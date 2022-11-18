Jake's Place Restaurant & Market 511 Thompson St
511 Thompson St
Ashland, VA 23005
Starters
Piggy Pups
Five house-made hushpuppies stuffed with pulled pork and served with Cackalacky Sauce
House-Battered Onion Rings
Basket of rings served with a side of Gentleman's Whiskey Tomato Jam
Hushpuppies
House-made and served with Wendy's Honey Butter
Fried Green Tomatoes
Sliced green tomatoes (local Hanover when available), hand-battered, sprinkled with Feta cheese and served with local honey
Jake's Spears
Kosher pickle spears battered and delicately fried, served with house-made ranch
Butt Fries
Beer-battered fries topped with pulled pork, Cheddar cheese sauce and served with a side of sour cream
Redneck Eggrolls
Deep fried eggrolls stuffed with collards and pulled pork, served with Gentlelman's Whiskey Tomato Jam
Salads
Yohmans' Garden Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, Cheddar cheese and eggs
Jake's Southern Salad
Spring mix, fried chicken strips, roasted red tomatoes, corn and roasted red peppers
Backyard Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, diced tomatoes and red onions
Smoked Brisket Salad
Smoked brisket over spring mix, with diced tomatoes, red onions and feta cheese
Cobb Salad
Spring mix, smoked chicken, egg, tomatoes, feta cheese and avocado
Sandwiches
Jake's Chicken Salad
Delicious house-made recipe with lettuce and tomatoes on a choice of wrap or brioche roll
Southern Pimento Cheese
Creamy southern pimento cheese grilled on Texas Toast, topped with applewood sliced bacon and tomatoes
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Slices of fried green tomatoes, lettuce, applewood sliced bacon, pimento cheese on toasted sourdough bread with herb aioli
Vegetarian Wrap
Layers of spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, corn and shredded Cheddar cheese
Grilled Three Cheese Melt
Layers of melted Swiss, Cheddar and American cheeses on buttered Texas toast
Smoked Turkey
Jake's Smoked turkey, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato, dressed with an herb aioli on toasted sourdough btead
Cuban
Our slow-cooked pulled pork, thinly sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard aioli, grilled on buttered sourdough
Jeff Katz
Sliced beef brisket, housemade pimento cheese, onion straws on sliced grilled jalapeno cornbread
Que it Up
St. Louis Ribs Half Rack
Half-rack, smoked daily, mopped with Jake's sauce and flame-kissed on the grill (limited availability), served with hushpuppies and choice of one southern side - Make a Full Rack - +$15.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked Boston butts, seasoned with a dry rub, pulled and heaped on a grilled brioche roll and served with a fork full of country cole slaw, beer-battered fries or baked beans
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked and dry-rubbed, sauced with Memphis sauce, heaped on a grilled brioche roll and served with a fork full of country cole slaw, beer-battered fries or baked beans
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Smoked angus brisket, hand-sliced, sauced with Memphis BBQ sauce and piled high on a grilled brioche roll, served with a fork full of country cole slaw, beer-battered fries or baked beans
Jake's Que Platter
Generous portions of pulled pork or pulled chicken and/or sliced Angus brisket (sauced), served with hushpuppies and two southern sides
Rib Sampler
Half-rack St. Louis Ribs (limited availability), generous portion of pulled pork or pulled chicken, hushpuppies and one southern side
St. Louis Ribs Full Rack
Smoked daily, mopped with Jake's Sauce and flame-kissed on the grill (limited availability), served with hushpuppies and choice of one southern side.
