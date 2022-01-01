- Home
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester JACO West Chester
3,796 Reviews
$
8 W Gay St
West Chester, PA 19380
8 W Gay St
West Chester, PA 19380
BREAKFAST BOWLS
BREAKFAST BURRITOS, TACOS & QUESADILLAS
BASIC
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
FROMAN
Scrambled organic egg, chorizo, potato, caramelized onion and american cheese
HOT MESS
Scrambled organic egg, sausage, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese
KILLER VEGGIE
Scrambled organic egg, kale, spinach, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese
SIMPLETON
Scrambled organic egg and american cheese
BREAKFAST TACO
Two housemade corn tortillas with organic scrambled egg, monterey/cheddar, bean, pico and avocado
BREAKFAST VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Organic scrambled egg, spinach, kale, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese
BACON HOT MESS QUESADILLA
Organic scrambled egg, chopped bacon, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
NY BAGEL
Plain or everything Manhattan Bagel, toasted with choice of cream cheese or butter
FREE BIRD
Organic scrambled egg sandwich with american cheese. Served on choice of Manhattan Bagel (plain or everything) or croissant *Add bacon, sausage, housemade chorizo
BLT BAGEL
Manhattan Bagel (plain or everything), toasted with cream cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato. *Substitute avocado for cream cheese
SIDES
SMALL GUACAMOLE
SMALL SALSA
RICE & BEANS (Served after 11am)
CHIPS & SALSA
LARGE GUACAMOLE
LARGE SALSA
HANKS SIDE
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE BACON
SIDES EGGS
SIDE JALEPENO
SIDE (2) CORN TORTILLA
POBLANO CREMA SIDE
BANANA
FLOUR TORTILLA
SIDE OF AVOCADO
SIDE POTATOES
PICO
SMALL TOMATILLO
LARGE TOMATILLO
GREENS (Served after 11am)
TACOS (Served After 11am)
SINGLE ADOBO CHICKEN
Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE BACO
Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE BRAISED SHORT RIB
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE CHORIZO
Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE FISH
North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE PULLED PORK
Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE TIJUANA
Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, cilantro and side of hot sauce
SINGLE TINGA
Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE VEGAN VEGGIE
Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, and tomatillo salsa
TWO BACO
Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
TWO FISH
North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
TWO ADOBO CHICKEN
Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
TWO PULLED PORK
Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
TWO VEGAN VEGGIE
Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, and tomatillo salsa
TWO BRAISED SHORT RIB
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema, and tomatillo salsa
TWO TIJUANA
Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, cilantro and side of hot sauce
TWO CHORIZO
Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema, and tomatillo salsa
TWO TINGA
Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR ADOBO CHICKEN
Chicken breast, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR BACO
Chunky guacamole, caramelized onion, pico, sweet corn, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR BRAISED SHORT RIB
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR CHORIZO
Housemade chorizo, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR FISH
North Atlantic cod, pineapple salsa, cabbage slaw, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR PULLED PORK
Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema, and tomatillo salsa
FOUR TIJUANA
Choice of braised short rib, chicken or pulled pork, topped with raw sweet white onion, cilantro and side of hot sauce
FOUR TINGA
Slow cooked chicken with stewed tomato, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, pepper, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema, and tomatillo salsa
FOUR VEGAN VEGGIE
Spinach, roasted red pepper, kale, caramelized onion, potato, guacamole, corn, and tomatillo salsa
BURRITOS (Served after 11am)
BRAISED SHORT RIB SANTA FE BURRITO
Local braised short rib, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, bean and monterey/cheddar
CHICKEN SANTA FE BURRITO
Chicken breast, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
EASY RIDER BURRITO
Rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
RAGING BULL BURRITO
Pulled pork, rice, bean, and monterey/cheddar
ROASTED VEGGIE BURRITO
Seasonal vegetable, potato, rick, bean and monterey/cheddar
MINI BURRITO
Chicken, rice, bean and cheese (no substitutions)
QUESADILLA (Served after 11am)
CHICKEN & ROASTED RED PEPPER
Chicken, roasted red pepper, cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheeses
THREE CHEESE
Cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
LOcal braised short rib, caramelized onion, american/monterey/cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of kethup
VEGGIE
Veggies, potato, cotija cheese, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheese
RICE BOWLS (Served after 11am)
BRAISED SHORT RIB
Rice, local braised short rib, bean, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, shredded lettuce, pico and topped with cilantro
ADOBO CHICKEN
Rice, chicken breast, bean, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, corn, pico, and topped with cilantro
SLOW COOKED PORK
Rice, slow cooked pork, bean, monterey/cheddar, cabbage slaw, pico, and topped with cilantro
AHI TUNA POKE
Rice, marinated ahi tuna, crisp cucumber and carrot, sliced avocado, cabbage slaw, pistachio, sesame seed, and soyaki on side
ROASTED VEGGIE
Rice, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, kale, corn, spinach, pico, and topped with cilantro
