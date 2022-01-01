Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jag beer Burger Bowery

425 Fairmont avenue

Fairmont, WV 26554

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Crinkle cut fries
Beer fries
Single Cheeseburger USA

BYOB

Single Burger USA

$6.95

Double Burger USA

$9.95

Single Cheeseburger USA

$7.25

Double Cheeseburger USA

$10.50

Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Grilled Chicken W/ Cheese

$9.95

Salads

House Salad

$5.95

Salmon Salad

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Sunshine Salad

$10.95

Cheeseburger Salad

$10.95

Starters

Fried Zucchini Planks

$7.95

Spicy Cheese Balls

$7.95

Crinkle fries/beer battered

$7.95

Bacon Ranch Fries

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Homemade Onion Ring Basket

$6.95

Philly Steak Nachos

$10.50

Cheeseburger Nachos

$10.50

Craft Burgers

Our Kinda Burger

$10.95

The Soprano

$11.95

Billion Dollar Burger

$11.95

Tobacco Onion Burger

$9.95

Creamy Bleu Burger

$10.95

Reuben Burger

$10.95

Crabby Patty Burger

$13.95

Bowery Burger

$10.95

Monster Bowery Burger

$13.95

Sandwiches

Hot Italian Sauasage Sandwhich

$10.95

Philly Steak Sandwhich

$10.95

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$13.95

Seared Salmon Sandwhich

$13.95

The Mother Clucker Sandwhich

$10.95

Wings

5 Wings

$7.95

10 Wings

$15.00

15 Wings

$22.00

5 Meditteranean Wings

$7.95

10 Meditteranean Wings

$14.95

15 Meditteranean Wings

$22.50

Sides

Crinkle cut fries

$4.25

Homemade Onion Rings

$6.50

Half & Half

$4.95

Nachos & Cheese

$6.95

Beer fries

$4.25

Kids Menu

K-Grilled Cheese/Fries

$6.00

K-Chicken Tenders/Fries

$7.00

Desserts

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.95

N/A Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi (Copy)

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mt Dew

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Beer

$3-Beer

$3.00

$3.5-Beer

$3.50

$4-Beer

$4.00

$4.5-Beer

$4.50

$5-Beer

$5.00

$5.5-Beer

$5.50

$6-Beer

$6.00

$6.5-Beer

$6.50

$7-Beer

$7.00

Wine Glass

$5-Gl Wine

$5.00

$6-Gl Wine

$6.00

$7-Gl Wine

$7.00

$8-Gl Wine

$8.00

Wine Bottle

$24-BTL Wine

$24.00

$25-BTL Wine

$25.00

$26-BTL Wine

$26.00

$27-BTL Wine

$27.00

$28-BTL Wine

$28.00

$29-BTL Wine

$29.00

$30-BTL Wine

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft burgers made with love.

Website

Location

425 Fairmont avenue, Fairmont, WV 26554

Directions

Gallery
JAG Beer Burger Bowery image
JAG Beer Burger Bowery image
JAG Beer Burger Bowery image

