Jacob's Gable Inn

4350 U.S. 322

Jamestown, PA 16134

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Add Homemade Chips $1.00

Cheese Sticks

$5.50

Chips & Dip

$6.50

Fresh Cut Fries Large

$6.00

Large

Fresh Cut Fries Small

$4.00

Small

Garbage Fries

$7.00

Hot Pepper Balls

$5.00

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Beef or Chicken

Loaded Tots

$6.50

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.00

Mini Tacos

$4.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Pizza Logs

$5.50

Popcorn Shrimp

$5.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Deep Fries Pickles

$5.50

Mini Crab Puffs

$6.00

Tater Tots W/sour cream & ched, chive

$5.50

Cheese Curds

$5.50

Hush Puppies

$3.00

Between the Buns

Chicken Tender Sub

$8.50

Served on an 8in Roll, Built Your Way

Fish Sandwich

$11.50

Served on an 8in Roll, Built Your Way

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Built Your Way

Half Pound Hamburger

$9.00

With your Choice of Cheese & Toppings

Kay`s Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Built Your Way

Meatball Hoagie

$10.95

Smothered in Cheese and Homemade Sauce

The Hanksters

$12.50

Double Patty, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Pepperjack Cheese/Grilled Onions and Mushrooms, Crispy Bacon and a Dippy Egg

The Patty Melt

$8.50

Homemade Patty with Your Choice of Cheese, Covered in Carmelized Onions on Deli Rye

Garbage Burger

$10.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95

BLT

$7.50

Entrees

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Comes with Side Salad and Garlic Toast

Chicken Tender Basket

$7.50

Served with Fresh Cut Fries

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.95

Plain or Add $3 for Grilled or Cajun Chicken. Comes with Side Salad or Garlic Toast

Fish Dinner

$12.50

Baked,Battered or Kim`s Way

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Stuffed with Fresh Veggies. Served with Italian Fried Potatoes and a Side

Hot Dog Basket

$6.25

2 All Beef Hot Dogs Served with Fries

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.95

Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

MiMi`s Spaghetti Dinner

$11.95

With Homemade Sauce and Meatballs. Comes with a Side Salad and Garlic Toast

Shrimp Dinner

$11.50

Butterfly Shrimp

Pork Chop Dinner

$12.95

Ribeye Steak 14 oz

$23.95

Served W/ side Salad & Baked Potato

New York Strip Steak 12 oz

$21.95

Served W/side salad & Baked Potato

Prime Rib Mallory Cut

$23.95

Served W/ Side Salad & Baked Potato

Prime Rib Brad Cut

$25.95

Served W/ side salad & Baked Potato

Kids Menu

KID -2 Chicken Tenders with Fries

$4.99

Kid -4 in French Bread Pizza with Fries

$4.99

Kid- Hamburger with Fries

$4.99

Kid-Hot Dog & Fries

$4.99

Kid-Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

$4.99

Kid-Spaghetti with One Meatball

$4.99

Pizza

16 in Pizza

$15.95

Includes One Topping, $1.75 each Additional Topping

9 in Pizza

$8.00

Includes One Topping, $.75 each Additional Topping

Salads

ChickenHawk Salad

$12.00

Bed of Fresh Greens, Loaded with Veggies & Cheese Your Choice of Grilled or Crispy

Large Tossed Salad

$7.50

Bed of Fresh Greens, Loaded with Veggies & Cheese

Side Salad

$2.50

Steak Salad

$13.50

Bed of Fresh Greens, Loaded with Veggies & Cheese

Taco Salad

$11.00

Bed of Fresh Greens, Tomato, Onion, Taco Chips, Banana Peppers or Jalapenos, with Salsa & Sour Cream

Soup and Chili

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Cup of Chili

$3.00

Bowl of Chilli

$5.00

Wings

Dozen Wings

$13.00

Half Dozen Wings

$7.00

Vodka

Absolute

$3.50

Absolute Mandrin

$3.50

Absolute Raspberry

$3.50

Grey Goose

$3.75

Kettle One

$3.50

Niko;ai

$2.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$3.25

Real Nutz

$3.50

Smirnoff Apple

$3.25

Smirnoff Vanilla

$3.25

Stolichnaya

$3.50

Three Olives Cherry

$3.50

Three Olives Grape

$3.50

Tito's

$3.50

Niko;ai

$5.00

Smirnoff Apple

$6.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.50

Absolute

$7.00

Absolute Mandrin

$7.00

Absolute Raspberry

$7.00

Stolichnaya

$7.00

Three Olives Cherry

$7.00

Three Olives Grape

$7.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Real Nutz

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Gin

Bankers Club Gin

$2.50

Sloe Gin

$2.75

Tanquray

$3.50

Bankers Club Gin

$5.00

Sloe Gin

$5.50

Tanquray

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$3.25

Bacardi Lemon

$3.25

Captain Morgan

$3.25

Castillo Silver

$3.00

Jaquins

$2.50

Malibu

$3.25

Rumchata

$3.50

Jaquins

$5.00

Castillo Silver

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Lemon

$6.50

Malibu

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Rumchata

$7.00

Tequila

1800 Gold

$3.75

1800 Silver

$3.75

Jose Cuervo

$3.50

Patron

$6.50

Tequila Rose

$3.50

Tortilla Gold

$2.50

Tortilla Silver

$2.50

Tortilla Silver

$5.00

Tortilla Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Tequila Rose

$7.00

1800 Gold

$7.50

1800 Silver

$7.50

Patron

$13.00

Whiskey

American Honey

$3.25

Black Velvet

$3.25

Black Velvet Toasted Caramel

$3.25

Canadian Club

$3.00

Crown Apple

$3.50

Crown Peach

$3.50

Crown Royal

$3.50

Crown Salted Caramel

$3.50

Fireball

$3.25

Jack Daniels

$3.25

Jack Daniels Fire

$3.25

Jack Daniels Honey

$3.25

Jameson

$3.50

Jameson Orange

$3.50

Jim Beam

$3.25

Makers Mark

$3.50

Old Grandad

$3.50

Old Smokey Salted Caramel

$3.50

Red Stag

$3.25

Seagrams Seven

$2.75

Skrewball

$3.50

Southern Comfort

$3.25

Wave Cherry

$3.50

Wild Turkey 101

$3.50

Windor

$2.50

Yukon Jack

$3.25

American Honey

$6.50

Black Velvet

$6.50

Black Velvet Toasted Caramel

$6.50

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$7.00

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.50

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Makers Mark

$7.00

Old Grandad

$7.00

Old Smokey Salted Caramel

$7.00

Red Stag

$6.50

Seagrams Seven

$5.50

Skrewball

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Wave Cherry

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Windor

$5.00

Yukon Jack

$6.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

99 Bananas

$3.25

Apple Pucker

$2.75

Baileys

$3.50

Black Haus

$3.50

Blackberry Brandy

$2.75

Blue Curacao

$2.75

Buttershotz

$2.75

DiAmore Amaretto

$3.00

Frangelico

$3.50

Ginger Brandy

$2.75

Goldschlagger

$3.75

Grenadine

$2.75

Hennessy Cognac

$6.50

Jager

$3.50

Kahlua

$3.25

Licor 43

$2.75

Melon Schnapps

$2.75

Peach Schnapps

$2.75

Rumplemintz

$3.50

Triple Sec

$2.75

Watermelon Pucker

$2.75

Triple Sec

$5.50

Blue Curacao

$5.50

Grenadine

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Melon Schnapps

$5.50

Buttershotz

$5.50

Licor 43

$5.50

Apple Pucker

$5.50

Watermelon Pucker

$5.50

DiAmore Amaretto

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.50

99 Bananas

$6.50

Baileys

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Jager

$7.00

Black Haus

$7.00

Goldschlagger

$7.50

Blackberry Brandy

$5.50

Ginger Brandy

$5.50

Hennessy Cognac

$13.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.75

Keystone Light

$2.75

Coors Light

$2.75

Yuengling Lager

$2.75

Personal Pitcher

$5.50

Party Pitcher 60 oz

$10.50

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Bud Light Lime

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Busch

$3.25

Busch Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona Extra

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Heineken 0.0

$4.25

IC Mango

$4.25

Jack Daniels Coolers

$4.25

Labatt Blue Label

$3.25

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.25

Miller Highlife

$3.25

Miller Light

$3.25

ODouls

$3.25

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.25

Redds Apple Ale

$4.25

Rolling Rock

$3.25

Sam Adams Summer Ale

$4.25

Smirnoff

$4.25

Twisted Tea

$3.75

White Claw

$4.25

Yuengling

$3.25

I.C. Light

$3.25

six pack Well

$10.50

Twelve pack Well

$21.00

Six pack Prem

$12.00

Twelve pack Prem

$23.00

NA bevs

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Rootbeer

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Brisk

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Choc Milk

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

OJ

$1.50

Grapefruit

$1.50

Cranberry

$1.50

Pineapple

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

H20

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Tea

$2.00

7-Up

$1.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Canned Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Highnoon

$6.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Old Miilwaukee 16oz

$3.00

White Claw

$4.75

Yuegling

$3.00

PBR Coffee

$5.00

Wine

Merlot

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pink Moscato

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

YOUR HOMETOWN PUB & GRILLE

Location

4350 U.S. 322, Jamestown, PA 16134

