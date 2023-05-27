Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jake's Clambakes & Kitchen

3821 Falmouth Road

building 6

Marstons Mills, MA 02648

Popular Items

Lobster Roll

$25.00

We buy fresh lobster meat daily, mixed with mayo, a dash of black pepper and served on a lightly toasted roll with butter and a pinch salt and pepper

Grilled Kettle Ho

$8.99

Grilled cheese with roast beef, red onion, horseradish mayo

The Kettleer

$7.99

Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo

Food

Grill

Smash Burger

$12.00+

Our burgers are always fresh, hand-smashed and made to order. Assembled with the freshest ingredients, no two burgers are alike –with or without cheese, LTO, & low tide sauce, we’ve got you covered

Lobster BLT

$28.00

A traditional BLT with fresh lettuce, crispy bacon, juicy tomato and a heap of fresh lobster meat

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.00

Fresh lobster meat delicately grilled with American cheese, with or without tomato, it will melt in your mouth

Boiled Lobster

$28.00Out of stock

Comes with melted butter and a bib

Steamers

$16.00+Out of stock

Comes with melted butter and broth

Stuffed Quahog

$5.00+

We make the best stuffed quahogs with clams, sausage, Linguica, onions and peppers. You'll be clambering for more

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Our creamy New England Clam Chowder is just thick enough and will warm your heart

Lobster Bisque

$7.00+

Deli

Chicken salad

$8.99

Chunks of all white chicken, mayo, salt & pepper w/ LTO

BLT

$7.99

A traditional BLT w/ mayo, lettuce, crispy bacon & juicy tomato

The Kettle Ho

$8.99

Roast beef, red onion, lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo

The Mills

$7.99Out of stock

Ham and cheese, lettuce, mayo

The Loop

$7.99

Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Veg out

$7.99

Avocado, hummus, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Veg out salad

$8.99

Avocado, hummus, mixed green lettuce, tomato, red onion, Balsamic dressing on the side

Power Salad

$12.99

Avocado, hummus, mixed green lettuce, tomato, red onion & grilled chicken. Substitute chicken Salad

The Wild Turkey

$8.99

A grilled cheese with slices of turkey, red onion, tomato, bacon & horseradish mayo. You'll go wild after one bite!

Drink

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Snapple Ice Tea

$2.50

Retail

Hoodies

$40.00

Soft and Cozy our red hoodies are comfy yearround

Chips

Cape Cod Chips

$1.50
$2.50

Boat & Beach Box

Beach Box

$29.00

26 Quart Styrofoam cooler 2 Zip Lock bags of ice so it won't spill 1 Party size bag of Cape Cod Chips Add food items separately

Boat Box

$29.00

26 Quart Styrofoam cooler 2 Zip Lock bags of ice so it won't spill 1 Party size bag of Cape Cod Chips Add food items separately

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3821 Falmouth Road, building 6, Marstons Mills, MA 02648

Directions

