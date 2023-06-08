Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Jake Rooney's Restaurant

652 Reviews

$$

119 Brooks Rd

Harwich Port, MA 02646

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Buttermilk Chicken BLT

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, bacon, tomato, and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.

Jake Rooney Burger

$15.00

Traditional burger with your choice of cheese: American, cheddar, swiss, crumbled blue cheese or cheddar jack

Marinated Steak Tips

$27.00

Marinated sirloin tips topped w/ sautéed onion, pepper & mushrooms.


APPS

BBQ Ribs App

$18.00

Slow cooked fall off the bone braised baby back ribs served with a Kansas style bbq sauce

Casino Tots

$12.00

Golden tater tots covered in a house made chili with melted cheddar jack cheese

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Breaded chicken tenders served plain, or tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and carrots and blue cheese dressing - barbecue, buffalo, or sweet chile. Plain - 12. Tossed in sauce - 13

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Fresh meaty chicken wings served plain, or tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, barbecue or sweet chile. Tossed and served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing- 13

Fried Pickle Chips

$12.00

Fried pickles & banana peppers served with a jalapeño ranch dipping sauce

Nachos Grande

$18.00

Crisp tortilla chips baked with your choice of chili or pulled pork. Topped with black olives, jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, cheddar jack cheese, garnished with lettuce and tomato. Add guacamole for 1

Poutine

$13.00

Golden fries with melted cheddar cheese curds and your choice of classic brown gravy, bbq pulled pork or house made chili

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Three soft pretzel sticks served with a warm homemade beer cheese sauce

Quesadilla

$18.00

Melted cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken, caramelized onions & roasted red peppers with salsa & sour cream

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Five gulf white shrimp, with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Steak Tips au Poivre

$15.00

Grilled marinated steak tips with a madeira brandy – cracked peppercorn sauce.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Baked with seafood stuffing, cheese, and citrus aioli.

Stuffed Quahog

$9.00

Made in house with linguica and fresh chopped clams.

Spicy Thai Chicken

$16.00

Sautéed chicken in a spicy Thai peanut sauce with carrots and scallions, over angel hair pasta.

CLAMS CASINO

$10.00Out of stock

BASKETS

Basket of Sweet Fries

$10.00

Basket of Tots

$10.00

SOUPS

Cup of Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Bowl of Soup Du Jour

$10.00

Cup of Clam Chowder

$8.00

Homemade creamy chowder packed with clams.

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$14.00

Homemade creamy chowder packed with clams.

Cup of Lobster Stew

$12.00

Fresh local lobster sautéed in a creamy sherry broth fresh made per order

Bowl of Lobster Stew

$17.00

Fresh local lobster sautéed in a creamy sherry broth fresh made per order

Four Onion Soup Gratinee

$10.00

House made with caramelized sweet & red onions served in a classic crock with a slice of of French baguette toped with perfectly melted Swiss, provolone & asiago cheese

Cup of Chili Con Carne

$8.00

Meaty chili topped with diced red onions and served with corn chips. Add cheese for $1

Crock of Chili Con Carne

$12.00

Crock of meaty chili topped with diced red onions and served with corn chips. Add cheese for $1

SALADS

Small House Salad

$6.00

Crisp salad greens with all the fixin's and choice of dressing. Side salad is a smaller version of the regular House Salad.

House Salad

$10.00

Crisp salad greens with all the fixin's and choice of dressing. Side 4. Regular 8.

Cape Cobbler Salad

Cape Cobbler Salad

$16.00

Your choice of grilled marinated chicken, steak tips or buffalo chicken tenders over fresh greens with tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped egg, diced bacon, Craisins, and choice of dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Fresh romaine tossed in our classic in house Caesar dressing, with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Small 6 Large 12 Add chicken for 6 or steak tips for 6

Large Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fresh romaine tossed in our classic in house Caesar dressing, with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Small 6 Large 12 Add chicken for 6 or steak tips for 6

Strawberry Feta Salad

$14.00

Crispy spinach with sliced strawberries, candied walnuts, crumbled feta & red onion served with balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach and Goat Cheese Salad

Spinach and Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Fresh baby spinach, crumbled goat cheese, diced cucumbers, Craisins, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, and a warm bacon balsamic vinaigrette.

Lobster Salad

$32.00

Lobster knuckle claw meat salad over a house salad

SANDWICHES

Chicken Sante Fe

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado & pico de gallo topped with a chipotle aioli on a grilled brioche bun

Crispy Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Native haddock on grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and homemade tartar sauce.

Buttermilk Chicken BLT

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, bacon, tomato, and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.

Cape Cod Reuben

$15.00

Fried haddock on grilled marble rye bread with Swiss cheese, cole slaw and thousand island dressing.

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Lobster knuckle claw meat salad with shredded lettuce

Grilled Pastrami and Swiss

$15.00

Hot grilled pastrami, swiss cheese, & spicy brown mustard served on a pretzel bun

TACOS

Fried Fish Tacos

$16.00

Grilled soft tacos with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese and chipotle aioli and your choice of fried haddock or grilled chicken. With shrimp - 16. Served with fries, rice, or chips and salsa.

