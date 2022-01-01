- Home
Jai Jus
9 Reviews
470 15th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Popular Items
Dessert
Banana Nut Muffin
*Seasonal Item* Muffin with banana, pecans, cinnamon, oats, and spices
Blueberry Cheesecake Slice
Coconut milk, almond flour, blueberries, vegan graham cookie crust and topped with homemade blueberry sauce
Blueberry Whole Cheesecake
Organic, super food whole cheesecake with blueberry sauce topping Requires 48 hour advanced notice
Cherry Cheese Cake Slice
Cheesecake slice with cherries, vegan cream cheese, coconut milk, and almond flour topped with cherry syrup
Choco Mousse Cake Slice
Cranberry Spice Muffin
Sweet, healthy and fulfilling this muffin combines dry cranberries with applesauce and orange juice into a yummy treat
Matcha Cheesecake Slice
*SEASONAL ITEM* Organic, super food cheesecake slice featuring rich and flavorful matcha (gluten free)
Matcha Whole Cheesecake
Organic, super food whole cheesecake featuring rich and flavorful matcha (gluten free) Requires 48 hour advanced notice
Oreo Cupcakes
Cupcake with vegan chocolate creme sandwich cookies, unsweetened vegan yogurt, non-dairy milk, vegan butter
Overnight Pumpkin Oats
Peanut Butter Cheesecake Slice
Creamy and rich cheesecake slice infused with creamy peanut butter topped with a chocolate sauce and cacao nibs all on a crunchy vegan Oreo cookie crust
Peanut Butter Whole Cheesecake
Creamy and rich whole cheesecake infused with creamy peanut butter topped with a chocolate sauce and cacao nibs. Requires 48 hours advanced notice
Pecan Cookies (3)
Delicious treats made with flax seeds, pecans, agave, and garbanzo bean flour Gluten free
Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice
*SEASONAL* Organic pumpkin puree, almond flour, chickpea flour, coconut oil, vegan cream cheese on a homemade almond flour crust. this cake is gluten free!
Pumpkin Whole Cheesecake
This cake requires 48 hours advanced notice
Overnight Oats
Oat Milk, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Extract and Salt. Toppings: Dried Cranberries, Blueberries, Walnuts
Peach Cobbler
Sandwich
Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado and tomato on toasted french bread, olive oil, salt and pepper
BBQ Tempeh
Homemade BBQ sauce smothered on toasted french bread with marinated tempeh, spinach and tomato
Cashew Cream
Homemade Cashew Cream Cheese on toasted french bread with guacamole, spinach, cucumber, tomato, chipotle mayo and radish
Golden Cheddar Cheese
Homemade cheddar cheese smothered on a toasted french bread with chorizo, pickled onions, mustard, spinach, tomato and chipotle mayo
Greek Hummus
Homemade quinoa tabuli, on toasted french bread, mustard, homemade red pepper hummus, guacamole, and spinach
Red Hummus Parmesan
Homemade red pepper hummus smothered on a toasted french bread, mustard, spinach, pickled onions, tomato, avocado and parmesan cheese
Spicy Black Bean
Homemade black bean spread on toasted french bread, guacamole, spinach, cucumber, tomato, chorizo and parmesan cheese
Sweet Chocolate & Berries
Homemade cacao-maca spread on toasted french bread, almond butter, hemp seeds, mixed berries and agave
Tofu Curry
Homemade tofu curry salad on toasted french bread, cilantro mayo, guacamole, chorizo and spinach
Veggie Pesto
Homemade pesto spread on toasted french bread, cucumber, tomato, carrots, almond ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese
Smoothie
AB Berry Pie
Water base, mixed with apples, blueberries, bananas, dates, ginger, hemp, and cinnamon
Berry Energized
Coconut milk base, mixed with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, dates, cashews, ginger maca and vanilla
Blue Blaster
*seasonal item* with blue magic sorbet base, coconut milk, chia seeds, agave and blue spirulina
Chilly Pumpkin Chai
Chai tea base mixed with pumpkin and agave
Compassionate Cacao
Coconut milk base mixed with bananas, dates, hemp, almond butter, cacao powder and cacao nibs
Energizer Bunny
Carrot juice base mixed with apple, almond butter, nutmeg, cinnamon, maca, ginger, pineapple, dates and agave
Kalifornia Dream
Coconut milk base mixed with pineapple, chia seeds, banana, vanilla, turmeric, peanut butter and agave
Main Squeeze
Made with blood orange, guava, papaya, coconut flakes, and orange juice
Morning Train
Coconut milk base mixed with kale, chlorella, green spirulina, hemp, vanilla, almond butter and banana
Peanut Butter Bliss
Almond milk base, banana, dates, peanut butter, hemp, cinnamon and ginger
Pina Colada
Made with coconut milk, fresh coconut, pineapple, lucuma, maca, agave, and coconut chips! Can be topped with our homemade chamoy- optional but highly suggested :)
Pink Dragon
Coconut milk base, pitaya, ginger, hemp, cinnamon, vanilla and agave
Pumpkin Scary Spice
*SEASONAL ITEM* Almond milk base, pumpkin spice, agave, cinnamon, cacao powder, vanilla, cardamom, maca, hemp and almond butter
Strawberry Cream
Coconut milk base, beet juice, strawberries, banana, dates, vanilla, lucuma and almond butter
The Alchemist
Almond milk base, cacao powder, cacao nibs, chia seeds, avocado, hemp, dates, chaga, reishi and mint
The Tropics
Orange juice base, pineapple, strawberries, mango, hemp and agave
Create Your Own Smoothie
During our anniversary month of June, you can create your own smoothie with up to five ingredients for $10
Smoothie Bowls
Acai Bowl
Delicious and creamy acai base topped with nut butter of your choice, Strawberries, Banana slices and Blueberries, GF granola, goji berries, coconut flakes and agave
Pitaya Bowl
Pitaya base, topped with nut butter of your choice, GF granola, pumpkin seeds, cacao nibs, strawberries, banana slices and homemade peach sauce
Ube Bowl
Nothing tastes quite like this Ube and Lavender sorbet topped with gf granola, nut butter, seasonal fruit, and agave
Snack
Barbell Protein Bars
Available in Hazelnut and Nougat and Salty Peanut
Bliss Bites
Sweet snack made with apricots, cashews, raisins, and lemon
Chewy Fudge Bites
Made with dates, tahini, cacao powder, and hemp seeds
Chili Bites
Dog Treats
Treats made with apple, carrot, chia seeds, and peanut butter
Kiwi Bites
Made with kiwis, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and agave
Karma Sundae
Starts with our homemade dog treat then we add peanut butter and top it off with vegan whipped cream. Your best friend will love them!
Pumpkin Moon Bites
Nut Ella
Soup & Salad
Fruit Salad
Fruit salad with cucumber, jicama, and orange topped with vegan chamoy sauce and tajin
Kale Salad
Lentil Soup
Soup with lentils, carrots, celery and chilis for a spicy kick!
Potato Salad
Potato salad mixed with turmeric, cucumber, dijon mustard/vegan mayo, and dill
Winter Squash Soup
Creamy Tomato Soup
Quinoa Tabuli Salad
Coffee Drinks
Cafe Latte
A 12oz cup of espresso with your choice of non dairy milked steamed to perfection
Cafe Mocha
12oz of coffee with chocolate and hazelnut
Cappuccino
12oz cup with espresso and lot's of frothy milk (non dairy)
Cold Coffee
12oz of Americano Coffee over ice
Doctor's Orders Hot Chocolate
12oz of almond milk, cacao powder, cacao nibs, reishi, agave, vanilla and maca may be served hot or iced
Espresso (Double)
Double shot of espresso made from organic coffee
Frappuccino Pumpkin
*SEASONAL ITEM* Espresso shot, non-dairy milk, real pumpkin, pumpkin spice
Golden Latte
Latte with coconut milk, turmeric, agave, cacao butter may be served hot or iced
Hot Coffee (Americano)
12 oz drip coffee made from organic coffee beans locally sourced
Hot Tea
Selection of caffeinated and non-caffeinated teas
Mucho Matcha Latte
Latte with coconut milk, matcha powder, maca powder, vanilla, agave may be served hot or on ice
Pretty In Pink Latte
Latte with coconut milk, beet juice, maca powder, agave, rose water may be served hot or iced
Season Of Spice Latte
Latte with almond milk, cacao powder, cacao nibs, cayenne, cinnamon, agave, vanilla, peanut butter may be served hot or iced
Shila What? Latte
Latte with almond milk, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, reishi powder, agave, shilajit powder, vanilla, maca powder may be served hot or iced
Super Power Wake Up
Latte with coconut milk, blue spirulina, maca powder, vanilla, agave, ginger, cinnamon may be served hot or iced
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Ice Water
Juices
32oz Bottle
Apple Pi
Juice with apple, lemon, ginger, cinnamon
B&G Greens
Juice with kale, parsley, cucumber, lemons, ginger, green apple
Cosmic Cooler
Cranapple Love
Juice with cranberry, apple, orange, and ginger
Golden Aura
Juice with carrot, orange, grapefruit, turmeric
Grapefruit Juice
Pure and fresh from the best grapefruits to your bottle. Nothing added always cold pressed.
Green Jus
Juice with kale, spinach, cucumber, celery and lemon
Green Smile
Juice with Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Celery, Apples and Spirulina
Jolly Rancher
Joyful
Juice with Lemon, Ginger, Apple, Pineapple, Beet and Orange
Night Train
Juice with Apple, Lemon Ginger and Activated Charcoal
Ocean Cooler
Juice with Lemon, Lime, Cucumber, Pineapple and Alkaline Water
Perfect Pear
Juice with Pear, Apple, Lemon and Ginger
Pure Apple
100% Pure Apple Juice
Pure Beets
*Seasonal Item
Pure Carrot
100% Pure Carrot Juice
Pure Celery
100% Pure Celery Juice
Pure Orange
100% Pure Orange Juice
Red Eye
Juice with Beets, Parsley, Apple, Celery and Lemon
Spicy Watermelon
*Seasonal Item with Watermelon, Lime, Beet, Apple, Mint and Jalapeno
Summer Pine
Juice with Apple, Cucumber, Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger and Cayenne
Carrot And Orange
Juice Bundle
Purple Patch
Shots
Awake
Wellness Shot with Orange, Apple, Ginger, Turmeric and Cayenne
Boost
Wellness Shot with Beet, Ginger, Celery and Orange
Detox
Wellness Shot with Orange, Lemon, Ginger and Activated Charcoal
Pure Beet
Flame
Wellness Shot with Apple, Ginger, Pineapple and Turmeric
Pure Ginger Shot
Revive
Wellness Shot with Spinach, Kale, Apple, Celery and Pineapple
Shine
Wellness Shot with Pineapple, Lemon, Celery and Blue Spirulina
Thrive
Wellness Shot with Carrot, Orange, Pineapple, Goji Berry and Turmeric
Turmeric Shot
So many health properties it will do your body good. Cold pressed pure turmeric.
Cleanse 3 Day
Sunday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Cold pressed juice bar and vegan cafe!
470 15th Street, San Diego, CA 92101