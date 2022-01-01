- Home
JACO Juice and Taco of Media
21 W State Street
Media, PA 19063
SMOOTHIES
SMALL ACAI
Acai, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave
SMALL BROOKLYN
Banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, cardamom, almond milk, fresh lemon juice and agave
SMALL HIPSTER
Banana, Hershey's chocolate syrup, Nutella, graham and milk
SMALL HOLY FRAPP
Coffee, banana, cacoa nibs, peanut butter, vanilla protein, dash of cinnamon and agave
SMALL ISLAND
Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave
SMALL KEY LIME
Fresh lime juice, apple, avocado, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave
SMALL MAD MANGO
Pineapple, mango, coconut water and agave
SMALL NUTTER BUTTER
Peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave
SMALL PB & J
Banana, blueberry, strawberry, peanut butter, kale and agave
SMALL PITAYA
Pitaya, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave
SMALL PLAIN JANE
Strawberry, blueberry, vanilla yogurt, cinnamon and agave
SMALL SPINACH COLATA
Banana, pineapple, spinach, coconut water, shredded coconut, chia and agave
SMALL STRAWBERRY FIELDS
Strawberry, banana and agave
SMALL WILD BUNCH
Strawberry, blueberry, banana and agave
SMALL YOLO
Strawberry, banana, kale, peanut butter, milk and agave
SMALL PUMPKIN
LARGE ACAI
Acai, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave
LARGE BROOKLYN
Banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, cardamom, almond milk, fresh lemon juice and agave
LARGE HIPSTER
Banana, Hershey's chocolate syrup, Nutella, graham and mile
LARGE HOLY FRAPP
Coffee, banana, cacoa nibs, peanut butter, vanilla protein, dash of cinnamon and agave
LARGE ISLAND
Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave
LARGE KEY LIME
Fresh lime juice, apple, avocado, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave
LARGE MAD MANGO
Pineapple, mango, coconut water and agave
LARGE NUTTER BUTTER
Peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave
LARGE PB & J
Banana, blueberry, strawberry, peanut butter, kale and agave
LARGE PITAYA
Pitaya, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave
LARGE PLAIN JANE
Strawberry, blueberry, vanilla yogurt, cinnamon and agave
LARGE SPINACH COLATA
Banana, pineapple, spinach, coconut water, shredded coconut, chia and agave
LARGE STRAWBERRY FEILDS
Strawberry, banana and agave
LARGE WILD BUNCH
Strawberry, blueberry, banana and agave
LARGE YOLO
Strawberry, banana, kale, peanut butter, milk and agave
LARGE PUMPKIN
BREAKFAST BOWLS & SANDWICHES
FREE BIRD
Organic scrambled egg sandwich with american cheese. Served on choice of Manhattan Bagel (plain or everything) or croissant.
