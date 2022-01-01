Restaurant info

A contemporary, high design Argentinian steakhouse with a retractable skylight roof. Jaja features a mix of eclectic international small plates, wood-fired seafood and large format steaks inspired by traditional Argentine cooking techniques. With a cocktail program by renowned Chicago bartender Jeremy Barrett, and a selective wine list unlike any other in Cleveland, Jaja leaves no stone unturned for a new dining and night-out experience in Ohio City.

Website