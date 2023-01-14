Jadis imageView gallery

Jadis

582 Reviews

$$

42 Rivington St.

New York, NY 10002

Order Again

Happy Hour

Gl Mulled Wine HH

$9.00

Gl Vermouth Red HH

$8.00

Gl Sangria HH

$7.00

Gl Prosecco HH

$8.00

Gl Kir HH

$8.00

Gl Kir Royal HH

$9.00

Gl Madeira HH

$7.00

Gl Aperol Spritz HH

$9.00

Gl Rose HH

$7.00

Gl Pinot Blanc HH

$10.00

Gl Gruner HH

$8.00

Gl Riesling HH

$11.00

Gl Sauvingon Blanc HH

$9.00

Gl Syrah HH

$8.00

Gl Touriga Franca HH

$8.00

Gl Nero Davola HH

$9.00

Draft Schilling HH

$6.00

Can Tiny Juicy HH

$5.00

Wines By Glass

Gl Mulled Wine

$12.00

Btl Mulled Wine 1 Liter

$35.00

Pitcher Sangria Red

$38.00

Gl Mimosa

$10.00

Gl Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Gl Sangria

$11.00

Gl Lillet

$12.00

Gl Kir

$10.00

Gl Kir Royal

$12.00

Gl Cardinale

$10.00

Gl Cidre, Poire

$16.00

Gl Piquette Chardonnay

$10.00

Gl Madeira

$8.00

Gl Vermouth Rosso

$12.00

Gl Prosecco

$11.00

Gl Cava

$12.00

Gl Lambrusco

$12.00

Gl Rose

$11.00

Gl Rose Bandol

$19.00

Gl Rebula

$11.00

Gl Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Gl Riesling

$13.00

Gl Posip

$15.00

Gl Chardonnay

$16.00

Gl Furmint

$17.00

Gl Kerner

$19.00

Gl Pinot Blanc

$12.00

Gl Kobal

$16.00

Gl Pinot Gris Orange

$20.00

Gl Touriga Franca

$10.00

Gl Kékfrankos

$11.00

Gl Rhone

$12.00

Gl Pinot Noir

$13.00

Gl Gamay

$13.00

Gl Tinta Torro

$14.00

Gl Tempranillo

$14.00

Gl Chat Barreyre

$17.00

Gl Nero **

$10.00

Gl Nero D Avola

$12.00

Gl Gruner Veltliner

$12.00

Gl Syrah

$12.00

Beers

Draft Schilling

$9.00

Draft Lawson's IPA

$9.00

Can Saison

$9.00

Can 5 Boroughs Ipa

$7.00

Can Ghostfish Gluten Free

$8.00

Can Non Alc, Untitled Art

$7.00

Can Stout, Mast Landing

$9.00

Btl Meteor

$8.00

btl Bear Republic Racer5

$8.00

btl Vander Ghinste

$11.00

btl Cuvee Jacobins

$12.00

Btl Weihenstephan

$8.00

Btl Karmeliet

$10.00

Can Central Brewing Helles

$8.00

Starters

Bread Gluten Free

$3.50

Bread Small & Olive Oil

$3.00

Soup Kale

$8.00

Olives

$5.00

Dip

$8.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Salmon Blini

$14.00

Foie Gras Terrine

$19.00

Shrimp Garlic, Olive Oil

$14.00

Escargot

$14.00

BURRATA

$15.00

Mushroom Puff

$7.00

Ravioles Royan

$15.00

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$14.00

Scallops

$11.00

Flambee Bacon

$18.00

Mixed Nuts HAPPY HOUR

$4.00Out of stock

Brillat Savarin HAPPY HOUR

$11.00

Pate HAPPY HOUR

$7.00

Brie HAPPY HOUR

$8.00

Baked Salmon Happy Hour

$8.00

Boards $29

Board Mods

$29.00

Cheeses & Meat

Pate sml

$10.00

Salami sml

$12.00

Chorizo sml

$11.00

Garlic sml

$9.00

Venison sml

$9.00

Italian Prosciutto sml

$13.00

Mousse sml

$13.00

Lamb sml

$12.00

Beef sml

$10.00

Rilettes sml

$13.00

Manchego sml

$12.00

Gruyere sml

$11.00

Comte sml

$13.00

Blue sml

$14.00

Pecorino sml

$11.00

Petite Munster

$14.00

Camembert sml

$11.00

Robiola Sml

$14.00

Goat sml

$13.00

Brillat Savarin sml

$15.00

Tallegio sml

$13.00

Paninis

P. Mozzarella

$14.00

P. Chicken

$15.00

Main Courses

Q. Lorraine

$16.00

Beef Bourguignon

$28.00

Cassoulet Toulousain

$28.00

Couscous

$22.00

Skirt Steak

$28.00

Chicken Breast Provençal

$25.00

Branzino

$26.00

Salads

Anna

$12.00

Oscar

$15.00

Maya

$15.00

Carafe

CF Rose

$32.00

CF Rose Bandol

$52.00

CF Rebula

$32.00

CF Sauv Blanc

$36.00

CF Riesling

$36.00

CF Posip

$44.00

CF Chardonnay

$46.00

CF Furmint

$48.00

CF Kerner

$52.00

CF Pinot Blanc

$30.00

CF Kobal

$44.00

CF Pinot Gris

$55.00

CF Touriga Franca

$29.00

CF Kékfrankos

$32.00

CF Rhone

$32.00

CF Pinot Noir

$36.00

CF Gamay

$36.00

CF Tinta Toro

$39.00

CF Tempranillo

$39.00

CF Chat Barreyre

$45.00

Dessert Wines

Gl Sherry

$12.00

Gl Moscato

$13.00

Gl Furmint

$14.00

Gl Sauternes

$15.00

Gl Ruby Port

$11.00

Gl Tawny Port, 10 years

$13.00

Btl Moscato

$45.00

Btl Furmint Demeter

$50.00

Btl Sauternes

$55.00

Btl Szamorodni

$75.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Choco Fondant

$12.00

Choc Chip Bread Pudding

$13.00

Lemon Sorbet

$7.00

Apple Pie

$10.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Outside Dessert Plating Fee

$15.00

BIRTHDAY CANDLE!!!

White by Bottle

Btl Cidre, Poire

$45.00

Btl Pinot Blanc

$45.00

Btl Kobal

$58.00

Btl Pinot Gris Losonci

$65.00

Btl Tomcsanyi Szivhangok

$65.00

Btl Losonci Rajnai Riesling

$75.00

Btl Vignoble Rêveur

$75.00

Btl Tomac

$85.00

Btl Rose

$40.00

Btl Rose, Bandol

$65.00

Btl Las Jaras

$60.00

Btl Commanderie Bargemone

$65.00

Btl Rebula

$40.00

Btl Sauv Blanc, Di Lenardo

$42.00

Btl Riesling, Ravine

$42.00

Btl Posip

$55.00

Btl Chardonnay, MacRostie

$55.00

Btl Furmint

$55.00

Btl Kerner

$65.00

Btl Grasevina

$45.00

Btl Riesling Standing Stone

$50.00

Btl Furmint, Lapis, Bodrog

$54.00

Btl Au Bon Climat

$65.00

Btl Gewurtraminer

$65.00

Btl Kovidinka

$65.00

Btl Riesling Lemon, Domaine Mann

$65.00Out of stock

Btl Chablis, Moreau '18

$65.00

Btl Aligote Camille Giroud

$65.00

Btl Sancerre, Isabelle Garrault

$70.00

Btl Grigch Fume Blanc

$70.00

Btl Chablis, Gruhier '19

$70.00

Btl Tomcsanyi, Harslevelu

$75.00

Btl Schoffweg

$80.00

Btl Argillae

$90.00

Btl Marsanney Charles Audoin

$90.00

Btl White Walnut Estate Chardonnay

$120.00

Btl Bruno Clair, Morey St Denis

$175.00

Btl Chevalier

$190.00

Red by Bottle

Btl Beaujolais Nouveau 2022

$44.00

Btl Touriga Franca

$38.00

Btl Heimann Kékfrankos

$42.00

Btl Cotes du Rhone

$42.00

Btl Pinot Noir, Gaierhof

$48.00

Btl Karim Vionnet

$48.00

Btl Tinta de Toro, Triton

$50.00

Btl Temp Sierra Cantabria

$50.00

Btl Chat Barreyre

$55.00

Btl Losonci Kékfrks/Magyarfrks

$48.00

Btl Brouilly

$48.00

Btl Lefevre Pomponette

$48.00

Btl Tenuta Mara, Guiry

$55.00

Btl Artizani

$50.00

Btl Il Chiosso Nebbiolo

$58.00

Btl Whitelane Cabernet

$60.00

Btl Mondeuse

$65.00

Btl Gigondas

$75.00

Btl Arnot Roberts Trosseau

$85.00

Btl Nerello Cappuccio

$85.00

Btl Arnot Roberts Syrah

$90.00

Btl Vincent Ledy, Savigny

$95.00

Btl Muga Rioja

$100.00

Btl Oddero, Barolo

$105.00

Btl Gaja Ca Marcanda Promis

$110.00

Btl Chassagne Montrachet, Château de la Maltroye

$115.00

Btl Pra Amarone

$120.00

Btl Cote Rotie

$125.00

Btl Brunello Montalcino, Dei Barbi

$125.00

Btl White Walnut Estate Pinot Noir

$140.00

Btl Cornas

$160.00

Btl St Julien Barton

$160.00

Btl Pommard

$165.00

Btl Haut Medoc Chat Sociando

$250.00

Sparkling

Btl Prosecco

$40.00

Btl Cava Rose

$45.00

Btl Lambrusco

$45.00

Btl Brut, Jo Landron

$50.00

Btl Moscato Giallo Pet Nat

$50.00

Btl Champagne, Laherte Freres 375 Ml

$60.00

Btl Brut Alain Voge

$90.00

Btl Cremant Jura

$65.00

Btl Champagne Laherte Freres

$100.00

Btl Pierre Baillette

$110.00

Btl Larmandier

$145.00

Btl Benoit Dehu

$170.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Gl Seltzer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Btl Spk Water 750ml

$6.50

Btl Mineral Water Flat

$6.50

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso DBL

$4.50

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Valentine Menu 2021

Kale Soup

Tuna Tartare

Burrata

Brandade

Pate

Salad

Couscous

$48.00

Beef Bourguignon

$48.00

Branzino

$48.00

Quiche Lorraine

$48.00

Steak MR

$48.00

Steak M

$48.00

Steak WD

$48.00

Choco

Cremebrulee

TACOS

Ceviche

$8.00

Pork Taco

$3.25

Shrimp Taco

$3.75

Chicken Taco

$3.25

Platter 2 PORK

$12.00

Platter 2 Shrimp

$13.00

Platter 1 Pork/ 1 Shrimp

$13.00

Platter 1 Pork/ 1 Chicken

$12.00

Platter 2 Chicken

$12.00
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
We are at 42 Rivington St. between Eldridge and Forsyth on the Lower East Side. That's 2 blocks south of Houston between 1st (Allen) and 2nd Avenue (Chrystie). We are open everyday from 5pm til the cabs come home. The nearest subway is the "F" 2nd Avenue station, 2 blocks north up on Houston St. To reserve a table for parties of 6 or more, or if you would like to find out about reserving the lounge space please contact us at info@jadisnyc.com or call 212.254.1675. We offer customized menus for private engagements so don't be shy to inquire.

42 Rivington St., New York, NY 10002

Directions

Jadis image

