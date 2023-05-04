Ostioneria Jaiba Brava
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Además de buena comida y ambiente familiar, Ostionería Jaiba brava ofrece un ambiente muy alegre con música en vivo los fines de semana y muchas sorpresas para padres e hijos. ¡Te invitamos a visitarnos!
5826-A Airline Drive, Houston, TX 77076
