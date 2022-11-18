  • Home
Jake's Place Restaurant & Market 511 Thompson St

No reviews yet

511 Thompson St

Ashland, VA 23005

Starters

Piggy Pups

$8.00

Five house-made hushpuppies stuffed with pulled pork and served with Cackalacky Sauce

House-Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket of rings served with a side of Gentleman's Whiskey Tomato Jam

Hushpuppies

$5.00

House-made and served with Wendy's Honey Butter

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Sliced green tomatoes (local Hanover when available), hand-battered, sprinkled with Feta cheese and served with local honey

Jake's Spears

$6.00

Kosher pickle spears battered and delicately fried, served with house-made ranch

Butt Fries

$9.00

Beer-battered fries topped with pulled pork, Cheddar cheese sauce and served with a side of sour cream

Redneck Eggrolls

$8.00

Deep fried eggrolls stuffed with collards and pulled pork, served with Gentlelman's Whiskey Tomato Jam

Salads

Yohmans' Garden Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, Cheddar cheese and eggs

Jake's Southern Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, fried chicken strips, roasted red tomatoes, corn and roasted red peppers

Backyard Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, diced tomatoes and red onions

Smoked Brisket Salad

$10.00

Smoked brisket over spring mix, with diced tomatoes, red onions and feta cheese

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, smoked chicken, egg, tomatoes, feta cheese and avocado

Sandwiches

Jake's Chicken Salad

$9.00

Delicious house-made recipe with lettuce and tomatoes on a choice of wrap or brioche roll

Southern Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Creamy southern pimento cheese grilled on Texas Toast, topped with applewood sliced bacon and tomatoes

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$10.00

Slices of fried green tomatoes, lettuce, applewood sliced bacon, pimento cheese on toasted sourdough bread with herb aioli

Vegetarian Wrap

$9.00

Layers of spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, corn and shredded Cheddar cheese

Grilled Three Cheese Melt

$8.00

Layers of melted Swiss, Cheddar and American cheeses on buttered Texas toast

Smoked Turkey

$10.00

Jake's Smoked turkey, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato, dressed with an herb aioli on toasted sourdough btead

Cuban

$10.00

Our slow-cooked pulled pork, thinly sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard aioli, grilled on buttered sourdough

Jeff Katz

$11.00

Sliced beef brisket, housemade pimento cheese, onion straws on sliced grilled jalapeno cornbread

Que it Up

St. Louis Ribs Half Rack

$19.00

Half-rack, smoked daily, mopped with Jake's sauce and flame-kissed on the grill (limited availability), served with hushpuppies and choice of one southern side - Make a Full Rack - +$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Boston butts, seasoned with a dry rub, pulled and heaped on a grilled brioche roll and served with a fork full of country cole slaw, beer-battered fries or baked beans

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked and dry-rubbed, sauced with Memphis sauce, heaped on a grilled brioche roll and served with a fork full of country cole slaw, beer-battered fries or baked beans

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked angus brisket, hand-sliced, sauced with Memphis BBQ sauce and piled high on a grilled brioche roll, served with a fork full of country cole slaw, beer-battered fries or baked beans

Jake's Que Platter

$13.00

Generous portions of pulled pork or pulled chicken and/or sliced Angus brisket (sauced), served with hushpuppies and two southern sides

Rib Sampler

$23.00

Half-rack St. Louis Ribs (limited availability), generous portion of pulled pork or pulled chicken, hushpuppies and one southern side

St. Louis Ribs Full Rack

$34.00

Smoked daily, mopped with Jake's Sauce and flame-kissed on the grill (limited availability), served with hushpuppies and choice of one southern side.

Jake's Burgers

Route 54 Big Boy Burger

$13.00

Half-pound hand-pressed ground burger topped with smoked brisket, pulled pork, applewood sliced bacon and Cheddar, Truckin' Good Barbecue Sauce, lettuce, tomato andd onion on a grilled brioche roll

Dixie Burger

$11.00

Half-pound hand-pressed ground burger topped with our southern pimento cheese, sliced fried green tomato and applewood sliced bacon

Priddy Burger

$9.00

Half-pound hand-pressed ground burger, served on a grilled brioche roll, with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar cheese

Steakburger

$10.00

Half-pound blend of choice brisket and chuck, hand-ground, hand-pressed and served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar cheese

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Blen of bown rice, black beans, corn, peppers and onions, topped with Yohmans' Garden Original Garden Salsa and avocado on a grilled brioche roll

Fish & Tackle

Southern Fried Catfish

$16.00

Hand-battered, lightly fired catfish nuggets with a side of hushpuppies and choice of two southern sides

Shrimp Po' Boy

$11.00

Grilled Brioche sub roll loaded with jumbo fried shrimp and dressed with lettuce, tomato and Cajun tartar, served with a choice of southern side

Crabcake Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Lump meat crab, blen of fresh herbs and spices, seared to a golden brown dressed with lettuce, tomato and onion, on a grilled brioche roll with choice of southern side

Crabcake Platter

$22.00Out of stock

Lumpmeat cakes with a blend of fresh herbs and spices, seared to a golden brown, served with hushpuppies and choice of one southern side

Southern Comfort Entrees

Grit Bowl - It's a Southern Thing

$14.00

Byrd-Mill Stone-Ground Grits, slow-cooked pulled pork, Cheddar cheese, topped with an egg cooked to order and served with a side of collard greens

Surf & Turf

$26.00

Half-rack of St. Louis Ribs, smoked daily and mopped Jake's Sauce, flame-kissed on the grill (limited availability), served with five blackened jumbo shrimp, hushpuppies and choice of southern side

Smoked Yard Byrd

$15.00

Half-smoked chicken, mopped with Truckin' Good Sauce, served with hushpuppies and choice of two southern sides

Seafood & Grits

$17.00

Shrimp and scallops sauteed with andouille sausage, onions, green and red peppers, over Byrd Mill stone-ground grits, served with collard greens or green beans

Blackened Salmon

$22.00

Eight Ounce Blackened Salmon filet with choice of two southern sides

Southern Side

Sour Cream Bacon Potato Salad

$2.50

Applesauce

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Beer-Battered Fries

$2.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.50

Hushpuppies

$2.50

Collard Greens

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

House-Battered Onion Rings

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato

$2.50

Little Rascals

Pulled Pork Slider

$6.00

Pulled Pork on a toasted slider roll with a choice of apple sauce or beer-battered fries, and beverage

Pulled Chicken Slider

$6.00

Pulled Chicken on a toasted slider roll with a choice of apple sauce or beer-battered fries, and beverage

Hot Dog

$6.00

6 ounce grilled hot dog on a toasted bun with a choice of apple sauce or beer-battered fries and beverage

Chicken Fritters

$6.00

Two housemade chicken fritters with a choice of apple sauce or beer-battered fries, and beverage

By The Pound

Pulled Pork Pound

$14.00

Pulled Chicken Pound

$14.00

Sliced Beef Brisket Pound

$19.99

Baked Beans Pound

$6.50

Green Beans Pound

$6.50

Collard Greens Pound

$6.50

Sour Cream Bacon Potato Salad

$6.50

Southern Pimento Cheese Half Pound

$6.00

Smoked Chicken Salad

$12.00

Family Packs

Feeds Family of 4 Your choice of a pound of pulled pork or pulled chicken or sliced beef brisket, and choice of two sides (i.e., macaroni & cheese, green beans, baked beans or collards). Half pound of cole slaw and 4 fresh baked rolls is also included

Family Pack Small

$31.99

Feeds a Family of 4! Includes a pound of pulled pork or pulled chicken., 4 rolls, 1/2 pound of cole saw, and 2 additional one-pound sides. Choose between macaroni & cheese, baked beans, green beans, collard greens or sour cream bacon potato salad. Substitute the pork or chicken with a pound of brisket for an additional $6..00

