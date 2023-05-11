Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jailhouse Provisions

review star

No reviews yet

253 Edward Teach Wynd Ext

Bald Head Island, NC 28461

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizer

JH Potato chips

$5.00

House fried chips, chesapeake bay seasoning, lemon pepper aioli

Pimento cheese

$12.00

Signature chipotle recipe, potato chips, celery, carrots and cucumbers

Shrimp fritter

$13.00

Savory batter, shrimp, corn and poblano pepper, lemon pepper aioli and honey butter

Hushpuppies

$7.00

Jalapeño batter and honey butter.

Conch Fritter special

$17.00

Baskets

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Lightly Battered, Classic or buffalo, fries and slaw

Fried Flounder

$18.00

Breaded, battered & fried, fries and slaw

Fried Oysters

$23.00

Lightly Battered, chasepeake seasoning, fries and slaw

Fried Buffalo Shrimp

$18.00

lightly battered, buffalo sauce, fries and slaw

Bay Scallops

$18.00

All natural, lightly fried, chasepeake seasoning, lemon pepper aioli, fries and slaw.

Calamari

$18.00

lightly fried, lemon pepper Aioli, fries and slaw

Wings half

$14.00

Naked, buffalo, hawaiian bbq or kickin bourbon bbq.

Full Wings

$24.00

Naked, buffalo, hawaiian bbq or kickin bourbon bbq.

Clam strips basket

$18.00

Sandwiches

JH Burger

$16.00

Potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries.

JH Grilled chicken

$14.00

Potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries.

Lobster Roll

$35.00

Creamy herbeb lobster, jh seasoning griddle bun.

Beyond veggie burger

$20.00

potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries.

Fresh catch tuna

$20.00

Blackened tuna, potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries.

Pastrami

$15.00

Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, spicy russian dressing, pretzel roll served with fries

Fresh catch Mahi

$23.00

Blackened salmon, potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries.

Crab cake

$25.00

`Maryland style' chipotle aioli, potato bun, lettuc, tomato, onions and fries

Salads

Lobster Salad

$37.00

Creamy chipotle loster, avocados, cucumber mix greens, red onions and tomatoes

Chef Tuna salad

$16.00

Avocados, cucumber mix greens, red onions and tomatoes

Mediterranean

$16.00

Chickpeas, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, tomato, cucumber, and red wine and oregano dressing

Plunketts's chooped salad

$18.00

super mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, quinoa and green peas mix, roasted beets, red onions, pecans, goat cheese tossed with zesty orange vinaigrette

Garden

$14.00

Hand mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, onions and croutons

Side

french fries

$6.00

Beer battered and ketchup

Onions rings

$7.00

Beer battered and lemon pepper aioli

Potato Salad

$4.00

Creamy base, celery, onions, hard boiled eggs, relish.

Grilled chicken

$7.00

JH blend seasoning.

Fried Chicken

$7.00

Breaded

Dressings up

Slaw

$2.00

Kids

Chicken tenders

$12.00

Served with fries or chips

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Garlic butter, american cheese and fries

Hotdog

$10.00

Nationa Hebrew served with fries

Dessert

Deadly Blondie

$12.00

Chocolate chip and walnut blondie brownie served with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate and a cherry on top!

Ice cream Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry on top!

Coastal coconnut cake

$12.00

Served with Jamaican Rum pineapple compote.

Key lime pie special

$9.00

Tiramisu cake

$10.00

weekly specials

Pot Roast

$15.00

slow cooked, mash potatoes, fried cabbage

cajun mahi bites

$15.00

lightly battered, served with fries & slaw

JH Pork chops

$15.00

two martinated and grilled pork chops, signature puerto rican rice

JH Grilled Chicken Special

$12.00

potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese and beer batter fries

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

Hoggie roll, lettuce, tomato, onion and Lemon pepper aioli, served with fries

Beer Lobster Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Shrimp basket special

$15.00

lightly battered, served with fries & slaw

Flounder Sandwich

$15.00

potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions and beer batter fries.

