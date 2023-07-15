Beer

Packaged Beer

4-PCK BIG MANS HAZY

$14.75

4-PCK GUINESS

$14.50

6-PCK ANGRY ORCHARD

$12.50

6-PCK BLUE MOON

$14.50

6-PCK BUD LITE

$11.50

6-PCK YUENGLING

$11.50

6-PCK SLACK TIDE ANGRY

$11.50

6-PCK BUDWEISER

$11.50

6-PCK COORS LIGHT

$11.50

6-PCK CORONA

$13.50

6-PCK CORONA LIGHT

$13.50

6-PCK HEINEKEN

$13.50

6-PCK MICH ULTRA

$11.50

6-PCK MILLER HIGH LIFE

$11.50

6-PCK MILLER LITE

$11.50

6-PCK MODELO

$13.50

6-PCK O'DOULS

$10.00

6-PCK STELLA

$14.50

6-PCK PABST

$10.00

12-PCK BUD CANS

$19.00

12-PCK BUD LITE CANS

$19.00

12-PCK MILLER LITE CANS

$19.00

12-PCK COORS LIGHT CANS

$19.00

Wine

RED | BTLS

SYCAMORE CABERNET

$20.00

SYCAMORE MERLOT

$20.00

TRINITY OAKS PINOT NOIR

$19.50

J LOHR CABERNET

$21.00

J LOHR PINOT NOIR

$21.00

LYRIC

$27.00

WHITE | BTLS

SYCAMORE CHARDONNAY

$20.00

SYCAMORE PINOT GRIGIO

$20.00

SYCAMORE SAUV. BLAN

$20.00

SYCAMORE REISLING

$20.00

GIORGIO & GIANNI

$22.00

ECHO BAY S.B

$19.00

J LOHR CHARD

$21.00

SUTTER HOME CHARDONNAY

$19.00

SUTTER HOME SAUV. BLANC

$19.00

SUTTER HOME REISLING

$19.00

SUTTER HOME MOSCATO

$19.00

NA Beverages

SODA

PEPSI

$2.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

GINGERALE

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.99

CLUB SODA

$2.99

TONIC

$2.99

ROOT BEER BOTTLE

$3.25

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.29

NA BEV

MILK

$2.29

CHOC MILK

$2.99

WATER

COFFEE

$2.29

HOT TEA

$2.29

JUICE

CRANBERRY

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

PINEAPPLE

$2.99

GRAPEFRUIT

$2.99

TOMATO

$2.99

Food

APPS

MEGA FRIES

$11.95

CRUNCHY, COATED 3/8" FRIE, BACON, CHEDDAR,MOZZARELLA CHEESE

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.95

BRANDYWINE CHICKEN TENDERS

JUMBO WINGS

$13.95

FRESH JUMBO WINGS, CELERY AND CHOICE OF SAUCE

ONION RINGS

$10.95

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS,TEXAS PETAL SAUCE

QUESADILLA

$11.95

FL0UR TORTILLA,GREEN PEPPERS,ONIONS,SHREDDED MOZZARELLA & CHEDDAR, SOUR CREAM, SALSA

MOZZ STICKS

$10.95

LIGHTLY BREADED HALF MOON MOZZARELLA,MARINARA SAUCE

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$11.95

BATTERED CAULIFLOWER,FRIED,TEXAS PETAL SAUCE

CRAB BALLS

$14.95

(6) 1.5OZ JUMBO LUMP CRAB,ROLLED,SPICED,PANKO,COCKTAIL SAUCE

CLAMS CASINO

$14.95

(6)LITTLENECK CLAMS,ONIONS,PEPPERS,CELERY,GARLIC,HOUSE SEASONED,BAKED

DEVILED CLAM APP

$14.95

(2) BIG CLAMS,PEPPERS,CELERY,ONION,PANKO

STEAMERS

$14.95

LITTLENECK CLAMS,WHITE WINE GARLIC LEMON BUTTER,GARLIC POINTS

CALAMARI

$15.95

BEER BATTERED FRESH CALAMARI,FRIED,RED ONION,BELL PEPPER,SPICY RANCH AIOLI

MUSSELS

$15.95

FRESHWATER MUSSELS,STEAMED & SAUTEED,SPINACH (RED OR WHITE)

