craisin, cucumber, candied almond and strawberry served on a bed of arugula with a citrus vinaigrette

BAR FOR 10

Choice of 3 Bases and 3 Condiments 25 Homemade Corn Tortillas Complimentary Tortilla chips *Additional Condiments $3 each

BAR for 10

$129.00

Choice of 3 Bases and 3 Condiments 25 Homemade Corn Tortillas Complimentary Tortilla chips *Additional Condiments $3 each

BAR FOR 20

BAR for 20

$229.00

Choice of 5 Bases and 5 Condiments 50 Homemade Corn Tortilla Complimentary Tortilla Chips *Additional Condiments $5 each

FRESH GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE FOR 10

$25.00

GUACAMOLE FOR 20

$40.00

RICE & BEANS

RICE & BEANS for 10

$20.00

RICE & BEANS for 20

$30.00

ORGANIC MIXED GREENS

MIXED GREENS for 10

$25.00

MIXED GREENS for 20

$40.00

IMMUNITY SHOTS

VAMPIRE SLAYER

$4.25

Intervene: Carrot, lemon, ginger, cayenne -kills germs -early cold/flu intervention -cayenne reduces mucus -garlic is a natural antiseptic

BOOST ME UP

$4.25

Proactive: Apple, lemon, ginger, tumeric - proactive booster - rich with fiber - anti-inflammatory - vitamin c

BUST A RIND

$4.25

Bust a cold: Fresh pressed orange juice & rind, pineapple, carrot, ginger, raw honey - shortens cold/flu, sneezing & coughing - immune system support

the STALKER

$4.25

Cleansing: Celery juice, ginger, lemon - hearty healthy - liver detox - thyroid cleansing - vitamin C

COFFEE/ ICE TEA

SMALL COFFEE

SMALL COFFEE

$2.50
LARGE COFFEE

LARGE COFFEE

$2.95

SMALL ICED COFFEE

$3.50

LARGE ICED COFFEE

$4.50

SMALL HOT TEA

$2.50

LARGE HOT TEA

$2.95

BOTTLED H20

$1.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

SMALL ICED TEA

$3.50

LARGE ICED TEA

$4.50

HOT COCAO

$4.00Out of stock

HOT COCAO PEPPERMINT

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our Mission: Make it with Love – Make it Healthy – Make it Quick With our variety of tasty bites, nourishing juices and smoothies, JACO offers something for everyone in the family

JACO Juice and Taco of Media image
JACO Juice and Taco of Media image

