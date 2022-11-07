Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jaco's BBQ 14151 Hiram Clarke Rd.

No reviews yet

14151 Hiram Clarke Rd.

Houston, TX 77045

1-Meat Order Only

1/2 Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Leg Quater

$10.99

Homemade Beef Link

$13.99

1/2lb

Ribs

$15.99

3 Bones

Brisket

$17.99

1/2lb

Pork Steak

$11.99

1-Pork Steak

Boudin

$12.99

1- Boudin Link

2-Meat Order Only

Chicken Leg Quater & Beef Link

$17.99

Beef Link 1/2lb

Ribs & Beef Link

$18.99

3 Rib Bones & 1 Whole Beef Link

Chicken Leg Quarter & Ribs

$19.99

3 Rib Bones

Beef Link & Brisket

$20.99

1/2lb of Beef Link & 1/2lb of Brisket

Chicken Leg Quarter & Brisket

$21.99

1/2lb of Brisket

Ribs & Brisket

$23.99

3 Rib Bones & 1/2lb of Brisket

3-Meat Order Only

Chicken Leg Quarter, Homemade Beef Link &Rib

$24.99

1/2 lb of Beef Link, and 3 Rib Bones

Chicken Leg Quarter, Ribs & Brisket

$25.99

3 Rib Bones & 1/2lb of Brisket

Chicken Leg Quarter, Beef Link & Brisket

$26.99

1/2lb of Beef Link & 1/2lb of Brisket

Ribs, Beef Link & Brisket

$27.99

3 Rib Bones, 1/2lb of Beef Link & 1/2lb of Brisket

One Meat Plate

Chicken Leg Quarter Plate

$12.99

Half Chicken Plate

$16.99Out of stock

Homemade Beef Link Plate

$15.99

1/2lb

Ribs Plate

$17.99

3 Bones

Brisket Plate

$19.99

1/2lb

Pork Steak Plate

$13.99

Two Meat Plate

Chicken Leg Quarter & Beef Link Plate

$20.99

1/2lb beef Links

Rib & Beef Link Plate

$21.99

3 Rib Bones & 1/2lb Beef Links

Chicken & Rib Plate

$23.99

3 Rib Bones

Beef Link & Brisket Plate

$25.99

1/2lb Beef Link &1/2 Brisket

Chicken & Brisket Plate

$27.99

1/2lb Brisket

Rib & Brisket Plate

$29.99

3 Rib Bones & 1/2lb Brisket

Three Meat Plate

Chicken Leg Quarter, Homemade Beef Link, Rib Plate

$30.99

1/2lb Beef Link, 3 Rib Bones

Chicken Leg Quarter, Ribs, Brisket Plate

$31.99

3 Rib Bones & 1/2lb Brisket

Chicken, Beef Link & Brisket Plate

$33.99

1/2lb Beef Link & 1/2lb Brisket

Rib, Beef Link & Brisket Plate

$35.99

3 Bone Ribs 1/2lb Beef Link & 1/2lb Brisket

Sandwiches

Rib and Fries

$10.99

2 Bones

Homemade Beef Link and Fries

$12.99

1/2lb

Chopped Brisket and Fries

$12.99

1/2lb

Sliced Brisket and Fries

$14.99

1/2lb

Pork Steak and Fries

$11.99

1 Whole Pork Steak

Chopped Chicken and Fries

$10.99

1 Leg Quarter

Rib and Fries (Copy)

$13.99

2 Bones

Baked Potato

Loaded Bake Potato

$9.99

No Meat

1 Meat Loaded Bake Potato

$13.99

1- Meat

2 Meat Loaded Bake Potato

$15.99

2- Meat

Sides

Small Baked Beans

$2.99

8oz

Large Baked Beans

$4.99

16oz

Small Green Bean

$2.99

8oz

Large Green Bean

$4.99

16oz

Small Potato Salad

$4.99

8oz

Large Potato Salad

$8.99

16oz

Small Mac & Cheese

$4.99

8oz

Large Mac & Cheese

$8.99

16oz

Small Dirty Rice

$4.99

8oz

Large Dirty Rice

$8.99

16oz

Small Collard Greens

$4.99

8oz

Large Collard Greens

$8.99

16oz

Small Side of Day

$4.99

8oz (Call to Learn the Side)

Large Side of Day

$8.99

16oz (Call to Learn the Side)

Dessert

Pound Cakes

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Brownies

$4.99

Cookies

$4.99

Specialty Cakes

$5.99

Slab of Ribs

1 Slab of Ribs

$32.00

Drinks

Jacos Kool-Aid

$4.99

Tuesday Wings

Smoked Wings

$10.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
With 20 years of experience smoking meats and cooking food for the soul. Our Pit Master is excited to present his BBQ to the world. JACOS BBQ OFFERS TASTE UNPARALLELED DEFINED BY A SECRET “RUB”. Jacos BBQ is a family business bringing a lot of love to our recipes. Our caring and committed staff will make sure you have a fantastic experience with us. After spending years cooking food for the soul, he developed an affinity and love for BBQ and has developed his own unique taste found exclusively at Jaco’s BBQ. Come in and enjoy!

14151 Hiram Clarke Rd., Houston, TX 77045

