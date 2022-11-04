Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jade Tea House

2215 S University Drive

Davie, FL 33324

Popular Items

Milk Tea Series

1. Black Milk Tea

$5.25
2. Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.25
3. Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25
4. Thai Milk Tea

$5.25
5. Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25
8. Taro Milk w/ Ube Cream

$6.50
7. Taro Milk Tea

$6.00

Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba

$6.25

Fruit Tea Series

10. Sweet Tart

$5.75
11. Dragonfly

$5.75
12. Paradise

$5.75
13.Sunset

$5.75
14. Tropical

$5.75

6. Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Coffee Series

Coffee - Plain Jane 8oz (CONTAINS HAZELNUT)

$5.25
Coffee - Matcha 10oz (CONTAINS HAZELNUT)

$6.00
Coffee - Ube Coconut 10oz (CONTAINS HAZELNUT)

$6.00
Coffee - Egg Cream* 10oz (CONTAINS HAZELNUT)

$6.00

Frozen Series

17. Pineapple Sunshine

$6.50
18. Strawberry Bliss

$6.50
19. Mango Dream

$6.50

Summer Series

20. Lychee Blossom

$6.00

Party Pack (8 Drinks PREORDER)

Party Packs may require up to a two hour prep time.

Black Milk Tea

$40.00

Jasmine Milk Tea

$40.00

Oolong Milk Tea

$40.00

Thai Milk Tea

$40.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$40.00

Sweet Tart (No Fruit)

$40.00

Dragonfly (No Fruit)

$40.00

Paradise (No Fruit)

$40.00

Sunset (No Fruit)

$40.00

Tropical (No Fruit)

$40.00

PROMOTIONS

SMALL VANILLA ICE CREAM

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Modern chic bubble teas, coffees, and soft serve ice cream

Website

Location

2215 S University Drive, Davie, FL 33324

Directions

