  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Jaco's BBQ Food Truck - 14151 Hiram Clarke Rd.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jaco's BBQ Food Truck 4501 Jackwood St Houston Texas 77096

review star

No reviews yet

14151 Hiram Clarke Rd.

Houston, TX 77045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

1-Meat order only

Meat Orders Only

1/2 Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Leg Quater

$10.99

Homemade Beef Link

$13.99

1/2lb

Ribs

$15.99

3 Bones

Brisket

$17.99

1/2lb

Pork Steak

$11.99

1-Pork Steak

Boudin

$12.99

1- Boudin Link

2-Meat Order Only

Chicken Leg Quater & Beef Link

$17.99

Beef Link 1/2lb

Ribs & Beef Link

$18.99

3 Rib Bones & 1 Whole Beef Link

Chicken Leg Quarter & Ribs

$19.99

3 Rib Bones

Beef Link & Brisket

$20.99

1/2lb of Beef Link & 1/2lb of Brisket

Chicken Leg Quater & Brisket

$21.99

1/2lb of Brisket

Ribs & Brisket

$23.99

3 Rib Bones & 1/2lb of Brisket

3-Meat Order Only

Chicken Leg Quarter, Homemade Beef Link &Rib

$24.99

1/2 lb of Beef Link, and 3 Rib Bones

Chicken Leg Quarter, Ribs & Brisket

$25.99

3 Rib Bones & 1/2lb of Brisket

Chicken Leg Quarter, Beef Link & Brisket

$26.99

1/2lb of Beef Link & 1/2lb of Brisket

Ribs, Beef Link & Brisket

$27.99

3 Rib Bones, 1/2lb of Beef Link & 1/2lb of Brisket

Meat Plates

One Meat Plate

Chicken Leg Quarter

$12.99

Half Chicken

$16.99

Homemade Beef Link

$15.99

1/2lb

Ribs

$17.99

3 Bones

Brisket

$19.99

1/2lb

Pork Steak

$13.99

Two Meat Plate

Chicken Leg Quarter & Beef Link

$20.99

1/2lb beef Links

Rib & Beef Link

$21.99

3 Rib Bones & 1/2lb Beef Links

Chicken & Rib

$23.99

3 Rib Bones

Beef Link & Brisket

$25.99

1/2lb Beef Link &1/2 Brisket

Chicken & Brisket

$27.99

1/2lb Brisket

Rib & Brisket

$29.99

3 Rib Bones & 1/2lb Brisket

Three Meat Plates

Chicken Leg Quarter, Homemade Beef Link, Rib

$30.99

1/2lb Beef Link, 3 Rib Bones

Chicken Leg Quarter, Ribs, Brisket

$31.99

3 Rib Bones & 1/2lb Brisket

Chicken, Beef Link & Brisket

$33.99

1/2lb Beef Link & 1/2lb Brisket

Rib, Beef Link & Brisket

$35.99

3 Bone Ribs 1/2lb Beef Link & 1/2lb Brisket

Sandwiches

Rib and Fries

$15.00

3 Bones

Homemade Beef Link and Fries

$15.00

1/2lb

Chopped Brisket and Fries

$15.00

1/2lb

Sliced Brisket and Fries

$16.00

1/2lb

Pork Steak and Fries

$14.00

1 Whole Pork Steak

Chopped Chicken and Fries

$12.00

1 Leg Quarter

Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato No Meat

$9.99

No Meat

Loaded Baked Potato 1 Meat

$13.00

1- Meat

Loaded Baked Potato 2 Meats

$16.00

2- Meat(Any 2 Meat)

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99+

Small(8 ounces)

Green Bean

$2.99+

Small(8 ounces)

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Small(8 ounces)

Mac & Cheese

$4.99+

Small(8 ounces)

Dirty Rice

$4.99+

Small(8 ounces)

Collard Greens

$4.99+

Small(8 ounces)

Side of Day(Call to Learn the Side)

$4.99+

Small(8 ounces)

Fries

$2.99

Desserts

Pound Cakes

$4.00

Premium Cake Slice

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Drinks

Jacos Kool-Aid

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Kids Menu

Drumstick and Fries

$5.00

Mini Chopped Beef Sandwich and Fries

$5.00

Thursday Special

Drumstick and Fries

$5.00

Mini Chopped Beef Sandwich and Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh slow cooked BBQ in the heart of Houston.

Website

Location

14151 Hiram Clarke Rd., Houston, TX 77045

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jaco's BBQ - 14151 Hiram Clarke Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
14151 Hiram Clarke Rd. Houston, TX 77045
View restaurantnext
BBQ Fuzion
orange starNo Reviews
4603 West Orem Drive Houston, TX 77045
View restaurantnext
Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill - 11601 Shadow Creek Parkway - Pearland TX 77584 - 713-340-3231
orange star4.6 • 6,669
11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Calliope's - West Bellfort
orange starNo Reviews
7590 West Bellfort Avenue Houston, TX 77071
View restaurantnext
Southern Sweets Bakehouse - 4530 Beechnut
orange starNo Reviews
4530 Beechnut Houston, TX 77096
View restaurantnext
Tapester's Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,731
4520 Beechnut St. Houston, TX 77096
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston