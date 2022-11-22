FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co. imageView gallery

FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.

review star

No reviews yet

28-17 Jackson Avenue

Queens, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Bowl
Rice Crispy Treats

Bowls

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$8.99Out of stock

Jollof Basmati Rice, Roasted Broccoli, Vegan Cucumber Yogurt, Nana’s Bread

Fried Fish Bowl

Fried Fish Bowl

$11.99Out of stock

Fried Market Fish, Herbed Rice, Tartar Sauce

BBQ Brisket Bowl

BBQ Brisket Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Texas Brown Rice, Chipotle Black Beans, Peanut Hoisin Sauce

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$11.99Out of stock

Sticky Rice, Green Curry Sauce, Toasted Coconut

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$11.99Out of stock

China Black Pineapple Fried Rice, Piri Piri Sauce

Sm Gumbo

Sm Gumbo

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp, Scallops, Okra, Chicken Sausage, Red Rice

Lg Gumbo

Lg Gumbo

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp, Scallops, Okra, Chicken Sausage, Red Rice

Crispy Chicken Bowl

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Carolina Gold Fried Rice, Sticky BBQ Sauce

Salad

City Cobb Salad

City Cobb Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Boston bibb Lettuce, Edamame, Carrots, Red onions, Burrata cheese, Cassava crisp rice, Avocado cilantro dressing Add Protein: Chicken | Beef | Shrimp | Salmon

Sides & Extras

Quinoa Bao Buns

Quinoa Bao Buns

$8.95Out of stock

Veggie patty, Avocado Cilantro Sauce, Creamy Mozzarella, Yucca Chips

Sm Crab Pocket

$6.95Out of stock

Lg Crab Pocket

$9.50Out of stock

Yucca Chips

$2.50Out of stock
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Honey

Nana's Bread(Veg)

$3.50Out of stock

Wok Vegetables

$2.75Out of stock

Side Piri Piri

$0.50Out of stock

Side Peanut Hoisin

$0.50Out of stock

Side BBQ

$0.50Out of stock

Side Cucumber Yogurt

$0.50Out of stock

Side Green Curry

$0.50Out of stock

Side Tartar

$0.50Out of stock

Side Crispy Chicken

$4.50Out of stock

Side BBQ Brisket

$4.50Out of stock

Side Fried Fish

$4.50Out of stock

Side Salmon

$4.50Out of stock

Side Shrimp

$4.50Out of stock

Side Quinoa Patties

$4.50Out of stock

Side Black Beans

$2.00Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treats

$3.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Beverages

20oz. Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$3.95Out of stock

Aqua. Panna Water

$2.95Out of stock

20oz. Iced Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock

20oz. Sorrel

$3.95Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.25Out of stock

Enroot Tea

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

28-17 Jackson Avenue, Queens, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery
FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Dun Huang Long Island City - 27-23 Jackson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
27-35 Jackson Ave, Space B Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Penny Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
28-03 Jackson Avenue LIC, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Knock Knock - 42-44 Crescent Street
orange starNo Reviews
42-44 Crescent Street Long island city, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
The Beast Next Door - 4251 27th street
orange starNo Reviews
4251 27th street Long Island city, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Da Long Yi 大龙燚 LIC - 42-22 Crescent Street
orange starNo Reviews
42-22 Crescent Street Queens, NY 11101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Queens

Sweet Chick - Queens
orange star4.4 • 1,825
46-42 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
R40
orange star4.6 • 302
47-16 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Kuku Chicken
orange star4.7 • 223
12-09 Jackson Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Queens
Hunters Point
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston