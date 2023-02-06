Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jadari Irie Sizzle

12709 Beechnut St. Suite 100

Houston, TX 77072

Main Course

Oxtails - Small

$17.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Callaloo & Saltfish

$14.75

Choice of Side

Jerk Shrimp Alfredo

$18.75

House Made Alfredo Sauce

Oxtails - Large

$22.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Brown Stew Chicken-Small

$10.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Brown Stew Chicken-Large

$13.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Curry Chicken-Small

$10.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Curry Chicken-Large

$13.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Jerk Chicken-Small

$11.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Jerk Chicken -Large

$14.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Curry Goat-Small

$14.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Curry Goat-Large

$17.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

2 Piece Fried Chicken

$10.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

3 Piece Fried Chicken

$13.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Salt Fish & Callaloo

$14.75

Choice of Side

Saltfish & Okra

$15.75

Choice of Side

Seafood Rasta Pasta

$19.75

shrimp and Salomn

Shrimp Roti

$16.75

Tilapia Rundown

$14.75

Ackee and Saltfish

$17.75

Choice of Side

Fried Catfish

$15.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

2 Meat Combo

$21.75

Choice of Any Chicken or Curry Goat

Goat Roti

$14.75

Stew Peas

$15.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Tripe and Beans

$15.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Fried Pork Chops

$15.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Jerk Pork Chops

$17.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Jerk Wing and Fries

$12.75

Jerk Wing Meal

$14.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$17.75

Curry Chicken Roti

$13.75

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.75

Beef Fried Rice

$9.75

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.75

Combination Fried Rice

$10.75

Beef, Shrimp, Chicken

Fried Shrimp Meal

$17.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Jerk Chicken Lomein

$9.75

Soups

Beef

$3.75

Lg Beef Soup

$6.75

Goat Soup-Medium

$3.75

Goat Soup Large

$6.75

Chicken Noodle Soup-Medium

$3.75

Chicken Noodle Soup- Large

$6.75

CowFoot Soup-Medium

$3.75

Cowfoot Soup-Large

$6.75

Red Peas Soup-Medium

$3.75

Red Peas Soup-Large

$6.75

Pepper Pot-Medium

$3.75

Pepper Pot-Large

$6.75

Fish Tea soup-Medium

$3.75

Fish Tea soup-Large

$6.75

Salads

Garden w/ Jerk Chicken

$11.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, and Choice of Dressing

Other

Beef Patty

$2.75

Curry Chicken Patty

$2.75

Jerk Chicken Patty

$2.75

Vegetable Patty

$2.75

Fried Shrimp Only

$6.75

Jerk Wings Only (8)

$9.75

Salt Fish Fritters (3)

$5.75

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.75

1/2 Jerk Chicken Only

$6.75

Seafoods

Curry Shrimp

$17.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Jerk Shrimp

$17.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Jerk Tusan Salamon

$23.75

Served with Choice of Rice, Cabbage, and Fried Plantain

Vegetarian

Vege Pasta

$14.75

Vegetable Roti

$12.75

Curried Tofu

$12.75

Bean Stew

$12.75

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.75

Steam White Rice

$4.75

Rice and Peas

$4.75

Sweet Plaintains

$4.75

Steam Cabbage

$4.75

Steam Broccoli

$4.75

Saute Vegetable

$4.75

Fried Dumplings (5)

$4.75

Festival (3)

$4.75

Roti Skin

$4.75

Saute Callaloo

$4.75

Cocoa Bread

$1.75

Side of Goat

$10.75

Side of Curry Goat Only

French Fries

$2.75

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$3.75

Jamaican Black Cake

$5.75

Sweet Potatoe Pudding

$4.25

Carrot Cake

$3.75

Red Velvet Cake

$4.00

NA Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.25

Brisk Ice Tea

$1.50

Coconut Water

$3.25

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Grapefruit Ting

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Orange Sunkist

$1.50

Pink Ting

$2.95

Sprite

$1.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Cream Soda

$1.95

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Kola Champange

$1.95

Pineapple Ginger Beer

$2.75

Pineapple Soda

$1.95

TR-Carrot Guava

$3.00

TR-Fruit Punch

$3.00

TR-Pineapple Ginger

$3.00

TR-Pineapple Guava

$3.00

TR-Reggae Medley

$3.00

TR-Sorrel Ginger

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12709 Beechnut St. Suite 100, Houston, TX 77072

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

