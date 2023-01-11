Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Jake's Del Mar

11,471 Reviews

$$

1660 Coast Blvd.

Del Mar, CA 92014

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Serving chef-driven coastal fare and craft cocktails, steps from the waves.

1660 Coast Blvd., Del Mar, CA 92014

