Jalapenos 200 US-41
200 US-41
Schererville, IN 46375
Appetizers
Carnitas Fundido
Carnitas, chihuahua cheese & pico de gallo
Chorizo Fundido
Chorizo, chihuahua cheese, onion & cilantro
Queso Fundido
Chihuahua cheese, onion, peppers & tomato
Shrimp Fundido
Shrimp, chihuahua cheese, onion, peppers, tomato & mushroom
Steak Fundido
Steak, chihuahua cheese, onion, peppers, tomato & mushroom
Cocktail de Camarones
Tomato, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado & lime
Crab Cakes
Real lump crab meat flash fried, topped w/ pico de gallo & aioli
Elotes Street Corn
Corn on the cob w/ parmesan, aioli, cayenne & lime
Guacamole Platter
Served w/ pico de gallo
Jalapeño Poppers
Grilled jalapeno peppers stuffed w/ chihuahua cheese
Nachos "Jalapeños"
Ten tortilla chips each topped with frijoles & chihuahua cheese. Served w/ pickled jalapeno & carrots
Queso Trio
Yellow, white & spinach quesos
Spinach Queso Dip
White Queso Dip
Yellow Queso Dip
Soups & Salads
Caldo de Res
Beef stew w/ 10oz prime beef, cabbage, carrots, celery, potato & corn on the cob served w/ frijoles, Spanish rice & avocado
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken stock w/ shredded chicken and vegetables topped w/ avocado & tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup 1/2 Order
Chicken stock w/ shredded chicken and vegetables topped w/ avocado & tortilla strips
Fideo
Tomato soup w/ noodles & diced potato
Menudo
Tripe soup garnished w/ lime, cabbage, onion, oregano & crushed chili pepper
Menudo 1/2 Order
Tripe soup garnished w/ lime, cabbage, onion, oregano & crushed chili pepper
Pozole
Pork & ancho chili stock w/ pork tenderloin, hominy, tomato & onion garnished w/ lime, cabbage, onion, oregano & crushed chili pepper
Pozole 1/2 Order
Pork & ancho chili stock w/ pork tenderloin, hominy, tomato & onion garnished w/ lime, cabbage, onion, oregano & crushed chili pepper
Chipotle Salmon Salad
8oz wild caught Atlantic salmon over baby spinach w/ red peppers, onion, garlic, chipotle salsa & mango relish
Chopped Salad
Romaine & spinach w/ corn, onion, lime, tomato, bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, black beans & fried jalapeño w/ citrus vinaigrette
Shrimp Salad
Gulf shrimp over romaine & spinach w/ grilled red peppers, onion & mango relish w/ house vinaigrette
Sonora Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, white wine citrus marinade, sautéed spinach, mushroom, sweet corn & pico de gallo
Tostada Fajita Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl, romaine, frijoles, tomato and fajita style chicken, pepper & onion w/ guacamole
ALL Entrées
Alambre
Grilled skirt steak w/ bacon, onion, poblano pepper, chihuahua cheese, tomatillo & chile de arbol salsa w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Angie's Chiles
Two grillled poblano peppers filled with chihuahua cheese then
Arroz con Pollo
Sautéed chicken breast in relleno cream sauce over a bed of Spanish rice topped w/ melted chihuahua cheese w/ side of fresh fruit
Bistec Ranchero
Skirt steak strips, slightly spicy tomato sauce, peppers, onions w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Carnitas Platter
Slow cooked pulled pork, sliced avocado, salsa de molcajete & jalapeño relish w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Chicken Durango
Sautéed chicken breast, spinach, sweet corn, mushroom, pico de gallo & spinach cream sauce w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, sautéed pepper & onions w/ sides of sour cream & guacamole
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken w/ sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Chicken Tamales
Three chicken tamales w/ green tomatillo sauce w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Classic Quesadilla
Huge flour tortilla stuffed w/ chihuahua cheese, garnished w/ lettuce & tomato
Combo Fajitas
Chicken, steak & grilled shrimp w/ sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Enchiladas
Corn tortillas with cheese & onion garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles, Spanish rice & sour cream
Enchiladas Verde
Corn tortillas w/ chicken breast, pic de gallo & chihuahua cheese. Topped with tangy tomatillo sauce & melted cheese w/ sides oof frijoles, Spanish rice & sour cream
Flautas
Three corn tortillas w/ braised chicken, rolled and fried. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles, Spanish rice & sour cream
