JA Jiaozi Authentic
No reviews yet
13776 Jamboree Road
Irvine, CA 92602
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Popular Items
腐包丝、辣椒干、香菜、花椒油 Beancurds, dried chili, coriander, pepper oil
虾、洋葱、绿葱、红甜椒、芽菜、鸡蛋 Shrimp, yellow onion, green onion, red bell peppers, bean sprout, egg
鸡肉,蘑菇10 pcs. Chicken, shiItake mushroom
Full Menu菜单
水饺Boiled Jiaozi
黑猪肉,干虾仁,干虾籽10 pcs. Pork, dried shrimp, shrimp roe
鲜贝,虾仁,韭菜10 pcs. Scallops, shrimp, chives
虾仁,虾滑10 pcs. Shrimp, and shrimp paste
黑豚猪肉,芹菜10pcs. Kurobuta pork, celery
鸡肉,蘑菇10 pcs. Chicken, shiItake mushroom
鸡肉蘑菇饺、红油、甜酱油、白芝麻、小葱花、香菜苗 5 pcs. Chicken & mushroom jiaozi, chili oil, soy sauce, white sesame seed, green onion, coriander
蒸饺Steamed Jiaozi
猪肉芹菜蒸校、 小米辣椒、 野山椒、是拉差辣椒醤 辣椒仔、红油、蒜蓉辣酱、魔鬼辣酱 5 pcs. Pork & celery steamed jiaozi, chili peppers, sriracha sauce, chili oil, garlic sauce
虾仁,虾滑10 pcs. Shrimp, shrimp paste
鲜贝,虾仁,韭菜10 pcs. Scallops, shrimp, chives
黑豚猪肉,芹菜10 pcs. Kurobuta pork, celery
安格斯牛肉,红洋葱10 pcs. Angus beef, onion
鸡肉,蘑菇10 pcs. Chicken, shiItake mushroom
豆干、油麦菜、鲜香菇 10 pcs. Dried tofu, Chinese lettuce, fresh mushroom
虾,鸡肉,龙利鱼,素馅,猪肉芹菜5 pcs. White: shrimp with regular jiaozi skin. Yellow: chicken with carrot jiaozi skin. Black: black cod with cuttlefish sauce jiaozi skin. Green: veggie with spinach jiaozi skin. Red: pork with beets jiaozi skin
煎饺Pan-Fried Jiaozi
虾仁,虾滑5 pcs. Shrimp, shrimp paste
黑豚猪肉,芹菜10 pcs. Kurobuta pork, celery
鸡肉,蘑菇5 pcs. Chicken, shitake mushroom
豆干、油麦菜、鲜香菇 5 pcs. Dried tofu, Chinese lettuce, fresh mushrooms
前菜 Appetizers
腐包丝、辣椒干、香菜、花椒油 Beancurds, dried chili, coriander, pepper oil
鸡翅、蒜香粉 Chicken wings, garlic powder
樱桃萝卜, 小黄瓜，小茄子 Cherry radish, baby cucumber, baby eggplant
秋葵、捞汁、炸姜丝 Okra, seasoned dressing, ginger
2串. 安格斯牛里脊、茴香、辣椒粉 2 pcs. Angus beef tenderloin, cumin, chili pepper
蟹肉､马苏里拉芝士､青菜叶､树莓酱､柴鱼丝 Crab meat, mozzarella cheese, green leaves, raspberry sauce, bonito flakes