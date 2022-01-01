Main picView gallery

Jalapenos 200 US-41

200 US-41

Schererville, IN 46375

Order Again

Appetizers

Carnitas Fundido

$13.00

Carnitas, chihuahua cheese & pico de gallo

Chorizo Fundido

$13.00

Chorizo, chihuahua cheese, onion & cilantro

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Chihuahua cheese, onion, peppers & tomato

Shrimp Fundido

$14.00

Shrimp, chihuahua cheese, onion, peppers, tomato & mushroom

Steak Fundido

$14.00

Steak, chihuahua cheese, onion, peppers, tomato & mushroom

Cocktail de Camarones

$15.00

Tomato, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado & lime

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Real lump crab meat flash fried, topped w/ pico de gallo & aioli

Elotes Street Corn

$8.00

Corn on the cob w/ parmesan, aioli, cayenne & lime

Guacamole Platter

$14.00

Served w/ pico de gallo

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Grilled jalapeno peppers stuffed w/ chihuahua cheese

Nachos "Jalapeños"

$9.00

Ten tortilla chips each topped with frijoles & chihuahua cheese. Served w/ pickled jalapeno & carrots

Queso Trio

$12.00

Yellow, white & spinach quesos

Spinach Queso Dip

$7.00

White Queso Dip

$7.00

Yellow Queso Dip

$7.00

Soups & Salads

Caldo de Res

$16.00

Beef stew w/ 10oz prime beef, cabbage, carrots, celery, potato & corn on the cob served w/ frijoles, Spanish rice & avocado

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Chicken stock w/ shredded chicken and vegetables topped w/ avocado & tortilla strips

Chicken Tortilla Soup 1/2 Order

$6.00

Chicken stock w/ shredded chicken and vegetables topped w/ avocado & tortilla strips

Fideo

$7.00

Tomato soup w/ noodles & diced potato

Menudo

$14.00

Tripe soup garnished w/ lime, cabbage, onion, oregano & crushed chili pepper

Menudo 1/2 Order

$9.00

Tripe soup garnished w/ lime, cabbage, onion, oregano & crushed chili pepper

Pozole

$13.00

Pork & ancho chili stock w/ pork tenderloin, hominy, tomato & onion garnished w/ lime, cabbage, onion, oregano & crushed chili pepper

Pozole 1/2 Order

$8.00

Pork & ancho chili stock w/ pork tenderloin, hominy, tomato & onion garnished w/ lime, cabbage, onion, oregano & crushed chili pepper

Chipotle Salmon Salad

$20.00

8oz wild caught Atlantic salmon over baby spinach w/ red peppers, onion, garlic, chipotle salsa & mango relish

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Romaine & spinach w/ corn, onion, lime, tomato, bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, black beans & fried jalapeño w/ citrus vinaigrette

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Gulf shrimp over romaine & spinach w/ grilled red peppers, onion & mango relish w/ house vinaigrette

Sonora Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, white wine citrus marinade, sautéed spinach, mushroom, sweet corn & pico de gallo

Tostada Fajita Salad

$12.00

Fried flour tortilla bowl, romaine, frijoles, tomato and fajita style chicken, pepper & onion w/ guacamole

ALL Entrées

Alambre

$21.00

Grilled skirt steak w/ bacon, onion, poblano pepper, chihuahua cheese, tomatillo & chile de arbol salsa w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Angie's Chiles

$17.00

Two grillled poblano peppers filled with chihuahua cheese then

Arroz con Pollo

$16.00

Sautéed chicken breast in relleno cream sauce over a bed of Spanish rice topped w/ melted chihuahua cheese w/ side of fresh fruit

Bistec Ranchero

$20.00

Skirt steak strips, slightly spicy tomato sauce, peppers, onions w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Carnitas Platter

$18.00

Slow cooked pulled pork, sliced avocado, salsa de molcajete & jalapeño relish w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Chicken Durango

$17.00

Sautéed chicken breast, spinach, sweet corn, mushroom, pico de gallo & spinach cream sauce w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, sautéed pepper & onions w/ sides of sour cream & guacamole

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Chicken w/ sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Chicken Tamales

$14.00

Three chicken tamales w/ green tomatillo sauce w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Classic Quesadilla

$12.00

Huge flour tortilla stuffed w/ chihuahua cheese, garnished w/ lettuce & tomato

Combo Fajitas

$27.00

Chicken, steak & grilled shrimp w/ sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Enchiladas

$13.00

Corn tortillas with cheese & onion garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles, Spanish rice & sour cream

Enchiladas Verde

$14.00

Corn tortillas w/ chicken breast, pic de gallo & chihuahua cheese. Topped with tangy tomatillo sauce & melted cheese w/ sides oof frijoles, Spanish rice & sour cream

Flautas

$15.00

Three corn tortillas w/ braised chicken, rolled and fried. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles, Spanish rice & sour cream

Molé

$15.00

Pulled chicken slow cooked in dark and spicy mole sauce. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Pork Tamales

$14.00

Three pork tamales w/ red sauce w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Ribeye Fajitas

$26.00

Ribeye sliced w/ sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Señora Jalapeños Carnitas Enchiladas

$15.00

Flour tortillas stuffed w/ carnitas, topped w/ tangy tomatillo sauce & melted chihuahua cheese w/ sides of white rice, black beans & pico de gallo

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Grilled Shrimp in spicy red sauce w/ sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Sautéed gulf shrimp, pico de gallo, guacamole & chihuahua cheese w/ a side of sour cream

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.00

Corn tortillas stuffed w/ spinach, mushroom, sweet corn, pico de gallo & cheese sauce w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$17.00

Grilled steak, chihuahua cheese, sautéed pepper & onions w/ sides of sour cream & guacamole

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Skirt Steak w/ sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Skirt Steak w/ sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

The "ELLA"dilla

$13.33

Little Miss Jalapeño's own creation. A quesadilla with chopped chicken fajita meat, cilantro & house seasoning

Torta

$12.00

Traditional Mexican sandwich w/ choice of meat, aioli, frijoles, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce & pickled jalapeño w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

Sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Vista Del Mar

$21.00

Chicken breast, gulf shrimp, crab, basa, mushroom, corn & pico de gallo all in a white wine butter sauce. Topped w/ melted cheese & avocado w/ sides of white rice & sautéed vegetables

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$18.00

Classic Burrito

$15.00

Choice of meat w/ frijoles wrapped in a flour tortilla. Lettuce & tomato garnish w/ sides of frijoles, Spanish rice, guacamole & sour cream

Chimichanga

$15.00

Choice of meat w/ cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried. Lettuce & tomato garnish w/ sides of frijoles, Spanish rice, guacamole & sour cream

Burrito Jalisco

$19.00

Grilled steak, shrimp and chicken w/ bacon, poblano peppers, onion, chihuahua cheese & frijoles. Topped w/ queso bueno & red sauce, w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Burrito "Jalapeños"

$16.00

Grilled chicken, mushroom, spinach, corn, pico de gallo & spinach cream sauce. Topped w/ tomatillo sauce & melted cheese w/ sides of frijoles, Spanish rice & sour cream

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Grilled gulf shrimp w/ black beans, lettuce & pico de gallo. Topped w/ white queso & avocado w/ sides of white rice & fresh fruit

Taco Trio

$13.00

Choice of meat & tortilla shell topped w/ lettuce, tomato & cheese w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Grilled Fish Tacos

$19.00

Two grilled Mahi Mahi tacos w/ pico de gallo, lettuce & aioli sauce w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Citrus Steak Taco Trio

$15.00

Steak tacos w/ onion, cilantro, alambre salsa & lime w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Citrus Carnitas Taco Trio

$15.00

Carnitas tacos w/ onion, cilantro, alambre salsa & lime w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Tacos al Pastor

$14.00

Three pork loin, chili citrus marinade tacos w/ grilled onion & pineapple w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Chef Jaime's Tacos Guadalajara

$15.00

Two grilled chicken tacos topped w/ chihuahua cheese, avocado, peppers, cilantro & onion w/ sides of Spanish rice & fresh fruit

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Three grilled shrimp tacos topped w/ pico de gallo, lettuce & aioli w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Rita's Tacos

$14.00

Three picadillo beef tacos w/ jalapeño chihuahua cheese in flour tortilla then deep fried. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Tostadas

$14.00

Choice of meat on three open faced fried corn tortillas. Topped w/ frijoles, lettuce, tomato & cheese w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$21.00

Sautéed gulf shrimp w/ garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes w/ sides of white rice and sautéed vegetables

Camarones Norteños

$21.00

Sautéed gulf shrimp w/ garlic & chili de arbol sauce w/ white rice, black beans & avocado

Cancun Mahi Mahi

$22.00

8oz baked Mahi Mahi w/ lemon pepper butter sauce over shrimp, spinach mushroom & mixed vegetables / spicy pico aioli

Carne Asada

$22.00

8oz top cut, marinated outer skirt steak garnished w/ lettuce, tomato, lime & alambre salsa w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

8oz wild caught Atlantic salmon w/ red peppers, garlic, chipotle salsa & mango relish w/ sides of white rice and sautéed vegetables

Guanajuato Steak

$26.00

16oz grilled ribeye topped w/ spinach, mushrooom, tomatillo, chili de arbol & cheese sauce w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Michoacán Steak

$26.00

16ooz ribeye w/ sautéed onion, poblano peppers, bacon & chihuahua cheese w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Monterrey Special

$25.00

Carne asada, grilled shrimp, carnitas, & grilled chicken w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Tampiquena

$27.00

Dessert

Chocolate Festivo

$9.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Pineapple Carrot Cake

$8.00

Platanos con Carmel

$8.00

Bunuelo Cheescake

$8.00

Flan de la Abuela

$7.00

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Rancheros

$11.00

Tortilla chips mixed w/ scrambled eggs & salsa ranchero topped with anejo cheese w/ sides of frijoles, Spanish rice & sour cream

Huevos con Bistec

$15.00

Two eggs any style & skirt steak w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Two eggs over easy w/ salsa ranchero w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Huevos con Chorizo

$12.00

Mexican breakfast sausage scrambled w/ two eggs w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice

Kid's Menu

Vicente's Quesadilla Plato

$5.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$5.99

Corn Dog

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Hamburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Niños Taco Plato

$5.99

Jalapeños Fries

$3.99

Soda

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Smoothie

$4.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Sides

Chips & Salsa Basket

$3.00

Grilled Jalapeños

$6.00

Side Avocado Slices

$6.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Charro Beans

$3.00

Side Frijoles

$3.00

Side Grilled Vegetables

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Side Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Limes

