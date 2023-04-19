Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jag's Steak & Seafood

5980 WEST CHESTER ROAD

WEST CHESTER, OH 45069

Popular Items

CAMELOT CHICKEN
PASTA
STEAK SANDWICH


PLASTIC SILVERWARE

PLASTIC SILVERWARE WITH NAPKIN

PLEASE SELECT QUANTITY- UP TO ONE PER ENTREE

APPETIZER

CAMELOT CHICKEN

CAMELOT CHICKEN

$13.00

COCONUT ENRUSTED CHICKEN TENDERS WITH COCONUT HONEY MUSTARD

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

CREAMY SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP WITH CROSTINI & YUCCA CHIP

CRAB CAKE NAPOLEON

$18.00

LUMP CRAB CAKE, CREAMED CORN, AVOCADO SALAD, FRIED TOMATO, CILANTRO CREME FRAICHE, FETA CHEESE, PICKLED CHERRY PEPPERS

ARTISAN CHEESE & OLIVE PLATE

$19.00

SWEET RED CHEDDAR, TRUFFLE PECORINO, CAMBOZOLA, MARINATED OLIVE, RUSTIC CRACKER, ACCOUTREMENT

FIRE & ICE SHRIMP COCKTAIL

FIRE & ICE SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.00

FOUR SWEET AND TENDER TIGER SHRIMP WITH FIERY COCKTAIL SAUCE

SOUP & SALAD

BOURSIN BERRY SALAD

BOURSIN BERRY SALAD

$11.00

GOURMET GREENS, FRESH BERRIES, BOURSIN CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUTS, HARICOT VERT, CRAISINS, TOMATO, RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

JAGUAR SALAD

$7.00

MIXED GREENS, RADISH, SHREDDED CARROT, MUSHROOM, TOMATO, SLICED RED ONION, CUCUMBER WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

JULIUS CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

CRISP ROMAINE, PARMESAN REGGIANO, GARLIC HERB CROUTON, PARMESAN CRISP, CAESAR DRESSING

MOUNTAIN WEDGE SALAD

MOUNTAIN WEDGE SALAD

$13.00

ICEBERG WEDGE, DANISH BLUE CHEESE, CANDIED PANCETTA, PECAN, HEIRLOOM TOMATO, FRESH BERRIES, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

WEST CHESTER CHOP SALAD

WEST CHESTER CHOP SALAD

$12.00

ROMAINE & ICEBERG LETTUCE, RED ONION, BACON, EGG, CUCUMBER, AGED CHEDDAR, TOMATO, GARLIC CROUTON, RANCH DRESSING

CRAB BISQUE

CRAB BISQUE

$9.00

INTENSE CRAB STOCK WITH FRESH CREAM, TOPPED WITH LUMP CRAB & SHERRY CREME FRAICHE THEN SPRINKLED WITH GREEN ONION

FRENCH MAUI ONION SOUP

FRENCH MAUI ONION SOUP

$9.00

CARAMELIZED MAUI ONIONS STEWED IN RICH BEEF BROTH, TOPPED WITH GRUYERE CHEESE & CROSTINI

MUSHROOM BISQUE

$9.00

FRESH MUSHROOMS BLENDED WITH VEGETABLE STOCK AND FRESH CREAM. TOPPED WITH TRUFFLE CREME FRAICHE AND CRISPY MUSHROOMS.

ENTREE

CHOICE OF TWO SIDES
CENTER-CUT FILET

CENTER-CUT FILET

$43.00+

CENTER CUT FILET TOPPED WITH VEAL DEMI-GLACE & ONION STRAWS

NEW YORK STRIP

NEW YORK STRIP

$43.00

TWELVE OUNCE NEW YORK TOPPED WITH VEAL DEMI-GLACE & FRIED ONION STRAWS

DELMONICO RIBEYE

$59.00

SIXTEEN OUNCE RIBEYE TOPPED WITH VEAL DEMI-GLACE & FRIED ONION STRAWS

PORTERHOUSE

$70.00

TWENTY FIVE OUNCE PORTERHOUSE TOPPED WITH VEAL DEMI-GLACE & FRIED ONION STRAWS

THE BIG OSCAR

THE BIG OSCAR

$64.00+

FILET TOPPED WITH LOBSTER, SHRIMP, KING CRAB & HOLLANDAISE. SERVED WITH GARLIC MASHED POTATOES & HARICOT VERTS

BLACK TRUFFLE FILET

$59.00+

MOREL ENCRUSTED FILET TOPPED WITH MOREL-MADEIRA REDUCTION, TRUFFLE COMPOUND BUTTER & SHAVED TRUFFLES.

CHILEAN SEABASS

CHILEAN SEABASS

$50.00

TOPPED WITH THAI-CHILI BEURRE BLANC. CHOICE OF TWO SIDES,

ORA KING SALMON

ORA KING SALMON

$37.00

BOURBON GLAZED ORA KING SALMON SERVED OVER COCONUT LIME BEURRE BLANC WITH MANGO SALSA. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF TWO SIDES.

CHICKEN MARSALA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$31.00

TWO FLOUR DUSTED CHICKEN BREAST WITH MARSALA WINE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN STOCK & BUTTER. SERVED WITH GARLIC MASHED POTATOES & ROASTED CARROTS

FILET STROGANOFF

FILET STROGANOFF

$40.00+

FILET OVER PAPPARDELLE PASTA WITH MUSHROOM, CARAMELIZED ONION, MASCARPONE, SHERRY CREAM, VEAL DEMI-GLACE & THYME CREME FRAICHE

VEGETABLE MEDLEY PASTA

VEGETABLE MEDLEY PASTA

$30.00

BROCCOLI, CARROTS, HARICOT VERTS, MUSHROOMS & ONIONS SAUTEED WITH TOMATO CREAM OVER PASTA WITH PARMESAN

KID'S ENTREE

BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

THREE BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

CHEESE QUESADILLAS

$10.00

GRILLED TORTILLAS WITH CHEESE. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

BURGER

BURGER

$12.00

ALL BEEF PATTY COOKED WELL DONE ON A BRIOCHE BUN. YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE DISH

FIVE OUNCE FILET

$30.00

FIVE OUNCE FILET MIGNON. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE DISH

PASTA

PASTA

$10.00

FRESH PASTA SERVED WITH EITHER MARINARA OR BUTTER SAUCE. TOPPED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE. YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE DISH

SANDWICHES

AMERICAN BURGER

$15.00

GROUND BEEF PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE, RED ONION, ICEBURG LETTUCE, TOMATO, DILL PICKLE

STEAK SANDWICH

STEAK SANDWICH

$26.00

GRILLED FIVE OUNCE FILET MIGNON TOPPED WITH ROASTED JALAPENO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, FRIED ONION STRAWS AND PEPPERCORN AIOLI ON A FRENCH BATARD

ADDITIONAL SIDES

ASPARAGUS

$3.00

BAKED POTATO

$3.00

BROCCOLI

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

HARICOT VERTS

$3.00

JASMINE RICE

$3.00

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$3.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$3.00

DESSERT

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$12.00

GRAHAM CRACKER CRUSTED CHEESECAKE TOPPED WITH BERRY COULIS OR CHOCOLATE SAUCE

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$13.00

WHITE, MILK & DARK CHOCOLATE MOUSSE LAYERED WITH RICH CHOCOLATE CAKE

COLOSSAL CARROT CAKE

COLOSSAL CARROT CAKE

$14.00

MOIST CARROT CAKE LAYERED WITH CREAM CHEESE ICING

CREME BRULEE

$12.00

VANILLA CUSTARD TOPPED WITH CARAMELIZED SUGAR CRUST. SERVED WITH FRESH BERRIES & BERRY COULIS

PAM STURKEY FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE SALTED CARAMEL TORTE

$14.00

BAKED CHOCOLATE TORTE, SALTED CARAMEL TOP

PAM STURKEY BAILEY'S CHEESECAKE CAKE

$14.00

RICH CHOCOLATE CAKE LAYERED WITH BAILEY'S CHEESECAKE WITH BUTTERCREAM ICING

ALA CARTE ITEMS

ADD-LOBSTER TAIL

$30.00

TRISTAN COLD WATER LOBSTER TAIL BAKED WITH SEASONED BUTTER

ADD-CRAB CAKE

$15.00

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE SERVED WITH CHIPOTLE AIOLI

ADD-SHRIMP SCAMPI

$15.00

TIGER SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH LEMON-BUTTER CREAM SAUCE WITH FRESH PARSLEY

ADD-SEABASS

$25.00

FOUR OUNCE SEABASS SERVED WITH THAI CHILI BEURRE BLANC

ADD-THAI SCALLOPS

$30.00

BLACKENED SCALLOPS SERVED WITH THAI CHILI BEURRE BLANC

BEARNAISE

$3.00

TARRAGON INFUSED HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

HOLLANDAISE

$3.00

EGG AND DRAWN BUTTER IMMULSION WITH WHITE WINE AND SEASONING

BUTTON MUSHROOMS

$7.00

FRESH BUTTON MUSHROOMS SAUTEED WITH GARLIC, BUTTER AND SALT

WILD MUSHROOMS

$12.00

SHITAKI, PORTABELLA AND OYSTER MUSHROOMS SAUTEED WITH GARLIC, BUTTER AND SALT

MUSHROOM ONION MEDLEY

$7.00

BUTTON MUSHROOMS AND MAUI ONIONS SAUTEED WITH GARLIC, BUTTER AND SALT

CARAMELIZED ONIONS

$6.00

MAUI ONIONS SAUTEED WITH GARLIC, BUTTER AND SALT

CREAMED SPINACH

$6.00

WARM CREAM OF SPINACH

STEAK BOXES

FILET MIGNON BOX

FILET MIGNON BOX

$85.00

Four (4) - 6oz Certified Angus Beef Filet Mignons Jag's housemade steak seasoning, steak butter and cooking directions.

NEW YORK STRIP BOX

NEW YORK STRIP BOX

$100.00

Four (4) - 12oz Certified Angus Beef New York Strips Jag's housemade steak seasoning, steak butter and cooking directions.

DELMONICO RIBEYE BOX

DELMONICO RIBEYE BOX

$130.00

Four (4) - 16oz Certified Angus Beef Delmonico Ribeyes Jag's housemade steak seasoning, steak butter and cooking directions.

CHEF'S CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF BOX

CHEF'S CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF BOX

$150.00

Two (2) - 6oz Filet Mignons Two (2) - 12oz NY Strips Two (2) - 16oz Delmonico Ribeyes Jag's housemade steak seasoning, steak butter and cooking directions.

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ext. 5 // Jag’s Steak & Seafood is an award-winning, fine dining restaurant in West Chester Township, Ohio offering innovative menus, personalized service and the region’s most popular piano bar and lounge experience. Jag’s Chef Michelle Brown has cooked at the James Beard House in New York City, serves as a brand ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, and was the unanimous winner of the 2015 Cincinnati Food + Wine Classic Pork Chopped competition. Learn more at www.jags.com.

Website

Location

5980 WEST CHESTER ROAD, WEST CHESTER, OH 45069

Directions