EVERYTHING BAGEL
Toasted with choice of cream cheese or butter
PLAIN BAGEL
Toasted with choice of cream cheese or butter
CROISSANT
Heated with choice of cream cheese or better
QUINOA PORRIDGE (NOT AVAILABLE AFTER NOON)
Quinoa, creme, agave, cinnamon, cardamom and craisin. Topped with blueberry compote and candied almond (served until 12pm)
GUACAMOLE TOAST
Toasted plain or everything open faced Manhattan bagel topped with guacamole and bacon
BLT
Manhattan Bagel (plain or everything) toasted with cream cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato
GRANOLA
Homemade granola topped with choice of almond milk, milk or vanilla yogurt
BREAKFAST BURRITOS, TACOS & QUESADILLA
BASIC
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
FROMAN
Scrambled organic egg, chorizo, potato, caramelized onion and american cheese
HOT MESS
Scrambled organic egg, sausage, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese
KILLER VEGGIE
Scrambled organic egg, kale, spinach, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese
SIMPLETON
Scrambled organic egg and american cheese
BREAKFAST TACO
Two housemade corn tortillas with organic scrambled egg, monterey./cheddar, bean , pico and avocado
BREAKFAST VEGGIE QUES
Organic scrambled egg, spinach, kale, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese
BACON HM QUESADILLA
Organic scrambled egg, chopped bacon, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar, and american cheese
SIDES
CHIPS & SALSA
RICE & BEANS
BOWL OF CHEESE
HANKS SIDE
CREMA SIDE
SMALL GUACAMOLE
LARGE GUACAMOLE
PINT GUACAMOLE
SMALL SALSA
LARGE SALSA
PICO
SIDE BACON
SIDE JALAPEÑO
SIDE POTATOES
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDES EGGS
AVACADO
BANANA
SIDE (2) CORN TORTILLA
ACAI & PITAYA BOWLS
ALL GOOD ACAI
Blended: organic acai, banana, blueberry and almond milk Topping: Pineapple, banana, strawberry, chia and granola
PB ACAI
Blended: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, flax seed and almond milk Topping: Strawberry, cacao nibs and granola
MAUI WOWI ACAI
MOTHER OF DRAGONS
Blended: organic pitaya, banana, pineapple and almond milk Topping: Pineapple, banana, coconut shavings, honey and granola
FUCHSIA FUEL
Blended: organic pitaya, banana, mango, vanilla protein, and almond milk Topping: Banana, goji berry, cacao nib and granola
JUICES
SMALL BACO
Fresh squeezed OJ, carrot and ginger
SMALL BLUEBERRY HILL
Pineapple, kale, blueberry and coconut water
SMALL C-BABY
Coconut water, OJ, lemon juice, turmeric, ginger, cayenne and agave
SMALL CELERY
SMALL JUST BEET IT
Beet, celery, apple, ginger and lemon juice
SMALL KITCHEN SINK
Fresh apple juice, pineapple, banana, strawberry, mango, spinach, chia, flax seed, hemp protein and coconut water
SMALL LEMONADE
SMALL MEAN GREEN
Apple, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger and lime juice
SMALL NAKED CARROT
SMALL NAKED ORANGE
Fresh squeezed orange juice
SMALL ORANGEADE
Fresh squeezed OJ, lemon and agave
SMALL PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
Pineapple, kale, cucumber, OJ, coconut water and mint
SMALL THE STALKER
Celery, ginger and lemon juice
SMALL BUST A RIND DRINK
SMALL BOOST ME UP DRINK
SMALL BOOST & BUST COMBO DRINK
1oz WHEAT GRASS SHOT
2 oz WHEAT GRASS SHOT
SPIRULINA SHOT
2oz GINGER SHOT
4oz GINGER SHOT
LARGE BACO
Fresh squeezed OJ, carrot and ginger
LARGE BLUEBERRY HILL
Pineapple, kale, blueberry and coconut water
LARGE C-BABY
Coconut water, OJ, lemon juice, turmeric, ginger, cayenne and agave
LARGE JUST BEET IT
Beet, celery, apple, ginger and lemon juice
LARGE KITCHEN SINK
Fresh apple juice, pineapple, banana, strawberry, mango, spinach, chia, flax seed, hemp protein and coconut water
LARGE LEMONADE
LARGE MEAN GREEN
Apple, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger and lime juice
LARGE NAKED CARROT
LARGE NAKED ORANGE
Fresh squeezed orange juice
LARGE ORANGE ADE
LARGE PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
Pineapple, kale, cucumber, OJ, coconut water and mint
LARGE STALKER
Celery, ginger and lemon juice
LARGE BOOST & BUST COMBO DRINK
LARGE BOOST ME UP DRINK
LARGE BUST A RIND DRINK
1 oz Wheat Grass
2 oz Wheat Grass
QUESADILLA (Served after 11am)
Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper
Chicken breast, roasted red pepper, cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheese
Three Cheese
Cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca
Philly Cheesesteak
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, american/monterey/cheddar cheese. Served with a side of ketchup
Veggie
Veggies, potato, cotija cheese, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheese
SHRIMP
Grilled seasoned shrimp, mushrooms, sauteed spinach and cheese
BURRITOS (Served after 11am)
Braised Short Rib Santa Fe Burrito