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Side Salsa Verde

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Spanish Rice

$3.00

Side Watermelon

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Extra Tortillas

$1.00

Toppings

Extra Cilantro

$0.75

Extra Lettuce

$0.75

Extra Onion

$0.75

Extra Tomato

$0.75

Extra Anejo Cheese

$1.00

Extra Chihuahua Cheese

$1.00

Extra Alambre Sauce

$2.00

Extra Carnita Sauce

$2.00

Extra Norteno Sauce

$5.00

Extra Red Sauce

$2.00

Extra Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00

Ala Carte

Ala Taco

$3.50

Ala Burrito

$10.00

Ala Chimichanga

$10.00

Ala Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Ala Angie’s Chile

$7.00

Ala Chicken Tamale

$3.75

Ala Citrus Carnita Taco

$4.50

Ala Citrus Steak Taco

$4.50

Ala Enchilada

$3.50

Ala Fish Taco

$7.50

Ala Flauta

$4.00

Ala Jaime’s Taco

$6.00

Ala Pork Tamale

$3.75

Ala Rita’s Taco

$4.00

Ala Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Ala Tostada

$3.75

Ala LG Shrimp

$2.50

To Go Salsa & Chips

8oz Salsa

$5.00

12oz Salsa

$7.00

32oz Salsa

$15.00

8oz Salsa Verde

$5.00

12oz Salsa Verde

$7.00

32oz Salsa Verde

$15.00

8oz Pico de Gallo

$6.00

12oz Pico de Gallo

$8.00

32oz Pico de Gallo

$16.00

To Go NA Beverages

Bottle Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottle Orange Crush

$3.00

Bottle Lipton’s Brisk

$3.00

Late Night Menu

Late Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$12.00

Late Corn Dog

$5.00

Late Flauta ala Carte

$3.00

Late Rita's Taco ala Carte

$3.00

Late French Fries

$4.00

Chips & Salsa Basket

$3.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Salsa Verde

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Guacamole Platter

$14.00

Served w/ pico de gallo

Bar Happy Hour

Bar Flautas

$5.00

Bar Elotes

$5.00

Bar Poppers

$5.00

Bar Queso Dip

$5.00

Bar Rita's Tacos

$5.00

Food

Beef Tacos

$3.00

Pork Tacos

$3.00

Chicken Tacos

$3.00

Steak Tacos

$3.50

Drinks

Lime Margarita

$5.00

Mexican Beer

$4.00

House Margaritas

Lime House Margarita

$7.00

Strawberry House Margarita

$8.00

Mango House Margarita

$8.00

Lime House Pitcher 60oz

$25.00

Strawberry House Pitcher 60oz

$26.00

Mango House Margarita 60oz

$26.00

Piña Colada

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Piña Colada Pitcher 60oz

$26.00

Daiquiri Pitcher 60oz

$26.00

Cherry Pop Margarita

$8.50

Coco Loco Margarita

$8.50

Green Iguana Margarita

$8.50

Laguna Margarita

$8.50

Tropical Margarita

$8.50

27 oz Lime Margarita

$15.00

27 oz Flavor Margarita

$16.00

Liquor

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc Mango

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Effen

$7.00

Effen Cucumber

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Absolut DBL

$12.00

Tito's DBL

$12.00

Smirnoff DBL

$12.00

Ciroc DBL

$16.00

Stoli DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL

$16.00

Ketel One DBL

$14.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

Beefeater DBL

$12.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$16.00

Hendricks DBL

$18.00

Tanqueray DBL

$12.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Meyers

$7.00

Bacardi Lime

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Meyers DBL

$14.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Don Julio Real

$45.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$25.00

Patron Gran Piedra

$50.00

Patron Gran Burdeos

$60.00

Don Julio Claro 70

$12.00

Patron 7 Anos

$35.00

Roca Patron Silver

$10.00

Roca Patron Reposado

$12.00

Roca Patron Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Private Cask

$14.00

1800 Reposado

$6.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

1800 Coconut

$6.00

Corralejo Silver

$7.00

Corralejo Reposado

$8.00

Corralejo Anejo

$10.00

Corzo Silver

$9.00

Corzo Reposado

$10.00

Corzo Anejo

$11.00

Avion Silver

$8.00

Avion Reposado

$9.00

Avion Anejo

$10.00

Herradura Suprema

$40.00

Herradura Silver

$7.00

Herradura Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$9.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$7.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$8.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$6.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Hornitos Anejo

$8.00

El Jimidor Silver

$6.00

El Jimidor Reposado

$7.00

El Jimidor Anejo

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$6.00

Milagro Reposado

$7.00

Milagro Anejo

$8.00

Maestro Dobel Blanco

$7.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$8.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$9.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$8.00

Maestro Dobel Humito

$8.00

Casa Noble Crystal

$7.00

Casa Noble Joven

$8.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$9.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$12.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$7.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$9.00

Cazadores Blanco

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Cazadores Anejo

$9.00

Corazon Blanco

$7.00

Corazon Reposado

$8.00

Corazon Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$20.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$40.00

Don Julio Real DBL

$90.00

Patron Silver DBL

$18.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$20.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$22.00

Patron Gran Platinum DBL

$50.00

Patron Gran Piedra DBL

$100.00

Patron Gran Burdeos DBL

$120.00

Don Julio Claro 70 DBL

$24.00

Patron 7 Anos DBL

$70.00

Roca Patron Silver DBL

$20.00

Roca Patron Reposado DBL

$24.00

Roca Patron Anejo DBL

$28.00

Don Julio Private Cask DBL

$28.00

1800 Reposado DBL

$12.00

1800 Silver DBL

$12.00

1800 Coconut DBL

$12.00

Corralejo Silver DBL

$14.00

Corralejo Reposado DBL

$16.00

Corralejo Anejo DBL

$20.00

Corzo Silver DBL

$18.00

Corzo Reposado DBL

$20.00

Corzo Anejo DBL

$22.00

Avion Silver DBL

$16.00

Avion Reposado DBL

$18.00

Avion Anejo DBL

$20.00

Herradura Suprema DBL

$80.00

Herradura Silver DBL

$14.00

Herradura Reposado DBL

$16.00

Herradura Anejo DBL

$18.00

Tres Generaciones Plata DBL

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado DBL

$16.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo DBL

$18.00

Hornitos Plata DBL

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado DBL

$14.00

Hornitos Anejo DBL

$16.00

El Jimidor Silver DBL

$12.00

El Jimidor Reposado DBL

$14.00

El Jimidor Anejo DBL

$16.00

Milagro Silver DBL

$12.00

Milagro Reposado DBL

$14.00

Milagro Anejo DBL

$16.00

Maestro Dobel Blanco DBL

$14.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado DBL

$16.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo DBL DBL

$18.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante DBL

$16.00

Maestro Dobel Humito DBL

$16.00

Casa Noble Crystal DBL

$14.00

Casa Noble Joven DBL

$16.00

Casa Noble Reposado DBL

$18.00

Casa Noble Anejo DBL

$24.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$14.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado DBL