SHRIMP JAMMERS

$14.95

BUTTERFLY SHRIMP, MONTEREY JACK CHEESE,COCKTAIL SAUCE

NACHO PLATTER

$12.95

CRISPY NACHO CHIPS,HOMEMADE CHILI,CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE,JALAPENOS,SOUR CREAM, SALSA

FRENCH FRIES

$5.95

CHEESE FRIES

$6.95

SOUPS

NE CLAM CHOWDER

$5.95+

CRAB SOUP

$5.95+

FRENCH ONION CROCK

$9.95

CHILI

$6.95+

TO GO PINT SOUP

$12.95

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$11.95

LOCAL ICEBERG,CHERRY TOMATOES,CUCUMBER,CARROT

CAESAR SALAD

$12.95

ROMAINE,HARD BOILED EGG,PARMESAN,CROUTONS

SPINACH SALAD

$14.95

FRESH SPINACH,RED ONION,AVOCADO,ROASTED BEETS,STRAWBERRIES,WALNUTS,BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

SANDWICHES

BURGER

$13.95

8 OZ ANGUS BURGER,LETTUCE, TOMATO,KAISER

CHICKEN BREAST

$12.95

8OZ FRESH CHICKEN BREAST,LETTUCE,TOMATO,KAISER

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$13.95

8OZ FRESH CHICKEN BREAST,MARINARA,PARMESAN & MOZZARELLA,LONG ITALIAN ROLL

CHICKEN STEAK SANDWICH

$12.95

8OZ THIN SLICED CHICKEN BREAST,CHOICE OF CHEESE

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$16.95

4OZ JUMBO LUMP CRAB,SPICED,PANKO,LETTUCE,TOMATO,KAISER

FRIED FLOUNDER SANDWICH

$15.95

8OZ FRESH FLOUNDER,PANKO,LETTUCE,TOMATO,TARTAR,LONG ITALIAN ROLL

MEATBALL PARMESAN SANDWICH

$13.95

HOMEMADE MEATBALLS, MARINARA, PROVOLONE & MOZZARELLA, LONG KAISER ROLL

MEGA CHEESE BURGER

$15.95

8OZ ANGUS,MUSHROOMS,BACON,SWISS,CHEDDAR,BBQ,ONION RING,KAISER

PIZZA STEAK

$13.95

8OZ THIN SLICED RIBEYE,CHOICE OF CHEESE,MARINARA,LONG ITALIAN ROLL

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$13.95

PRIME RIB THINLY SLICED,PROVOLONE,AU JUS,KAISER

SHRIMP PARMESAN

$15.95

BUTTERFLY SHRIMP,MARINARA,MOZZARELLA CHEESE,LONG ITALIAN ROLL

STEAK SANDWICH

$12.95

8OZ THIN SLICED RIBEYE,CHOICE OF CHEESE,LONG ITALIAN ROLL

TURKEY CLUB

$11.95

FRESH SLICED TURKEY BREAST,BACON,LETTUCE,TOMATO,WHITE TOAST

TURKEY HOAGIE

$11.95

FRESH SLICED TURKEY BREAST,CHOICE OF CHEESE,LETTUCE,TOMATO,ONION,LONG ROLL

CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE

$12.95

SEAFOOD ENTREES

CRAB CAKES

$24.95

(2) 4OZ. JUMBO LUMP CRAB,SPICES,PANKO

FRIED SHRIMP

$24.95

(6) BUTTERFLY SHRIMP,LIGHTLY BREADED,FRIED

STUFF SHRIMP

$27.95

(4) JUMBO SHRIMP,CRAB MIXTURE

SHRIMP PARMESAN

$25.95

(6) JUMBO SHRIMP,PANKO,MARINARA,PROVOLONE,PASTA

SCALLOPS

$27.95

DAY BOAT SCALLOPS

FLOUNDER

$24.95

FRESH 8OZ FLOUNDER,BROILED,WHITE WINE LEMON BUTTER OR FRIED WITH PANKO AND SEASONING

STUFFED FLOUNDER

$27.95

8OZ LOCAL FLOUNDER FILET,JUMBO LUMP CRAB

FLOUNDER FRANCAISE

$25.95

8OZ FLOUNDER FILET,EGG DIPPED,FRANCAISE SAUCE,PASTA

SEAFOOD COMBO

$29.95

JUMBO SHRIMP,JERSEY FRESH FLOUNDER,HOMEMADE CRAB CAKE,DAY BOAT SCALLOPS

MUSSELS & PASTA

$23.95

FRESHWATER MUSSELS,RED OR WHITE, PASTA

SHRIMP SCALLOP TORTELLINI

$27.95

SAUTEED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS, MARINARA,SPINACH

BROILED SALMON

