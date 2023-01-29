JaK's Grill West Seattle
823 Reviews
$$$
4548 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Three scallops wrapped in hardwood smoked bacon. Seasonal preparations.
Root Vegetable Gratin
Crab Cake Appetizer
Two Dungeness crab cakes, celery, onion, and panko crust. Served with beurre blanc and red pepper remoulade.
Scampi Prawn Appetizer
Six jumbo scampi prawns. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
Chipotle Prawn Appetizer
Six jumbo prawns, grilled w/ chipotle crema. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
Brussels Sprouts
Tossed with walnuts and herbs in a garlic, caper, anchovy, jalapeño, and honey vinaigrette.
Artichoke Dip
Pepper jack, parmesan, green chilies, onion, and bread crumb topping. Served with garlic pita points.
Onion Rings
Served with house ranch.
Sautéed Mushrooms
Cremini mushrooms, butter, white wine, and garlic.
Mac & Cheese
Cheddar, mozzarella, asiago, gruyere, garlic, and cream with a bread crumble crust.
Calamari Crisps
served with lemon caper aioli
Dinner Salads
Prime Top Sirloin Salad 5oz Cut
Sliced JaK's prime top sirloin steak that is marinated and grilled, caramelized onions, raw onions, and tomatoes on romaine. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.
Prime Top Sirloin Salad 10oz Cut
Sliced JaK's prime top sirloin steak that is marinated and grilled, caramelized onions, raw onions, and tomatoes on romaine. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.
1/2 House Salad
Mixed greens garnished with red cabbage and served with your choice of dressing.
1/2 Wedge Salad
Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan. Served with a lemon wedge.
1/2 Spinach Salad
Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.
Full House Salad
Mixed greens garnished with red cabbage and served with your choice of dressing.
Full Wedge Salad
Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan. Served with a lemon wedge.
Full Spinach Salad
Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.
Steaks & Chops
Filet Mignon 8 oz
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
Filet Mignon 12 oz
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
New York Strip 12 oz
Prime Top Sirloin 9 oz
The boss' favorite. Center cut.
Prime Top Sirloin 15 oz
The boss' favorite. Center cut.
Prime Delmonico
Bone-in, center cut New York. Dry aged for the perfect combination of flavor and tenderness.
Ribeye 18 oz Boneless
Richly marbled cut in a smoky marinade. Served with fresh grated horseradish.
Cowboy Ribeye 20 oz Bone-In
20oz bone-in cut rubbed with our own coffee-ancho spice blend and brushed with jalapeño-lime butter. Topped with an onion ring and grilled jalapeño.
Skewers
Two brochettes of filet and New York, dusted with Moroccan spices, then finished with a rich gorgonzola cream sauce. Topped with sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of fresh basil.
Bourbon Chop
Salmon Creek Farms double cut jumbo chop. Bourbon and brown sugar marinated. Grilled and finished with a honey peppercorn glaze.
Entrees
Burgers & Sandwiches
JaKs Cheeseburger
1/2 lb of ground beef, served on a lightly buttered and toasted Kaiser bun. With roasted red pepper mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Steak Sandwich
Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
Chicken Sandwich
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on a lightly toasted Kaiser bun with pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.
Veggie Burger
Sides & Adds
Dinner Sauces
Dessert
Maui Wowie
Bread Pudding
Cinnamon rolls, nutmeg, creamy custard, rum soaked raisins, finished with a warm brandy crème and served à la mode.
Lovin' Spoonful
Layers of moist chocolate cake and milk chocolate ganache, frosted with a dark chocolate butter cream. Served with raspberry purée, chocolate sauce, and à la mode.
Seasonal Cheesecake
JaK's homemade cheesecake.
Seasonal Cobbler
Baked to order and served à la mode.
Cookie
Chocolate Caramel Lava Cake
Warm chocolate torte filled with caramel and topped with chopped walnuts. Served with chocolate sauce and à la mode.
Kids' Dinner Menu
Steak and Eggs
Top Sirloin 5oz & Eggs
The boss' favorite. Center cut. Served with two eggs, biscuit, and JaK's Potatoes.
Ribeye 18oz boneless & Eggs
Filet Mignon 8oz & Eggs
Our most tender cut, aged to perfection.
New York Strip 12oz & Eggs
Dry aged, center cut. Served with two eggs, biscuit, and JaK's Potatoes.
Benedicts
JaK's Bene
Filet mignon, poached eggs, potato pancakes, and béarnaise. Served with fresh baked brioche and fresh fruit.
Dungeness Crab Cake Benedict
Dungeness crab cakes, poached eggs, brioche bread, and hollandaise. Finished with citrus gremolata and served with JaK's potatoes.
Classic Benedict
Canadian bacon, poached eggs, English muffin, and hollandaise. Finished with paprika and served with JaK's potatoes.