Jake's Burgers
Route 54 Big Boy Burger
Half-pound hand-pressed ground burger topped with smoked brisket, pulled pork, applewood sliced bacon and Cheddar, Truckin' Good Barbecue Sauce, lettuce, tomato andd onion on a grilled brioche roll
Dixie Burger
Half-pound hand-pressed ground burger topped with our southern pimento cheese, sliced fried green tomato and applewood sliced bacon
Priddy Burger
Half-pound hand-pressed ground burger, served on a grilled brioche roll, with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar cheese
Steakburger
Half-pound blend of choice brisket and chuck, hand-ground, hand-pressed and served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar cheese
Veggie Burger
Blen of bown rice, black beans, corn, peppers and onions, topped with Yohmans' Garden Original Garden Salsa and avocado on a grilled brioche roll
Fish & Tackle
Southern Fried Catfish
Hand-battered, lightly fired catfish nuggets with a side of hushpuppies and choice of two southern sides
Shrimp Po' Boy
Grilled Brioche sub roll loaded with jumbo fried shrimp and dressed with lettuce, tomato and Cajun tartar, served with a choice of southern side
Crabcake Sandwich
Lump meat crab, blen of fresh herbs and spices, seared to a golden brown dressed with lettuce, tomato and onion, on a grilled brioche roll with choice of southern side
Crabcake Platter
Lumpmeat cakes with a blend of fresh herbs and spices, seared to a golden brown, served with hushpuppies and choice of one southern side
Southern Comfort Entrees
Grit Bowl - It's a Southern Thing
Byrd-Mill Stone-Ground Grits, slow-cooked pulled pork, Cheddar cheese, topped with an egg cooked to order and served with a side of collard greens
Surf & Turf
Half-rack of St. Louis Ribs, smoked daily and mopped Jake's Sauce, flame-kissed on the grill (limited availability), served with five blackened jumbo shrimp, hushpuppies and choice of southern side
Smoked Yard Byrd
Half-smoked chicken, mopped with Truckin' Good Sauce, served with hushpuppies and choice of two southern sides
Seafood & Grits
Shrimp and scallops sauteed with andouille sausage, onions, green and red peppers, over Byrd Mill stone-ground grits, served with collard greens or green beans
Blackened Salmon
Eight Ounce Blackened Salmon filet with choice of two southern sides
Southern Side
Little Rascals
Pulled Pork Slider
Pulled Pork on a toasted slider roll with a choice of apple sauce or beer-battered fries, and beverage
Pulled Chicken Slider
Pulled Chicken on a toasted slider roll with a choice of apple sauce or beer-battered fries, and beverage
Hot Dog
6 ounce grilled hot dog on a toasted bun with a choice of apple sauce or beer-battered fries and beverage
Chicken Fritters
Two housemade chicken fritters with a choice of apple sauce or beer-battered fries, and beverage
By The Pound
Family Packs
Family Pack Small
Feeds a Family of 4! Includes a pound of pulled pork or pulled chicken., 4 rolls, 1/2 pound of cole saw, and 2 additional one-pound sides. Choose between macaroni & cheese, baked beans, green beans, collard greens or sour cream bacon potato salad. Substitute the pork or chicken with a pound of brisket for an additional $6..00
Family Pack Small with Rack of Ribs
Feeds a Family of 4. Choice of a pound of pulled pork or pulled chicken (substitute the pork or chicken with beef brisket for an additional $6.00), and choice of two large pound sides of macaroni & cheese, green beans, baked beans or collard greens. Also includes a full rack of St. Louis ribs, 4 fresh-baked rolls and a half pound of slaw
Family Pack Large
Feed the Masses with This Package. Includes a pound of pulled pork, a pound of beef brisket, full rack of ribs and a pound of each of the following sides: Cole Slaw, Macaroni & Cheese, Baked Beans, Collard Greens and Green Beans. Also includes 8 rolls and sauces
Jake's Place Swag
Jake's Place Beer Glass
Jake's Place Koozie
Jake's Place Tee Shirt (Small, Medium, Large and XL)
Jake's Place Tee Shirt (2 XL)
Jake's Place Hat
Emily's Bracelets - Julia Katz
Emily's Bracelets - Thin Blue Line
Emily's Bracelets - First Responders
Emily's Bracelets - Wooden Beads
Jake's Barbecue Sauce - Truckin' Good Sauce
Jake's Barbecue Sauce - Cackalacky Sauce
Jake's Barbecue Sauce - Carolina Gold
Damn Yankee Hot Sauce
Desserts
Pecan Pie Slice
Coconut Pie Slice
Lemon Chess Pie Slice
Boston Creme Pie Slice
French Apple Pie Slice
Pecan Pie Whole
Coconut Pie Whole
Lemon Chess Pie Whole
French Apple Pie Whole
Screened Porch - "Our Signature Dessert"
Vanilla Pound Cake, Homestead Creamery Vanilla Ice Cream, Virginia peanuts, whipped cream and maple bourbon sauce,
Brownie Sundae
Warm Cream Cheese Brownie, Topped with Homestead Creamery Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream.
Banana Pudding
Our delicious vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas, vanilla wafers and whipped cream.
Boxed Meals
Trays
Macaroni & Cheese Half Tray
Green Beans Half Tray
Baked Beans Half Tray
Collard Greens Half Tray
Macaroni & Cheese Full Tray
Green Beans Full Tray
Baked Beans Full Tray
Collard Greens Full Tray
Potato Salad Half Tray
Potato Salad Full Tray
Cole Slaw Half Tray
Cole Slaw Full Tray
Vegetable Tray
Fruit Tray
Pork Slider
Weddings
Corporate and Personal Events
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Built and Opened in 1929 as a Sinclair Gas Station. Jake's Place has seen many changes over the years -- but the one that has remained the same is it's Southern Roots and Charm. Voted the Area's Best Barbecue and Pork Ribs. Collard Greens -- none better than Jake's Place! Serving Craft Beers, Moonshine and Bourbon -- of course. Southern..Comfortable..Food..'Nuff Said!
