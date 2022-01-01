Main picView gallery

Jai Jus

9 Reviews

470 15th Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Berry Energized
Peanut Butter Bliss

Dessert

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$7.00

*Seasonal Item* Muffin with banana, pecans, cinnamon, oats, and spices

Blueberry Cheesecake Slice

Blueberry Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Coconut milk, almond flour, blueberries, vegan graham cookie crust and topped with homemade blueberry sauce

Blueberry Whole Cheesecake

$36.00Out of stock

Organic, super food whole cheesecake with blueberry sauce topping Requires 48 hour advanced notice

Cherry Cheese Cake Slice

Cherry Cheese Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake slice with cherries, vegan cream cheese, coconut milk, and almond flour topped with cherry syrup

Choco Mousse Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock
Cranberry Spice Muffin

Cranberry Spice Muffin

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet, healthy and fulfilling this muffin combines dry cranberries with applesauce and orange juice into a yummy treat

Matcha Cheesecake Slice

Matcha Cheesecake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

*SEASONAL ITEM* Organic, super food cheesecake slice featuring rich and flavorful matcha (gluten free)

Matcha Whole Cheesecake

$36.00Out of stock

Organic, super food whole cheesecake featuring rich and flavorful matcha (gluten free) Requires 48 hour advanced notice

Oreo Cupcakes

Oreo Cupcakes

$6.00Out of stock

Cupcake with vegan chocolate creme sandwich cookies, unsweetened vegan yogurt, non-dairy milk, vegan butter

Overnight Pumpkin Oats

$7.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cheesecake Slice

Peanut Butter Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Creamy and rich cheesecake slice infused with creamy peanut butter topped with a chocolate sauce and cacao nibs all on a crunchy vegan Oreo cookie crust

Peanut Butter Whole Cheesecake

$36.00Out of stock

Creamy and rich whole cheesecake infused with creamy peanut butter topped with a chocolate sauce and cacao nibs. Requires 48 hours advanced notice

Pecan Cookies (3)

Pecan Cookies (3)

$7.00

Delicious treats made with flax seeds, pecans, agave, and garbanzo bean flour Gluten free

Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice

Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

*SEASONAL* Organic pumpkin puree, almond flour, chickpea flour, coconut oil, vegan cream cheese on a homemade almond flour crust. this cake is gluten free!

Pumpkin Whole Cheesecake

$36.00Out of stock

This cake requires 48 hours advanced notice

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Oat Milk, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Extract and Salt. Toppings: Dried Cranberries, Blueberries, Walnuts

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Sandwich

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Sliced avocado and tomato on toasted french bread, olive oil, salt and pepper

BBQ Tempeh

BBQ Tempeh

$13.00

Homemade BBQ sauce smothered on toasted french bread with marinated tempeh, spinach and tomato

Cashew Cream

Cashew Cream

$13.00

Homemade Cashew Cream Cheese on toasted french bread with guacamole, spinach, cucumber, tomato, chipotle mayo and radish

Golden Cheddar Cheese

Golden Cheddar Cheese

$13.00

Homemade cheddar cheese smothered on a toasted french bread with chorizo, pickled onions, mustard, spinach, tomato and chipotle mayo

Greek Hummus

Greek Hummus

$13.00

Homemade quinoa tabuli, on toasted french bread, mustard, homemade red pepper hummus, guacamole, and spinach

Red Hummus Parmesan

Red Hummus Parmesan

$13.00

Homemade red pepper hummus smothered on a toasted french bread, mustard, spinach, pickled onions, tomato, avocado and parmesan cheese

Spicy Black Bean

Spicy Black Bean

$13.00

Homemade black bean spread on toasted french bread, guacamole, spinach, cucumber, tomato, chorizo and parmesan cheese

Sweet Chocolate & Berries

Sweet Chocolate & Berries

$13.00

Homemade cacao-maca spread on toasted french bread, almond butter, hemp seeds, mixed berries and agave

Tofu Curry

Tofu Curry

$13.00

Homemade tofu curry salad on toasted french bread, cilantro mayo, guacamole, chorizo and spinach

Veggie Pesto

Veggie Pesto

$13.00

Homemade pesto spread on toasted french bread, cucumber, tomato, carrots, almond ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese

Smoothie

AB Berry Pie

AB Berry Pie

$11.00

Water base, mixed with apples, blueberries, bananas, dates, ginger, hemp, and cinnamon

Berry Energized

Berry Energized

$11.00

Coconut milk base, mixed with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, dates, cashews, ginger maca and vanilla

Blue Blaster

$12.00Out of stock

*seasonal item* with blue magic sorbet base, coconut milk, chia seeds, agave and blue spirulina

Chilly Pumpkin Chai

$12.00Out of stock

Chai tea base mixed with pumpkin and agave

Compassionate Cacao

Compassionate Cacao

$12.00

Coconut milk base mixed with bananas, dates, hemp, almond butter, cacao powder and cacao nibs

