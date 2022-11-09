A map showing the location of Jacobs NorthWest 7165 Germantown AveView gallery

Jacobs NorthWest 7165 Germantown Ave

No reviews yet

7165 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19119

Happy hour

Lemon drop

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Rum punch

$7.00

Shot

$5.00

Special cocktail

$10.00

Sangria

$7.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Heiniken

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Coors lager

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Blue moon

$6.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Lemon drop

$12.00

Rum punch

$12.00

Rainbow round

$25.00

Mt airy jawn

$12.00

Lincoln Drive

$12.00

The Hill

$12.00

Valley Green

$12.00

Mixed punch

$15.00

Cup of love

$13.00

Just peachy

$15.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Amaretto sour

$12.00

Old fashion

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

Long island

$12.00

Topshelf long island

$20.00

sidecar

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

whisky sour

$12.00

mai tai

$12.00

bloody Mary

$10.00

cosmos

$12.00

martini

$12.00

Pina colada

$12.00

dark and stormy

$12.00

sex on the beach

$12.00

tequila sunrise

$12.00

Liquor

Henny

$13.00

Dussè

$21.00

Courvoisier

$18.00

Grand marnier

$12.00

Crown royal

$11.00

Canadian club

$5.00

Remy martin

$16.00

Uncle Nearest

$15.00

E&j

$6.00

Southern comfort

$11.00

Evan williams

$10.00

Jack daniels

$8.00

Makers mark

$10.00

Jim bean

$8.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson orange

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Rebel

$7.00

larceny

$15.00

Dad hat

$15.00

Buffalo trace

$7.00

black label

$10.00

red label

$10.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Macallan

$13.00

Malibu

$6.00

Piggy back

$19.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Parrot bay

$5.00

Captain morgan

$7.00

Josè

$8.00

Corralejo tequila

$9.00

Espolòn

$10.00

1800

$15.00

Patron

$17.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Casamgos añejo

$20.00

Don julio

$20.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Kiki vodka

$7.00

TItos

$9.00

Grey goose

$7.00

Cîroc

$12.00

Ketel one

$15.00

Stolichnaya vodka

$7.00

Sedka

$6.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bluecoat gin

$10.00

Bombay sapphire

$9.00

Wells vodka

$5.00

Wells rum

$5.00

Wells tequila

$5.00

Wine

Pino nior

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Rich red blend

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

Rosé

$12.00

Cabernet sauvignon

$12.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Wine (small glass)

$10.00

Soft drinks

Juice

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

BRUNCH/BREAKFAST

Nola Shrimp and grits

$25.00

Jumbo cajun shrimp sauteed with spinach, tomato, peppers and onion simmered in a etoufeé with cheddar grits

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Basic Breakfast

$12.99

Breakfast eggs,meat, homefries or grits and toast

salmon cake and grits

$17.00

Fish and Grits

$14.00

light cornmeal breading fried served with grits and toast

Pancakes, Waffles or French Toast Platter

$15.00

Comes with a Choice of Breakfast Protein and Two eggs any style

Crabcake benedict

$23.00

Poached eggs with meaty crabcake with a cajun hollandaise sauce ans saute Spinach

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

eggs,meat or vegetable (onions, peppers, spinach and tomatoes) comes with homefries or grits

Crabcake and Grits

$20.00

jumbo lump crab cakes served creamy grits served with toast

Jacobs Hash

$14.00

Homefries Sauteed with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Turkey Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, topped with 2 Fried eggs

short stack

$7.00

waffle

$7.00

French toast

$7.00

Build your own omelette

$12.00

Comes with a homefries or grits and toast

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Tofu Scramble

$15.00

Spinach,brocolli, tomato, mushroom, tomato, peppers and onion

(kids) pancake/bacon/sausage

$10.00

(kids) chicken/waffles

$10.00

side eggs

$4.00

side homefries

$4.00

side grits

$5.00

side bacon

$5.00

side sausage

$5.00

side scrapple

$5.00

Jazz brunch

$35.00

HAPPY HOUR (food)

Garlic Parm Wings

$14.00

Asian Wings

$14.00

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Chicken fingers and fries

$12.00

Angus burger

$15.00

salmon burger

$16.00

fried chicken sandwich

$15.00

Crabcake sandwich and fries

$19.00

Original Cheesesteak

$14.00

Smoked brisket cheesesteak

$16.00

cauliflower cheesesteak

$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Garlic parm shrimp and fries

$20.00

Loaded fries

$12.00

side fries

$6.00

garden salad

$9.00

Thai noddle salad

$12.00

Caesar salad

$9.00

DINNER

fenn glazed salmon

$30.00

beef short rib

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
7165 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119