Molé
Pulled chicken slow cooked in dark and spicy mole sauce. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Pork Tamales
Three pork tamales w/ red sauce w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Ribeye Fajitas
Ribeye sliced w/ sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Señora Jalapeños Carnitas Enchiladas
Flour tortillas stuffed w/ carnitas, topped w/ tangy tomatillo sauce & melted chihuahua cheese w/ sides of white rice, black beans & pico de gallo
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled Shrimp in spicy red sauce w/ sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Shrimp Quesadilla
Sautéed gulf shrimp, pico de gallo, guacamole & chihuahua cheese w/ a side of sour cream
Spinach Enchiladas
Corn tortillas stuffed w/ spinach, mushroom, sweet corn, pico de gallo & cheese sauce w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled steak, chihuahua cheese, sautéed pepper & onions w/ sides of sour cream & guacamole
Steak Fajitas
Skirt Steak w/ sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Steak Fajitas
Skirt Steak w/ sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
The "ELLA"dilla
Little Miss Jalapeño's own creation. A quesadilla with chopped chicken fajita meat, cilantro & house seasoning
Torta
Traditional Mexican sandwich w/ choice of meat, aioli, frijoles, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce & pickled jalapeño w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Veggie Fajitas
Sautéed onions, green peppers, & tomato. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Vista Del Mar
Chicken breast, gulf shrimp, crab, basa, mushroom, corn & pico de gallo all in a white wine butter sauce. Topped w/ melted cheese & avocado w/ sides of white rice & sautéed vegetables
Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
Classic Burrito
Choice of meat w/ frijoles wrapped in a flour tortilla. Lettuce & tomato garnish w/ sides of frijoles, Spanish rice, guacamole & sour cream
Chimichanga
Choice of meat w/ cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried. Lettuce & tomato garnish w/ sides of frijoles, Spanish rice, guacamole & sour cream
Burrito Jalisco
Grilled steak, shrimp and chicken w/ bacon, poblano peppers, onion, chihuahua cheese & frijoles. Topped w/ queso bueno & red sauce, w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Burrito "Jalapeños"
Grilled chicken, mushroom, spinach, corn, pico de gallo & spinach cream sauce. Topped w/ tomatillo sauce & melted cheese w/ sides of frijoles, Spanish rice & sour cream
Grilled Shrimp Burrito
Grilled gulf shrimp w/ black beans, lettuce & pico de gallo. Topped w/ white queso & avocado w/ sides of white rice & fresh fruit
Taco Trio
Choice of meat & tortilla shell topped w/ lettuce, tomato & cheese w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Grilled Fish Tacos
Two grilled Mahi Mahi tacos w/ pico de gallo, lettuce & aioli sauce w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Citrus Steak Taco Trio
Steak tacos w/ onion, cilantro, alambre salsa & lime w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Citrus Carnitas Taco Trio
Carnitas tacos w/ onion, cilantro, alambre salsa & lime w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Tacos al Pastor
Three pork loin, chili citrus marinade tacos w/ grilled onion & pineapple w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Chef Jaime's Tacos Guadalajara
Two grilled chicken tacos topped w/ chihuahua cheese, avocado, peppers, cilantro & onion w/ sides of Spanish rice & fresh fruit
Shrimp Tacos
Three grilled shrimp tacos topped w/ pico de gallo, lettuce & aioli w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Rita's Tacos
Three picadillo beef tacos w/ jalapeño chihuahua cheese in flour tortilla then deep fried. Garnished w/ lettuce & tomato w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Tostadas
Choice of meat on three open faced fried corn tortillas. Topped w/ frijoles, lettuce, tomato & cheese w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sautéed gulf shrimp w/ garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes w/ sides of white rice and sautéed vegetables
Camarones Norteños
Sautéed gulf shrimp w/ garlic & chili de arbol sauce w/ white rice, black beans & avocado
Cancun Mahi Mahi
8oz baked Mahi Mahi w/ lemon pepper butter sauce over shrimp, spinach mushroom & mixed vegetables / spicy pico aioli