JH burger Special

$14.00

potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries.

Fried chicken Sandwich

$15.00

potato bun, garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese and beer batter fries

Grilled cheese and soup

$12.00

Lobster bisque bowl

$15.00

homemade lobster bisque

soup

lobster bisque cup

$10.00

homemade lobster bisque

Lobster bisque bowl

$15.00

homemade lobster bisque

soup of the day bowl

$15.00

fresh ingredients

soup of the day cup

$10.00

fresh ingredients

Catering

Open Food

$1,058.00

NA Drinks

Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Unsweet tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$4.00

ginger ale

$3.00

kids chocolate milk

$3.00

kids juice

$3.00

kids milk

$3.00

water

san pellegrino

$5.00

box water

$4.00

Arnold palmer

$3.00

pineapple juice

$4.00

orange juice

$4.00

apple juice

$4.00

Retail Gear

Black/blue print rope hat

$32.00

Black/blue print rope hat

Brown/tan trucker hat

$28.00

brown/tan trucker hat

Navy/red/ white rope hat

$32.00

Navy/red/white rope hat

Camo hat

$28.00

camo hat

Sea blue hat

$32.00

Sea blue hat

Mustard hat

$32.00

Mustard hat

Grey/Black Logo Trucker

$28.00

Grey/Black Logo Trucker

Hat-Burg/White Logo

$32.00

Hat-Burg/White Logo

Light Grey/White Logo Trucker

$28.00

Light Grey/White Logo Trucker

Hat-Blue/White Logo Trucker

$28.00

Hat-Blue/White Logo Trucker

Hat- Dark Blue/White Logo Trucker

$28.00

Hat- Dark Blue/White Logo Trucker

Hat-Black/White Logo Trucker

$28.00

Hat-Black/White Logo Trucker

Pint Glass Blue

$10.00

Pint Glass Blue

Pint Glass Yellow

$10.00

Pint Glass Yellow

Pint Glass Red

$10.00

Pint Glass Red

JH Water Bottle

$9.00

JH Water Bottle

JH Shirt Blue SMALL

$28.00

JH Shirt Blue SMALL

JH Shirt Blue MEDIUM

$28.00

JH Shirt Blue MEDIUM

JH Shirt Blue LARGE

$28.00

JH Shirt Blue LARGE

JH Shirt Blue XL

$28.00

JH Shirt Blue XL

JH Shirt Blue XXL

$28.00

JH Shirt Blue XXL

JH Shirt Green SMALL

$28.00

JH Shirt Green SMALL

JH Shirt Green MEDIUM

$28.00

JH Shirt Green MEDIUM

JH Shirt Green LARGE

$28.00

JH Shirt Green LARGE

JH Shirt Green XL

$28.00

JH Shirt Green XL

JH Shirt Green XXL

$28.00

JH Shirt Green XXL

JH Shirt Black SMALL

$28.00

JH Shirt Black SMALL

JH Shirt Black MEDIUM

$28.00

JH Shirt Black MEDIUM

JH Shirt Black LARGE

$28.00

JH Shirt Black LARGE

JH Shirt Black XL

$28.00

JH Shirt Black XL

JH Shirt Black XXL

$28.00

JH Shirt Black XXL

JH Shirt Red SMALL

$28.00

JH Shirt Red SMALL

JH Shirt Red MEDIUM

$28.00

JH Shirt Red MEDIUM

JH Shirt Red LARGE

$28.00

JH Shirt Red LARGE

JH Shirt Red XL

$28.00

JH Shirt Red XL

JH Shirt Red XXL

$28.00

JH Shirt Red XXL

JH Shirt Light Blue SMALL

$28.00

JH Shirt Light Blue SMALL

JH Shirt Light Blue MEDIUM

$28.00

JH Shirt Light Blue MEDIUM

JH Shirt Light Blue LARGE

$28.00

JH Shirt Light Blue LARGE

JH Shirt Light Blue XL

$28.00

JH Shirt Light Blue XL

JH Shirt Light Blue XXL

$28.00

JH Shirt Light Blue XXL

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue SMALL

$38.00

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue SMALL

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue MEDIUM

$38.00

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue MEDIUM

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue LARGE

$38.00

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue LARGE

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue XL

$38.00

