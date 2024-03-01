Jake's Eatery - Richboro
No reviews yet
869 Bustleton Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast Menu
Beverages
Eggs
Omelets
- American Cheese Omelet$8.25
Light, fluffy, and delicious
- Three-Cheese Omelet$8.25
Swiss, American, and tangy cheddar
- Bacon and Cheddar Omelet$8.25
Crisp bacon and tangy cheddar
- Western Omelet$8.25
Ham, onions, and green peppers
- Urban Omelet$8.90
Onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, and provolone
- BYO Omelet$8.25
Your choice of any three items: asparagus, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, ham, bacon, sausage, American cheese, feta cheese, swiss cheese, tangy cheddar cheese and provolone cheese
Benedicts
Flap Jake's Specialties
- Chipped Beef$8.25
Homemade, creamy, and delicious, served with golden home fries
- Hungry Person$9.75
Three farm-fresh eggs (any style), with choice of meat and choice of two pancakes, two slices of french toast, or two mini belgian waffles, served with golden home fries
- Junior Hungry$8.50
Two farm-fresh eggs (any style) with choice of meat and choice of one pancake, one slice of french toast or one mini belgian waffle served with golden home fries
- Farmer's Breakfast$7.75
Two scrambled eggs with onion, sausage, and potatoes scrambled in, served with a grilled corn muffin
- Eggs in a Basket$7.75
Two slices of french toast with a fried egg, cooked into the center, served with a side of bacon
- 1 Pancake$4.00
- 1 Banana Pancakes$4.50
Light, fluffy, and full of fresh fruit, stacked
- 1 Blueberry Pancakes$4.50
Light, fluffy, and full of fresh fruit, stacked
- 1 Strawberry Pancakes$4.50
Light, fluffy, and full of fresh fruit, stacked
- 1 Chocolate Chip Pancakes$4.50
Light, fluffy, and full of chocolate chips, stacked
- 2 Pancakes$5.75
Light, fluffy, and stacked
- 2 Banana Pancakes$6.75
Light, fluffy, and full of fresh fruit, stacked
- 2 Blueberry Pancakes$6.75
Light, fluffy, and full of fresh fruit, stacked
- 2 Strawberry Pancakes$6.75
Light, fluffy, and full of fresh fruit, stacked
- 2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes$6.75
Light, fluffy, and full of chocolate chips, stacked
- 3 Pancakes$6.00
Light, fluffy, and stacked
- 3 Banana Pancakes$7.00
Light, fluffy, and full of fresh fruit, stacked
- 3 Blueberry Pancakes$7.00
Light, fluffy, and full of fresh fruit, stacked
- 3 Strawberry Pancakes$7.00
Light, fluffy, and full of fresh fruit, stacked
- 3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes$7.00
Light, fluffy, and full of chocolate chips, stacked
- Belgian Waffle$7.50
- Blueberry Waffle$8.25
- Chocolate Chip Waffle$8.25
- Mini Waffles$7.50
4 pieces
- Waffle w/Fruit$8.25
- Mini Waffle w/Fruit$8.25
- Blue Waffle w/Fruit$9.25
- Choc Chip Waffle w/Fruit$9.25
- Mini Choc Waffle$8.25
- Mini Choc Waf w/Fruit$9.25
- 1 French Toast$4.00
- 2 French Toast$5.95
- 3 French Toast$6.25
- Cinnamon Bun French Toast$8.25
Heart Healthy
- Telluride Omelet$9.75
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, and tomatoes
- Tahoe Omelet$9.75
Broccoli, roasted red peppers, onions, and mushrooms
- Targhee Omelet$9.75
Spinach, roasted red peppers, scallions, and turkey sausage
- Telluride Scram$9.75
- Tahoe Scram$9.75
- Targhee Scram$9.75
- Bowl of Fruit$4.45
- Side of Fruit$3.45
Only in a smaller portion
The Jakewich
Breakfast Sides
- Bacon$3.75
- Sausage$3.75
- Ham$3.75
- Scrapple$3.75
- Pork Roll$3.75
- Turkey Sausage$3.75
- Canadian Bacon$3.75
- Sausage Patties$3.75
- Corn Muffin$3.00
- English Muffin$2.00
- Cup Oatmeal$2.75
- Bowl Oatmeal$3.00
- Toast$1.75
Choice of bread
- Home Fries$3.00
- Bagel$2.45
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.25
- Cinnamon Bun$3.85
- Special Muffin$3.00
- Gluten Free Bagel$3.00
- Gluten Free Bagel w/CC$3.50
- K-Roll$1.50
- Side Chip$3.25
- Side Tomato$1.75
- Side Raisins$1.25
- Side Walnuts$1.25
- Cream Cheese$1.25
- Side 1 eggs$2.50
- Side 2 egg$3.75
- Side 3 Eggs$5.00
- Avocado$2.25
- Side Veg$2.75
- Sauteed Spinach$2.75
Salad & Sandwich Menu
Appetizers
- Chicken Lips$7.50
Breaded chicken tenders, fried, and served with honey mustard dipping sauce
- Mozz Sticks$6.25
Served with marinara sauce
- Potato Skins$5.75
Four deep-fried potato skins with melted Colby cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and topped with scallions; served with sour cream
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
A warm flour tortilla, stuffed with scallions, and seasoned jack and cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
- Veg Quesadilla$7.50
- Jerk Quesadilla$8.95
Stuffed with caribbean jerk-seasoned chicken, with Monterey jack and provolone cheeses, crumbled bacon, sun-dried cranberries, and scallions; served with BBQ sauce and sour cream
- Buffalo Wings$10.00
Traditional, Nashville hot, asian sweet chili, bourbon BBQ, Jamaican jerk or garlic parmesan; served with bleu cheese and celery
- Pierogies$6.75
Fresh pierogies pan fried and served with sautéed onions and sour cream
- Sweet Corn Bites$6.25
Batter dipped sweet corn nuggets served with a roasted red pepper aioli dipping sauce
- Cheese Steak Eggrolls$7.00
Steak sandwich meat, sautéed onions, and American cheese
Salads
- House Salad$3.75
Fresh garden greens, shredded red cabbage and carrots, topped with ripe tomato and crisp cucumber slices
- Cobb Salad$10.50
Fresh mixed salad greens, layered with turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives, crumbled bleu cheese, and hard boiled egg
- Berry Bleu$9.50
Marinated 6 oz grilled chicken breast, sun-dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, candied pecans and crumbled bleu cheese atop our fresh mixed salad greens
- Tuna Salad Platter$8.95
Tuna salad on a bed of lettuce with our own coleslaw, hard-boiled egg, and tomato slices
- Chicken Salad Platter$8.95
Chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with our own coleslaw, hard-boiled egg, and tomato slices
- Caesar Salad$6.95
Crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese, and croutons, tossed with our own creamy caesar salad dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.50
- Crab Cake Caesar Salad$12.25
- Chicken Finger Salad$9.50
Fried chicken tenders served on a bed of salad greens with bacon, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, and hard-boiled egg
- Strawberry Summer Salad$10.50
Jamaican jerk grilled chicken with strawberries, grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, and walnuts over a bed of spinach
Clubs
- Turkey Club$8.95
A generous portion of our house oven-roasted turkey with crisp bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Salad Club$8.95
Our own fresh chicken salad with crisp bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Ham & Swiss Club$8.95
Thinly sliced ham and Swiss cheese with lettuce and tomato
- Roast Beef & Swiss Club$8.95
A generous portion of our house oven-roasted eye round with Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- Tuna with Egg Club$8.95
Water-packed tuna salad with fresh hard-boiled egg, lettuce, and tomato
Burgers
Steak Sandwiches
- Special Cheese Steak$8.25
Mushroom, green peppers, fried onion, and sauce
- Cheese Steak Hoagie$8.00
- Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie$8.00
- Pizza Steak$7.75
With provolone cheese and sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak$7.75
With buffalo sauce and a side of bleu cheese dressing
- Cheese Steak$7.50
- Chicken Cheese Steak$7.50
- Plain Steak$7.25
- Chicken Steak$7.25
Paninis and Wraps
- Grilled Chicken$8.95
Grilled 6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, Bermuda onion, Swiss cheese, and honey dijon dressing
- Roast Beef$8.95
A generous portion of our house oven-roasted eye round with horseradish sauce, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
- Turkey & Bacon$8.95
House oven-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and russian dressing
- Chick Port$8.95
Grilled 6 oz breast of chicken, sautéed spinach, portabella mushrooms, provolone cheese and roasted garlic mayonnaise
Traditional Favorites
- Hot Turkey Sandwich$9.50
Oven-roasted turkey with homemade gravy, french fries, and cranberry sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$8.95
Pan-fried breast of chicken with house-made tomato-basil sauce and melted provolone cheese on a toasted kaiser roll
- Tuna Salad Melt$8.95
Our fresh-made tuna salad on grilled rye with tomato and melted swiss, served open faced
- Chicken Salad Melt$8.95
Our fresh-made chicken salad on grilled rye with tomato and melted swiss, served open faced
- Roast Beef Au Jus$8.95
A generous portion of our house oven-roasted eye round with sautéed onions and melted swiss on a toasted kaiser roll, served with au jus and horseradish
- Grilled Cheese$4.50
- Crab Grilled Cheese$11.25
With super-lump crabmeat, Swiss & American cheeses and a dash of old bay seasoning on grilled white bread
- Crab Cake Sandwich$12.25
Crab cake gently seasoned and pan fried, served on a toasted deli roll with lettuce and tartar sauce
- Pork Roll & Cheese$7.25
Grilled mild Trenton pork roll with melted American cheese on a toasted kaiser roll
- B.L.T$7.25
- Turkey Special$8.95
Hot or cold, on rye with coleslaw, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese
- Turkey Club Melt$8.95
On grilled white bread, with turkey, russian, Colby cheddar cheese, bacon, and tomato
Kid's Menu
Sides
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
869 Bustleton Pike, Richboro, PA 18954
Photos coming soon!