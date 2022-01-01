Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Juice & Smoothies

JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester JACO West Chester

3,796 Reviews

$

8 W Gay St

West Chester, PA 19380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HOT MESS
FREE BIRD
BASIC

BREAKFAST BOWLS

QUINOA PORRIDGE (NOT AVAILABLE AFTER NOON)

$6.95

Quinoa, creme, agave, cinnamon, cardamom and craisin. Topped with blueberry compote and candied almond. (Served until noon)

HOUSEMADE GRANOLA

$6.95

Housemade granola topped with choice of almond milk, milk or vanilla yogurt

BREAKFAST BURRITOS, TACOS & QUESADILLAS

BASIC

BASIC

$8.95

Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar

FROMAN

$9.75

Scrambled organic egg, chorizo, potato, caramelized onion and american cheese

HOT MESS

$9.75

Scrambled organic egg, sausage, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese

KILLER VEGGIE

$9.75

Scrambled organic egg, kale, spinach, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese

SIMPLETON

$7.95

Scrambled organic egg and american cheese

BREAKFAST TACO

$9.25

Two housemade corn tortillas with organic scrambled egg, monterey/cheddar, bean, pico and avocado

BREAKFAST VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$9.75

Organic scrambled egg, spinach, kale, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese

BACON HOT MESS QUESADILLA

$9.75

Organic scrambled egg, chopped bacon, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

NY BAGEL

$3.95

Plain or everything Manhattan Bagel, toasted with choice of cream cheese or butter

FREE BIRD

$6.95

Organic scrambled egg sandwich with american cheese. Served on choice of Manhattan Bagel (plain or everything) or croissant *Add bacon, sausage, housemade chorizo

BLT BAGEL

BLT BAGEL

$8.95

Manhattan Bagel (plain or everything), toasted with cream cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato. *Substitute avocado for cream cheese

SIDES

SMALL GUACAMOLE

$2.25

SMALL SALSA

$1.25

RICE & BEANS (Served after 11am)

$3.95
CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.50

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$3.25

LARGE SALSA

$2.25

HANKS SIDE

$1.50

SIDE SAUSAGE

$2.50

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDES EGGS

$4.00

SIDE JALEPENO

$2.00

SIDE (2) CORN TORTILLA

$2.00

POBLANO CREMA SIDE

$1.00

BANANA

$1.00

FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.00

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$3.25

SIDE POTATOES

$4.00

PICO

$1.00

SMALL TOMATILLO

$1.00

LARGE TOMATILLO

$2.00

GREENS (Served after 11am)

ARUGALA

$7.95

Craisin, cucumber, candied almond and strawberry with a citrus vinaigrette

TACOS (Served After 11am)

SINGLE ADOBO CHICKEN

$5.50

Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE BACO

$4.95

Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE BRAISED SHORT RIB

$5.95

Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE CHORIZO

$5.50

Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE FISH

$5.50

North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE PULLED PORK

$5.50

Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE TIJUANA

$4.95

Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, cilantro and side of hot sauce

SINGLE TINGA

$5.50

Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

SINGLE VEGAN VEGGIE

$5.50

Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, and tomatillo salsa

TWO BACO

$8.95

Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

TWO FISH

$9.50

North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

TWO ADOBO CHICKEN

$9.50

Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

TWO PULLED PORK

$9.50

Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

TWO VEGAN VEGGIE

$9.50

Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, and tomatillo salsa

TWO BRAISED SHORT RIB

$10.50

Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema, and tomatillo salsa

TWO TIJUANA

$8.95

Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, cilantro and side of hot sauce

TWO CHORIZO

$9.50

Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema, and tomatillo salsa

TWO TINGA

$9.50

Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR ADOBO CHICKEN

$16.95

Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR BACO

$16.95

Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR BRAISED SHORT RIB

$16.95

Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR CHORIZO

$16.95

Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR FISH

$16.95

North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa

FOUR PULLED PORK

$16.95

Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema, and tomatillo salsa

FOUR TIJUANA

$16.95

Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, cilantro and side of hot sauce

FOUR TINGA

$16.95

Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema, and tomatillo salsa

FOUR VEGAN VEGGIE

$16.95

Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, and tomatillo salsa

BURRITOS (Served after 11am)

BRAISED SHORT RIB SANTA FE BURRITO

$12.50

Local braised short rib, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, bean and monterey/cheddar

