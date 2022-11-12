Jacob's Pickles Thanksgiving Feast for 2 (Pre-Order for Pickup or Delivery on 11/24/22)

$150.00

Our Thanksgiving Feast, well- packaged and perfectly portioned for 2, ToGo! ❖ For pickup orders, please select one of the available times. ❖ For delivery orders, select your preferred delivery window, and our office team will reach out to coordinate. Please note that a delivery fee will apply. Each box includes everything from our Dine-In Thanksgiving Menu, enough for 2 people: - Buttermilk Biscuits with Maple Butter - Pickles - Roasted Pumpkin Soup with Maple Whipped Cream - Roasted Turkey with Buttery Whipped Potatoes, Southern Biscuit Stuffing, and Rustic Gravy - Cranberry Sauce - Jacob’s Famous Mac N’ Cheese - Pumpkin Cheesecake with Whipped Cream **All food items will be cooked thoroughly; For best enjoyment, please ensure all hot food items are reheated using the included instructions**