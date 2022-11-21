A map showing the location of Jalapeno Taco Grill 411 E RIVERSIDE BVLDView gallery

Jalapeno Taco Grill 411 E RIVERSIDE BVLD

review star

No reviews yet

411 E RIVERSIDE BVLD

LOVES PARK, IL 61111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sope
Taco Asada
Flautas de Pollo (4pzs)

Burritos

Burrito Tradicional

$9.49

Choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole

Burrito Suizo

$14.95

Choice of meat, topped with mild sauce and melted cheese, rice and beans on the side

Burrito Tradicional - Vegeterian

$9.49

Cerveza\Beer

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Modelo Lata

$4.50

Cubeta (6)

$24.00

Cocktails / Cocteles

Coctel de Camaron - Sm

$12.95

Shrimp cocktail served cold or hot

Coctel de Camaron - Lg

$18.95

Shrimp cocktail served cold or hot

Coctel de Pulpo - Sm

$16.95

Octopus cocktail served cold or hot

Coctel de Pulpo - Lg

$22.95

Octopus cocktail served cold or hot

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo - Sm

$14.95

Shrimp & octopus cocktail

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo - Lg

$21.95

Shrimp & octopus cocktail

Desserts / Postres

Flan / Custard

$4.50

Pay de Queso

$4.50

Cheesecake

Dinners / Platillos

Flautas de Pollo (4pzs)

$14.95

4 deep fried rolled tortillas, filled with chicken, topped with sour cream, lettuce, cheese and a side of pico de gallo, rice and beans

Platillo de Carnitas

$15.95

Braised pork served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas

$15.95

Choice of meat (Asada, Pastor, or Chicken) cooked with bell peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Pollo Asado

$15.95

Half grilled chicken, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Alambre

$17.95

Choice of meat (Steak, Marinated Pork, or Chicken) mixed with bell peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Platillo Birria de Res

$19.95

Braised beef, onion, cilantro and corn tortillas

Carne Asada

$22.95

Grilled skirt steak serviced with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas

Fajitas Camaron

$22.95

Fajitas Arrachera

$22.95

Fajitas Mixtas

$24.95

Elote

Elote

$4.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Asada

$15.95

Enchiladas de Pollo

$15.95

Enchiladas de Pastor

$15.95

Enchiladas de Carnitas

$15.95

Enchiladas de Birria

$15.95

Enchiladas de Carne Molida

$15.95

Enchiladas de Lengua

$17.95

Enchiladas de Tripa

$17.95

Enchiladas de Arrachera

$17.95

Kid's Menu / Para Niños

Kid's Taco

$5.99

1 plain taco served with rice and beans

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.99

1 cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans

Nuggets the Pollo

$7.99

6 chicken nuggets served with fries

Micheladas

Michelada Corona

$8.99

Michelada Modelo

$8.99

Michelada Victoria

$8.99

Michelada Pacifico

$8.99

Platters to Share / Para Compartir

Ostiones en su Concha 1/2 doz.

$11.95

Raw oysters

Ostiones en su Concha 1 doz.

$20.95

Raw oysters

Empanadas de Camaron (2)

$6.95

Shrimp and cheese empanadas

Empanadas de Camaron (4)

$11.95

Shrimp and cheese empanadas

Empanadas de Camaron (8)

$21.95

Shrimp and cheese empanadas

Ceviche Tropical - Md

$20.95

Raw shrimp marinated in fresh lime-mango sauce

Ceviche Tropical - Lg

$30.95

Raw shrimp marinated in fresh lime-mango sauce and fresh chopped fruit/vegetables

Ceviche de Camaron - Md

$18.95

Raw shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice and fresh chopped fruit/vegetables

Ceviche de Camaron - Lg

$28.95

Raw shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice and fresh chopped fruit/vegetables

Ceviche de Pescado - Md

$16.95

Raw fish marinated in fresh lime juice and fresh chopped fruit/vegetables

Ceviche de Pescado - Lg

$25.95

Raw fish marinated in fresh lime juice and fresh chopped fruit/vegetables

Camarones Aguachile

$22.95

Raw shrimp marinated with fresh lime juice and your choice of red or green hot sauce

Botana de Camarones Mixta

$59.95

Shrimp, pick 3 styles: garlic-guajillo pepper; garlic, ranch sauce; butter; red diabla sauce

Camarones Cora - Sm

$30.95

Shrimp in our special chile de arbol sauce

Camarones Cora - Lg

$57.95

Shrimp in our special chile de arbol sauce

Mejillones - Sm

$21.95

Mussels in Nayarit style sauce

Mejillones - Lg

$41.95

Mussels in Nayarit style sauce

Langostinos Nayarit - Sm

$26.95

Prawns in Nayarits style sauce

Langostinos Nayarit - Md

$49.95

Prawns in Nayarits style sauce

Langostinos Nayartis - Lg

$94.95

Prawns in Nayarits style sauce

Camarones Cucarachas - Sm

$26.95

Shell shrimp in huichol sauce

Camarones Cucarachas - Lg

$49.95

Shell shrinp in huichol sauce

Chapuzon de Mar - Sm

$35.95

Octopus, oysters, shrimp in our Nayarit sauce

Chapuzon de Mar - Lg

$67.95

Octopus, oysters, shrimp in our Nayarit sauce

Quesabirrias

Quesabirrias Combo

$9.95

Extra Quesabirria (1)

$4.45

Seafood / Mariscos

Filete de Pescado al Gusto

$17.95

Fish fillet in your favorite style

Mojarra al Gusto

$17.95

Whole Tilapia fish in your favorite style

Huachinango al Gusto

$27.95

Whole Red Snapper in your favorite style

Filete Relleno de Mariscos

$25.95

Fish fillet stuffed with seafood and melted cheese on top

Platillo de Langostinos Nayarit

$27.95

Prawns Nayarit style

Platillo de Camarones Cucaracha

$18.95

Shell shrimp with our nayarit sauce

Fajitas de Camaron

$20.95

Shrimp fajitas

Platillo de Chapuzon de Mar

$26.95

Octopus, oysters, shrimp in our Nayarit sauce

Camarones al Gusto

$18.95

Shrimp in your favorite style

Pulpo al Gusto

$28.95

Octopus in your favorite style

Piña Rellena de Mariscos

$25.95

Fresh pineapple stuffed with shrimp, octopus, scallops, surimi, bell peppers and topped with melted cheese.

Seafood Tacos

Taco de Pescado

$4.45

Taco de Camaron

$4.95

Sides / Extras

Arroz & Frijoles

$3.99

Arroz

$3.99

Cebollas y Chiles Asados

$3.99

Grilled onions and jalapeño peppers

Chiles Asados

$3.99

Grilled Jalapeño peppers

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Frijoles

$3.99

Guacamole

$7.99

Pan con Ajo (2)

$2.95

Garlic Bread (2)

Papas Fritas / Fries

$3.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Queso

$1.00

Tortillas (4)

$1.99

Zanahoria en frasco

$9.95

Rebanadas de aguacate

$2.00

Soft Drink / Bebidas

Agua Fresca 20oz

$2.75

Flavored water

Agua Fresca 32 oz

$4.50

Flavored water

Refresco Mexicano

$2.99

Mexican bottled soda

Refresco de Lata

$1.99

Can soda

Agua Embotellada

$1.25

Bottle of water

Gatorade

$2.99

Jugo / Jumex

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Soups / Caldos

7 Mares

$22.95

Mixed seafood soup

Mendigo

$16.95

Shrimp broth with chopped octopus and shrimp

Starters / Para Comenzar

Nachos

$14.50

Tortilla chips, choice of mets, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream

Asada Fries

$14.50

Fries with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$11.95

Hot Dog

$4.50

Street Food / Antojitos

Torta

$9.49

Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat, guacamole, lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo

Sope

$4.45

1 corn sope, with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese

Mulita

$3.79

2 corn tortillas, with your choice of meat, cheese, onion, cilantro

Quesadilla

$10.95

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat, onion, cilantro

Quesadilla Vegetarian

$10.95

Sope Vegetarian

$4.45

Quesadilla de Queso

$8.00

Tacos

Taco Arrachera

$3.75

Skirt steak, soft corn tortilla, onion, cilantro

Taco Asada

$3.00

Steak, soft corn tortilla, onion, cilantro

Taco Birria de Res

$2.75

Braised beef, soft corn tortilla, onion, cilantro

Taco Carne Molida

$3.00

Ground beef, soft corn tortilla, onion, cilantro

Taco Carnitas

$2.75

Braised pork, softcorn tortilla, onion, cilantro

Taco Al Pastor

$2.75

Marinated pork, soft corn tortilla, onion, cilantro

Taco de pollo

$2.75

Chicken, soft corn tortilla, onion, cilantro

Taco de tripas

$3.79

Beef tripes, soft corn tortilla, onion, cilantro

Taco Vegetarian

$2.75

American Style Asada

$4.00

American Style Pastor

$3.75

American Style Carnitas

$3.75

American Style Carne Molida

$4.00

American Style Pollo

$3.75

American Style Birria de res

$3.75

American Style Arrachera

$4.75

American Style Tripas

$4.75

Taco Cecina

$3.75

Taco Chorizo

$3.00

Taco Combo

Taco Combo Asada

$10.99

Taco Combo Carnitas

$9.95

Taco Combo Pastor

$9.95

Taco Combo Pollo

$9.95

Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner Asada

$10.99

Taco Dinner Carnitas

$9.95

Taco Dinner Pastor

$9.95

Taco Dinner Pollo

$9.95

Menudo

Menudo

$14.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

411 E RIVERSIDE BVLD, LOVES PARK, IL 61111

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

