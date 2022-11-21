Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Seafood

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine

2,764 Reviews

$$

9401 Lee Hwy

105

Fairfax, VA 22031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Vegetable Samosa
Murgh Makhani

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$6.50

Subzi ke Pakore

$6.50

Paneer-Pakora

$7.50

Chat Papdi

$6.00

Samosa Chat (NEW)

$7.00

Palak Chat (NEW)

$7.50

Kurkure Peanuts

$5.00

Chicken Seekh Kebab Appetizer

$7.50

Chicken Seekh Kebab Masala

$8.50

Lamb Seekh Kebab Appetizer

$7.50

Jhinga Mumtaz

$8.50Out of stock

Machli-Amritsari

$7.50

Pink City Vegetarian Platter

$12.50

Pink City Non Vegetarian Platter

$14.50

Soups/Salads

Mulligtwany Soup

$4.50

Hara Bhara Salad

$4.50

Onion Salad

Tandoori Dishes

Murgh Tandoori(full)

$20.00

Murgh Tandoori(half)

$14.00

Murgh Tikka

$15.95

Murgh Malai Kebab

$15.95

Hariyali Tikka (NEW)

$16.50

Kali Mirch Tikka (NEW)

$16.50

Chicken Seekh Kebab Tandoori

$16.95

Lamb Seekh Kebab Tandoori

$16.95

Lamb Chops

$20.95

Pink-City Machli

$19.95

Samundari Jhinga

$19.95

Paneer Tikka

$16.50

Tandoori Gosht Khazana

$21.95

Lamb Dishes

Lamb Rogan Josh

$18.50

Lamb Malabari

$18.50

Mewari Mass

$18.50

Lal Mass

$18.50

Rarah Mass

$18.50

Lamb Korma

$18.50

Lamb Saagwala

$18.95

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.50

Lamb Chop Masala

$20.50

Lamb Kadhai

$18.50

Chicken Dishes

Murgh Marwadi

$16.50

Dum Murgh Jaipuri

$16.50

Murgh Makhani

$17.50

Murgh Tikka Masala

$17.50

Murgh Malabari

$16.50

Murgh Saagwala

$16.50

Murgh Korma

$16.50

Murgh Kadhai

$16.50

Murgh Aam Masala (NEW)

$16.50

Murgh Vindaloo

$16.50

Kali Mirch Tikka Malvani (NEW)

$17.50

Paneer Dishes

Malai Kofta

$14.95

Saag Paneer

$14.95

Mutter Paneer M. Malai

$14.95

Paneer Makhani Masala

$14.95

Vegetable Paneer Makhni (New)

$14.95

Karahi Paneer

$14.95

Kashmiri Gujiya

$14.95

Vegetarian Dishes

Aloo Gobhi

$13.95

Chatpati Bhindi

$14.95

Bahare Sabz Jaipuri

$13.95

Vegetable Malabari (New)

$13.95

Navrattan Korma

$13.95

Saag Makai

$13.95

Baigan Bhartha (Full)

$14.00

Baigan Bhartha (Half)

$10.00

Kadhai Choley(Full)

$14.00

Kadhai Choley(Half)

$10.00

Dal Makhni(Full)

$14.00

Dal Makhani(Half)

$10.00

Dal Tardka(Full)

$13.00

Dal Tardka(Half)

$9.00

Aloo Jeera

$12.00

Plain Saag

$12.00

Seafood Dishes

Mango Prawn Curry

$18.50

Shrimp Rai Masala

$19.50

Maharaja Shrimp Masala

$19.95

Salmon Malabari

$19.50

Fish Korma

$19.50

Goan Fish Curry

$19.50

Breads

Roti

$3.00

Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Methi Paratha

$3.50

Aloo Paratha

$4.00

Keema Naan

$4.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Jaipuri Kulcha

$4.00

Paneer Kulcha

$4.00

Bread Basket

$12.50

Laccha Paratha

$3.50

Whole Wheat bread

Rice Dishes

Kashmiri Biryani

$9.50

Navrattan Biryani

$16.50

Gosht Hyderabadi Biryani

$18.95

Murgh Biryani

$16.95

Jhinga Biryani

$18.95

Jaipuri Special Biryani

$18.95

Large Rice

$6.00

Small Rice

$3.00

Desserts

Badshahi Kulfi

$4.95

Mango Kulfi

$4.95

Coconut Burfi

$4.50

Gajar Halwa

$4.95

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

Rasmalai

$4.95

Badami Kheer

$4.50

Sides

Kuchumber Raita

$4.00

Aam Ki Chutney

$3.50

Pancharanga Achar

$3.50

Papad

$2.00

Onion Salad

Makhni Sauce 12 Oz

$9.00

Rich tomato creamy sauce

Tamarind Sauce 8 Oz

$4.00

Tamarind Sauce 12 Oz

$6.00

Green Sauce 8 Oz

$4.00

Green Sauce 12 Oz

$6.00

Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Salted Lassi

$4.00

Aam ki (Mango) Lassi

$4.50

Strawberry Lassi

$4.50

SUPER BOWL SPECIAL

12 pcs Tandoori Chicken Wings

$16.00Out of stock

25 pcs Tandoori Chicken Wings

$30.00Out of stock

40 pcs Tandoori Chicken Wings

$45.00Out of stock

20 pcs Cocktail Size Samosa

$10.00Out of stock

30 pcs Cocktail Size Samosa

$14.00Out of stock

40 pcs Cocktail Size Samosa

$18.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our traditional dishes are rooted in the soil of Northern India and they are prepared in our restaurant as they would be in our own homes. We strive to create an authentic atmosphere where you and your guests will be able to sit back and enjoy the rich aroma and our incredible Indian cuisine. Please dine in with us and enjoy the royal treament!

Website

Location

9401 Lee Hwy, 105, Fairfax, VA 22031

Directions

Gallery
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine image
Banner pic
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Our Mom Eugenia - Mosaic District
orange starNo Reviews
2985 District Avenue Merrifield, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax
orange starNo Reviews
3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101 Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Sapphire Tysons
orange starNo Reviews
8201 Greensboro Dr #109 Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke Co Falls Church VA
orange starNo Reviews
7501 Leesburg Pike, #129 Falls Church, VA 22043
View restaurantnext
Mulligans Pub On the Green
orange starNo Reviews
3700 Golf Trail Lane Fairfax, VA 22033
View restaurantnext
Kilroy's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5250 A PORT ROYAL ROAD SPRINGFIELD, VA 22151
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fairfax

U-SA Thai Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,903
11270 James Swart Cir Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
District Dumplings - Fairfax
orange star4.2 • 1,530
2985 District Ave,Ste 110 Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Alta Strada - Mosaic District
orange star4.3 • 1,416
2911 District Ave Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Blue Iguana - Neighborhood Favorite
orange star4.1 • 1,253
12727 Shoppes Lane Fairfax, VA 22033
View restaurantnext
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
orange star4.4 • 851
10824 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Crafthouse
orange star4.0 • 707
11861 Palace Way Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairfax
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston