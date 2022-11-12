Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American

Jacob's Pickles

19,876 Reviews

$$

509 Amsterdam Ave

New York, NY 10024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Jacob's Pickles Thanksgiving Feast for 2 (Pre-Order for Pickup or Delivery on 11/24/22)

Thanksgiving

Jacob's Pickles Thanksgiving Feast for 2 (Pre-Order for Pickup or Delivery on 11/24/22)

$150.00

Our Thanksgiving Feast, well- packaged and perfectly portioned for 2, ToGo! ❖ For pickup orders, please select one of the available times. ❖ For delivery orders, select your preferred delivery window, and our office team will reach out to coordinate. Please note that a delivery fee will apply. Each box includes everything from our Dine-In Thanksgiving Menu, enough for 2 people: - Buttermilk Biscuits with Maple Butter - Pickles - Roasted Pumpkin Soup with Maple Whipped Cream - Roasted Turkey with Buttery Whipped Potatoes, Southern Biscuit Stuffing, and Rustic Gravy - Cranberry Sauce - Jacob’s Famous Mac N’ Cheese - Pumpkin Cheesecake with Whipped Cream **All food items will be cooked thoroughly; For best enjoyment, please ensure all hot food items are reheated using the included instructions**

Soft Drinks (Available weekends)

Mexican Coke

$5.00Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Coke and Sprite

Diet Coca Cola

$4.00

Small Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Large Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Half Tea & Half Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened Tea

$5.00

Abita Root Beer (32oz Growler)

$19.00

Abita Root Beer (64oz Growler)

$27.00

BEER (Available weekends)

Jacob's Pickles™ Biscuit Beer™ (16oz Can)

$8.00

Jacob's Pickles™ Biscuit Beer™ 4 Pack (16oz Can x 4)

$24.00

Signature Cocktails (Online)

Spicy Brine Margarita

$14.00

Jam Jar

$15.00

Porch Sipper

$15.00

Rosemary Vodka Lemonade

$14.00

JACOB'S PICKLES (Available weekends until 4 PM)

4 Pickle Sampler

$15.00

8 Pickle Sampler

$20.00

Big Dill Kosher Cukes

$5.00

Candied Red Beets

$5.00

Horseradish Cukes

$5.00

Dilly Green Beans

$5.00

Hot Sour Cukes

$5.00

Pickled Eggs

$7.00

Special Sour Cukes

$5.00

Sweet & Spicy Carrots

$5.00

Thyme Jalapenos

$5.00

STARTERS (Available weekends until 4 PM)

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Biscuits & Fixings

$10.00

House Strawberry & Orange Preserves, Clover Honey, Salted Butter and Maple Butter

Matzo Ball Soup

$13.00

Natural Young Chicken, Noodles, Carrots, Haricot Verts, Onions

Grit Crusted Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Picnic Sauce

Poutine

$18.00

Smothered In Brown Gravy, Cheese, Hollandaise Drizzle

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

House Fries

$12.00

Okra & Chilies

$12.00

Sliced Pickled Okra, Red Pepper Flakes, Scallions, Liquid Smoke

Bacon Steak

$16.00

Maple Syrup, Cilantro, Chilis, Mustard Seeds

BISCUIT BREAKFAST SANDWICHES (Available weekends until 4 PM)

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Biscuits Gravy & Eggs

$16.00

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$14.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$16.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$16.00

COOP & BAKERY (Available weekends until 4 PM)

Biscuit French Toast

$17.00

The Coop Platter

$21.00

Chicken & Pancakes

$21.00

Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes

$17.00

Fluffy Pancakes, Caramelized Bananas, Powered Sugar

SOUTHERN BISCUIT SANDWICHES (Available weekends until 4 PM)

Mushroom Gravy Chicken

$18.00

Aged Vermont Cheddar

Sausage Gravy Chicken

$18.00

Honey Chicken & Pickles

$18.00

Southern BLT

$19.00

Fried Green Tomatoes, Pickle Slaw, Picnic Sauce, Bacon

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Bacon Egg & Cheese

$19.00

with Picnic Sauce

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Hot Sour Pickles

ENTREES (Available weekends until 4 PM)

Catfish Tacos

$22.00

Lime Crema, Cilantro Slaw

Jacob's Patty Melt

$19.00

Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Pickle Sauce, Big Dill Pickles and Fresh Cut Fries

Chicken & Pancakes

$21.00

with Crispy Nitrate Free Bacon and Home Made Syrup

Shrimp & Bacon Grits

$26.00

SALADS (Available weekends until 4 PM)

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Caesar

$21.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Biscuit Croutons

Grilled Salmon Salad

$26.00

Baby Greens, Baby Onions, Cilantro and Orange Vinaigrette

MAC & CHEESE (Available weekends until 4 PM)

Classic Mac & Cheese

$16.00+

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.00+

BREAKFAST SIDES (Available weekends until 4 PM)

Side Eggs

$6.00

Side Pancake

$7.00

Side Bacon

$10.00

Side Sausage

$10.00

SIDES (Available weekends until 4 PM)

Side Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

Collard Greens & BEP

$15.00

Side Chicken

$12.00

Organic Cheese Grits

$8.00

House Salad

$12.00

Side Mushroom Gravy

$5.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$5.00

French Fries

$8.00

Pickle Slaw

$9.00

Maple Butter Jar

$9.00

DESSERTS (Available weekends until 4 PM)

Biscuit Bread Pudding

$15.00

Fried Oreos

$9.00

Banana Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

UTENSILS

Please select "Include Utensils" if you would like them with your order.

Include Utensils

Catering Menu

Please allow more time for Catering. Delivery available with Fee. Email info@jacobspickles.com to learn more.

25 Pieces Fried Pickles

$45.00

Includes 8oz of Spicy Red Mayo

25 Pieces Fried Green Tomato

$45.00

includes 8oz of Picnic Sauce

25 Piece Deviled Eggs

$50.00

25 Piece Meatballs

$55.00

25 Pieces Street Corn

$55.00

25 Pieces Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$100.00

25 Pieces Biscuits

$55.00

Pint Fixins

Quart Jacob's Pickles

Tray Caesar Salad (No Protein)

$40.00

Tray Kale Salad (No Protein)

$40.00

Tray Classic Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Tray Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$50.00

Tray Midnight Mac & Cheese

$50.00

10 Honey Chicken Sandwiches

$135.00

10 Sausage Gravy Sandwich

$135.00

10 Mushroom Gravy Sandwich

$135.00

10 BBQ Smothered Sandwich

$135.00

10 Hot Chicken Sandwich

$135.00

Quart Collard Greens & Black Eye Peas

$35.00

Quart Organic Grits

$25.00

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$25.00

Quart Pickle Slaw

$25.00

Quart Mushroom Gravy

$25.00

Quart Sausage Gravy

$25.00

Quarty Nashville Hot Sauce

$25.00

Cocktails

Feature Cocktail

$10.00

Highball Cocktail

$10.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! E-Gift Card Disclaimer: Your use of this card constitutes acceptance of these terms; The name it was purchased for will have to provide State ID to redeem.

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

Directions

