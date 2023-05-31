Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
French
American

Jaffre's Restaurant

701 Reviews

$$

827 E Pittsburgh St

Greensburg, PA 15601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Grilled Salad

$9.99

Mixed lettuces, tomato, beets, cucumbers, raddish, fries, and cheddar cheese NEW Choose your protein!

Strawberry Salad

$10.99

Mixed lettuces, tomato, cucumber, candied pecans, strawberries, and goat cheese. New Choose your protein!

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Philly Steak with White American, Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers on a toasted hoagie roll.

FOOD

Specials

Goat Chs Croquettes

$10.99

Bruschetta Asparagi

$10.99

Rotini Erbe

$17.99

Salmon Bowl

$21.99

Mango Shrimp

$24.99Out of stock

Chocolate Ganache

$7.25

Strawberry Mousse Cake

$7.50

Appetizers

Arancini

$9.99

Breaded Risotto balls served with marinara sauce.

Calamari

$12.59

Flash fried and tossed in a Thai Chili sauce.

Homemade Chips

$7.99

House made chips served with a spicy ranch.

Maple Brussels

$11.99

Brussel sprouts, chili-lime sauce, bacon, goat cheese, cranberries

Mussels

$13.99

Oil, garlic and white wine served with ciabatta.

Polenta Marinara

$10.99

Parmeasn polenta, fresh mozzarella, marinara, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil.

Pretzel

$14.99

1.5# Pretzel with honey mustard, beer cheese, cinnamon cream cheese.

Provolone Wheel

$9.99

Hand breaded provolone wheel served on a bed of marinara.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Spinach and artichoke dip in a house made bread bowl, with chips.

Wings

$14.99

10 breaded wings choice of sauce.

Zucchini Fritti

$9.99

Breade and served with tomato sauce.

Boardwalk Fries

$7.99

Fresh cut fries. (Large order)

Extra Ciabatta

$3.00

Crab AuGratin

$13.00

Soup/Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Iceburg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pickled beets, and cucumbers, radish.

Wedding

$4.00+

Soup du Jour

$4.00+

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chopped romaine, Parmesan, chopped egg and croutons.

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Romaine, avocado, candied walnuts, apple, cranberry, crispy bacon, and egg.

Grilled Salad

$9.99

Mixed lettuces, tomato, beets, cucumbers, raddish, fries, and cheddar cheese NEW Choose your protein!

Orchard Salad

$10.99

Apples, craisins, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, cucumber and toasted walnuts on a bed of mixed lettuce.

Strawberry Salad

$10.99

Mixed lettuces, tomato, cucumber, candied pecans, strawberries, and goat cheese. New Choose your protein!

Side Cesar Salad

$5.99

Side Strawberry Salad

$5.99

Side Orchard Salad

$5.99

Pizza

6 Cut Pizza

$9.99

Fresh hand tossed and topped with your favorite toppings.

12 Cut Pizza

$12.99

Fresh hand tossed and topped with your favorite toppings.

6 Cut Garlic

$10.99

Extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, and fresh herbs – with mozzarella and tomato slices.

12 Cut Garlic

$13.99

Extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, and fresh herbs – with mozzarella and tomato slices

6 Cut Seafood

$15.99

Shrimp, Crabmeat. Garlic sauce, and tomato slices.

12 Cut Seafood

$20.99

Shrimp, Crabmeat. Garlic sauce, and tomato slices.

6 Cut Buffalo Chix

$12.99

Grilled Buffalo chicken, fries, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, ranch.

12 Cut Buffalo Chix

$16.99

Grilled Buffalo chicken, fries, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, ranch.

Burgers

Served with Fresh Cut Fries

Hamburger

$10.99

Avocado Burger

$12.99

Avocado. pineapple-jalapeno relish, cheddar, soy glaze.

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.99

Seared with Bleu Cheese and Caramelized Cherried Onions.

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Topped with American Cheese.

CHEESUS Burger

$12.99

Cheddar, bleu cheese, swiss, siracha mayo, pickled onion.

Craft Burger

$12.99

Topped with craft beer cheese sauce, bacon and bread n butter pickles.

Guinness Burger

$12.99

Swiss Cheese and Guiness braised mushrooms.

Whiskey Burger

$12.99

Onion straws, candied bacon, Whiskey BBQ sauce, american cheese.

Wise Guy Burger

$13.99

Fried capicola, pepper rings, fried egg, and provolone.

Caprese Burger

$13.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Balsamic Glaze.

Bowls

Served with Soup or Salad

Capellini Jaffre

$22.99

Seared shrimp, scallops and crabmeat in a brandy parmesan cream sauce tossed with angel hair.

Cavatelli Tomato Cream

$14.99

Cavatelli pasta in a vodka tomato cream sauce. (Cavatelli Noodles may not be avaiable during this time and may be substituted with a different noodle)

Chicken Romano

$17.99

Romano battered chicken, banana peppers, in a white wine, lemon sauce served over angel hair.

Chicken Trattoria

$16.99

Seared chicken breast, sliced banana peppers and peas, in an olive oil and garlic sauce, with parmesan over capellini.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Fettuccine noodles with Aldfredo Sauce.