$26.95

8OZ PAN SEARED SALMON,LEMON BUR BLANC

SALMON BUERRE BLANC

$27.95

PAN SEARED 8OZ SALMON, SERVED WITH A LEMON BEURRE BLANC

SEAFOOD MARINARA

$29.95

PLETHORA OF FRESH MUSSELS, CLAMS, JUMBO LUMP CRAB & SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH HOUSE VEGETABLES IN A CREAM ROSE SAUCE, SERVED OVER PASTA

ITALIAN ENTREES

LASAGNA

$19.95

HOMEMADE LASAGNA NOODLES,MARINARA CREAMY RICOTTA MIX, BAKED

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$19.95

LOCALLY GROWN EGGPLANT,PANKO,MARINARA,LINGUINE

LINGUINE & MEATBALLS

$17.95

PORK ENTREES

RIBS

$22.95

1/2 RACK OF RIBS,TANGY BBQ

POULTRY ENTREES

CHICKEN BREAST

$19.95

8OZ FRESH CHICKEN BREAST, GRILLED OR BLACKENED

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$21.95

8OZ THIN FRESH BREAST,PANKO,MARINARA,PROVOLONE & MOZZARELLA,PASTA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$22.95

(2) 4-5OZ THIN FRESH CHICKEN BREAST,MARSALA DEMI-GLACE,MUSHROOMS

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$22.95

8OZ BREAST,EGG DIPPED,SAUTEED,FRANCAISE SAUCE

KIDS

KIDS TENDERS

$11.95

MAC & CHEESE

$11.95

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.95

SPAGHETTI & BUTTER

$11.95

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$11.95

DESSERTS

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.95

RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE

$9.95

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$9.95

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$6.95

BUTTER TOFFEE CAKE

$9.95

PIZZA

CALZONE

SICILIAN

GOURMET PERSONAL

$13.99

(LG ) GOURMET

$17.99

10" MEDIUM PIE

$9.99

14" (LG ) PIE

$14.99

10" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA

$16.99

10" CLAMS CASINO PIZZA

$16.99

10" FLORENTINE PIZZA

$13.99

10" VERDE PIZZA

$13.99

10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.99

10" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$13.99

10" VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$13.99

10" PHILLY STEAK PIZZA

$13.99

10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$13.99

10" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$13.99

14" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA

$19.99

14" CLAMS CASINO PIZZA

$19.99

14" FLORENTINE PIZZA

$17.99

14" VERDE PIZZA

$17.99

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.99

14" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.99

14" VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$17.99

14" PHILLY STEAK PIZZA

$17.99

14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$17.99

14" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$17.99

MERCH

SWEATSHIRTS

$30.00

UNIFORM SHIRTS

$15.00

APRONS

$5.00

Weeknight Specials

BBQ RIBS

$15.00

1/2 RACK RIBS,TANGY BBQ,BAKED BEANS,FRENCH FRIES

LASAGNA NITE

$18.95

PIZZA NITE SPECIAL LG

PIZZA NITE SPECIAL SM

PRIME RIB SPECIAL

$29.99

WING NITE SPECIAL

$6.99