California Benedict
Tomato, spinach, avocado, poached eggs, English muffin, and hollandaise. Finished with paprika and served with JaK's potatoes.
Southwest Benedict
Chorizo patties, poached eggs, fresh chipotle cheddar cornbread, and hollandaise. Finished with fresh pico de gallo and served with JaK's potatoes.
Scrambles
JaK's Scramble
Three eggs, ground steak, caramelized onions, spinach, and mushrooms topped with parmesan. Served with JaK's potatoes and a biscuit.
Baja Scramble
Three eggs, chorizo, caramelized onions, pepper jack, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with JaK's potatoes and tortillas.
Veggie Scramble
Three eggs, mushrooms, red peppers, caramelized onions, spinach, tomatoes, and mozzarella. Served with JaK's potatoes and a biscuit.
Greek Scramble
Three eggs, spinach, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese. Served with JaK's potatoes and pita points.
Breakfast Classics
Basic Eggs
Your choice of two eggs, toast, and meat. Served with JaK's Potatoes.
The 509 Casserole
Sausage, potato pancakes, cream, eggs, and cheese with a touch of spice. Baked and served with a biscuit and side of country style sausage gravy
Country Fried Steak
Buttermilk marinated top sirloin, breaded and topped with country style sausage gravy. Served with two eggs, JaK's potatoes, and a biscuit.
Country Fried Chicken
Buttermilk marinated top sirloin, breaded and topped with country style sausage gravy. Served with two eggs, JaK's potatoes, and a biscuit.
Biscuits & Gravy
House baked buttermilk biscuits topped with country style sausage gravy. Served with two eggs and JaK's potatoes.
Sweet Steak Hash
Filet mignon, New York strip, potatoes, onions, and peppers in a honey cracked peppercorn glaze. Served with two eggs and biscuit.
Belgian Waffle
Served with sliced strawberries, whipped cream, maple syrup, two eggs, and your choice of meat.
French Toast
Egg bread in a cinnamon-vanilla custard topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup, two eggs, and your choice of meat
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Served with brown sugar, raisins, cream, and a fruit cup.
Brunch Burgers & Sandwiches WS
JaKs Cheeseburger
1/2 lb of ground beef, served on a lightly buttered and toasted Kaiser bun. With roasted red pepper mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Steak Sandwich
Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
Chophouse Dip
3/4 lb house ground beef served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
Prime Rib Dip
Slow roasted prime rib sliced thin and piled high on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
Chicken Sandwich
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on a lightly toasted Kaiser bun with pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.
Chicken Club Wrap
Diced chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and house ranch in a spinach tortilla.
Reuben
Blackened King Salmon Sandwich
King salmon filet dusted with bronzing spices and seared. Served with cilantro lime aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun.
BLT
Veggie Burger
Brunch Salads
Prime Top Sirloin Salad 5oz Cut
Sliced JaK's prime top sirloin steak that is marinated and grilled, caramelized onions, raw onions, and tomatoes on romaine. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.
Prime Top Sirloin Salad 10oz Cut
Sliced JaK's prime top sirloin steak that is marinated and grilled, caramelized onions, raw onions, and tomatoes on romaine. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.
1/2 House Salad
Mixed greens garnished with red cabbage and served with your choice of dressing.
1/2 Wedge Salad
Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan. Served with a lemon wedge.
1/2 Spinach Salad
Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.
Full House Salad
Mixed greens garnished with red cabbage and served with your choice of dressing.
Full Wedge Salad
Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan. Served with a lemon wedge.
Full Spinach Salad
Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.
Full Greek Chicken
Chicken breast, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, Greek dressing, and romaine. Served with pita points.
Full Chop Salad
Grilled and chilled chicken breast, salami, provolone, parmesan, garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette, and romaine. Topped with diced tomatoes and basil.
Brunch Sides
Kids' Brunch Menu
Kids' Basic Eggs
One egg, toast, and your choice of meat.
Kids' Waffle Sticks
Served with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, syrup, one egg, and your choice of meat
Kids' French Toast
Dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one egg and your choice of meat
Kids' Burger
Kids' 5oz Top Sirloin
Kids' Grilled Cheese
Kids' Chicken Tenders
Kids' Mac & Cheese
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Cinnamon rolls, nutmeg, creamy custard, rum soaked raisins, finished with a warm brandy crème and served à la mode.
Chocolate Caramel Lava Cake
Warm chocolate torte filled with caramel and topped with chopped walnuts. Served with chocolate sauce and à la mode.
Lovin' Spoonful
Layers of moist chocolate cake and milk chocolate ganache, frosted with a dark chocolate butter cream. Served with raspberry purée, chocolate sauce, and à la mode.
Seasonal Cheesecake
JaK's homemade cheesecake.
Seasonal Cobbler
Baked to order and served à la mode.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Western Washington's Favorite Neighborhood Steakhouse for over 25 Years!
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116