VEGAN
Rice, vegan chorizo, bean, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, roasted red pepper, pico, and topped with cilantro
SOUP (Please call the store to see if available)
ALL GOOD ACAI
Blended: organic acai, banana, blueberry and almond milk Topping: Pineapple, banana, strawberry, chia and granola
PB ACAI
Blended: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, PB fit, flax seed and almond milk Topping: Strawberry, cacao nib and granola
MAUI WOWI ACAI
MOTHER OF DRAGONS
Blended: organic pitaya, banana, pineapple and almond milk Topping: Pineapple, banana, coconut shavings, honey and granola
FUCHSIA FUEL
Blended: organic pitaya, banana, mango, vanilla protein, and almond milk Topping: Banana, goji berry, cacao nib and granola
SMOOTHIES
ACAI SMALL
Acai, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave
BROOKE HOUSE SMALL
Coffee, banana, cacoa nibs, peanut butter, vanilla protein, dash of cinnamon and agave
BROOKLYN SMALL
Banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, cardamom, almond milk, fresh lemon juice and agave
HIPSTER SMALL
Banana, Hershey's chocolate syrup, Nutella, graham and milk
ISLAND SMALL
Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave
KEY LIME SMALL
Fresh lime juice, apple, avocado, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave
MAD MANGO SMALL
Pineapple, mango, coconut water and agave
NUTTER BUTTER SMALL
Peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave
PB & J SMALL
Banana, blueberry, strawberry, peanut butter, kale and agave
PITAYA SMALL
Pitaya, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave
PLAIN JANE SMALL
Strawberry, blueberry, vanilla yogurt, cinnamon and agave
PUMPKIN SMALL
SPINACH COLATA SMALL
Banana, pineapple, spinach, coconut water, shredded coconut, chia and agave
STRAWBERRY FIELDS SMALL
Strawberry, banana and agave
WILD BUNCH SMALL
Strawberry, blueberry, banana and agave
YOLO SMALL
Strawberry, banana, kale, peanut butter, milk and agave
ACAI LARGE
Acai, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave
BROOKE HOUSE LARGE
Coffee, banana, cacoa nibs, peanut butter, vanilla protein, dash of cinnamon and agave
BROOKLYN LARGE
Banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, cardamom, almond milk, fresh lemon juice and agave
HIPSTER LARGE
Banana, Hershey's chocolate syrup, Nutella, graham and milk
ISLAND LARGE
Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave
KEY LIME LARGE
Fresh lime juice, apple, avocado, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave
MAD MANGO LARGE
Pineapple, mango, coconut water and agave
NUTTER BUTTER LARGE
Peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, graham and agave
PB & J LARGE
Banana, blueberry, strawberry, peanut butter, kale and agave
PITAYA LARGE
Pitaya, pineapple, banana, coconut water, shredded coconut and agave
PLAIN JANE LARGE
Strawberry, blueberry, vanilla yogurt, cinnamon and agave
PUMPKIN LARGE
SPINACH COLATA LARGE
Banana, pineapple, spinach, coconut water, shredded coconut, chia and agave
STRAWBERRY FEILDS LARGE
Strawberry, banana and agave
WILD BUNCH LARGE
Strawberry, blueberry, banana and agave
YOLO LARGE
Strawberry, banana, kale, peanut butter, milk and agave
JUICES
1 oz GINGER SHOT
1oz WHEAT GRASS SHOT
2 oz GINGER SHOT
2 oz WHEAT GRASS SHOT
APPLE LEMON GINGER
BACO SMALL
Fresh squeezed OJ, carrot and ginger
BLUEBERRY HILL SMALL
Pineapple, kale, blueberry and coconut water
C-BABY SMALL
Coconut water, OJ, lemon juice, turmeric, ginger, cayenne and agave
JUST BEET IT SMALL
Beet, celery, apple, ginger and lemon juice
KITCHEN SINK SMALL
Fresh apple juice, pineapple, kale, blueberry and coconut water
LEMONADE SMALL
MEAN GREEN SMALL
Apple, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger and lime juice
NAKED CARROT SMALL
THE STALKER SMALL
Celery, ginger and lemon juice
NAKED ORANGE SMALL
Fresh squeezed orange juice
ORANGEADE SMALL
Fresh squeezed OJ, lemon, and agave
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS SMALL
Pineapple, kale, cucumber, OJ, coconut water and mint
WATERMELON MINT SMALL
IMMUNITY SHOT DRINKS SMALL
Make an Immunity shot a drink
NAKED CELERY SMALL
BACO LARGE
Fresh squeezed OJ, carrot and ginger
BLUEBERRY HILL LARGE
Pineapple, kale, blueberry and coconut water
C-BABY LARGE
Coconut water, OJ, lemon juice, turmeric, ginger, cayenne and agave
JUST BEET IT LARGE
Beet, celery, apple, ginger and lemon juice
KITCHEN SINK LARGE
Fresh apple juice, pineapple, banana, strawberry, mango, spinach, chia, flax seed, hemp protein and coconut water
LEMONADE LARGE
MEAN GREEN LARGE
Apple, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger and lime juice
NAKED CARROT LARGE
NAKED CELERY LARGE
NAKED ORANGE LARGE
Fresh squeezed orange juice
ORANGE ADE LARGE
Fresh squeezed OJ, lemon and agave
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS LARGE
Pineapple, kale, cucumber, OJ, coconut water and mint
THE STALKER LARGE
Celery, ginger, and lemon juice
WATERMELON MINT LARGE
IMMUNITY SHOT DRINK LARGE
IMMUNITY SHOTS
BOOST ME UP
Pro-active Apple, lemon, ginger, tumeric Proactive booster; rich with fiber; anti-inflammatory; vitamin C
VAMPIRE SLAYER
Intervene Carrot, lemon, ginger, cayenne Kills germs; early cold/flu intervention; cayenne reduces mucus; garlic is a natural antiseptic
BUST A RIND
Bust a cold Fresh pressed orange juice & rind, pineapple, carrot, ginger, raw honey Shortens cold/flu; sneezing & coughing; immune system support
STALKER SHOT
Cleansing Celery juice, ginger, lemon Heart healthy; liver detox; thyroid cleansing; vitamin C
BAR FOR 10
BAR FOR 20
FRESH GUACAMOLE
ORGANIC MIXED GREENS
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Our Mission: Make it with Love – Make it Healthy – Make it Quick With our variety of tasty bites, nourishing juices and smoothies, JACO offers something for everyone in the family
8 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380