Jai Jus
9 Reviews
470 15th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Food
Dessert
Banana Zucchini Muffin
Muffin with banana, zucchini, walnuts, chocolate chips, and spices
Blueberry Cheesecake Slice
Coconut milk, almond flour, blueberries, vegan graham cookie crust and topped with homemade blueberry sauce
Cranberry Spice Muffin
Sweet, healthy and fulfilling this muffin combines dry cranberries with applesauce and orange juice into a yummy treat
Oreo Cupcakes
Cupcake with vegan chocolate creme sandwich cookies, unsweetened vegan yogurt, non-dairy milk, vegan butter
Peanut Butter Cheesecake Slice
Creamy and rich cheesecake slice infused with creamy peanut butter topped with a chocolate sauce and cacao nibs all on a crunchy vegan Oreo cookie crust
Overnight Oats
Oat Milk, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Extract and Salt. Toppings: Dried Cranberries, Blueberries, Walnuts
Blueberry Parfait
A vegan parfait made with Blueberries, Tofu, Lemon, Green Apples
Ube Cheesecake Slice
Ube Halaya, cashews, coconut cream, cream cheese, maple syrup, rolled oats, almonds, coconut oil.
Pumpkin Spice Muffin
Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Spices, Pecans, Pumpkin Seeds, Flax Seeds, Vegetable Oil, Oat Milk
Pumpkin Pie Slice
Almond Flour, Chickpea Flour, Pumpkin Puree, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Pumpkin Pie Spice, Coconut Oil, Pumpkin Seeds, Coconut Whipped Cream
Pumpkin Cookie
Vegan Butter, Coconut Milk, Flax Seeds, Cane Sugar, Pumpkin Puree, Flour, Pumpkin Seeds, Chocolate Chips
Sandwich
Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado and tomato on toasted french bread, olive oil, salt and pepper
Golden Cheddar Cheese
Homemade cheddar cheese smothered on a toasted french bread with chorizo, pickled onions, mustard, spinach, tomato and chipotle mayo
Spicy Black Bean
Homemade black bean spread on toasted french bread, guacamole, spinach, cucumber, tomato, chorizo and parmesan cheese
Tofu Curry
Homemade tofu curry salad on toasted french bread, cilantro mayo, guacamole, chorizo and spinach
Zucchini Italian Pesto
Homemade pesto spread on toasted bread with almond ricotta, zucchini, arugula, cherry tomato, black olives, vegan parmesan.
Smoothie
AB Berry Pie
Water base, mixed with apples, blueberries, bananas, dates, ginger, hemp, and cinnamon
Berry Energized
Coconut milk base, mixed with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, dates, cashews, ginger maca and vanilla
Compassionate Cacao
Coconut milk base mixed with bananas, dates, hemp, almond butter, cacao powder and cacao nibs
Energizer Bunny
Carrot juice base mixed with apple, almond butter, nutmeg, cinnamon, maca, ginger, pineapple, dates and agave
Kalifornia Dream
Coconut milk base mixed with pineapple, chia seeds, banana, vanilla, turmeric, peanut butter and agave
Morning Train
Coconut milk base mixed with kale, chlorella, green spirulina, hemp, vanilla, almond butter and banana
Peanut Butter Bliss
Almond milk base, banana, dates, peanut butter, hemp, cinnamon and ginger
Pink Dragon
Coconut milk base, pitaya, ginger, hemp, cinnamon, vanilla and agave
Strawberry Cream
Coconut milk base, beet juice, strawberries, banana, dates, vanilla, lucuma and almond butter
The Alchemist
Almond milk base, cacao powder, cacao nibs, chia seeds, avocado, hemp, dates, chaga, reishi and mint
The Tropics
Orange juice base, pineapple, strawberries, mango, hemp and agave
Loch Ness Monster
Coconut Water Base, Sea Moss, Chlorella, Almond Butter, Avocado, Dates. Spinach, Banana
Cheat Day
Cacao Nibs, Cacao Powder, Peanut Butter, Bananas, Dates, Oreos
Mangonada
Tropical fusion of ripe mango, green apple, pineapple, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and a hint of lime, all perfectly topped with our homemade chamoy and a sprinkling of zesty tajin
Ubelicious
Ubelicious Smoothie, a tantalizing blend of the unique ube, sweet pineapple, creamy bananas, and fresh coconut flesh, all bathed in dreamy coconut milk and a hint of vanilla. Immerse your taste buds in the intriguing purple delight, lightly sweetened with agave for a guilt-free treat. Savor the finishing touch - an irresistible ube glaze and a sprinkle of coconut flakes for that extra crunch. Unearth the exotic flavors in every sip, making your smoothie experience absolutely Ubelicious
Peachy Zen
Organic Peach Tea Base, Peaches, Strawberries, Mint, Lemon, Agave
Pumpkin Scary Spice
Almond Milk, Pumpkin, Peach, Pumpkin Pie Spices, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Cacao, Cardamom, Vanilla, Agave. Decorated with Vegan Coconut Whipped Cream and Pumpkin Seeds
Smoothie Bowls
Acai Bowl
Delicious and creamy acai base topped with nut butter of your choice, Strawberries, Banana slices and Blueberries, GF granola, goji berries, coconut flakes and agave
Pitaya Bowl
Pitaya base, topped with nut butter of your choice, GF granola, pumpkin seeds, cacao nibs, strawberries, banana slices and homemade peach sauce
Ube Bowl
Nothing tastes quite like this Ube and Lavender sorbet topped with gf granola, nut butter, seasonal fruit, and agave
Snack
Bliss Bites
Sweet snack made with apricots, cashews, raisins, and lemon
Chili Bites
Dog Treats
Treats made with apple, carrot, chia seeds, and peanut butter
Kiwi Bites
Made with kiwis, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and agave
Plantain Chips
2oz order of plantain chips
Single Fruit
Clif Builders Protein Bars
A protein-powerful way to work chocolate flavor and peanut butter into your recovery regimen. Contains 20g of protein
Roasted Edamame Snack
Crunchy Roasted Edamame Beans are a gluten-free snack, grain-free, kosher, high protein snack, vegan snack, low sugar, no cholesterol, high fiber, and low-GI (for a great diabetic snack). HIGH PROTEIN SUPER-SNACK: Packed with 11 grams of complete plant-based vegan protein per bag. Enjoy it straight from the bag! Non-Gmo, Gluten Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, nut free
Soup
Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Cafe Latte
A 12oz cup of espresso with your choice of non dairy milked steamed to perfection
Cafe Mocha
12oz of coffee with chocolate and hazelnut
Cappuccino
12oz cup with espresso and lot's of frothy milk (non dairy)
Cold Brew
12oz of Cold Brew
Doctor's Orders Hot Chocolate
12oz of almond milk, cacao powder, cacao nibs, reishi, agave, vanilla and maca may be served hot or iced
Espresso (Double)
Double shot of espresso made from organic coffee
Golden Latte
Latte with coconut milk, turmeric, agave, cacao butter may be served hot or iced
Hot Coffee (Americano)
12 oz drip coffee made from organic coffee beans locally sourced
Hot Tea
Selection of caffeinated and non-caffeinated teas
Mucho Matcha Latte
Latte with coconut milk, matcha powder, maca powder, vanilla, agave may be served hot or on ice
Pretty In Pink Latte
Latte with coconut milk, beet juice, maca powder, agave, rose water may be served hot or iced
Season Of Spice Latte
Latte with almond milk, cacao powder, cacao nibs, cayenne, cinnamon, agave, vanilla, peanut butter may be served hot or iced
Shila What? Latte
Latte with almond milk, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, reishi powder, agave, shilajit powder, vanilla, maca powder may be served hot or iced
Super Power Wake Up
Latte with coconut milk, blue spirulina, maca powder, vanilla, agave, ginger, cinnamon may be served hot or iced
Lavender Mint Cold Brew Latte
A serene blend of cool mint, lavender, creamy oat milk, and invigorating cold brew coffee.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Almond Milk, Espresso, Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Spice Mix, Vegan Whipped Cream
Mazapán Latte
Oat Milk, Espresso, Mazapán (Mexican Special Peanut Candy)
Juices
Apple Pi
Juice with apple, lemon, ginger, cinnamon
Cranapple Love
Juice with cranberry, apple, orange, and ginger
Golden Aura
Juice with carrot, orange, grapefruit, turmeric
Green Jus
Juice with kale, spinach, cucumber, celery and lemon
Green Smile
Juice with Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Celery, Apples and Spirulina
Jolly Rancher
Pear, Grapefruit, Orange, Pear, Cranberry
Joyful
Juice with Lemon, Ginger, Apple, Pineapple, Beet and Orange
Night Train
Juice with Apple, Lemon Ginger and Activated Charcoal
Ocean Cooler
Juice with Lemon, Lime, Cucumber, Pineapple and Alkaline Water
Perfect Pear
Juice with Pear, Apple, Lemon and Ginger
Pure Apple
100% Pure Apple Juice
Pure Celery
100% Pure Celery Juice
Pure Orange
100% Pure Orange Juice
Purple Patch
Red Apple, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Turnip, Ginger, Lime, Hemp Protein
Red Eye
Juice with Beets, Parsley, Apple, Celery and Lemon
Summer Pine
Juice with Apple, Cucumber, Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger and Cayenne
Pure Coconut Water
16oz Coconut Water
Pure Carrot
Butterfly Kiss
Refresh with Butterfly Kiss, your go-to cold-pressed juice to ease anxiety. Savor the fusion of Coconut Water, Butterfly Pea, Chia Seeds, Lemons, Pear, and Mint, each handpicked for wellness and taste. The hydrating Coconut Water blends seamlessly with stress-relieving Butterfly Pea and nutrient-rich Chia Seeds. A zest of Lemon, sweet Pear, and refreshing Mint combine to create a calming elixir. Order now to embark on a healthier, calmer journey.
Shots
Awake
Wellness Shot with Orange, Apple, Ginger, Turmeric and Cayenne
Detox
Wellness Shot with Orange, Lemon, Ginger and Activated Charcoal
Pure Beet
Flame
Wellness Shot with Apple, Ginger, Pineapple and Turmeric
Pure Ginger Shot
Shine
Wellness Shot with Pineapple, Lemon, Celery and Blue Spirulina
Thrive
Wellness Shot with Carrot, Orange, Pineapple, Goji Berry and Turmeric
Turmeric Shot
So many health properties it will do your body good. Cold pressed pure turmeric.
Recharge
Cleanses
Beginner Cleanse (price per day)
Requires 48hr advance notice Price shown per day. Select number of days.
Experienced Cleanse A (price per day)
Requires 48hr advance notice Price shown per day. Select number of days.
Experienced Cleanse B (price per day)
Requires 48 hrs notice Price shown per day of cleanse. Select quantity for number of days.
Misc Beverage
Smartwater Bottled Water
Every drop of smartwater tastes pure and will leave you feeling refreshed. it’s everything you want from a bottled water—pure, hydrating, and crisp. it might be thanks to the fact that it’s vapor-distilled through a process inspired by the clouds. or the fact that we’ve added electrolytes for taste. either way, you can bet on a premium water experience with every bottle.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Cold pressed juice bar and vegan cafe!
470 15th Street, San Diego, CA 92101