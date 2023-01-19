- Home
- /
- Dearborn Heights
- /
- Jagged Fork - Dearborn Heights
Jagged Fork - Dearborn Heights
No reviews yet
27235 Ford Road
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Drinks
Signature Specialties
Jagged Fork Breakfast Burger
1/2 pound prime beef burger topped with bacon, cheddar, over-medium egg, shoestring potatoes, chipotle ketchup, served with cajun fries!
SoCal Burger
1/2 pound prime beef burger topped with bacon, natural swiss, lettuce, tomato, & guacamole!
Classic Burger
1/2 pound prime beef burger topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo!
Quesadilla
All-natural chicken, chorizo, cheddar, mozzarella, tomato, onion, green pepper & served with a side of guacamole & sour cream!
Cali Club
All-natural chicken, bacon, natural swiss, avocado, lettuce, & honey mustard in a tortilla wrap!
BLT...EG
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried egg, guacamole, & mayo on multigrain toast!
JF SMASH BURGER
Skillets
Chorizo Skillet
Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, chorizo (Mexican spicy sausage), and your choice of eggs!
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Skillet potatoes topped with house-made corned beef hash, grilled onion, green pepper, cheddar, & two eggs your way!
Greek Skillet
Skillet potatoes topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, spinach, kalamata olives & two eggs your way!
The Meat Lover's Skillet
Skillet potatoes topped with ham, bacon, sausage, mozzarella, cheddar, American cheese, & two eggs your way!
Veggie Skillet
Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, & two eggs your way!
Omelets
Baja Cali
Ham, bacon, natural swiss, tomato, onion, & guacamole!
Build Your Own
Chicken Pomodoro
Filled with all-natural chicken, mozzarella, tomato, basil, onion, house-made pesto, topped with marinara & parmesan cheese!
Cinco De Mayo Egg White
Chorizo, ham, cheddar, natural swiss, tomato, onion, guacamole, topped with salsa verde & sour cream!
Farmers
Ham, bacon, onion, your choice of cheese, stuffed with hash browns!
Triple Triple
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar, natural swiss, & American cheese!
Veggie Omelet
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomato, & your choice of cheese!
I'm Benedicted
Breakfast Specialties
Breakfast Burrito
Grilled burrito filled with scrambled eggs with chorizo, cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, & guacamole. Served with hash browns!
Breakfast Tamales
Two house-made chicken tamales topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero, Verde sauce, guacamole & sour cream over a bed of cheesy hash browns!
Chilaquiles
House-made corn tortilla chips sauteed with our signature salsa verde & all-natural chicken over a bed of cheesy hashbrowns, topped with two scrambled eggs, served with guacamole & sour! cream on the side
Huevos Rancheros
Cheese-filled tortilla served over a bed of cheesy hash browns, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero sauce, guacamole, & sour cream!
Huevos Rancheros w/ Chorizo
Cheese-filled tortilla served over a bed of cheesy hash browns, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero sauce, guacamole, & sour cream!
Jagged Fork Breakfast Sandwich
Grilled brioche bun topped with an over-easy egg, American cheese, bacon, shoestring potatoes, chipotle ketchup, & served with hash browns. Add avocado for $2.50!
JF Guacamole Toast
Toasted whole grain topped with our freshly made guacamole & tomato slices, served with two eggs your way, fruit, & mixed greens!
House-Made Corned Beef Hash
Two eggs your way served with a heaping pile of our famous house-made corned beef hash served with your choice of hashbrowns or fruit, & toast or pancakes!
Classic Breakfast
Two eggs your way, your choice of meat, hash browns or fruit, & toast or a side order of pancakes!
Breakfast Nachos
Crepes
Banana Nutella
Three crepes filled with Nutella & fresh bananas then topped with more fresh bananas, powdered sugar, chocolate syrup, & whipped cream!
Chicken Florentine Crepe
One giant crepe filled with all-natural chicken breast, natural swiss, spinach, mushroom, & onion, served with hollandaise & mixed greens!
Cloud Nine
Three crepes stuffed with house-made strawberry cream cheese, fresh berries & bananas, then topped with fresh berries, bananas, berry compote, whipped cream, & powdered sugar!
Jagged Fork Crepe
One giant crepe filled with ham, cheddar, natural swiss, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, sour cream & over easy eggs served with mixed greens!
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Three crepes filled with our house-made cream cheese frosting & fresh strawberries then topped with more fresh strawberries, powdered sugar, & whipped cream!
Pancakes
Original Buttermilk Pancakes
add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas, chocolate chips, or white chocolate chips
Chunky Monkey
Topped with white chocolate chips, bananas, caramel, & whipped cream!
Cinnamon Swirl
Cinnamon & sugar swirled into each pancake then topped with whipped cream!
Fruit Explosion Pancakes
Piled high with fresh bananas, blueberries, strawberries & topped with whipped cream!
Oreo Pancakes
Stuffed & topped with oreo cookie crumbles & topped with whipped cream!
Red Velvet Pancakes
Topped with house-made cream cheese frosting, dusted with powdered sugar & cocoa powder, & topped with whipped cream!
U.G.3 Sampler
*NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE* Try a mini stack of each of our 3 favorite pancakes, red velvet, oreo, & chunky monkey!
Gluten Free Pancakes
Pumpkin Pancakes
PUMPKIN SWIRL PANCAKES
French Toast
The Elvis
Our Tribute to the King! Challah French Toast with a graham cracker crust stuffed with creamy peanut butter, house-made banana cream cheese, & bacon then topped with fresh bananas & berry compote!
S'more French Toast
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust, stuffed with Nutella & marshmallows then topped with more Nutella, marshmallows, house-made cream cheese frosting, & drizzled with chocolate syrup!
Strawberry Shortcake
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust stuffed & topped with house-made cream cheese frosting & fresh strawberries!
Very Berry
Stuffed with our house-made banana cream cheese, piled high with fresh berries, & drizzled with berry compote!
Challah (Sweet Egg Bread)
Gluten Free French Toast
Little Forks
Salads
Fiesta
Artisan lettuce blend, all-natural chicken, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, avocado, tortilla strips served with our house-made chipotle dressing!
Hudson
Chopped iceberg, ham, turkey, natural swiss, gherkin pickles, served with house-made Maurice dressing!
Signature Salad
Artisan lettuce blend topped with all-natural chicken, pecans, dried cranberries, tomato, avocado, & tortilla strips, served with champagne vinaigrette!
Sparta
Artisan lettuce blend topped with all-natural chicken, feta, grilled onions, beets, dill, avocado, served with our house-made pink greek dressing!
Fries
French Fries
Greek Fries
French fries piled high & topped with feta, tomato, onions, & house-made greek dressing!
Sweet Potato
Texas Fries
French fries piled high & topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, & ranch!
Verde Fries
French fries piled high & topped with cheddar, mozzarella, house-made Verde sauce, sour cream, & guacamole!
West Coast Fries
French fries piled high & topped with cheddar, grilled onion, & thousand islands!
Extras - Sides
Breakfast Meat
Housemade Cornedbeef Hash
Skillet Potatoes
Denver Hash
cheddar, onion, & green pepper
Hashbrowns
Two Eggs Your Way
Side Pancake
Side Toast
Choice of one
English Muffin
Avocado
Berry Compote
Guacamole
Hollandaise
Nutella
Peanut Butter
Ranchero
Salsa Verde
Side of Fruit
Sweet Cream Cheese
Tomato Slices
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
27235 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Photos coming soon!