Carne Asada
8oz top cut, marinated outer skirt steak garnished w/ lettuce, tomato, lime & alambre salsa w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Grilled Salmon
8oz wild caught Atlantic salmon w/ red peppers, garlic, chipotle salsa & mango relish w/ sides of white rice and sautéed vegetables
Guanajuato Steak
16oz grilled ribeye topped w/ spinach, mushrooom, tomatillo, chili de arbol & cheese sauce w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Michoacán Steak
16ooz ribeye w/ sautéed onion, poblano peppers, bacon & chihuahua cheese w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Monterrey Special
Carne asada, grilled shrimp, carnitas, & grilled chicken w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Dessert
Breakfast
Chilaquiles Rancheros
Tortilla chips mixed w/ scrambled eggs & salsa ranchero topped with anejo cheese w/ sides of frijoles, Spanish rice & sour cream
Huevos con Bistec
Two eggs any style & skirt steak w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over easy w/ salsa ranchero w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Huevos con Chorizo
Mexican breakfast sausage scrambled w/ two eggs w/ sides of frijoles & Spanish rice
Kid's Menu
Sides
Chips & Salsa Basket
Grilled Jalapeños
Side Avocado Slices
Side Black Beans
Side Charro Beans
Side Frijoles
Side Grilled Vegetables
Side Guacamole
Side Jalapenos
Side Limes
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Salsa Verde
Side Sour Cream
Side Spanish Rice
Side Watermelon
Side White Rice
Extra Tortillas
Toppings
Ala Carte
Ala Taco
Ala Burrito
Ala Chimichanga
Ala Al Pastor Taco
Ala Angie’s Chile
Ala Chicken Tamale
Ala Citrus Carnita Taco
Ala Citrus Steak Taco
Ala Enchilada
Ala Fish Taco
Ala Flauta
Ala Jaime’s Taco
Ala Pork Tamale
Ala Rita’s Taco
Ala Shrimp Taco
Ala Tostada
Ala LG Shrimp
Late Night Menu
Bar Happy Hour
House Margaritas
Lime House Margarita
Strawberry House Margarita
Mango House Margarita
Lime House Pitcher 60oz
Strawberry House Pitcher 60oz
Mango House Margarita 60oz
Piña Colada
Daiquiri
Piña Colada Pitcher 60oz
Daiquiri Pitcher 60oz
Cherry Pop Margarita
Coco Loco Margarita
Green Iguana Margarita
Laguna Margarita
Tropical Margarita
27 oz Lime Margarita
27 oz Flavor Margarita
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Ciroc
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Peach
Effen
Effen Cucumber
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Stoli
Tito's
Well Vodka
Well Vodka DBL
Absolut DBL
Tito's DBL
Smirnoff DBL
Ciroc DBL
Stoli DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Ketel One DBL
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Gin DBL
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Saphire DBL
Hendricks DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Meyers
Bacardi Lime
Malibu
Well Rum DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi Limon DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Meyers DBL
Well Tequila
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Real
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Gran Piedra
Patron Gran Burdeos
Don Julio Claro 70
Patron 7 Anos
Roca Patron Silver
Roca Patron Reposado
Roca Patron Anejo
Don Julio Private Cask
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
1800 Coconut
Corralejo Silver
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Anejo
Corzo Silver
Corzo Reposado
Corzo Anejo
Avion Silver
Avion Reposado
Avion Anejo
Herradura Suprema
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Tres Generaciones Anejo
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Reposado
Hornitos Anejo
El Jimidor Silver
El Jimidor Reposado
El Jimidor Anejo
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Anejo
Maestro Dobel Blanco
Maestro Dobel Reposado
Maestro Dobel Anejo
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Maestro Dobel Humito
Casa Noble Crystal
Casa Noble Joven
Casa Noble Reposado
Casa Noble Anejo
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Cabo Wabo Reposado
Cabo Wabo Anejo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Anejo
Corazon Blanco
Corazon Reposado
Corazon Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
Well Tequila DBL
Don Julio Blanco DBL
Don Julio Reposado DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
Don Julio 1942 DBL
