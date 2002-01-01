Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jake's Palm Springs 664 North Palm Canyon Drive

review star

No reviews yet

664 North Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soup and Salads

Chicken Caesar

$20.00

Romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parmesan cheese, basil Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken

Chicken Chop Salad

$22.00

farro, mixed green, Romaine lettuce, jicama, granny smith apples, local dates, dried cranberries, Manchego cheese, toasted almonds, champagne vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$22.00

Hearts of Palm Salad

$17.00

red onion, cherry tomatoes, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, lemon vinaigrette topped with balsamic reduction

Miami Vice Salad

$26.00

chopped shrimp, avocado, Roma tomato, Romaine lettuce, onion, capers and feta cheese, key lime caper vinaigrette

Seared Ahi Tuna

$26.00

sesame crusted, snap peas, radishes, red and yellow peppers, cherry tomatoes, carrots on mixed field greens with a sesame ginger vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$11.00

The Will Special (1/2 soup 1/2 salad)

$20.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$21.00

breaded and lightly sauteed chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese, sliced tomato, mixed greens salad and tarragon Dijonaise on a ciabatta roll

Double Crab Sandwich

$34.00

tempura style, apple smoked bacon, sliced tomato, arugula, basil aioli on a brioche roll

French Dip

$21.00

Roast beef, caramelized onions. horseradish aioli, served on Parisian roll, au jus dipping sauce

Jakes Egg Sandwich

$19.00

three scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, apple smoked bacon, sliced tomato, avocado, basil aioli on brioche roll

Jakes Turkey

$22.00

fresh roasted turkey breast, melted cheddar cheese, cranberry relish, chipotle aioli, grilled on nine grain bread

Lobster Roll

$28.00

tail meat, Old Bay remoulade, celery, red onion, preserved lemon, Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato on a brioche long roll

Monte Cubano

$20.00

fresh turkey, Black forest ham, Gruyere cheese, pickles, Dijon garlic aioli on egg dipped brioche bread lightly sauteed

Seared Ahi Wrap

$26.00

sesame crusted, snap peas, radishes, red and yellow peppers, cherry tomatoes, carrots on mixed field greens with a sesame ginger vinaigrette

Shrimp Po Boy

$24.00

fried shrimp, dusted in cornmeal and Cajun spice, sliced tomato, horseradish remoulade on French roll

Soft Shell Crab BLT

$24.00

tempura style, apple smoked bacon, sliced tomato, arugula, basil aioli on a brioche roll

Special sandwich

$20.00

Spinach and Artichoke Melt

$21.00

sauteed spinach with cream cheese, artichoke hearts, melted Gruyere cheese grilled on nine grain bread

Buddy's BLTA Sandwich

$20.00

fresh roasted turkey breast, apple smoked bacon, Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado on lightly toasted nine grain bread with a green onion aioli

Lunch Entree

Fish and Chips

$21.00

deep fried with cod with fries, house made tartar sauce, spicy cole slaw

Jake's Bowl

$20.00

brown rice with herbed chicken, broccoli, snap peas, pineapple, cherry tomatoes & mixed greens with a splash of lemon-agave dressing, topped with chipotle aioli drizzle

Omelette of the Day

$20.00

Pasta of the Day

$21.00

Shrimp Tacos

$24.00

spicy grilled shrimp with avocado, shredded green cabbage, mango pico de gallo and chipotle aioli

Sides

Fries

Tots

Starters

*Baked Brie

$18.00

App special

$18.00

App Special 2

$18.00

Baby Gems

$18.00

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Crab Cake

$20.00

Dinner salad

$8.00

Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs

$16.00

hard boiled eggs, with a delicious seasoned yolk with pickles and scallions, then topped with crumbles of fried chicken and finished with a lite drizzle of house hot sauce

Fries PM

$10.00

General Tso Cauliflower

$18.00

Heirloom Caprese

$18.00

Jakes Wedge

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$28.00

Soup of the Day Dinner

$12.00

Tri Colore Salad

$16.00

Whipped Ricotta

$18.00

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Mains

*NY Steak Frites

$38.00

*Shrimp Scampi

$38.00

Baby Back Ribs

$32.00

Chicken Milanese

$30.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$40.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Main special

$38.00

Main Special 2

$34.00

Meatloaf

$30.00

Pad Thai

$38.00

Peach Chile Scallops

$38.00

Rack of Lamb

$40.00

Rigatoni

$28.00

Salmon

$34.00

Steak Wedge

$34.00

Tofu Pad Thai

$26.00

Tower of Eggplant

$26.00

Sides

Grilled Vegetables

$9.00

Side of Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Side of 3 cheese pots

$9.00

Misc

Dinner Rolls

$3.00

Side of Pita

$3.00

Side toast

$3.00

Side of Bread

$3.00

Bloody Mary

The McKitka

$13.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bloody Caesar

$12.00

Caprese Bloody Mary

$13.00

BLT Mary

$13.00

Horseradish Bloody Mary

$12.00

Brandy/Cognac

Hennessy Cognac

$14.00

Paul Masson

$14.00

Cocktails

*Nina's Sour Special

$10.00

*Palm Canyon Special

$10.00

*Side Car Special

$10.00

Elder Pear Martini

$17.00

Hendricks Cooler

$16.00

Lemondrop

$15.00

Nina's Sour Bitch

$17.00

Paper Plane

$18.00

Plum Gimlet

$18.00

Poolside Car

$16.00

Rose Sangria - GL

$16.00

Rose Sangria - Pitcher

$64.00

Rosemary Maple Bourbon Sour

$16.00

Sage It Ain't So

$18.00

Spicy Juanito

$16.00

Spicy Watermelon Cosmo

$17.00

The Black Manhattan

$18.00

The Booster

$17.00

The Sexy Neida

$16.00

The Vaccine

$16.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Trader's Vic's Mai Tai

$16.00

Up in Smoke Negroni

$19.00

You're Like Really Pretty

$17.00

After Dinner Drinks

Espresso Martini

$16.00

White Russian

$14.00

Mexican Coffee

$14.00

Gin

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay Dry

$13.00

Bombay Saphhire East

$15.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Empress 1908 Gin

$14.00

Gilbey's

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Millers Gin

$14.00

Modern Love Gin

$13.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Tanqueray 10

$16.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Well Gin

$12.00

Modern Love Reserve Gin

$14.00

Gray Whale

$14.00

DBL Well Gin

$18.00

DBL Beefeater

$20.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL Hendricks

$21.00

DBL Tanqueray

$21.00

DBL Monkey 47

$24.00

DBL Bombay Saphhire East

$22.50

DBL Empress

$21.00

DBL Tanqueary10

$24.00

DBL Modern Love Gin

$20.00

DBL Millers Gin

$21.00

Liqueurs

Aperol

$14.00

Baileys

$12.00

Blue Curacao

$13.00

Campari

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$13.00

Disaronno Originale Amaretto

$14.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Licor 43

$13.00

Lillet

$12.00

Limoncello

$14.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$12.00

St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

$12.00

Triple Sec

DBL Hennessy

$21.00

Rum

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Meyers

$12.00

Mount Gay Rum

$14.00

Plantation Original Dark

$14.00

Sailor Jerrys

$12.00

Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Well Rum

$18.00

DBL Mount Gay

$21.00

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$18.00

DBL Sailor Jerrys

$18.00

DBL Meyers

$18.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Dewars

$13.00

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Macallan 12yr

$16.00

Oban Scotch

$18.00

The Balvenie 12yr

$14.00

Well Scotch (Stuart)

$12.00

DBL Well Scotch

$18.00

DBL Oban

$27.00

DBL Macallen 12

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$21.00

Sparkling drinks

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa - Family Style

$40.00

Pomosa

$11.00

Pomosa - Family Style

$42.50

Jake's Mimosa

$13.00

Peach Bellini

$11.00

Peach-Ginger Bellini

$14.00

Pineapple Aperol Spritzer

$14.00

Aperol Spritzer

$14.00

Specialty Margaritas

Heroin Margarita

$18.00

Saint Rita

$15.00

Palm Canyon Margarita

$16.00

Rosie Margarita

$16.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$15.00

Cactus Pear Margarita

$16.00

Watermelon Margarita

$15.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Dahlia Cristalino

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

El Sativo

$14.00

El Silencio

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Ultra

$18.00

Huxal Mezcal

$14.00

Karma

$14.00

Milagro Silver

$15.00

Montezuma

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$26.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Sanctus Aquam

$15.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$18.00

Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$18.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$21.00

DBL Herradura Ultra

$24.00

DBL Casamigos

$25.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$24.00

DBL Karma

$21.00

DBL Patron Silver

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$24.00

DBL Huxal Mezcal

$21.00

Vermouth

Cinzano Rosso Sweet

Martini & Rossi Dry

Martini & Rossi Sweet

Vodka

Absolut

$14.00

Absolut Citron

$14.00

Absolut Lime

$14.00

Absolut Mandrin

$14.00

Absolut Vanilla

$14.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Chopin

$16.00

Gilbey's Vodka 80

$14.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Grey Goose Citron

$16.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$16.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Modern Love Vodka

$13.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$13.00

Plush Plum Vodka

$13.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$13.00

Square One Basil Vodka

$13.00

Square One Organic Cucumber

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka

$18.00

DBL Absolut

$21.00

DBL Belvedere

$24.00

DBL Tito

$20.00

DBL Firefly

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$24.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$21.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$21.00

DBL Absolute Lime

$21.00

DBL Modern Love Vodka

$20.00

DBL Square Oe Basil Vodka

$21.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$20.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Barton Reserve Whiskey

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00

Bulleit