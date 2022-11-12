American
Chicken
JAI ALAI
2,292 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1109 Mercer Ave, Hermitage, PA 16148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lulu Beans Cafe & Coffeehouse now Delivering!
4.8 • 206
234 E State St Sharon, PA 16146
View restaurant
V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon
4.3 • 588
100 W Federal Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurant
More near Hermitage