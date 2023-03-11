Jalapeño Authentic Mexican grill 914 Northern Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
914 Northern Boulevard, South Abington Township, PA 18411
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mickey Gannon’s Bar & Grill - 1925 Sanderson Ave
No Reviews
1925 Sanderson Ave Scranton, PA 18509
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Abington Township
More near South Abington Township