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue XL

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue XXL

$38.00

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Blue XXL

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green SMALL

$38.00

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green SMALL

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green MEDIUM

$38.00

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green MEDIUM

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green LARGE

$38.00

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green LARGE

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green XL

$38.00

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green XL

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green XXL

$38.00

JH Long Sleeve Shirt Light Green XXL

JH Shirt Grey SMALL

$28.00

JH Shirt Grey SMALL

JH Shirt Grey MEDIUM

$28.00

JH Shirt Grey MEDIUM

JH Shirt Grey LARGE

$28.00

JH Shirt Grey LARGE

JH Shirt Grey XL

$28.00

JH Shirt Grey XL

JH Shirt Grey XXL

$28.00

JH Shirt Grey XXL

Crew-Neck Grey Small

$48.00

Crew-Neck Grey Small

Crew-Neck Grey Med

$48.00

Crew-Neck Grey Med

Crew-Neck Grey Large

$48.00

Crew-Neck Grey Large

Crew-Neck Grey XL

$48.00

Crew-Neck Grey XL

Crew-Neck Grey XXL

$48.00

Crew-Neck Grey XXL

16oz Corkcicle Black

$40.00

16oz Corkcicle Black

Jailhouse Sticker

$3.00

Jailhouse Sticker

Old Bay Nuts

$3.00

Old Bay Nuts

16oz Corkcicle Blue

$40.00

16oz Corkcicle Blue

16oz Corkcicle Wood

$40.00

16oz Corkcicle Wood

JH Shirt Royal SMALL

$28.00

JH Shirt Royal SMALL

JH Shirt Royal MEDIUM

$28.00

JH Shirt Royal MEDIUM

JH Shirt Royal LARGE

$28.00

JH Shirt Royal LARGE

JH Shirt Royal XL

$28.00

JH Shirt Royal XL

JH Shirt Royal XXL

$28.00

JH Shirt Royal XXL

Blue Hoodie Small

$52.00

Blue Hoodie Small

Blue Hoodie Med

$52.00

Blue Hoodie Med

Blue Hoodie Large

$52.00

Blue Hoodie Large

Blue Hoodie XL

$52.00

Blue Hoodie XL

Blue Hoodie XXL

$52.00

Blue Hoodie XXL

Blue/Green logo hat

$28.00

Salmon/ Silver logo hat

$28.00

Blue corduroy/ red logo

$32.00

Olive/ Dark green logo hat

$32.00

White/ Black rope hat

$32.00

Camo/ orange logo trucket

$28.00

Navy blue/ Peach logo trucker

$28.00

Blue front/ Sea green logo trucker

$28.00

Catering

Room Fee

Room Fee

Cinco De Mayo

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh seafood, relaxing and fun!!

Location

253 Edward Teach Wynd Ext, Bald Head Island, NC 28461

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Midway Coffee BHI
orange starNo Reviews
253 Edward Teach Wynd Ext Bald Head Island, NC 28461
View restaurantnext
Jules' Salty Grub and Island Pub
orange starNo Reviews
10 Marina Wynd Bald Head Island, NC 28461
View restaurantnext
Cafe Koa - Oak Island
orange starNo Reviews
302 N. Howe Street Southport, NC 28422
View restaurantnext
Southern, A Gathering Place - Southport - 105 E Brown Street
orange starNo Reviews
105 E Brown Street Southport, NC 28461
View restaurantnext
Fizzy Jane’s
orange starNo Reviews
614 West West Street Southport, NC 28461
View restaurantnext
Loco Jo's - Southport
orange starNo Reviews
602 N Howe ST #E Southport, NC 28461
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bald Head Island

Bambini's Pizzeria - Southport
orange star4.0 • 61
1513 N Howe St Ste 9 Southport, NC 28461
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bald Head Island
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston