American
Chicken

JAI ALAI

2,292 Reviews

$

1109 Mercer Ave

Hermitage, PA 16148

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Traditional Wings
6 Traditional Wings
12 Traditional Wings

Appetizers

Battered Mushrooms

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Funnel Cake

$6.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.00

Jumbo Stuffed Pretzels

$5.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Nacho Grande

$7.00

Onion Petals

$6.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Veggie sampler

$4.00

Zucchini Sticks

$6.00

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$7.50

10 Traditional Wings

$12.75

12 Traditional Wings

$14.84

15 Traditional wings

$18.00

20 Traditional Wings

$25.00

25 Traditional Wings

$29.50

30 Traditional wings

$36.00

50 Traditional Wings

$58.00

10 Boneless Wings

$7.50

12 Boneless Wings

$8.90

15 Boneless wings

$11.00

20 Boneless Wings

$14.50

25 Boneless Wings

$17.50

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Black and Bleu Burger

$11.00

Horseradish Burger

$11.00

BBQ Burger

$11.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00

Baskets

Boneless Basket

$10.00

Wings and Petals

$13.50

Wings and Skins

$13.50

Wings and Fries

$13.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.00

Shrimp basket

$11.00

Wings and Down Under

$13.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Steak

$12.00

Nacho Cheese Philly

$12.00

Philly Steak

$12.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

steak salad

$10.00

crispy chicken salad

$10.00

Crispy Chicken (shake in wing sauce)

$1.00

Fries

Fries

$4.00+

Cheese Fries

$5.00+

Bacon Ranch Fries

$5.00+

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00+

Down Under Fries

$5.50+

Sauce

ranch

$0.50

blue

$0.50

wing sauce

$0.75

cheese

$1.00

veggie

veggie bag

$0.75

extra meat

Extra chicken

$3.00

Extra steak

$3.00

Extra burger patty

$3.00

Handfull fries

handfull fries

$2.00

kids meal

kids burger

$6.00

kids wings

$7.00

kids boneless

$6.00

Kids tender

$6.00

Upgrade

Down under

$2.00

Skin

$2.00

Salad

Petals

$2.00

lunch APPETIZER

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$5.50

BATTERED MUSHROOMS

$5.50

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$5.50

ONION PETALS

$5.50

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.50

POTATO SKINS

$4.50+

JALOPENO POPPERS

$5.00

DEEP FRIED SHRIMP

$6.00

JUMBO STUFFED PRETZEL

$5.00

NACHO GRANDE

$7.00

Soup

$3.99

lunch Sandwishes

PHILLY STEAK

$8.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00

HAMBURGER

$6.00

Cheese burger

$6.50

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$6.00

KIELBASA

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwish

$8.00

Change

1$

$1.00

5$

$5.00

10$

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1109 Mercer Ave, Hermitage, PA 16148

Directions

Gallery
JAI ALAI image

