About Us- Jakes is a family, seafood, resort destination bayside venue. Menu - Our year round menu offers Fresh Seafood, Small Plates and Appetizers, Fresh Salads, Ribs, Chicken Entrees, and Brick Oven Pizzas. Jakes accommodates children! We are fun, social, fast-paced and our goal is to Create enthusiastic customers through passionate people bringing it all together for you; awesome handcrafted food and outstanding service done “JAKES” style”..