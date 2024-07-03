Alidoro JACX & CO.
2817 Jackson Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
SANDWICHES
- Alidoro
prosciutto, arugula, hot peppers, sweet roasted peppers, fennel, mushroom paste, hot spread$17.50
- Alyssa
smoked turkey, fresh mozzarella, arugula, dressing$16.00
- Build Your Own Sandwich$8.00
- Enzo
hot sopressata, fresh mozzarella, hot peppers, arugula, red onion, hot spread$16.50
- Giovanni
Gran Biscotto ham, provolone, shredded iceberg, red onion, fresh tomatoes, hot spread, basil pesto cream$17.00
- Gothamist
prosciutto, burrata, lemon basil pesto, sun-dried tomato paste$18.00
- il Sole
hot sopressata, fresh mozzarella, arugula, hot pepper jam, truffle cream$17.00
- Italian Cheesesteak
herb-roasted beef, provolone, sautéed mushrooms, truffle cream, black garlic mustard$17.50
- La Primavera
parmigiano reggiano, sautéed mushrooms, arugula, red onion, artichoke spread$13.50
- Mona Lisa
fresh mozzarella, bel paese, artichokes, eggplant caponata$14.00
- Pinocchio
prosciutto, sweet sopressata, fresh mozzarella, sweet roasted peppers, olive paste$16.50
SIDES
BEVERAGES
- Drip Coffee SM$3.00
- Drip Coffee LG$3.25
- Cold Brew SM$4.25
- Cold Brew LG$5.25
- Espresso$3.00
- Double Espresso$4.00
- Americano SM$3.25
- Americano LG$3.50
- Latte SM$4.25
- Latte LG$4.75
- Cortado$4.75
- Macchiato$4.50
- Cappucino SM$4.25
- Cappucino LG$4.75
- Nutella Cappucino SM$4.50
- Nutella Cappucino LG$5.00
- Hot Chocolate SM$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hot Chocolate LG$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Hot Tea SM$3.50
- Hot Tea LG$3.75
- San Pellegrino$3.00
- Bottled Water$1.75<