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Grilled caribbean jerk marinated chicken, feta cheese & mango salsa topped with a spicy peanut sauce

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Char grilled chicken breast with lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheddar jack cheese topped with a chipotle aioli

Cajun Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Char grilled cajun chicken breast with lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheddar jack cheese topped with a chipotle aioli

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Fresh grilled gulf shrimp with lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheddar jack cheese topped with a creamy cilantro lime sauce

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Fresh grilled cajun gulf shrimp with lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheddar jack cheese topped with a creamy cilantro lime sauce

BURGERS

Traditional burger with your choice of cheese: Cheddar, Swiss, Crumbled Blue cheese or American

Jake Rooney Burger

$15.00

Traditional burger with your choice of cheese: American, cheddar, swiss, crumbled blue cheese or cheddar jack

Lyonnaise Burger

$17.00

Traditional burger topped with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and a creamy horseradish sauce

Jalapeno Jack Burger

$17.00

Traditional burger topped with fresh julienned jalapeño peppers, pepper jack cheese & house made spicy jalapeño ranch sauce

Sonoran Veggie Burger

$14.00

Southwestern veggie burger with roasted red peppers, avocado, cheddar jack cheese & chipotle aioli

TAVERN ENTREES

Baked Native Haddock

$24.00

Fresh local haddock baked with a sherry butter cracker crumb crust served with choice of seasonal vegetable medley & choice of baked potato, mashed or rice

Barbecue Babyback Ribs

$24.00

Meaty, fall off the bone pork ribs, slowly cooked in our Kansas City style barbecue sauce. Includes fresh cole slaw, fries and onion rings.

Cabernet Braised Beef

$23.00

Slow cooked, fork-tender boneless beef chuck in cabernet espagnole sauce, over Yukon gold mashed potatoes.

Fish and Chips

$25.00

Hearty portion of fresh native haddock. Comes with fries, cole slaw, and an onion ring garnish.

Marinated Steak Tips

$27.00

Marinated sirloin tips topped w/ sautéed onion, pepper & mushrooms.

New York Sirloin

$34.00

12 oz. choice sirloin steak w/ béarnaise sauce.

Pecan Encrusted Salmon Risotto

$28.00

Fresh grilled salmon seared with a dense crushed pecan crust served over a bed of spinach risotto with marinated grape tomato garnish

Sizzling Fajitas

$22.00

Grilled steak tips or chicken with onions and peppers. Served with warmed tortillas and all the fixings. Add guacamole for 1. Steak and Chicken Combo 16. Add shrimp for 6 more.

Southwestern Rice Bowl

Southwestern Rice Bowl

Steamed white rice, roasted black corn and black bean salsa, fresh made pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle aioli with your choice of grilled chicken, Cajun chicken, fried shrimp, Cajun shrimp, or veggies

GRILLED SALMON DINNER

$26.00

fresh salmon fillet with house vegetables & potato choice

Liver and Onions with Bacon

$17.00

Liver and onions with bacon. Served with potato and vegetable.

PASTA

Grilled chicken breast over a bed of penne pasta smothered in our cheesy alfredo cream sauce

Baked Mac and Cheese

$20.00

A generous portion of traditional creamy 3 cheese blend , combined with cavatappi pasta topped with buttery panko bread crumbs

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$22.00

Boneless chicken breast baked w/ Italian crumbs, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese over penne marinara.

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast over a bed of penne pasta smothered in our cheesy alfredo sauce

Cheese Tortellini

$20.00

Tri-colored cheese tortellini served with your choice of cheesy alfredo cream sauce or house made plum tomato marinara Add chicken +6

Penne Pasta Entree

$12.00

Angel Hair Entree

$12.00

KIDS MENU

KID CHZ BURGER

$10.00

KID HAMBURGER

$10.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

KID FISH CHIPS

$10.00

KID MAC CHZ

$10.00

KID PASTA W BUTTER

$10.00

KID PASTA W MARINARA

$10.00

KID TENDERS

$10.00

DESSERTS

Apple Crisp

$5.00

Crisp A La Mode

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Explosion

$6.00

SIDES

Side Au Poivre Sauce

$2.00

Side Baked

$4.00

Side Bearnaise

$2.00

Side Boiled Egg

$3.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Side Egg Fried

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Fries WELL done

$4.00

Side Grilled Peppers And Onions

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Mashed

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Penne Alfredo

$8.00

Side Potato Chips

$1.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Stuffed

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Veg

$4.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Stuffed Lobster

$38.00+
Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$18.00

Made to order fresh stew with haddock, shrimp, scallops and littlenecks in a rich seafood broth with & fennel saffron compound butter.

Clams Portuguese

$20.00

CHEEESY FLAT BREAD

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Roll Up

$15.00

Grilled marinated chicken, onions, peppers, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato with fajita drizzle, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

DINNER SPECIALS

Stuffed Lobster

$38.00+
Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$18.00

Made to order fresh stew with haddock, shrimp, scallops and littlenecks in a rich seafood broth with & fennel saffron compound butter.

T-BONE

$38.00

Clams Portuguese

$20.00

CHEEESY FLAT BREAD

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

119 Brooks Rd, Harwich Port, MA 02646

Directions

Gallery
Jake Rooney's image
Banner pic
Jake Rooney's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Capeside Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 148
86 Sea Street Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
The Den Cape Cod
orange star4.5 • 82
697 Main St Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port
orange star4.1 • 809
673 Main St Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Ocean House Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
425 Old Wharf Road Dennisport, MA 02660
View restaurantnext
The Sailing Cow - Dennis Port, MA
orange starNo Reviews
170 Old Wharf Road Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Sea Dog Brew Pub
orange star4.0 • 746
23 Whites Path South Yarmouth, MA 02664
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Harwich Port

Capeside Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 148
86 Sea Street Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harwich Port
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Orleans
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston