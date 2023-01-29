Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses

JaK's Grill West Seattle

823 Reviews

$$$

4548 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116

Order Again

Popular Items

JaKs Cheeseburger
Grilled Alaska King Salmon
Kids' Burger

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$29.00

Three scallops wrapped in hardwood smoked bacon. Seasonal preparations.

Root Vegetable Gratin

$11.00
Crab Cake Appetizer

Crab Cake Appetizer

$28.00

Two Dungeness crab cakes, celery, onion, and panko crust. Served with beurre blanc and red pepper remoulade.

Scampi Prawn Appetizer

Scampi Prawn Appetizer

$31.00

Six jumbo scampi prawns. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.

Chipotle Prawn Appetizer

Chipotle Prawn Appetizer

$31.00

Six jumbo prawns, grilled w/ chipotle crema. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Tossed with walnuts and herbs in a garlic, caper, anchovy, jalapeño, and honey vinaigrette.

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Pepper jack, parmesan, green chilies, onion, and bread crumb topping. Served with garlic pita points.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Served with house ranch.

Sautéed Mushrooms

$12.00

Cremini mushrooms, butter, white wine, and garlic.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, mozzarella, asiago, gruyere, garlic, and cream with a bread crumble crust.

Calamari Crisps

Calamari Crisps

$17.00

served with lemon caper aioli

Dinner Salads

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 5oz Cut

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 5oz Cut

$27.00

Sliced JaK's prime top sirloin steak that is marinated and grilled, caramelized onions, raw onions, and tomatoes on romaine. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 10oz Cut

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 10oz Cut

$35.00

Sliced JaK's prime top sirloin steak that is marinated and grilled, caramelized onions, raw onions, and tomatoes on romaine. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.

1/2 House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens garnished with red cabbage and served with your choice of dressing.

1/2 Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan. Served with a lemon wedge.

1/2 Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.

Full House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens garnished with red cabbage and served with your choice of dressing.

Full Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.

Full Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan. Served with a lemon wedge.

Full Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.

Steaks & Chops

Filet Mignon 8 oz

Filet Mignon 8 oz

$59.00

Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.

Filet Mignon 12 oz

Filet Mignon 12 oz

$67.00

Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.

New York Strip 12 oz

$60.00

Prime Top Sirloin 9 oz

$46.00

The boss' favorite. Center cut.

Prime Top Sirloin 15 oz

$54.00

The boss' favorite. Center cut.

Prime Delmonico

$72.00

Bone-in, center cut New York. Dry aged for the perfect combination of flavor and tenderness.

Ribeye 18 oz Boneless

Ribeye 18 oz Boneless

$62.00

Richly marbled cut in a smoky marinade. Served with fresh grated horseradish.

Cowboy Ribeye 20 oz Bone-In

Cowboy Ribeye 20 oz Bone-In

$71.00

20oz bone-in cut rubbed with our own coffee-ancho spice blend and brushed with jalapeño-lime butter. Topped with an onion ring and grilled jalapeño.

Skewers

$36.00

Two brochettes of filet and New York, dusted with Moroccan spices, then finished with a rich gorgonzola cream sauce. Topped with sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of fresh basil.

Bourbon Chop

Bourbon Chop

$32.00

Salmon Creek Farms double cut jumbo chop. Bourbon and brown sugar marinated. Grilled and finished with a honey peppercorn glaze.

Entrees

Grilled Alaska King Salmon

$39.00

carrot-lavender sauce, broccoli and carrots, choice of starch

Panko Crusted Halibut

Panko Crusted Halibut

$41.00

Crusted with panko and parmesan, then pan seared. Served with a lemon caper beurre blanc.

NW Seafood Stew

$33.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

JaKs Cheeseburger

$19.00

1/2 lb of ground beef, served on a lightly buttered and toasted Kaiser bun. With roasted red pepper mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$27.00

Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on a lightly toasted Kaiser bun with pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Sides & Adds

ADD Chef's Special

$7.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

SIDE Onion Rings

$10.00

Potato Pancakes

$8.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$11.00

Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

UFO

$5.00

Dinner Sauces

Demi-Glace Sauce

$7.00

Peppercorn-Demi Glace

$7.00

Béarnaise

$7.00

Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

$7.00

Honey Peppercorn Glaze

$7.00

Dessert

Maui Wowie

$9.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cinnamon rolls, nutmeg, creamy custard, rum soaked raisins, finished with a warm brandy crème and served à la mode.