Local braised short rib, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, bean and monterey/cheddar
Chicken Santa Fe Burrito
Chicken breast, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
Easy Rider Burrito
Rice, bean, and monterey/cheddar
Raging Bull Burrito
Pulled pork, rice, bean, and monterey/cheddar
Roasted Veggie Burrito
Seasonal vegetable, potato, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
Mini Burrito (NO MODIFICATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS)
Chicken breast, bean and cheese (no substitutions)
TACOS (Served After 11am)
SINGLE BACO
Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE FISH
North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE ADOBO CHICKEN
Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE PULLED PORK
Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE VEGAN VEGGIE
Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, tomatillo salsa
SINGLE BRAISED SHORT RIB
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE TIJUANA
Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, cilantro and side of hot sauce
SINGLE CHORIZO
Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE TINGA
Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE SHRIMP
Marinated chili lime shrimp with shredded lettuce and poblano crema
TWO BACO
Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
TWO FISH
North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
TWO ADOBO CHICKEN
Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
TWO PULLED PORK
Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
TWO VEGAN VEGGIE
Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, tomatillo salsa
TWO BRAISED SHORT RIB
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
TWO TIJUANA
Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, cilantro and side of hot sauce
TWO CHORIZO
Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
TWO TINGA
Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
TWO SHRIMP
Marinated chili lime shrimp with shredded lettuce and poblano crema
FOUR BACO
Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR FISH
North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR ADOBO CHICKEN
Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR PULLED PORK
Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR VEGAN VEGGIE
Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, tomatillo salsa
FOUR BRAISED SHORT RIB
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR TIJUANA
Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, cilantro and side of hot sauce
FOUR CHORIZO
Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR TINGA
Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR SHRIMP
Marinated chili lime shrimp with shredded lettuce and poblano crema
RICE BOWLS (Served after 11am)
BRAISED SHORT RIB RICE BOWL
Rice, local braised short rib, bean, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, toasted red pepper, shredded lettuce, pico, and topped with cilantro
ADOBO CHICKEN RICE BOWL
Rice, chicken breast, bean, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, corn, pico, and topped with cilantro
SLOW COOKED PORK RICE BOWL
Rice, slow cooked pork, bean, monterey/cheddar, cabbage slaw, pico, and topped with cilantro
AHI TUNA POKE BOWL
Rice, marinated ahi tuna, cucumber, carrot, sliced avocado, cabbage slaw, pistachio, sesame seed and soyaki on side
ROASTED VEGGIE RICE BOWL
Rice, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, kale, corn, spinach, pico, and topped with cilantro
VEGAN RICE BOWL
Rice, vegan chorizo, bean, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, roasted red pepper, pico, and topped with cilantro
SHRIMP RICE BOWL
Rice, grilled shrimp, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, pineapple salsa and topped with cilantro
SOUP OF THE DAY (please call the store for availability and type if we are serving)
GREENS
BAR FOR 10
BAR FOR 20
FRESH GUACAMOLE
ORGANIC MIXED GREENS
IMMUNITY SHOTS
VAMPIRE SLAYER
Intervene: Carrot, lemon, ginger, cayenne -kills germs -early cold/flu intervention -cayenne reduces mucus -garlic is a natural antiseptic
BOOST ME UP
Proactive: Apple, lemon, ginger, tumeric - proactive booster - rich with fiber - anti-inflammatory - vitamin c
BUST A RIND
Bust a cold: Fresh pressed orange juice & rind, pineapple, carrot, ginger, raw honey - shortens cold/flu, sneezing & coughing - immune system support
the STALKER
Cleansing: Celery juice, ginger, lemon - hearty healthy - liver detox - thyroid cleansing - vitamin C
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Our Mission: Make it with Love – Make it Healthy – Make it Quick With our variety of tasty bites, nourishing juices and smoothies, JACO offers something for everyone in the family
21 W State Street, Media, PA 19063