$16.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo DBL

$18.00

Cazadores Blanco DBL

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado DBL

$16.00

Cazadores Anejo DBL

$18.00

Corazon Blanco DBL

$14.00

Corazon Reposado DBL

$16.00

Corazon Anejo DBL

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$20.00

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$22.00

American Honey

$5.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Black

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal Salted Carmel

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Seagram's VO

$5.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

Well Whiskey DBL

$10.00

Canadian Club DBL

$10.00

Fireball DBL

$10.00

Skrewball DBL

$10.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$14.00

Jim Beam DBL

$12.00

Knob Creek DBL

$18.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Makers Mark DBL

$14.00

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$12.00

Seagram's 7 DBL

$10.00

Seagram's VO DBL

$10.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$10.00

Crown Royal DBL

$16.00

Crown Royal Apple DBL

$16.00

Crown Royal Peach DBL

$16.00

Crown Royal Salted Carmel DBL

$16.00

Crown Royal Black DBL

$16.00

American Honey DBL

$10.00

Buchanan’s 12yr

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$8.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

J & B

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Glenlivet DBL

$18.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$14.00

Glenfiddich DBL

$16.00

Dewars DBL

$14.00

J & B DBL

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Baileys

$6.00

Campari

Hennessey VS

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Tia Maria

$7.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$16.00

Baileys DBL

$12.00

Campari DBL

Hennessey VS DBL

$18.00

Cointreau DBL

$16.00

Drambuie DBL

$16.00

Frangelico DBL

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

Grand Marnierv

$16.00

Tia Maria DBL

$14.00

Jagermeister DBL

$10.00

Kahlua DBL

$12.00

Licor 43

$14.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Blue Moon

$5.00

Goose Island 312

$5.00

Sharp's

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Yuengling

$4.25

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

XX Amber

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Coronita

$3.00

Tecate Can

$4.50

Pacifico

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Guinness Draught

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelada

$7.00

3 Floyd's Zombie Dust

$6.00

3 Floyd's Gumballhead

$6.00

Lagunita's IPA

$6.00

Lagunita's Sumpin'

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$7.00

18th St Candi Crushable

$7.50

18th St Sex & Candy

$7.50

18th St Rise of Angels

$8.50

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Truly Margarita

$5.00

Truly Fruit Punch

$5.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.00

New Belgium Juice Force IPA

$6.00

Wine

House Merlot

$6.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House White Zinfandel

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Riesling

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Sangria

$6.00

Pitcher Sangria

$22.00

Cocktails

Black Dahlia

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$9.00

Long Island

$8.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Mangonada

$8.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00Out of stock

Michelada

$8.00

Mojito

$7.00

Paloma

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

CATERING

Full Pan Chicken

$100.00

40 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla

Half Pan Chicken

$50.00

20 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla

Full Pan Beef

$100.00

40 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla

Half Pan Beef

$50.00

20 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla

Full Pan Pork

$100.00

40 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla

Half Pan Pork

$50.00

20 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla

Full Pan Steak

$120.00

40 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla

Half Pan Steak

$60.00

20 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla

Full Pan Chicken Fajitas

$130.00

40 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla

Half Pan Chicken Fajitas

$65.00

20 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla

Full Pan Steak Fajitas

$150.00

40 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla

Half Pan Steak Fajitas

$75.00

20 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla

Full Pan Frijoles

$60.00

40 Servings

Half Pan Frijoles

$30.00

20 Servings

Full Pan Spanish Rice

$60.00

40 Servings

Half Pan Spanish Rice

$30.00

20 Servings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 US-41, Schererville, IN 46375

Directions

Main pic

State Line Pizza - Highland
4.2 • 47
9521 Indianapolis Blvd Highland, IN 46322
El Salto - Schererville
4.8 • 75
1090 US-41 Schererville, IN 46375
Region Ale - Boulevard Square Schererville
No Reviews
1080 US Highway 41 Schereville, IN 46375
Dante's House of Pizza
4.0 • 90
1860 45th Street Munster, IN 46321
Danny Z's Grub and Pub
No Reviews
1860 W 45th St Munster, IN 46321
New Oberpfalz Brewing
No Reviews
121 E Main St. Griffith, IN 46321
Burgerhaus - Schererville
4.0 • 266
813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B Schererville, IN 46375
El Salto - Schererville
4.8 • 75
1090 US-41 Schererville, IN 46375
Dyer
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Munster
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Crown Point
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Glenwood
No reviews yet
Chicago Heights
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
