Jake's Burger

18905 W Capitol Dr Suite 110

Brookfield, WI 53045

Burgers

Reuben Burger

$13.00

Brunch

$12.50

Carolina

$9.90

Classic

$10.95

Cod

$11.95

Falafel

$8.95

Fiesta

$11.95

Fish Fry

$11.95

Impossible

$11.90

Jake's

$12.95

Justa Burger

$7.95

Mushroom & Swiss

$10.95

Port & Blue

$10.95

Portabella

$8.95

Truffle

$11.50

Wisconsin

$13.50

Rafts

Tuna Nicoise Raft Burger

$14.75

Cali Raft Burger

$12.45

Mexi-Cali Raft

$13.95

Salads

House Salad

$6.95+

Caesar Salad

$6.95+

BLT Salad

$9.90+

Apple & Blue Cheese

$7.70+

Roasted Beet

$7.00

Build a Salad

$6.95

Snacks & Sides

ADD .99 Fry

$0.99

ADD 1.49 Sweet Fry

$1.49

ADD Side Salad

$2.50

ADD Side Salad Large

$8.90

ADD Small House salad

$6.95

Bacon Chestnuts

$6.50

Cheddar & Pecan Spread

$5.00

Cheese Curds

$6.50

Creamy Slaw

$1.95

Deviled Eggs

$5.90

Fried Pickles

$5.70

Haystack Onion Rings

$5.99+

House-Cut Fries

$1.99+

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99+

Soup of the Day

$5.25

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$6.90

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.90

Kids Chz Burger Sliders

$6.90

Kids Hamburger Sliders

$6.90

To Go

TO GO

Deserts

Vanilla Sundae

$5.95

Chocolate Mousse

$8.50

Apple Crisp

$8.50

Sorbet

$8.50

Creme Brulee

$8.50

Special Dessert

$8.50

Bday Dessert

$7.00

Kids Sundae

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

18905 W Capitol Dr Suite 110, Brookfield, WI 53045