Lovin' Spoonful

$9.00

Layers of moist chocolate cake and milk chocolate ganache, frosted with a dark chocolate butter cream. Served with raspberry purée, chocolate sauce, and à la mode.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.00

JaK's homemade cheesecake.

Seasonal Cobbler

$9.00

Baked to order and served à la mode.

Cookie

$9.00

Chocolate Caramel Lava Cake

$9.00

Warm chocolate torte filled with caramel and topped with chopped walnuts. Served with chocolate sauce and à la mode.

Kids' Dinner Menu

Kids' Burger

$10.00

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids' Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids' Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids' 5oz Top Sirloin

$16.00

Kid's Salmon

$16.00

Specials

2nd Filet for NYE Special

Lobster Tail Entree

$60.00

Steak and Eggs

Top Sirloin 5oz & Eggs

$23.00

The boss' favorite. Center cut. Served with two eggs, biscuit, and JaK's Potatoes.

Ribeye 18oz boneless & Eggs

$62.00
Filet Mignon 8oz & Eggs

Filet Mignon 8oz & Eggs

$59.00

Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.

New York Strip 12oz & Eggs

$60.00

Dry aged, center cut. Served with two eggs, biscuit, and JaK's Potatoes.

Benedicts

JaK's Bene

$25.00

Filet mignon, poached eggs, potato pancakes, and béarnaise. Served with fresh baked brioche and fresh fruit.

Dungeness Crab Cake Benedict

$28.00

Dungeness crab cakes, poached eggs, brioche bread, and hollandaise. Finished with citrus gremolata and served with JaK's potatoes.

Classic Benedict

$17.00

Canadian bacon, poached eggs, English muffin, and hollandaise. Finished with paprika and served with JaK's potatoes.

California Benedict

$17.00

Tomato, spinach, avocado, poached eggs, English muffin, and hollandaise. Finished with paprika and served with JaK's potatoes.

Southwest Benedict

$17.00

Chorizo patties, poached eggs, fresh chipotle cheddar cornbread, and hollandaise. Finished with fresh pico de gallo and served with JaK's potatoes.

Scrambles

JaK's Scramble

$16.00

Three eggs, ground steak, caramelized onions, spinach, and mushrooms topped with parmesan. Served with JaK's potatoes and a biscuit.

Baja Scramble

$16.00

Three eggs, chorizo, caramelized onions, pepper jack, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with JaK's potatoes and tortillas.

Veggie Scramble

$14.00

Three eggs, mushrooms, red peppers, caramelized onions, spinach, tomatoes, and mozzarella. Served with JaK's potatoes and a biscuit.

Greek Scramble

$16.00

Three eggs, spinach, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese. Served with JaK's potatoes and pita points.

Breakfast Classics

Basic Eggs

$13.00

Your choice of two eggs, toast, and meat. Served with JaK's Potatoes.

The 509 Casserole

$14.00

Sausage, potato pancakes, cream, eggs, and cheese with a touch of spice. Baked and served with a biscuit and side of country style sausage gravy

Country Fried Steak

$17.00

Buttermilk marinated top sirloin, breaded and topped with country style sausage gravy. Served with two eggs, JaK's potatoes, and a biscuit.

Country Fried Chicken

$17.00

Buttermilk marinated top sirloin, breaded and topped with country style sausage gravy. Served with two eggs, JaK's potatoes, and a biscuit.

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

House baked buttermilk biscuits topped with country style sausage gravy. Served with two eggs and JaK's potatoes.

Sweet Steak Hash

$16.00

Filet mignon, New York strip, potatoes, onions, and peppers in a honey cracked peppercorn glaze. Served with two eggs and biscuit.

Belgian Waffle

$16.00

Served with sliced strawberries, whipped cream, maple syrup, two eggs, and your choice of meat.

French Toast

$16.00

Egg bread in a cinnamon-vanilla custard topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup, two eggs, and your choice of meat

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$8.00

Served with brown sugar, raisins, cream, and a fruit cup.

Brunch Burgers & Sandwiches WS

JaKs Cheeseburger

$19.00

1/2 lb of ground beef, served on a lightly buttered and toasted Kaiser bun. With roasted red pepper mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$27.00

Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.

