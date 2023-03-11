Main picView gallery

Jalapeño Authentic Mexican grill 914 Northern Blvd

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

914 Northern Boulevard

South Abington Township, PA 18411

Appetizers

Cheese dip

$6.99

Guacamole

$6.99

Chorizo queso

$7.99

Chorizo fríes

$10.99

Lunch specials

Huevos con chorizo

$10.99

Lunch fajita

$11.49

Jalapeño lunch special

$9.99

Enchilada special

$10.49

Lunch quesadilla

$10.49

Duo special

$9.99

Lunch chimichanga

$10.99

Tacos

Street tacos (3)

$12.99

Soft tacos

$13.99

Hard tacos

$13.99

Flautas

$12.99

Birria tacos

$15.99

Single tocos

$2.99

Fajitas

Chicken fajita

$16.99

Steak fajita

$17.99

Shrimp fajita

$18.99

Mix 3 fajita

$19.99

Veggie fajita

$15.99

Specials

Chile relleno

$14.99

Carnitas

$16.99

Carne Asada

$16.99

Pollo Asado

$15.99

Jalapeño special

$18.99

Chimichangas

$13.99

Crunchy bowl

$13.99

Jalapeño alambre

$17.99

Quesadilla

$15.99

Tostadas de Tinga

$11.49

Enchiladas

Enchiladas verdes

$14.99

Enchiladas Rojas

$14.99

Mole enchiladas

$14.99

Enchiladas supremas

$15.99

Seafood

Coctel de camarón

$13.99

Ceviche de camarón

$13.99

Shrimp tacos

$16.99

Camarón diabla

$16.99

Sopas

Noddle soup

$5.50

Tortilla soup

$6.50

Kids menu

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Soft taco and rice

$7.50

Kids Quesadilla and rice

$7.50

Kids beef burrito and rice

$7.50

Sides

Side of rice

$2.99

Side of beans

$2.99

Side of French fries

$2.99

Tamal

$2.75

Extra sour cream

$0.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.49

Chipotle sauce

$1.49

Side chile relleno

$3.99

Side enchilada

$2.49

Side beef burrito

$2.99

Chiles toreados

$2.99

Side of tortillas

$1.49

Small guacamole

$1.49

Small cheese dip

$1.49

Burritos

Burrito de carnitas

$13.99

Ground beef burrito

$13.99

Chicken burrito

$13.99

Veggies burrito

$13.99

Steak burrito

$13.99

Chorizo burrito

$13.99

Chicken fajita burrito

$16.99

Steak Fajita burrito

$16.99

Wet carnitas burrito

$15.99

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.79

Mexican coke

$2.99

Can soda

$1.50

Bottle soda

$2.75

Sweet tea

$2.75

Bottle water

$1.25

Family packs

Chicken Fajita pack

$39.98

Steak fajita pack

$39.98

Chimichangas pack

$38.98

Enchiladas pack

$35.98

Soft tacos pack

$37.98

Fajita nachos

$27.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

914 Northern Boulevard, South Abington Township, PA 18411

