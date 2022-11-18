Jake's Place Restaurant & Market 511 Thompson St

Restaurant info

Built and Opened in 1929 as a Sinclair Gas Station. Jake's Place has seen many changes over the years -- but the one that has remained the same is it's Southern Roots and Charm. Voted the Area's Best Barbecue and Pork Ribs. Collard Greens -- none better than Jake's Place! Serving Craft Beers, Moonshine and Bourbon -- of course. Southern..Comfortable..Food..'Nuff Said!