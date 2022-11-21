Restaurant header imageView gallery

JaK's Grill Laurelhurst

1,405 Reviews

$$$

3701 NE 45th St

Seattle, WA 98105

Prime Rib

12oz Prime Rib Dinner

12oz Prime Rib Dinner

$30.00

Prime rib slow roasted in our house steak salt and garlic oil. Served with a side of the house au jus and creamy horse radish. Topped with a Yorkshire pudding. ONLY AVAILABLE MONDAY

18oz Prime Rib Dinner

$50.00

Prime rib slow roasted in our house steak salt and garlic oil. Served with a side of the house au jus and creamy horse radish. Topped with a Yorkshire pudding. ONLY AVAILABLE MONDAY

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$29.00

Three scallops wrapped in hardwood smoked bacon. Seasonal preparations.

Crab Cake Appetizer

Crab Cake Appetizer

$28.00

Two Dungeness crab cakes, celery, onion, and panko crust. Served with beurre blanc and red pepper remoulade.

Scampi Prawn Appetizer

Scampi Prawn Appetizer

$31.00

Six jumbo scampi prawns. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.

Chipotle Prawn Appetizer

Chipotle Prawn Appetizer

$31.00

Six jumbo prawns, grilled w/ chipotle crema. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Tossed with walnuts and herbs in a garlic, caper, anchovy, jalapeño, and honey vinaigrette.

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Pepper jack, parmesan, green chilies, onion, and bread crumb topping. Served with garlic pita points.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Served with house ranch.

Sautéed Mushrooms

$12.00

Cremini mushrooms, butter, white wine, and garlic.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, mozzarella, asiago, gruyere, garlic, and cream with a bread crumble crust.

Calamari Crisps

Calamari Crisps

$17.00

served with lemon caper aioli

Soup and Salads

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 5oz Cut

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 5oz Cut

$27.00

Sliced JaK's prime top sirloin steak that is marinated and grilled, caramelized onions, raw onions, and tomatoes on romaine. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 10oz Cut

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 10oz Cut

$35.00

Sliced JaK's prime top sirloin steak that is marinated and grilled, caramelized onions, raw onions, and tomatoes on romaine. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.

1/2 House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens garnished with red cabbage and served with your choice of dressing.

1/2 Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan. Served with a lemon wedge.

1/2 Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.

Full House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens garnished with red cabbage and served with your choice of dressing.

Full Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.

Full Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan. Served with a lemon wedge.

Full Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.

Steaks

Filet Mignon 8oz

Filet Mignon 8oz

$59.00

Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.

Filet Mignon 12oz

Filet Mignon 12oz

$67.00

Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.

New York Strip 12 oz

$60.00

Prime Top Sirloin 9 oz

$46.00

The boss' favorite. Center cut.

Prime Top Sirloin 15 oz

$54.00

The boss' favorite. Center cut.

Prime Delmonico

$72.00

Bone-in, center cut New York. Dry aged for the perfect combination of flavor and tenderness.

Ribeye 18 oz Boneless

Ribeye 18 oz Boneless

$62.00

Richly marbled cut in a smoky marinade. Served with fresh grated horseradish.

Cowboy Ribeye 20 oz Bone-In

Cowboy Ribeye 20 oz Bone-In

$71.00

20oz bone-in cut rubbed with our own coffee-ancho spice blend and brushed with jalapeño-lime butter. Topped with an onion ring and grilled jalapeño.

Skewers

$36.00

Two brochettes of filet and New York, dusted with Moroccan spices, then finished with a rich gorgonzola cream sauce. Topped with sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of fresh basil.

Bourbon Chop

Bourbon Chop

$32.00

Salmon Creek Farms double cut jumbo chop. Bourbon and brown sugar marinated. Grilled and finished with a honey peppercorn glaze.

Entrees

Grilled Alaska King Salmon

$39.00

carrot-lavender sauce, broccoli and carrots, choice of starch

Panko Crusted Halibut

Panko Crusted Halibut

$41.00

Crusted with panko and parmesan, then pan seared. Served with a lemon caper beurre blanc.

Bourbon Chop

Bourbon Chop

$32.00

Salmon Creek Farms double cut jumbo chop. Bourbon and brown sugar marinated. Grilled and finished with a honey peppercorn glaze.

Burgers & Sandwiches

JaKs Cheeseburger

$19.00

1/2 lb of ground beef, served on a lightly buttered and toasted Kaiser bun. With roasted red pepper mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$27.00

Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on a lightly toasted Kaiser bun with pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Sides & Adds

Baked Potato

$6.00Out of stock

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

SIDE Onion Rings

$10.00

Potato Pancakes

$8.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$11.00

Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

UFO

$5.00

Dinner Sauces

Demi-Glace Sauce

$7.00

Sauce Au Poivre

$7.00

Peppercorn-Demi Glace

$7.00

Béarnaise

$7.00

Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

$7.00

Honey Peppercorn Glaze

$7.00

Dessert

Maui Wowie

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cinnamon rolls, nutmeg, creamy custard, rum soaked raisins, finished with a warm brandy crème and served à la mode.

Lovin' Spoonful

$9.00

Layers of moist chocolate cake and milk chocolate ganache, frosted with a dark chocolate butter cream. Served with raspberry purée, chocolate sauce, and à la mode.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.00

JaK's homemade cheesecake.

Seasonal Cobbler

$9.00

Baked to order and served à la mode.

Cookie

$9.00

Chocolate Caramel Lava Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Warm chocolate torte filled with caramel and topped with chopped walnuts. Served with chocolate sauce and à la mode.

Kids' Dinner Menu

Kids' Burger

$10.00

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids' Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids' Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids' 5oz Top Sirloin

$16.00

Kid's Salmon

$16.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Pacific Northwest's Favorite Neighborhood Steakhouse!

Website

Location

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

