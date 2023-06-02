Jake's Stadium Pizza - Mankato

Restaurant info

Jake’s Pizza has been a southern Minnesota favorite for 50 years. Our ingredients are made from scratch using family recipes that have been handed down from generation to generation. We make our dough fresh daily starting by sprinkling baker’s yeast over warm water. Our pizza sauce is made with our special family seasoning to give it a unique taste. To top off our pizza, we have 2 tons of low-fat Wisconsin mozzarella cheese made exclusively for us every month. We invite you to try Jake’s Pizza soon, to discover what pizza was like before the national pizza chains started.