Jaffre's Stone Bar & Kitchen 1433 Main St

No reviews yet

1433 Main St

Latrobe, PA 15650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Jaffre Grilled Salad
Maple Bacon Burger
Street Tacos

Appetizers

Corn Bread

$7.99

Garlic Mussels

$13.99

Loaded Tots

$9.99

Meatballs Marinara

$11.99

Mozzarella Fritta

$9.99

Poutine

$10.99

Pub Cauliflower

$9.99

Pub Pretzel

$14.99

Sausage Crostini

$10.99

Stone Bar Nachos

$12.99

Street Tacos

$11.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Grilled Cibatta

$2.50

Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

Soup/Salad

Soup

$4.99

House Salad

$4.99

Black N Bleu Salad

$10.99

Gyro Salad

$13.99

Jaffre Grilled Salad

$9.99

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.99

Strawberry Fields Salad

$10.99

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Garlic Pizza

$12.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Original Pizza

$10.99

Seafood Pizza

$19.99

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Maple Bacon Burger

$12.99

Cheddar BLT Burger

$13.99

Mac N CheeseBurger

$13.99

Garlic Burger

$13.99

Sandwiches

Battered Fish

$14.99

Cheese Steak

$12.99

Gyro

$12.99

Hot Chicken

$12.99

Meatball Sub

$13.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Salami Melt

$11.99

Salmon Wrap

$13.99

Smoked Chicken

$10.99

Bowls

Balsamic Rotini

$15.99

Chicken Con Broccoli

$15.99

Chicken Kalamata

$15.99

Gnocchi Ragu

$15.99

Rotini Carbonara

$15.99

Rotini Tomato Cream

$15.99

Seafood Jaffre

$20.99

Entree

Chicken Tenders

$16.99

Crispy Shrimp

$20.99

English Cod

$19.99

Jerk Chicken

$17.99

Lemon Salmon

$20.99

Pot Roast Dinner

$18.99

Ribeye Steak

$25.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Rigatoni Tomato

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Kids Butter Noodles

$5.99

Kid Ice Cream

$2.50

Sweets

Cobbler

$6.99Out of stock

Corn Bread Dessert

$7.99

Fried Dough

$6.99

Zuppa Inglese

$6.99

Sides

Extra Dressing Large

$1.00

Extra Dressing Small

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Totts

$4.99

Specials

Mozzarella Fritta

$9.99Out of stock

Balsamic Rotini

$15.99Out of stock

English Cod

$18.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Ravioli

$15.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$6.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amazing food from a scratch kitchen in a cozy atmosphere!

Location

1433 Main St, Latrobe, PA 15650

Directions