Chophouse Dip

Chophouse Dip

$18.00

3/4 lb house ground beef served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.

Prime Rib Dip

Prime Rib Dip

$19.00

Slow roasted prime rib sliced thin and piled high on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on a lightly toasted Kaiser bun with pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.

Chicken Club Wrap

$14.00

Diced chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and house ranch in a spinach tortilla.

Reuben

Reuben

$17.00

Blackened King Salmon Sandwich

$23.00

King salmon filet dusted with bronzing spices and seared. Served with cilantro lime aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun.

BLT

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Brunch Salads

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 5oz Cut

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 5oz Cut

$27.00

Sliced JaK's prime top sirloin steak that is marinated and grilled, caramelized onions, raw onions, and tomatoes on romaine. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 10oz Cut

Prime Top Sirloin Salad 10oz Cut

$35.00

Sliced JaK's prime top sirloin steak that is marinated and grilled, caramelized onions, raw onions, and tomatoes on romaine. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.

1/2 House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens garnished with red cabbage and served with your choice of dressing.

1/2 Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan. Served with a lemon wedge.

1/2 Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.

Full House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens garnished with red cabbage and served with your choice of dressing.

Full Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.

Full Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan. Served with a lemon wedge.

Full Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.

Full Greek Chicken

Full Greek Chicken

$13.00

Chicken breast, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, Greek dressing, and romaine. Served with pita points.

Full Chop Salad

Full Chop Salad

$14.00

Grilled and chilled chicken breast, salami, provolone, parmesan, garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette, and romaine. Topped with diced tomatoes and basil.

Brunch Sides

-SIDE Bacon

$4.00

-SIDE Biscuit

$2.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Served with house ranch.

-SIDE Ham

$4.00

-SIDE Fruit Cup

$3.00

-SIDE JaK's Potatoes

$4.00

-SIDE Potato Pancakes

$8.00

-SIDE Sausage

$4.00

-SIDE Sourdough Toast

$2.00

*-SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

-SIDE Texas Toast

$2.00

-SIDE Wheat Toast

$2.00

Kids' Brunch Menu

Kids' Basic Eggs

$9.00

One egg, toast, and your choice of meat.

Kids' Waffle Sticks

$9.00

Served with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, syrup, one egg, and your choice of meat

Kids' French Toast

$9.00

Dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one egg and your choice of meat

Kids' Burger

$10.00

Kids' 5oz Top Sirloin

$16.00

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids' Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids' Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cinnamon rolls, nutmeg, creamy custard, rum soaked raisins, finished with a warm brandy crème and served à la mode.

Chocolate Caramel Lava Cake

$9.00

Warm chocolate torte filled with caramel and topped with chopped walnuts. Served with chocolate sauce and à la mode.

Lovin' Spoonful

$9.00

Layers of moist chocolate cake and milk chocolate ganache, frosted with a dark chocolate butter cream. Served with raspberry purée, chocolate sauce, and à la mode.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.00

JaK's homemade cheesecake.

Seasonal Cobbler

$9.00

Baked to order and served à la mode.

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$29.00

Three scallops wrapped in hardwood smoked bacon. Seasonal preparations.

Crab Cake Appetizer

Crab Cake Appetizer

$28.00

Two Dungeness crab cakes, celery, onion, and panko crust. Served with beurre blanc and red pepper remoulade.

Scampi Prawn Appetizer

Scampi Prawn Appetizer

$31.00

Six jumbo scampi prawns. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.

Chipotle Prawn Appetizer

Chipotle Prawn Appetizer

$31.00

Six jumbo prawns, grilled w/ chipotle crema. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Tossed with walnuts and herbs in a garlic, caper, anchovy, jalapeño, and honey vinaigrette.

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Pepper jack, parmesan, green chilies, onion, and bread crumb topping. Served with garlic pita points.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Served with house ranch.

Sautéed Mushrooms

$12.00

Cremini mushrooms, butter, white wine, and garlic.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, mozzarella, asiago, gruyere, garlic, and cream with a bread crumble crust.

Calamari Crisps

Calamari Crisps

$17.00

served with lemon caper aioli

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Western Washington's Favorite Neighborhood Steakhouse for over 25 Years!

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

