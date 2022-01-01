jaja jaja
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A contemporary, high design Argentinian steakhouse with a retractable skylight roof. Jaja features a mix of eclectic international small plates, wood-fired seafood and large format steaks inspired by traditional Argentine cooking techniques. With a cocktail program by renowned Chicago bartender Jeremy Barrett, and a selective wine list unlike any other in Cleveland, Jaja leaves no stone unturned for a new dining and night-out experience in Ohio City.
Location
2050 Gehring Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
No Reviews
1947 W. 25th St. Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant
Cilantro Taqueria @ Porco - 2527 West 25th St
No Reviews
2527 West 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant
Bright Side/Bird of Paradise - 1948 W 25th St
4.6 • 882
1948 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cleveland
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant