Jake's Palm Springs
664 North Palm Canyon Drive
664 North Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Soup and Salads
Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parmesan cheese, basil Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken
Chicken Chop Salad
farro, mixed green, Romaine lettuce, jicama, granny smith apples, local dates, dried cranberries, Manchego cheese, toasted almonds, champagne vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Hearts of Palm Salad
red onion, cherry tomatoes, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, lemon vinaigrette topped with balsamic reduction
Miami Vice Salad
chopped shrimp, avocado, Roma tomato, Romaine lettuce, onion, capers and feta cheese, key lime caper vinaigrette
Seared Ahi Tuna
sesame crusted, snap peas, radishes, red and yellow peppers, cherry tomatoes, carrots on mixed field greens with a sesame ginger vinaigrette
Soup of the Day
The Will Special (1/2 soup 1/2 salad)
Sandwiches
Chicken Milanese Sandwich
breaded and lightly sauteed chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese, sliced tomato, mixed greens salad and tarragon Dijonaise on a ciabatta roll
Double Crab Sandwich
tempura style, apple smoked bacon, sliced tomato, arugula, basil aioli on a brioche roll
French Dip
Roast beef, caramelized onions. horseradish aioli, served on Parisian roll, au jus dipping sauce
Jakes Egg Sandwich
three scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, apple smoked bacon, sliced tomato, avocado, basil aioli on brioche roll
Jakes Turkey
fresh roasted turkey breast, melted cheddar cheese, cranberry relish, chipotle aioli, grilled on nine grain bread
Lobster Roll
tail meat, Old Bay remoulade, celery, red onion, preserved lemon, Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato on a brioche long roll
Monte Cubano
fresh turkey, Black forest ham, Gruyere cheese, pickles, Dijon garlic aioli on egg dipped brioche bread lightly sauteed
Seared Ahi Wrap
sesame crusted, snap peas, radishes, red and yellow peppers, cherry tomatoes, carrots on mixed field greens with a sesame ginger vinaigrette
Shrimp Po Boy
fried shrimp, dusted in cornmeal and Cajun spice, sliced tomato, horseradish remoulade on French roll
Special sandwich
Spinach and Artichoke Melt
sauteed spinach with cream cheese, artichoke hearts, melted Gruyere cheese grilled on nine grain bread
Buddy's BLTA Sandwich
fresh roasted turkey breast, apple smoked bacon, Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado on lightly toasted nine grain bread with a green onion aioli
Lunch Entree
Fish and Chips
deep fried with cod with fries, house made tartar sauce, spicy cole slaw
Jake's Bowl
brown rice with herbed chicken, broccoli, snap peas, pineapple, cherry tomatoes & mixed greens with a splash of lemon-agave dressing, topped with chipotle aioli drizzle
Omelette of the Day
Pasta of the Day
Shrimp Tacos
spicy grilled shrimp with avocado, shredded green cabbage, mango pico de gallo and chipotle aioli
Starters
*Baked Brie
App special
App Special 2
Baby Gems
Brussels Sprouts
Crab Cake
Dinner salad
Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs
hard boiled eggs, with a delicious seasoned yolk with pickles and scallions, then topped with crumbles of fried chicken and finished with a lite drizzle of house hot sauce