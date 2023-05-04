Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ostioneria Jaiba Brava

review star

No reviews yet

5826-A Airline Drive

Houston, TX 77076

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD MENU

PLATILLOS FRITOS

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS (6)

$11.99

FILETE DE PESCADO EMPANIZADO (2)

$10.99

CAMARONES (6) Y PESCADO EMPANIZADO (2)

$15.99

JAIBA RELLENA (2)

$15.99

COMBO JAIBO

$19.99

MOJARRA FRITA

$14.99

PESCADO FRITO

$10.99

CAMARONES BROCHETA (6)

$17.99

VUELVE A LA VIDA FRITO

$17.99

A LA PLANCHA

FILETE DE PESCADO PLANCHA

$14.99

CAMARONES A LA PLANCHA

$16.99

FILETE RELLENO DE JAIBA

$19.99

SALMON

$19.99

CAMARONES (6) FILETE (2]

$17.99

MAR Y TIERRA D

$19.99

POLLO ALA PLANCHA

$14.99

A LA BRAVA

FILETE DE PES BRAVA

$16.99

CAMARONES BRAVA

$16.99

VUELVE A LA VIDA BRAVA

$18.99

MOJARRA ALA BRAVA

$19.99

KID'S MENU

CHICKEN NUGGETS (6)

$6.99

FISH FILET

$6.99

POPCORN SHRIMPS

$6.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.99

HAMBURGER

$6.99

Cheese burger

$6.99

SCAMPI

CAMARONES SCAMPI

$16.99

FILETE DE PESCADO SCAMPI

$14.99

VUELVE A LA VIDA SCAMPI

$18.99

A LA VERACRUZ

FILETE DE PESCADO A LA VERACRUZ

$14.99

CAMARONES A LA VERACRUZ

$16.99

MOJARRA A LA VERACRUZ

$17.99

VUELVE ALA VIDA VERACRUZ

$18.99

POR LIBRA

TILAPIA 1LB

$16.99

CAMARONES 1LB

$25.99

CAMARONES 1/2 LB

$14.99

PULPO Y CALAMAR 1LB

$25.99

PULPO Y CALAMAR 1/2 LB

$14.99

PLATOS SPECIALES

PASTA ALFREDO CON CAMARONES

$16.99

PASTA ALFREDO CON POLLO

$14.99

PASTA BRAVA

$19.99

FILETE Y CAMARON A LA TAMPIQUEÑA

$17.99

PULPITO JAIBO

$15.99

ARROZ BRAVO

$17.99

OSTIONES A LA PLANCHA (12]

$24.99

TRIO ESPECIAL

$37.99

Special trio - (filete a la plancha, langosta, camarones a la plancha (4)

CARNE A LA TAMPIQUENA

$19.99

FILETE COSTEÑO

$19.99

CAMARONES BORRACHOS

$19.99

LANGOSTA C/CAMARONES

$35.99

JAIBAS RELLENAS SCAMPI

$18.99

LEMON-SAUCE SALMON

$21.99

MOLCAJETE EJECUTIVO

$27.99

TORRE MARISQUERA

$27.99

TRIO AGUACHILE

$25.99

SEIS BOTANERO

$42.99

CEVICHE MIRAMAR

$17.99

PULPO TAMPICO

$32.99

PARRILLADAS

PARILL JAIBA BRAVA F-1

$18.99

PARILL JAIBA BRAVA FOR 2

$33.99

PARILL CON BROCHETAS FOR 1

$19.99

PARILL CON BROCHETAS FOR 2

$35.99

PARILLADA ESPECIAL

$44.99

Filete de pescado, fajita de res, fajita de pollo, camarones (4) salchicon y pulpo. (2)

MOLCAJETES

MOLCAJETE DE FAJITA (1)

$19.99

Fajita de res y pollo, cebolla asada, nopales y queso. Servido con frijoles charros, cebolla asada, chile toreado. Steak and chicken fajita, grilled onions, cactus and cheese. Served with charro beans, pico de gallo, corn or flour tortillas.