CHICKEN SANTA FE BURRITO

$11.25

Chicken breast, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar

EASY RIDER BURRITO

$9.95

Rice, bean and monterey/cheddar

RAGING BULL BURRITO

$11.25

Pulled pork, rice, bean, and monterey/cheddar

ROASTED VEGGIE BURRITO

$11.25

Seasonal vegetable, potato, rick, bean and monterey/cheddar

MINI BURRITO

$7.95

Chicken, rice, bean and cheese (no substitutions)

QUESADILLA (Served after 11am)

CHICKEN & ROASTED RED PEPPER

$10.25

Chicken, roasted red pepper, cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheeses

THREE CHEESE

$7.95

Cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.95

LOcal braised short rib, caramelized onion, american/monterey/cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of kethup

VEGGIE

$10.25

Veggies, potato, cotija cheese, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheese

RICE BOWLS (Served after 11am)

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$12.50

Rice, local braised short rib, bean, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, shredded lettuce, pico and topped with cilantro

ADOBO CHICKEN

$11.25

Rice, chicken breast, bean, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, corn, pico, and topped with cilantro

SLOW COOKED PORK

$11.25

Rice, slow cooked pork, bean, monterey/cheddar, cabbage slaw, pico, and topped with cilantro

AHI TUNA POKE

AHI TUNA POKE

$12.95Out of stock

Rice, marinated ahi tuna, crisp cucumber and carrot, sliced avocado, cabbage slaw, pistachio, sesame seed, and soyaki on side

ROASTED VEGGIE

$11.25

Rice, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, kale, corn, spinach, pico, and topped with cilantro

VEGAN

$11.25

Rice, vegan chorizo, bean, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, roasted red pepper, pico, and topped with cilantro

SOUP (Please call the store to see if available)

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.50

Please call the store to see if we are serving soup today and if we are what type of soup it is

SIDES

SMALL GUACAMOLE

$2.25

SMALL SALSA

$1.25

RICE & BEANS (Served after 11am)

$3.95
CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.50

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$3.25

LARGE SALSA

$2.25

HANKS SIDE

$1.50

SIDE SAUSAGE

$2.50

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDES EGGS

$4.00

SIDE JALEPENO

$2.00

SIDE (2) CORN TORTILLA

$2.00

POBLANO CREMA SIDE

$1.00

BANANA

$1.00

FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.00

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$3.25

SIDE POTATOES

$4.00

PICO

$1.00

SMALL TOMATILLO

$1.00

LARGE TOMATILLO

$2.00

ACAI & PiTAYA BOWLS

ALL GOOD ACAI

$10.95

Blended: organic acai, banana, blueberry and almond milk Topping: Pineapple, banana, strawberry, chia and granola

PB ACAI

PB ACAI

$10.95

Blended: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, PB fit, flax seed and almond milk Topping: Strawberry, cacao nib and granola

MAUI WOWI ACAI

$10.95

MOTHER OF DRAGONS

$10.95

Blended: organic pitaya, banana, pineapple and almond milk Topping: Pineapple, banana, coconut shavings, honey and granola

FUCHSIA FUEL

$10.95

Blended: organic pitaya, banana, mango, vanilla protein, and almond milk Topping: Banana, goji berry, cacao nib and granola

SMOOTHIES

ACAI SMALL

ACAI SMALL

$8.50

Acai, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave

BROOKE HOUSE SMALL

BROOKE HOUSE SMALL

$8.50

Coffee, banana, cacoa nibs, peanut butter, vanilla protein, dash of cinnamon and agave

BROOKLYN SMALL

BROOKLYN SMALL

$8.50

Banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, cardamom, almond milk, fresh lemon juice and agave

HIPSTER SMALL

HIPSTER SMALL

$8.50

Banana, Hershey's chocolate syrup, Nutella, graham and milk

ISLAND SMALL

ISLAND SMALL

$8.50

Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave

KEY LIME SMALL

KEY LIME SMALL

$8.50

Fresh lime juice, apple, avocado, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave

MAD MANGO SMALL

MAD MANGO SMALL

$8.50

Pineapple, mango, coconut water and agave

NUTTER BUTTER SMALL

NUTTER BUTTER SMALL

$8.50

Peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave

PB & J SMALL

PB & J SMALL

$8.50

Banana, blueberry, strawberry, peanut butter, kale and agave

PITAYA SMALL

PITAYA SMALL

$8.50

Pitaya, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave

PLAIN JANE SMALL

PLAIN JANE SMALL

$8.50

Strawberry, blueberry, vanilla yogurt, cinnamon and agave

PUMPKIN SMALL

$8.50
SPINACH COLATA SMALL

SPINACH COLATA SMALL

$8.50

Banana, pineapple, spinach, coconut water, shredded coconut, chia and agave

STRAWBERRY FIELDS SMALL

STRAWBERRY FIELDS SMALL

$8.50

Strawberry, banana and agave

WILD BUNCH SMALL

WILD BUNCH SMALL

$8.50

Strawberry, blueberry, banana and agave

YOLO SMALL

YOLO SMALL

$8.50

Strawberry, banana, kale, peanut butter, milk and agave

ACAI LARGE

ACAI LARGE

$9.50

Acai, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave

BROOKE HOUSE LARGE

BROOKE HOUSE LARGE

$9.50

Coffee, banana, cacoa nibs, peanut butter, vanilla protein, dash of cinnamon and agave

BROOKLYN LARGE

BROOKLYN LARGE

$9.50

Banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, cardamom, almond milk, fresh lemon juice and agave

HIPSTER LARGE

HIPSTER LARGE

$9.50

Banana, Hershey's chocolate syrup, Nutella, graham and milk

ISLAND LARGE

ISLAND LARGE

$9.50

Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave

KEY LIME LARGE

KEY LIME LARGE

$9.50

Fresh lime juice, apple, avocado, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave

MAD MANGO LARGE

MAD MANGO LARGE

$9.50

Pineapple, mango, coconut water and agave

NUTTER BUTTER LARGE

NUTTER BUTTER LARGE

$9.50

Peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave

PB & J LARGE

PB & J LARGE

$9.50

Banana, blueberry, strawberry, peanut butter, kale and agave

PITAYA LARGE

PITAYA LARGE

$9.50

Pitaya, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave

PLAIN JANE LARGE

PLAIN JANE LARGE

$9.50

Strawberry, blueberry, vanilla yogurt, cinnamon and agave

PUMPKIN LARGE

$9.50
SPINACH COLATA LARGE

SPINACH COLATA LARGE

$9.50

Banana, pineapple, spinach, coconut water, shredded coconut, chia and agave

STRAWBERRY FEILDS LARGE

STRAWBERRY FEILDS LARGE

$9.50

Strawberry, banana and agave

WILD BUNCH LARGE

WILD BUNCH LARGE

$9.50

Strawberry, blueberry, banana and agave

YOLO LARGE

YOLO LARGE

$9.50

Strawberry, banana, kale, peanut butter, milk and agave

JUICES

1 oz GINGER SHOT

$4.00

1oz WHEAT GRASS SHOT

$4.25

2 oz GINGER SHOT

$4.50

2 oz WHEAT GRASS SHOT

$6.25

APPLE LEMON GINGER

$4.25

BACO SMALL

$6.95

Fresh squeezed OJ, carrot and ginger

BLUEBERRY HILL SMALL

$6.95

Pineapple, kale, blueberry and coconut water

C-BABY SMALL

$6.95

Coconut water, OJ, lemon juice, turmeric, ginger, cayenne and agave

JUST BEET IT SMALL

$6.95

Beet, celery, apple, ginger and lemon juice

KITCHEN SINK SMALL

$8.95

Fresh apple juice, pineapple, kale, blueberry and coconut water

LEMONADE SMALL

$4.00Out of stock

MEAN GREEN SMALL

$6.95

Apple, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger and lime juice

NAKED CARROT SMALL

$6.25

THE STALKER SMALL

$6.95

Celery, ginger and lemon juice

NAKED ORANGE SMALL

$4.95

Fresh squeezed orange juice

ORANGEADE SMALL

$3.95

Fresh squeezed OJ, lemon, and agave

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS SMALL

$6.95

Pineapple, kale, cucumber, OJ, coconut water and mint

WATERMELON MINT SMALL

$6.25Out of stock

IMMUNITY SHOT DRINKS SMALL

$6.95

Make an Immunity shot a drink

NAKED CELERY SMALL

$6.95

BACO LARGE

$8.95

Fresh squeezed OJ, carrot and ginger

BLUEBERRY HILL LARGE

$8.95

Pineapple, kale, blueberry and coconut water

C-BABY LARGE

$8.95

Coconut water, OJ, lemon juice, turmeric, ginger, cayenne and agave

JUST BEET IT LARGE

$8.95

Beet, celery, apple, ginger and lemon juice

KITCHEN SINK LARGE

$10.95

Fresh apple juice, pineapple, banana, strawberry, mango, spinach, chia, flax seed, hemp protein and coconut water

LEMONADE LARGE

$5.00Out of stock

MEAN GREEN LARGE

$8.95

Apple, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger and lime juice

NAKED CARROT LARGE

$8.95

NAKED CELERY LARGE

$8.95

NAKED ORANGE LARGE

$6.95

Fresh squeezed orange juice

ORANGE ADE LARGE

$5.94

Fresh squeezed OJ, lemon and agave

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS LARGE

$8.95

Pineapple, kale, cucumber, OJ, coconut water and mint

THE STALKER LARGE

$8.95

Celery, ginger, and lemon juice

WATERMELON MINT LARGE

$8.95Out of stock

IMMUNITY SHOT DRINK LARGE

$8.95

BEVERAGES

SMALL COFFEE

SMALL COFFEE

$2.50
LARGE COFFEE

LARGE COFFEE

$2.95

SMALL ICED COFFEE

$3.50

LARGE ICED COFFEE

$4.50

SMALL ICE TEA

$3.50

LARGE ICE TEA

$4.50

BOTTLED H20

$1.50

LG HOT TEA

$2.95

SM HOT TEA

$2.50

MILK

$2.50

HOT CHOC

$2.83Out of stock

APPLE CIDER

$2.83Out of stock

CHOC MILK

$3.00

IMMUNITY SHOTS

BOOST ME UP

$4.25

Pro-active Apple, lemon, ginger, tumeric Proactive booster; rich with fiber; anti-inflammatory; vitamin C

VAMPIRE SLAYER

$4.25

Intervene Carrot, lemon, ginger, cayenne Kills germs; early cold/flu intervention; cayenne reduces mucus; garlic is a natural antiseptic

BUST A RIND

$4.25

Bust a cold Fresh pressed orange juice & rind, pineapple, carrot, ginger, raw honey Shortens cold/flu; sneezing & coughing; immune system support

STALKER SHOT

$4.25

Cleansing Celery juice, ginger, lemon Heart healthy; liver detox; thyroid cleansing; vitamin C

BAR FOR 10

Choice of 3 Bases and 3 Condiments 25 Homemade Corn Tortillas Complimentary Tortilla chips *Additional Condiments $3 each

BAR for 10

$129.00

Choice of 3 Bases and 3 Condiments 25 Homemade Corn Tortillas Complimentary Tortilla chips *Additional Condiments $3 each

BAR FOR 20

Choice of 5 Bases and 5 Condiments 50 Homemade Corn Tortilla Complimentary Tortilla Chips *Additional Condiments $5 each

BAR FOR 20

$229.00

Choice of 5 Bases and 5 Condiments 50 Homemade Corn Tortilla Complimentary Tortilla Chips *Additional Condiments $5 each

FRESH GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE FOR 10

$25.00

GUACAMOLE FOR 20

$40.00

ORGANIC MIXED GREENS

MIXED GREENS for 10

$25.00

MIXED GREENS for 20

$40.00

RICE & BEANS

RICE & BEANS for 10

$20.00

RICE & BEANS for 20

$30.00

HANKS SAUCE

HANKS HEAT

$9.00

CILANTRO

$9.00

HERB INFUSED

$9.00

CAMOUFLAGE

$9.00

HONEY HABANERO

$12.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our Mission: Make it with Love – Make it Healthy – Make it Quick With our variety of tasty bites, nourishing juices and smoothies, JACO offers something for everyone in the family

Website

Location

8 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

Gallery
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester image
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bagel Bistro
orange star3.8 • 172
1502 W Chester Pike West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
orange starNo Reviews
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
BOMBA Taco + Bar - Malvern
orange star4.6 • 647
30 Liberty Blvd #160 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
El Terre Gto
orange starNo Reviews
345 Scarlet Road Unit 6 Kennett Square, PA 19348
View restaurantnext
Mexican Post
orange star4.2 • 1,201
3100 Naamans Road Wilmington, DE 19810
View restaurantnext
JACO Juice and Taco of Media
orange starNo Reviews
21 W State Street Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Chester

Bon Bon Sushi
orange star4.8 • 4,502
22 North Darlington Street West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Market Street Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,888
6 West Market Street West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Limoncello West Chester
orange star4.7 • 1,417
9 North Walnut St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Bar Avalon
orange star4.9 • 1,054
116 E Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Timothy's West Chester
orange star4.2 • 932
929 S High St West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Penn's Table
orange star4.5 • 518
100 W Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Chester
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston