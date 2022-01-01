BG picView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

2050 Gehring Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

Food

Giardiniera

$5.00

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Burrata

$18.00

Eggplant Spread

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
A contemporary, high design Argentinian steakhouse with a retractable skylight roof. Jaja features a mix of eclectic international small plates, wood-fired seafood and large format steaks inspired by traditional Argentine cooking techniques. With a cocktail program by renowned Chicago bartender Jeremy Barrett, and a selective wine list unlike any other in Cleveland, Jaja leaves no stone unturned for a new dining and night-out experience in Ohio City.

2050 Gehring Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