Family Pack Small with Rack of Ribs

$63.00

Feeds a Family of 4. Choice of a pound of pulled pork or pulled chicken (substitute the pork or chicken with beef brisket for an additional $6.00), and choice of two large pound sides of macaroni & cheese, green beans, baked beans or collard greens. Also includes a full rack of St. Louis ribs, 4 fresh-baked rolls and a half pound of slaw

Family Pack Large

$94.99

Feed the Masses with This Package. Includes a pound of pulled pork, a pound of beef brisket, full rack of ribs and a pound of each of the following sides: Cole Slaw, Macaroni & Cheese, Baked Beans, Collard Greens and Green Beans. Also includes 8 rolls and sauces

Jake's Place Swag

Jake's Place Beer Glass

$6.00

Jake's Place Koozie

$2.50

Jake's Place Tee Shirt (Small, Medium, Large and XL)

$15.00

Jake's Place Tee Shirt (2 XL)

$18.00

Jake's Place Hat

$18.00

Emily's Bracelets - Julia Katz

$5.00

Emily's Bracelets - Thin Blue Line

$10.00

Emily's Bracelets - First Responders

$10.00

Emily's Bracelets - Wooden Beads

$7.00

Jake's Barbecue Sauce - Truckin' Good Sauce

$7.00

Jake's Barbecue Sauce - Cackalacky Sauce

$7.00

Jake's Barbecue Sauce - Carolina Gold

$7.00

Damn Yankee Hot Sauce

$7.00

Desserts

Pecan Pie Slice

$4.00

Coconut Pie Slice

$4.00

Lemon Chess Pie Slice

$4.00

Boston Creme Pie Slice

$4.00

French Apple Pie Slice

$4.00

Pecan Pie Whole

$14.99

Coconut Pie Whole

$10.99

Lemon Chess Pie Whole

$10.99

French Apple Pie Whole

$14.99

Screened Porch - "Our Signature Dessert"

Vanilla Pound Cake, Homestead Creamery Vanilla Ice Cream, Virginia peanuts, whipped cream and maple bourbon sauce,

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Warm Cream Cheese Brownie, Topped with Homestead Creamery Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream.

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Our delicious vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas, vanilla wafers and whipped cream.

Rolls

Roll

$0.75

Rolls Dozen La Bella Vita

$8.50

Slider Rolls Dozen

$6.50

Boxed Meals

Pulled Pork Boxed Meal

$10.95

Pulled Chicken Boxed Meal

$10.95

Vegetarian Wrap Boxed Meal

$10.95

Buttermilk Chicken Boxed Meal

$10.95

Hanover Country Club Boxed Meal

$10.95

Yohmans' Garden Salad

$10.95

Beef Brisket Boxed Meal

$12.95

Trays

Macaroni & Cheese Half Tray

$29.99

Green Beans Half Tray

$29.99

Baked Beans Half Tray

$29.99

Collard Greens Half Tray

$29.99

Macaroni & Cheese Full Tray

$89.99

Green Beans Full Tray

$79.99

Baked Beans Full Tray

$79.99

Collard Greens Full Tray

$79.99

Potato Salad Half Tray

$29.99

Potato Salad Full Tray

$79.99

Cole Slaw Half Tray

$24.00

Cole Slaw Full Tray

$59.99

Vegetable Tray

$35.00

Fruit Tray

$30.00

Pork Slider

$2.25

Beverages

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Weddings

Krause Wedding

$2,770.46

Corporate and Personal Events

Jake's Package

$13.00

Delivery Fee

$15.00

Soccer Team Buffet

$14.50

Soccer Team Children's Buffet

$8.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Built and Opened in 1929 as a Sinclair Gas Station. Jake's Place has seen many changes over the years -- but the one that has remained the same is it's Southern Roots and Charm. Voted the Area's Best Barbecue and Pork Ribs. Collard Greens -- none better than Jake's Place! Serving Craft Beers, Moonshine and Bourbon -- of course. Southern..Comfortable..Food..'Nuff Said!

511 Thompson St, Ashland, VA 23005

