Jake Rooney's Restaurant
652 Reviews
$$
119 Brooks Rd
Harwich Port, MA 02646
Popular Items
Buttermilk Chicken BLT
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, bacon, tomato, and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.
Jake Rooney Burger
Traditional burger with your choice of cheese: American, cheddar, swiss, crumbled blue cheese or cheddar jack
Marinated Steak Tips
Marinated sirloin tips topped w/ sautéed onion, pepper & mushrooms.
APPS
BBQ Ribs App
Slow cooked fall off the bone braised baby back ribs served with a Kansas style bbq sauce
Casino Tots
Golden tater tots covered in a house made chili with melted cheddar jack cheese
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders served plain, or tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and carrots and blue cheese dressing - barbecue, buffalo, or sweet chile. Plain - 12. Tossed in sauce - 13
Chicken Wings
Fresh meaty chicken wings served plain, or tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, barbecue or sweet chile. Tossed and served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing- 13
Fried Pickle Chips
Fried pickles & banana peppers served with a jalapeño ranch dipping sauce
Nachos Grande
Crisp tortilla chips baked with your choice of chili or pulled pork. Topped with black olives, jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, cheddar jack cheese, garnished with lettuce and tomato. Add guacamole for 1
Poutine
Golden fries with melted cheddar cheese curds and your choice of classic brown gravy, bbq pulled pork or house made chili
Pretzel Sticks
Three soft pretzel sticks served with a warm homemade beer cheese sauce
Quesadilla
Melted cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken, caramelized onions & roasted red peppers with salsa & sour cream
Shrimp Cocktail
Five gulf white shrimp, with cocktail sauce and lemon.
Steak Tips au Poivre
Grilled marinated steak tips with a madeira brandy – cracked peppercorn sauce.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Baked with seafood stuffing, cheese, and citrus aioli.
Stuffed Quahog
Made in house with linguica and fresh chopped clams.
Spicy Thai Chicken
Sautéed chicken in a spicy Thai peanut sauce with carrots and scallions, over angel hair pasta.
CLAMS CASINO
SOUPS
Cup of Soup Du Jour
Bowl of Soup Du Jour
Cup of Clam Chowder
Homemade creamy chowder packed with clams.
Bowl of Clam Chowder
Homemade creamy chowder packed with clams.
Cup of Lobster Stew
Fresh local lobster sautéed in a creamy sherry broth fresh made per order
Bowl of Lobster Stew
Fresh local lobster sautéed in a creamy sherry broth fresh made per order
Four Onion Soup Gratinee
House made with caramelized sweet & red onions served in a classic crock with a slice of of French baguette toped with perfectly melted Swiss, provolone & asiago cheese
Cup of Chili Con Carne
Meaty chili topped with diced red onions and served with corn chips. Add cheese for $1
Crock of Chili Con Carne
Crock of meaty chili topped with diced red onions and served with corn chips. Add cheese for $1
SALADS
Small House Salad
Crisp salad greens with all the fixin's and choice of dressing. Side salad is a smaller version of the regular House Salad.
House Salad
Crisp salad greens with all the fixin's and choice of dressing. Side 4. Regular 8.
Cape Cobbler Salad
Your choice of grilled marinated chicken, steak tips or buffalo chicken tenders over fresh greens with tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped egg, diced bacon, Craisins, and choice of dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed in our classic in house Caesar dressing, with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Small 6 Large 12 Add chicken for 6 or steak tips for 6
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed in our classic in house Caesar dressing, with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Small 6 Large 12 Add chicken for 6 or steak tips for 6
Strawberry Feta Salad
Crispy spinach with sliced strawberries, candied walnuts, crumbled feta & red onion served with balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach and Goat Cheese Salad
Fresh baby spinach, crumbled goat cheese, diced cucumbers, Craisins, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, and a warm bacon balsamic vinaigrette.
Lobster Salad
Lobster knuckle claw meat salad over a house salad
SANDWICHES
Chicken Sante Fe
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado & pico de gallo topped with a chipotle aioli on a grilled brioche bun
Crispy Haddock Sandwich
Native haddock on grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and homemade tartar sauce.
Buttermilk Chicken BLT
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, bacon, tomato, and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.
Cape Cod Reuben
Fried haddock on grilled marble rye bread with Swiss cheese, cole slaw and thousand island dressing.
Lobster Roll
Lobster knuckle claw meat salad with shredded lettuce
Grilled Pastrami and Swiss
Hot grilled pastrami, swiss cheese, & spicy brown mustard served on a pretzel bun
TACOS
Fried Fish Tacos
Grilled soft tacos with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese and chipotle aioli and your choice of fried haddock or grilled chicken. With shrimp - 16. Served with fries, rice, or chips and salsa.
Jerk Chicken Tacos
Grilled caribbean jerk marinated chicken, feta cheese & mango salsa topped with a spicy peanut sauce
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Char grilled chicken breast with lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheddar jack cheese topped with a chipotle aioli
Cajun Chicken Tacos
Char grilled cajun chicken breast with lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheddar jack cheese topped with a chipotle aioli
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Fresh grilled gulf shrimp with lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheddar jack cheese topped with a creamy cilantro lime sauce
Cajun Shrimp Tacos
Fresh grilled cajun gulf shrimp with lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheddar jack cheese topped with a creamy cilantro lime sauce
BURGERS
Jake Rooney Burger
Traditional burger with your choice of cheese: American, cheddar, swiss, crumbled blue cheese or cheddar jack
Lyonnaise Burger
Traditional burger topped with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and a creamy horseradish sauce
Jalapeno Jack Burger
Traditional burger topped with fresh julienned jalapeño peppers, pepper jack cheese & house made spicy jalapeño ranch sauce
Sonoran Veggie Burger
Southwestern veggie burger with roasted red peppers, avocado, cheddar jack cheese & chipotle aioli
TAVERN ENTREES
Baked Native Haddock
Fresh local haddock baked with a sherry butter cracker crumb crust served with choice of seasonal vegetable medley & choice of baked potato, mashed or rice
Barbecue Babyback Ribs
Meaty, fall off the bone pork ribs, slowly cooked in our Kansas City style barbecue sauce. Includes fresh cole slaw, fries and onion rings.
Cabernet Braised Beef
Slow cooked, fork-tender boneless beef chuck in cabernet espagnole sauce, over Yukon gold mashed potatoes.
Fish and Chips
Hearty portion of fresh native haddock. Comes with fries, cole slaw, and an onion ring garnish.
Marinated Steak Tips
Marinated sirloin tips topped w/ sautéed onion, pepper & mushrooms.
New York Sirloin
12 oz. choice sirloin steak w/ béarnaise sauce.
Pecan Encrusted Salmon Risotto
Fresh grilled salmon seared with a dense crushed pecan crust served over a bed of spinach risotto with marinated grape tomato garnish
Sizzling Fajitas
Grilled steak tips or chicken with onions and peppers. Served with warmed tortillas and all the fixings. Add guacamole for 1. Steak and Chicken Combo 16. Add shrimp for 6 more.
Southwestern Rice Bowl
Steamed white rice, roasted black corn and black bean salsa, fresh made pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle aioli with your choice of grilled chicken, Cajun chicken, fried shrimp, Cajun shrimp, or veggies
GRILLED SALMON DINNER
fresh salmon fillet with house vegetables & potato choice
Liver and Onions with Bacon
Liver and onions with bacon. Served with potato and vegetable.
PASTA
Baked Mac and Cheese
A generous portion of traditional creamy 3 cheese blend , combined with cavatappi pasta topped with buttery panko bread crumbs
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Boneless chicken breast baked w/ Italian crumbs, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese over penne marinara.
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of penne pasta smothered in our cheesy alfredo sauce
Cheese Tortellini
Tri-colored cheese tortellini served with your choice of cheesy alfredo cream sauce or house made plum tomato marinara Add chicken +6
Penne Pasta Entree
Angel Hair Entree
KIDS MENU
SIDES
Side Au Poivre Sauce
Side Baked
Side Bearnaise
Side Boiled Egg
Side Carrots & Celery
Side Chicken Tenders
Side Egg Fried
Side Fries
Side Fries WELL done
Side Grilled Peppers And Onions
Side Guacamole
Side Mashed
Side Onion Rings
Side Penne Alfredo
Side Potato Chips
Side Rice
Side Slaw
Side Sour Cream
Side Stuffed
Side Sweet Fries
Side Tots
Side Veg
SIDE AVOCADO
LUNCH SPECIALS
Stuffed Lobster
Seafood Stew
Made to order fresh stew with haddock, shrimp, scallops and littlenecks in a rich seafood broth with & fennel saffron compound butter.
Clams Portuguese
CHEEESY FLAT BREAD
Chicken Fajita Roll Up
Grilled marinated chicken, onions, peppers, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato with fajita drizzle, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
119 Brooks Rd, Harwich Port, MA 02646