Fettuccine CapeSante

$21.99

Scallops, peppers, roasted tomato, spinach, capers, parsley, lemon garlic wine sauce.

Fettuccine DiMare

$22.99

Sauteed Shrimp, scallops, mussels, crab and spinach in a lemon garlic wine sauce.

Gnocchi Bolognese

$14.99

House made ricotta gnocchis topped with our house made bolognese sauce.

Sausage Cavatelli

$15.99

Italian sausage, spinach, onion, in a browned garlic cream reduction with romano cheese.

Spaghetti w/MB

$13.99

with house made tomato sauce and a meatball.

Plates

Served with Potato and Vegetable of the day. And soup or salad. Unless otherwise noted in item description.

Bourbon Salmon

$21.99

Bourbon honey and pecan crusted salmon, served with potato of the day and vegetable.

Caprese Chicken

$17.59

Grilled chicken topped with Fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze, served with parmesan polenta.

Cedar Mahi

$21.99

Mahi Mahi oven roasted on a cedar plank, wild rice, capers, parsley lemon butter (GF)

Chicken Marsala

$17.59

In a mushroom marsala wine sauce with Vermont maple.

NY Strip

$25.99

12oz. Hand-cut, with our house dry-rub.

Pork Dijon

$18.99

Pan seared honey-dijon cream sauce with capers and goat cheese, with parmesan polenta (GF)

Tin Chicken

$17.59

Seared chicken, Blueberry-Habanero reduction, goat cheese.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Grilled Chicken.

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Chicken Tenders with Fries (does not come with salad or soup)

Sandwiches

Served with Fresh Cut Fries

Battered Fish

$14.99

Battered Cod fillets on a toasted Kaiser served with fries.

Chicken Gyro

$12.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce on Naan.

Chicken Philly

$12.59

Chicken, sauteed onions, ranch dressing on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chipotle Chicken

$12.99

Battered Chicken, Chipotle ranch, provolone, lettuce and tomato on NAAN

French Dip

$13.99

Shaved beef, provolone, caramalized onions, Aujus on side.

Italiano

$12.99

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, on a Hoagie Bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Philly Steak with White American, Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers on a toasted hoagie roll.

Reuben

$12.99

Shaved Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss & thousand island on toasted marble rye.

Salmon Wrap

$13.99

Salmon, Avocado, lemon herb aioli, lettuce and tomato, wheat wrap.

Southern Chicken

$12.99

Buttermilk fried chicken, topped with provolone cheese and slaw.

Turkey Avocado

$12.99

This is NOT the Turkey Avocado BLT. This is a new item please read the description! Turkey, avocado, siracha mayo, lettuce, tomato, toasted marble rye.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.99

American cheese on toasted Marble Rye!

Grilled Chicken with veg and Soup

$10.99

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$12.99

American, provolone, fried egg, bread n butter pickels, and tomato on toasted marble rye. Not on the menu but still available.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Classic Cajun Chicken sandwich not on the menu but still available!

Dessert

Fried Dough. Served with Raspberry sauce.

Chocolate Torte

$6.99

House made chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, and chocolate ganache icing.

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Warm vanilla custard bread pudding, with a spiced rum caramel sauce.

Bread Pudding Ala Mode

$6.99

Warm vanilla custard bread pudding, with a spiced rum caramel sauce with vanilla ice cream.

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

House made Ghirardelli brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, candied pecans, chocolate sauce and caramel.

Cheesecake

$6.99

New York style topped with cherries.

Chocolate Torte Ala Mode

$7.99Out of stock

House made chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, and chocolate ganache icing, topped with vanilla ice cream.

Lemon Layer Cake

$5.99

Zeppole

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti and MB

$6.99

Capellini noodles with Tomato sauce and a meatball.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

with fries.

Kids Fett Alfredo

$6.99

Fettuccine noodles in alfredo sauce.

Kids Gnocchi

$6.99

House made Ricotta Gnocchi in tomato sauce with a meatball.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American cheese on toasted wheat.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.99

with fries.

Kids Plain Pizza

$6.99

Kids Roni Pizza

$7.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

creamy macaroni and cheese.

Sides

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50

Side Celery

$1.00

Cheesey Toast

$3.50

Extra Dressing Lg

$1.00

Extra Dressing Sm

$0.75

Extra Tomato Sauce

$1.50

Extra Wing Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Toast

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.99

Side Veg

$2.50

Extra MB

$2.50

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Blueberry Hab Sauce

$2.00

Side Alfredo

$2.00

Side Tomato Cream

$2.00

Side Pasta

$4.99

Extra Au Jus

$1.00

Lent Specials

Lent lunch

Broiled Cod

$15.99

Cod Special

$14.99Out of stock

Battered Fish Sandwich with Fries and Coleslaw.

Buffalo Cod

$11.99

Battered Fish tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with American Cheese.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.99

Crab Cake sandwich

Mahi Tacos

$11.99Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$2.40

Pierogi

$5.59Out of stock

6 Pierogis with butter and sauteed onions.

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Onion Rings

$3.20
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Take out only! Due to the current situations we are in we will only have one type of pasta noodle per day so the description of your dish may say a different noodle than what is received. Please call the restaurant to find out what type of pasta we are serving that day.

Website

Location

827 E Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601

Directions