Energizer Bunny

Energizer Bunny

$13.00

Carrot juice base mixed with apple, almond butter, nutmeg, cinnamon, maca, ginger, pineapple, dates and agave

Kalifornia Dream

Kalifornia Dream

$12.00

Coconut milk base mixed with pineapple, chia seeds, banana, vanilla, turmeric, peanut butter and agave

Main Squeeze

Main Squeeze

$11.00

Made with blood orange, guava, papaya, coconut flakes, and orange juice

Morning Train

Morning Train

$12.00

Coconut milk base mixed with kale, chlorella, green spirulina, hemp, vanilla, almond butter and banana

Peanut Butter Bliss

Peanut Butter Bliss

$11.00

Almond milk base, banana, dates, peanut butter, hemp, cinnamon and ginger

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$10.00Out of stock

Made with coconut milk, fresh coconut, pineapple, lucuma, maca, agave, and coconut chips! Can be topped with our homemade chamoy- optional but highly suggested :)

Pink Dragon

Pink Dragon

$11.00

Coconut milk base, pitaya, ginger, hemp, cinnamon, vanilla and agave

Pumpkin Scary Spice

Pumpkin Scary Spice

$12.00

*SEASONAL ITEM* Almond milk base, pumpkin spice, agave, cinnamon, cacao powder, vanilla, cardamom, maca, hemp and almond butter

Strawberry Cream

Strawberry Cream

$11.00

Coconut milk base, beet juice, strawberries, banana, dates, vanilla, lucuma and almond butter

The Alchemist

The Alchemist

$13.00

Almond milk base, cacao powder, cacao nibs, chia seeds, avocado, hemp, dates, chaga, reishi and mint

The Tropics

The Tropics

$10.00

Orange juice base, pineapple, strawberries, mango, hemp and agave

Create Your Own Smoothie

$10.00

During our anniversary month of June, you can create your own smoothie with up to five ingredients for $10

Smoothie Bowls

Smoothie bowl made with an ube lavendar sorbet topped with nut butter of choice (or none), granola, banana, kiwi, blueberries, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, and agave
Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$13.00

Delicious and creamy acai base topped with nut butter of your choice, Strawberries, Banana slices and Blueberries, GF granola, goji berries, coconut flakes and agave

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$13.00

Pitaya base, topped with nut butter of your choice, GF granola, pumpkin seeds, cacao nibs, strawberries, banana slices and homemade peach sauce

Ube Bowl

Ube Bowl

$13.00

Nothing tastes quite like this Ube and Lavender sorbet topped with gf granola, nut butter, seasonal fruit, and agave

Snack

Barbell Protein Bars

$3.00

Available in Hazelnut and Nougat and Salty Peanut

Bliss Bites

Bliss Bites

$7.00

Sweet snack made with apricots, cashews, raisins, and lemon

Chewy Fudge Bites

Chewy Fudge Bites

$7.00Out of stock

Made with dates, tahini, cacao powder, and hemp seeds

Chili Bites

Chili Bites

$7.00

Dog Treats

$1.50

Treats made with apple, carrot, chia seeds, and peanut butter

Kiwi Bites

Kiwi Bites

$7.00

Made with kiwis, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and agave

Karma Sundae

$3.00Out of stock

Starts with our homemade dog treat then we add peanut butter and top it off with vegan whipped cream. Your best friend will love them!

Pumpkin Moon Bites

$5.00

Nut Ella

$7.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Fruit salad with cucumber, jicama, and orange topped with vegan chamoy sauce and tajin

Kale Salad

$6.00Out of stock
Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Soup with lentils, carrots, celery and chilis for a spicy kick!

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Potato salad mixed with turmeric, cucumber, dijon mustard/vegan mayo, and dill

Winter Squash Soup

Winter Squash Soup

$7.00

Creamy Tomato Soup

$7.00

Quinoa Tabuli Salad

$7.00

Merch

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$12.00

Tote

$10.00

Coffee Drinks

Cafe Latte

$6.00

A 12oz cup of espresso with your choice of non dairy milked steamed to perfection

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$6.00

12oz of coffee with chocolate and hazelnut

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.00

12oz cup with espresso and lot's of frothy milk (non dairy)

Cold Coffee

$4.00

12oz of Americano Coffee over ice

Doctor's Orders Hot Chocolate

Doctor's Orders Hot Chocolate

$7.00

12oz of almond milk, cacao powder, cacao nibs, reishi, agave, vanilla and maca may be served hot or iced

Espresso (Double)

Espresso (Double)

$3.50

Double shot of espresso made from organic coffee

Frappuccino Pumpkin

$7.00

*SEASONAL ITEM* Espresso shot, non-dairy milk, real pumpkin, pumpkin spice

Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$7.00

Latte with coconut milk, turmeric, agave, cacao butter may be served hot or iced

Hot Coffee (Americano)

Hot Coffee (Americano)

$4.00

12 oz drip coffee made from organic coffee beans locally sourced

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Selection of caffeinated and non-caffeinated teas

Mucho Matcha Latte

Mucho Matcha Latte

$7.00

Latte with coconut milk, matcha powder, maca powder, vanilla, agave may be served hot or on ice

Pretty In Pink Latte

Pretty In Pink Latte

$6.00

Latte with coconut milk, beet juice, maca powder, agave, rose water may be served hot or iced

Season Of Spice Latte

Season Of Spice Latte

$7.00

Latte with almond milk, cacao powder, cacao nibs, cayenne, cinnamon, agave, vanilla, peanut butter may be served hot or iced

Shila What? Latte

Shila What? Latte

$7.00

Latte with almond milk, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, reishi powder, agave, shilajit powder, vanilla, maca powder may be served hot or iced

Super Power Wake Up

Super Power Wake Up

$7.00

Latte with coconut milk, blue spirulina, maca powder, vanilla, agave, ginger, cinnamon may be served hot or iced

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.00

Ice Water

$0.50

Juices

32oz Bottle

$17.00
Apple Pi

Apple Pi

$9.00

Juice with apple, lemon, ginger, cinnamon

B&G Greens

B&G Greens

$9.00

Juice with kale, parsley, cucumber, lemons, ginger, green apple

Cosmic Cooler

$10.50Out of stock
Cranapple Love

Cranapple Love

$11.00Out of stock

Juice with cranberry, apple, orange, and ginger

Golden Aura

Golden Aura

$11.00

Juice with carrot, orange, grapefruit, turmeric

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Pure and fresh from the best grapefruits to your bottle. Nothing added always cold pressed.

Green Jus

Green Jus

$9.00

Juice with kale, spinach, cucumber, celery and lemon

Green Smile

Green Smile

$9.00Out of stock

Juice with Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Celery, Apples and Spirulina

Jolly Rancher

$10.00
Joyful

Joyful

$10.00

Juice with Lemon, Ginger, Apple, Pineapple, Beet and Orange

Night Train

Night Train

$9.00

Juice with Apple, Lemon Ginger and Activated Charcoal

Ocean Cooler

Ocean Cooler

$9.00

Juice with Lemon, Lime, Cucumber, Pineapple and Alkaline Water

Perfect Pear

Perfect Pear

$10.00

Juice with Pear, Apple, Lemon and Ginger

Pure Apple

Pure Apple

$7.00

100% Pure Apple Juice

Pure Beets

$9.00Out of stock

*Seasonal Item

Pure Carrot

Pure Carrot

$9.00

100% Pure Carrot Juice

Pure Celery

Pure Celery

$9.00Out of stock

100% Pure Celery Juice

Pure Orange

Pure Orange

$7.00Out of stock

100% Pure Orange Juice

Red Eye

Red Eye

$10.00

Juice with Beets, Parsley, Apple, Celery and Lemon

Spicy Watermelon

$9.00Out of stock

*Seasonal Item with Watermelon, Lime, Beet, Apple, Mint and Jalapeno

Summer Pine

Summer Pine

$9.00Out of stock

Juice with Apple, Cucumber, Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger and Cayenne

Carrot And Orange

$7.00Out of stock

Juice Bundle

$25.00Out of stock

Purple Patch

$10.00

Shots

Awake

Awake

$5.50

Wellness Shot with Orange, Apple, Ginger, Turmeric and Cayenne

Boost

Boost

$5.50Out of stock

Wellness Shot with Beet, Ginger, Celery and Orange

Detox

Detox

$5.00

Wellness Shot with Orange, Lemon, Ginger and Activated Charcoal

Pure Beet

$5.00Out of stock
Flame

Flame

$5.50

Wellness Shot with Apple, Ginger, Pineapple and Turmeric

Pure Ginger Shot

Pure Ginger Shot

$5.00Out of stock
Revive

Revive

$5.00

Wellness Shot with Spinach, Kale, Apple, Celery and Pineapple

Shine

Shine

$5.00

Wellness Shot with Pineapple, Lemon, Celery and Blue Spirulina

Thrive

Thrive

$5.50Out of stock

Wellness Shot with Carrot, Orange, Pineapple, Goji Berry and Turmeric

Turmeric Shot

$5.50

So many health properties it will do your body good. Cold pressed pure turmeric.

Cleanse 3 Day

Beginner Cleanse 3 Day

$150.00

Requires 48hr advance notice

Experienced Cleanse 3 Day

$150.00

Requires 48hr advance notice

Milks

Homemade Strawberry Milk

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade Almond Milk

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade Oat Milk

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cold pressed juice bar and vegan cafe!

Location

470 15th Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

