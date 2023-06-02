Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jake's Stadium Pizza - Mankato

review star

No reviews yet

330 Stadium Rd

Mankato, MN 56001

PIZZA

House Specialties

Small Taco Pizza

$11.90

Small House Special

$13.50

Small Oven Combo

$11.90

Small Sarge's Special

$11.50

Small Jake's Special

$11.10

Small Four Meat

$11.50

Small Veggie pizza

$11.90

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.50

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$11.50

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.50

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.90

Small Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.90

Medium Taco Pizza

$15.75

Medium House Special

$17.95

Medium Oven Combo

$15.75

Medium Sarge's Special

$15.20

Medium Jake's Special

$14.65

Medium Four Meat

$15.20

Medium Veggie Pizza

$15.75

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.20

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$15.20

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.20

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.75

Medium Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.75

Large Taco Pizza

$19.70

Large House Special

$22.70

Large Oven Combo

$19.70

Large Sarge's Special

$18.95

Large Jake's Special

$18.20

Large Four Meat Pizza

$18.95

Large Veggie Pizza

$19.70

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Large Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.70

Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.70

Build Your Own

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.70

Medium Cheese Pizza

$11.45

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.20

Vegan Pizzas

Small Vegan Taco Pizza

$11.90

Small Vegan BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.90

Small Vegan Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.90

Medium Vegan Taco Pizza

$15.75

Medium Vegan Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.75

Medium Vegan BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.75

Large Vegan Taco Pizza

$19.70

Large Vegan Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.70

Large Vegan BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.70

Small Vegan Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Medium Vegan Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Large Vegan Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Gluten Free Pizzas

Gluten Free Taco Pizza

$15.75

Gluten Free House Special

$17.95

Gluten Free Oven Combo

$15.75

Gluten Free Sarge's Special

$15.20

Gluten Free Jake's Special

$14.65

Gluten Free Four Meat

$15.20

Gluten Free Veggie Pizza

$15.75

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.20

Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo

$15.20

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.20

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.75

Gluten Free Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.75

Gluten Free Vegan Taco Pizza

$15.75

Gluten Free Vegan Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.75

Gluten Free Vegan BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.75

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread w/ sauce

$6.45

Cheese Bread

$5.95

Food

Sandwiches

Italian Poorboy

$9.50

Deluxe Poorboy

$9.50

Veggie Poorboy

$9.50

Turkey Breast Poorboy

$8.50

Smoked Turkey Poorboy

$8.50

Ham Poorboy

$8.50

Salami Poorboy

$8.50

Summer Sausage Poorboy

$8.50

Half Italian Poorboy

$7.00

Half Deluxe Poorboy

$7.00

Half Veggie Poorboy

$7.00

Half Turkey Breast Poorboy

$7.00

Half Smoked Turkey Poorboy

$7.00

Half Ham Poorboy

$7.00

Half Salami Poorboy

$7.00

Half Summer Sausage Poorboy

$7.00

Other Items

Monster Dill Pickle

$1.50

Cookies

$1.75

Potato Chips

$1.49

Ranch

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sesame Ginger

$0.50

Alfredo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

French

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Salads

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Dinner Salad

$8.95

Wings

1 Pound Boneless Wings

$16.95

1/2 Pound Boneless Wings

$9.95

Drinks

NA Beverage

Canned Pop

$1.50

2 Liter Pop

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

1919 Growler

$12.00

1919 Growler refill

$8.00

Bottled Lemonade

$2.25

Capri Sun

$1.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.25

Pure Lear Lemon

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jake’s Pizza has been a southern Minnesota favorite for 50 years. Our ingredients are made from scratch using family recipes that have been handed down from generation to generation. We make our dough fresh daily starting by sprinkling baker’s yeast over warm water. Our pizza sauce is made with our special family seasoning to give it a unique taste. To top off our pizza, we have 2 tons of low-fat Wisconsin mozzarella cheese made exclusively for us every month. We invite you to try Jake’s Pizza soon, to discover what pizza was like before the national pizza chains started.

Location

330 Stadium Rd, Mankato, MN 56001

Directions

