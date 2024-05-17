- Home
Jake's Diner West Wendover
No reviews yet
4220 West Wendover Ave
Greensboro, NC 27407
Featured Items
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
- Bacon Breakfast$7.65
3 Strips of bacon served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Sausage Patty Breakfast$7.65
2 Patties served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Country Link Breakfast$7.65
4 Country Links served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Regular Ham Breakfast$7.65
1 Slice of Ham served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Country Ham Breakfast$8.40
1 Slice of Country Ham served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Smoked Sausage Breakfast$7.65
1 Order of Smoked sausage served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread of Smoked sausage
- Pork Tenderloin Breakfast$7.65
2 Pieces of Pork Tenderloin served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Turkey Bacon Breakfast$7.65
3 Strips of Turkey Bacon served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Turkey Link Sausage Breakfast$7.65
4 Turkey Links served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Turkey Patty Breakfast$7.65
2 Turkey Patties served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Liver Pudding Breakfast$7.65
2 Pieces of Liver Pudding served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Cornbeef Hash Breakfast$8.75
Cornbeef Hash served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- 2 Egg Breakfast$6.15
2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Bolonga Breakfast$7.65
1 Piece of Bologna served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
- Gravy Biscuit w/ 2 Eggs$5.90
2 eggs(cooked to order) with a Gravy Biscuit
- Fat Cat Special$17.99
3 eggs(cooked to order) 3 Strips of Bacon, 4 Sausage Links or 2 Patties, 1 Waffle or Short Stack or French Toast, Choice bread
- Pork Free Fat Cat Special$19.99
3 eggs(cooked to order) 3 Strips of Turkey Bacon, 4 Turkey Sausage Links or 2 Patties, 1 Waffle or Short Stack or French Toast, Choice bread
- Gravy Biscuit$5.60
- Chorizo Breakfast$7.65
Waffles & Pancakes
Specialty Omelets
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$7.65
Served with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Philly Steak Omelet$8.65
Cheese, Onions, Peppers & Mushrooms Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Bacon & Cheese Omelet$7.65
Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Grilled Chicken Omelet$10.65
Cheese, Onions & Peppers Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Sausage Patty Omelet$7.65
Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Bologna & Cheese Omlet$7.65
Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Cheese Omlet$6.90
Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Plain (No Cheese) Omelet$5.90
Plain Omelet with no Cheese Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Country Ham & Cheese Omelet$9.65
Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Western Omelet Omelet$8.65
Ham, Onion, Peppers & Cheese Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Veggie Omelet$7.65
Cheese, Onion, Peppers, Tomato & Mushroom Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Greek Omelet$10.65
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Feta Cheese & Black Olives Severed with Grits or Gravy, and Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin
- Chorizo Omelet$10.65
- Sausage Link Omelet$7.65
Breakfast Steaks & Chicken
- Pork Chops$9.90
2 (5oz) Pork Chops Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
- Grilled Chicken$11.40
Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
- Chopped Steak$9.45
One 8oz Chopped Steak Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
- New York Strip$17.99
One (6oz) New York Strip Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
- Ribeye Steak$19.99
One (8oz) Ribeye Steak Served with 2 Eggs, Grits or Hash browns, Toast or Biscuit
Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$6.25
Served With Your Choice of Bread
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$6.25
Served With Your Choice of Bread
- Bacon Sandwich$3.20
Served With Your Choice of Bread
- Sausage Patty Sandwich$3.20
Served With Your Choice of Bread
- Breakfast Club$8.65
Sausage, Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo Served on Your Choice of Bread
- Breakfast Wrap$7.20
Bacon or Ham or Sausage, Egg, Cheese, Diced Onion & Green Peppers
- Egg Sandwich$3.50
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese$6.95
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese$6.95
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Liver Pudding Sandwich$3.75
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Smoke Sausage Sandwich$3.75
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$3.75
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Country Ham Sandwich$3.20
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Ham Sandwich$3.20
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
- Avocado Toast$6.99