MOLCAJETE DE MARISCOS (1) -

$38.99

Langosta, filete de pescado, camarones y nopales. Servido con arroz y ensalada. Lobster tail, fish filet, shrimp and cacti. Served with rice and salad.

MOLCAJETE ESPECIAL JAIBA BRAVA (1)

$25.99

Fajita de res y pollo, camarones, nopales, queso, servido con frijoles charros, cebolla asada, chile toreado y pico de gallo.

TACOS

TACO DE PESCADO

$8.99

TACO CAMARON

$9.99

TACO FAJITA DE RES

$9.99

TACOFAJITA DE POLLO

$8.99

MINI TACOS

$11.99

TOSTADAS

TOASTADA DE PULPO

$7.99

TOASTADA DE RES

$6.99

TOASTADA DE POLLO

$6.99

TOASTADA SALPICON

$6.99

TOASTADA CAMARON

$7.99

TOASTADA BRAVA

$7.99

PAQUETE FAMILIAR

Paquete Fam. Empanizado

$42.99

Paquete Fam. Plancha

$64.99

SIDES

PAPAS FRITAS

$4.99

ARROZ

$3.99

ENSALADA

$3.99

PANES

$1.99

TOSTADAS (3)

$1.99

TORTILLAS MAIZ

$1.99

TORTILLA ARINA

$1.99

GUACAMOLE

$4.99

ABANERO PICADO

$1.49

PRINCIPIO EXTRA

$3.99

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$2.99

CREMA

$1.99

CURTIDO

$1.99

QUESADILLA FAJITA

$4.99

Taco fajita

$3.99

Camaron empa

$1.99

Camaron plancha

$1.99

Chiles toreados

$1.49

Aguacate orden

$4.99

Vegetale al vapor

$4.99

Mantequilla derretida

$1.99

TO GO

$1.00

To go 2

$2.00

EXTRA 1

$1.00

EXTRA 2

$2.00

EXTRA

$3.00

Vaso to go

$0.25

QUESADILLA

PL QUESADILLA DE RES

$15.99

QUESADILLA DE CAMARON

$15.99

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

$14.99

CALDOS Y ENSALADAS

CALDO DE CAMARON SM

$10.99

CALDO DE CAMARON LG

$12.99

CALDO DE CAM Y PESC SM

$10.99

CALDO DE CAM Y PESC LG

$12.99

CALDO DE CAM Y JAIBA SM

$10.99

CALDO DE CAM Y JAIBA LG

$12.99

CALDO DE MARISCOS SM

$11.99

CALDO DE MARISCOS LG

$14.99

CALDO VUELVE LA VIDA SM

$11.99

CALDO VUELVE LA VIDA LG

$14.99

ENSALADA DE POLLO

$10.99

ENSALADA DE CAMARONES

$13.99

ARROZ FRITO

ARROZ ESPECIAL SM

$12.99

ARROZ ESPECIAL LG

$14.99

ARROZ FRITO CON CAMARON SM

$11.99

ARROZ FRITO CON CAMARON LG

$13.99

ARROZ FRITO CON POLLO SM

$10.99

ARROZ FRITO CON POLLO LG

$12.99

ARROZ FRITO CON PUERCO SM

$10.99

ARROZ FRITO CON PUERCO LG

$12.99

PLATOS DE LONCHE

PESCADO EMPANIZADO

$7.99

QUESADILLA DE FAJITA

$10.99

MINI TACOS

$9.99

CAMAR Y FILETE EMPANIZADO

$9.99

TACOS DE PESCADO

$5.95

PARRILLADA DE POLLO

$10.99

PASTA ALFREDO POLLO

$9.99

PARILLADA MIXTA

$12.99

DESSERT

BANANA SPLIT

$6.99

MANGO ICE CREAM

$6.99

MISISSIPI CAKE

$6.99

COCONUT

$6.99

BAR MENU

DOMESTIC BEER

Bud light

$3.99

Miller Light

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Coorslight

$3.99

Cubeta Domestica

$22.99

Cubeta domestica especial

$18.00

IMPORTED BEER

Bohemia

$4.99

Corona extra

$4.99

Corona Familiar

$4.99

Indio

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Modelo especial

$4.99

Modelo Negra

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Tecate Lite

$4.99

Tecate Roja

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99

xx

$4.99

Cubeta importada

$28.99

LIQUOR

Buchanans 12

$11.99

Crown Royal

$11.99

Chivas

$11.99

Jack Daniels

$11.99

Jonny Walker

$12.99

Henessy

$11.99

Curvosier

$11.99

Ciroc

$10.99

Absolute vodka

$10.99

Bacardi blanco

$10.99

Presidente

$11.99

Don Pedro

$11.99

Remy Martin

$11.99

Hipnotik

$10.99

Jagermaizter

$11.99

Amareto

$10.99

Patron Silver

$12.99

Don Julio silver

$12.99

Cazadores

$11.99

1800

$11.99

Jose cuervo

$11.99

100 años

$11.99

Corralejo

$12.99

Hornitos

$11.99

Herradura

$11.99

Grey Goose

$10.99

Tequila Rose

$8.99

Grand Marnier

$9.99

Jimador

$11.99

MARGARITAS

Marg Rocas Limon

$12.99

Frozen marg Limon

$12.99

Margarita fresa

$13.99

Margarita mango

$13.99

Margartita Gold Rocks

$12.99

Happy Hour Rita

$4.99

Piña colada

$12.99

Marg Viernes especial

$5.99

Marg Raspberry

$13.99

Marg Tamarindo

$13.99

Marg Sandia

$13.99

MIX DRINKS

Vampiro

$12.99

Sex on the beach

$12.99

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.99

Huracan

$12.99

Blue Hawain

$11.99

Perro salado

$8.99

Paloma

$8.99

Screw Driver

$8.99

Trago de casa

$8.99

Bebida exotica

$13.99

Mexican candy

$8.99

Incredible Hulk

$12.99

B52

$11.99

Orgasmo

$12.99

White Russian

$11.99

Pina Colada

$12.99

Kamikazi

$9.99

Malibu

$10.99

Buttery Nipple

$10.99

Exotic Mix Drink

$12.99

Jager Bomb

$12.99

Kamikazi

$9.99

Tequila Sunrise

$9.99

Butter nipple

$9.99

Jarro loco 1 litro

$25.99

Jarro loco 1 litro premium

$33.99

N/A BEVERAGES

Agua botella

$1.99

Coffee

$2.99

diet pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Horchata lg

$3.99

Horchata med

$2.99

Ice tea

$2.99

Jamaica lg

$3.99

Jamaica med

$2.99

Limonada lg

$3.99

Limonada med

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

peach ice tea

$2.99

pepsi

$2.99

Soda mexicana

$4.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Agua mineral

$3.99

Michelada IN.

$6.99

Michelada Dom.

$5.99

Agua mineral preparada

$5.99

Viagra shots 3

$9.99

Viagra shot 1

$4.99

Smirnoff de sabores

SMIRNOFF MANGO

$12.99

SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY

$12.99

SMIRNOFF MANZANA

$12.99

SMIRNOFF FRESA

$12.99

SMIRNOFF SANDIA

$12.99

SMIRNOFF TAMARINDO

$12.99

MICHELADA BRAVA

Michelada brava importada

$13.99

Michelada brava domestica

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Además de buena comida y ambiente familiar, Ostionería Jaiba brava ofrece un ambiente muy alegre con música en vivo los fines de semana y muchas sorpresas para padres e hijos. ¡Te invitamos a visitarnos!

Website

Location

5826-A Airline Drive, Houston, TX 77076

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TACOS JAVIS #2 "La Escondida" - 1003 Cromwell Street
orange starNo Reviews
1003 Cromwell Street Houston, TX 77037
View restaurantnext
Gaitlin's Fin & Feathers
orange starNo Reviews
302 W Crosstimbers St, Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Exotic Wings -
orange starNo Reviews
1105 East 29th Street Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext
Underbelly Burger - 2520 Airline Dr Suite B-215
orange starNo Reviews
2520 Airline Dr Suite B-215 Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext
Common Bond On The Go Garden Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
3210 N Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Monkey's Tail
orange star4.5 • 148
5802 Fulton Street Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston