Jailhouse Provisions
No reviews yet
253 Edward Teach Wynd Ext
Bald Head Island, NC 28461
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizer
JH Potato chips
House fried chips, chesapeake bay seasoning, lemon pepper aioli
Pimento cheese
Signature chipotle recipe, potato chips, celery, carrots and cucumbers
Shrimp fritter
Savory batter, shrimp, corn and poblano pepper, lemon pepper aioli and honey butter
Hushpuppies
Jalapeño batter and honey butter.
Conch Fritter special
Baskets
Fried Shrimp
Lightly Battered, Classic or buffalo, fries and slaw
Fried Flounder
Breaded, battered & fried, fries and slaw
Fried Oysters
Lightly Battered, chasepeake seasoning, fries and slaw
Fried Buffalo Shrimp
lightly battered, buffalo sauce, fries and slaw
Bay Scallops
All natural, lightly fried, chasepeake seasoning, lemon pepper aioli, fries and slaw.
Calamari
lightly fried, lemon pepper Aioli, fries and slaw
Wings half
Naked, buffalo, hawaiian bbq or kickin bourbon bbq.
Full Wings
Naked, buffalo, hawaiian bbq or kickin bourbon bbq.
Clam strips basket
Sandwiches
JH Burger
Potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries.
JH Grilled chicken
Potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries.
Lobster Roll
Creamy herbeb lobster, jh seasoning griddle bun.
Beyond veggie burger
potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries.
Fresh catch tuna
Blackened tuna, potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries.
Pastrami
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, spicy russian dressing, pretzel roll served with fries
Fresh catch Mahi
Blackened salmon, potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries.
Crab cake
`Maryland style' chipotle aioli, potato bun, lettuc, tomato, onions and fries
Salads
Lobster Salad
Creamy chipotle loster, avocados, cucumber mix greens, red onions and tomatoes
Chef Tuna salad
Avocados, cucumber mix greens, red onions and tomatoes
Mediterranean
Chickpeas, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, tomato, cucumber, and red wine and oregano dressing
Plunketts's chooped salad
super mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, quinoa and green peas mix, roasted beets, red onions, pecans, goat cheese tossed with zesty orange vinaigrette
Garden
Hand mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, onions and croutons
Side
Kids
Dessert
Deadly Blondie
Chocolate chip and walnut blondie brownie served with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate and a cherry on top!
Ice cream Sundae
Vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry on top!
Coastal coconnut cake
Served with Jamaican Rum pineapple compote.
Key lime pie special
Tiramisu cake
weekly specials
Pot Roast
slow cooked, mash potatoes, fried cabbage
cajun mahi bites
lightly battered, served with fries & slaw
JH Pork chops
two martinated and grilled pork chops, signature puerto rican rice
JH Grilled Chicken Special
potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese and beer batter fries
Shrimp Po'Boy
Hoggie roll, lettuce, tomato, onion and Lemon pepper aioli, served with fries
Beer Lobster Mac & Cheese
Shrimp basket special
lightly battered, served with fries & slaw
Flounder Sandwich
potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions and beer batter fries.
JH burger Special
potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries.
Fried chicken Sandwich
potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries
Grilled cheese and soup
Lobster bisque bowl
homemade lobster bisque
soup
Catering
NA Drinks
Beverage
Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Fanta
Mr Pibb
Lemonade
Sweet tea
Unsweet tea
Milk
Chocolate milk
ginger ale
kids chocolate milk
kids juice
kids milk
water
san pellegrino
box water
Arnold palmer
pineapple juice
orange juice
apple juice
Retail Gear
Black/blue print rope hat
Black/blue print rope hat
Brown/tan trucker hat
brown/tan trucker hat
Navy/red/ white rope hat
Navy/red/white rope hat
Camo hat
camo hat
Sea blue hat
Sea blue hat
Mustard hat
Mustard hat
Grey/Black Logo Trucker
Grey/Black Logo Trucker
Hat-Burg/White Logo
Hat-Burg/White Logo
Light Grey/White Logo Trucker
Light Grey/White Logo Trucker
Hat-Blue/White Logo Trucker
Hat-Blue/White Logo Trucker
Hat- Dark Blue/White Logo Trucker
Hat- Dark Blue/White Logo Trucker
Hat-Black/White Logo Trucker
Hat-Black/White Logo Trucker
Pint Glass Blue
Pint Glass Blue
Pint Glass Yellow
Pint Glass Yellow
Pint Glass Red
Pint Glass Red
JH Water Bottle
JH Water Bottle
JH Shirt Blue SMALL
JH Shirt Blue SMALL
JH Shirt Blue MEDIUM
JH Shirt Blue MEDIUM
JH Shirt Blue LARGE
JH Shirt Blue LARGE
JH Shirt Blue XL
JH Shirt Blue XL
JH Shirt Blue XXL
JH Shirt Blue XXL
JH Shirt Green SMALL
JH Shirt Green SMALL
JH Shirt Green MEDIUM
JH Shirt Green MEDIUM
JH Shirt Green LARGE
JH Shirt Green LARGE
JH Shirt Green XL
JH Shirt Green XL
JH Shirt Green XXL
JH Shirt Green XXL
JH Shirt Black SMALL
JH Shirt Black SMALL
JH Shirt Black MEDIUM
JH Shirt Black MEDIUM
JH Shirt Black LARGE
JH Shirt Black LARGE
JH Shirt Black XL
JH Shirt Black XL
JH Shirt Black XXL
JH Shirt Black XXL
JH Shirt Red SMALL
JH Shirt Red SMALL
JH Shirt Red MEDIUM
JH Shirt Red MEDIUM
JH Shirt Red LARGE
JH Shirt Red LARGE
JH Shirt Red XL
JH Shirt Red XL
JH Shirt Red XXL
JH Shirt Red XXL
JH Shirt Light Blue SMALL
JH Shirt Light Blue SMALL
JH Shirt Light Blue MEDIUM
JH Shirt Light Blue MEDIUM
JH Shirt Light Blue LARGE
JH Shirt Light Blue LARGE
JH Shirt Light Blue XL
JH Shirt Light Blue XL
JH Shirt Light Blue XXL
JH Shirt Light Blue XXL
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue SMALL
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue SMALL
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue MEDIUM
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue MEDIUM
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue LARGE
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue LARGE
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue XL
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue XL
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue XXL
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue XXL
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green SMALL
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green SMALL
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green MEDIUM
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green MEDIUM
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green LARGE
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green LARGE
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green XL
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green XL
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green XXL
JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green XXL
JH Shirt Grey SMALL
JH Shirt Grey SMALL
JH Shirt Grey MEDIUM
JH Shirt Grey MEDIUM
JH Shirt Grey LARGE
JH Shirt Grey LARGE
JH Shirt Grey XL
JH Shirt Grey XL
JH Shirt Grey XXL
JH Shirt Grey XXL
Crew-Neck Grey Small
Crew-Neck Grey Small
Crew-Neck Grey Med
Crew-Neck Grey Med
Crew-Neck Grey Large
Crew-Neck Grey Large
Crew-Neck Grey XL
Crew-Neck Grey XL
Crew-Neck Grey XXL
Crew-Neck Grey XXL
16oz Corkcicle Black
16oz Corkcicle Black
Jailhouse Sticker
Jailhouse Sticker
Old Bay Nuts
Old Bay Nuts
16oz Corkcicle Blue
16oz Corkcicle Blue
16oz Corkcicle Wood
16oz Corkcicle Wood
JH Shirt Royal SMALL
JH Shirt Royal SMALL
JH Shirt Royal MEDIUM
JH Shirt Royal MEDIUM
JH Shirt Royal LARGE
JH Shirt Royal LARGE
JH Shirt Royal XL
JH Shirt Royal XL
JH Shirt Royal XXL
JH Shirt Royal XXL
Blue Hoodie Small
Blue Hoodie Small
Blue Hoodie Med
Blue Hoodie Med
Blue Hoodie Large
Blue Hoodie Large
Blue Hoodie XL
Blue Hoodie XL
Blue Hoodie XXL
Blue Hoodie XXL
Blue/Green logo hat
Salmon/ Silver logo hat
Blue corduroy/ red logo
Olive/ Dark green logo hat
White/ Black rope hat
Camo/ orange logo trucket
Navy blue/ Peach logo trucker
Blue front/ Sea green logo trucker
Catering
Room Fee
Cinco De Mayo
Chicken Fajitas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fresh seafood, relaxing and fun!!
253 Edward Teach Wynd Ext, Bald Head Island, NC 28461