Don Julio Real DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Patron Anejo DBL
Patron Gran Platinum DBL
Patron Gran Piedra DBL
Patron Gran Burdeos DBL
Don Julio Claro 70 DBL
Patron 7 Anos DBL
Roca Patron Silver DBL
Roca Patron Reposado DBL
Roca Patron Anejo DBL
Don Julio Private Cask DBL
1800 Reposado DBL
1800 Silver DBL
1800 Coconut DBL
Corralejo Silver DBL
Corralejo Reposado DBL
Corralejo Anejo DBL
Corzo Silver DBL
Corzo Reposado DBL
Corzo Anejo DBL
Avion Silver DBL
Avion Reposado DBL
Avion Anejo DBL
Herradura Suprema DBL
Herradura Silver DBL
Herradura Reposado DBL
Herradura Anejo DBL
Tres Generaciones Plata DBL
Tres Generaciones Reposado DBL
Tres Generaciones Anejo DBL
Hornitos Plata DBL
Hornitos Reposado DBL
Hornitos Anejo DBL
El Jimidor Silver DBL
El Jimidor Reposado DBL
El Jimidor Anejo DBL
Milagro Silver DBL
Milagro Reposado DBL
Milagro Anejo DBL
Maestro Dobel Blanco DBL
Maestro Dobel Reposado DBL
Maestro Dobel Anejo DBL DBL
Maestro Dobel Diamante DBL
Maestro Dobel Humito DBL
Casa Noble Crystal DBL
Casa Noble Joven DBL
Casa Noble Reposado DBL
Casa Noble Anejo DBL
Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL
Cabo Wabo Reposado DBL
Cabo Wabo Anejo DBL
Cazadores Blanco DBL
Cazadores Reposado DBL
Cazadores Anejo DBL
Corazon Blanco DBL
Corazon Reposado DBL
Corazon Anejo DBL
Casamigos Blanco DBL
Casamigos Reposado DBL
Casamigos Anejo DBL
American Honey
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Black
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Salted Carmel
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Well Whiskey DBL
Canadian Club DBL
Fireball DBL
Skrewball DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Jameson DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Wild Turkey 101 DBL
Seagram's 7 DBL
Seagram's VO DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Crown Royal Apple DBL
Crown Royal Peach DBL
Crown Royal Salted Carmel DBL
Crown Royal Black DBL
American Honey DBL
Buchanan’s 12yr
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Red
Tullamore Dew
Glenlivet DBL
Chivas Regal DBL
Glenfiddich DBL
Dewars DBL
J & B DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Campari
Hennessey VS
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Tia Maria
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Rumpleminze
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Baileys DBL
Campari DBL
Hennessey VS DBL
Cointreau DBL
Drambuie DBL
Frangelico DBL
Godiva Chocolate DBL
Grand Marnierv
Tia Maria DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Licor 43
Beer
Miller Lite
Coors Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Blue Moon
Goose Island 312
Sharp's
Michelob Ultra
Yuengling
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
XX Lager
XX Amber
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Corona Familiar
Coronita
Tecate Can
Pacifico
Sol
Guinness Draught
Stella Artois
Heineken
Michelada
3 Floyd's Zombie Dust
3 Floyd's Gumballhead
Lagunita's IPA
Lagunita's Sumpin'
Bell's Two Hearted Ale
18th St Candi Crushable
18th St Sex & Candy
18th St Rise of Angels
White Claw Mango
White Claw Black Cherry
Truly Margarita
Truly Fruit Punch
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava
New Belgium Juice Force IPA
Wine
Cocktails
CATERING
Full Pan Chicken
40 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla
Half Pan Chicken
20 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla
Full Pan Beef
40 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla
Half Pan Beef
20 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla
Full Pan Pork
40 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla
Half Pan Pork
20 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla
Full Pan Steak
40 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla
Half Pan Steak
20 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla
Full Pan Chicken Fajitas
40 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla
Half Pan Chicken Fajitas
20 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla
Full Pan Steak Fajitas
40 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla
Half Pan Steak Fajitas
20 servings, includes lettuce, tomato, cheese & tortilla
Full Pan Frijoles
40 Servings
Half Pan Frijoles
20 Servings
Full Pan Spanish Rice
40 Servings
Half Pan Spanish Rice
20 Servings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
200 US-41, Schererville, IN 46375