601 Texas 75, Suite A

Huntsville, TX 77320

Popular Items

Fajita Street Tacos
Chips & Salsa
Taco - Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Breakfast Tacos

Taco - Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$2.99

Taco - Barbacoa

$3.99

Taco - Carne Guisada

$3.99

Taco - Chorizo, Egg & Cheese

$2.99

Taco - Ham, Egg & Cheese

$2.99
Taco - Potato, Egg & Cheese

Taco - Potato, Egg & Cheese

$2.99

Taco - Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$2.99

Taco - Beef Fajita, Egg, & Cheese

$4.59

Taco - Chicken Fajita, Egg, & Cheese

$3.99

Breakfast Burritos

Burrito - Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito - Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito - Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito - Potato, Egg, & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito - Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito - Beef Fajita, Egg, & Cheese

$10.49

Burrito - Chicken Fajita, Egg, & Cheese

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sandwich - Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$8.99

Sandwich - Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$8.99

Sandwich - Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$8.99

Breakfast Quesadillas

Quesadilla-Ham, Egg & Cheese

$10.99

Quesadilla-Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$10.99

Quesadilla-Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$10.99

Quesadilla- Chorizo, Egg & Cheese

$10.99

Quesadilla-Potato, Egg & Cheese

$10.99

BYO Plates

Ham BYO

$10.99

Bacon BYO

$10.99

Sausage BYO

$10.99

Chorizo BYO

$10.99

Barbacoa BYO

$13.24

Carne Guisada BYO

$13.24

Traditional Plates

The Omelet

$12.99

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Migas

$10.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.49+

Breakfast Torta

$10.99

Torta a la Mexicana

$10.99

A La Carte - Breakfast

Extra Cheese

$1.49

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Chorizo

$2.99

Ham

$2.99

Smoked Pork Chop

$5.49

2 Eggs

$1.99

Potatoes

$2.49

Toast

$0.99

French Toast

$2.09

Pancake

$2.09

1 Egg

$0.99

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$3.99+

Chips & Queso

$5.99+

Chips & Jalapeno's Queso

$6.99+

Guacamole

$6.99+

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.99

Soups

Taco Soup

$7.99Out of stock

Green Chile Chicken Soup

$7.99Out of stock

Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Menudo

$7.99

Kimberly's Green Chile Posole

$7.99

Salads

Avocado Salad

$4.49+

Taco Salad

$11.99

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.99

Tacos & Burritos

Burrito Mexicano - Beef Fajita

$11.49

Burrito Mexicano - Chicken Fajita

$11.49

Burrito Mexicano - Ground Beef

$11.49

Burrito Mexicano - Shredded Chicken

$11.49

Carne Guisada Taco Plate

$12.99

Fajita Soft Taco Plate - Beef

$15.99

Fajita Soft Taco Plate - Chicken

$15.99

Fajita Street Tacos

$7.99+

Grande Burrito - Beef Fajita

$13.99

Grande Burrito - Chicken Fajita

$13.99
Grande Burrito - Ground Beef

Grande Burrito - Ground Beef

$13.99

Grande Burrito - Shredded Chicken

$13.99

Jalapeno's Burrito - Beef Fajita

$11.99

Jalapeno's Burrito - Chicken Fajita

$11.99

Jalapeno's Burrito - Ground Beef

$11.99

Jalapeno's Burrito - Shredded Chicken

$11.99
Street Tacos al Pastor

Street Tacos al Pastor

$6.99+
Taco Plate - Ground Beef

Taco Plate - Ground Beef

$12.49

Taco Plate - Shredded Chicken

$12.49

Tacos al Carbon - Beef Fajita

$10.49+

Tacos al Carbon - Chicken Fajita

$10.49+

Nachos & Quesadillas

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$5.49+

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99+
Fajita Quesadilla - Beef

Fajita Quesadilla - Beef

$7.99+

Fajita Quesadilla - Beef/Chicken

$7.99+

Fajita Quesadilla - Chicken

$7.99+

Fajita Quesadilla - Shrimp

$7.99+

Grande Nachos

$6.99+
Jalapeno's Fajita Nachos - Beef

Jalapeno's Fajita Nachos - Beef

$8.49+

Jalapeno's Fajita Nachos - Chicken

$8.49+

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$5.99+

Enchiladas

Enchilada Plate - Cheese

$12.99
Enchilada Plate - Combination

Enchilada Plate - Combination

$12.99

Enchilada Plate - Ground Beef

$12.99

Enchilada Plate - Shredded Chicken

$12.99
Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.49

Fajita Enchiladas - Beef Fajita

$12.99

Fajita Enchiladas - Chicken Fajita

$12.99

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$11.49

From the Family Kitchen

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.49

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.99

Hamburger Steak

$9.99

Steak Fingers

$12.49

Chicken Strips

$12.49

Fried Catfish

$14.49

Cheeseburger

$9.99

City Hall Club

$11.49

House Specialties

Carne Asada

$13.99

Chalupa Plate - Beef Fajita

$10.99

Chalupa Plate - Chicken Fajita

$10.99
Chalupa Plate - Ground Beef

Chalupa Plate - Ground Beef

$8.99

Chalupa Plate - Shredded Chicken

$8.99

Chimichanga - Beef Fajita

$15.99

Chimichanga - Chicken Fajita

$15.99
Chimichanga - Ground Beef

Chimichanga - Ground Beef

$12.99

Chimichanga - Shredded Chicken

$12.99

Chimichanga - Shrimp

$15.99

Fajita Plate

$18.99

Flauta Plate - Beef Fajita

$13.99

Flauta Plate - Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Jalapeno's Combo

$13.49

Torta Plate - Barbacoa

$13.99

Torta Plate - Carne Asada

$13.99

Torta Plate - Carne Guisada

$13.99

Torta Plate - Chicken Breast

$13.99

Torta Plate - Chorizo

$13.99

Shrimp a la Mexicana

$13.99

Dinner Extras & Sides

Salsa

$1.49

Mexican Rice

$2.49

Refried Beans

$2.49

Charro Beans

$2.49

Chili Gravy

$1.49

Sour Cream

$1.49

Pico de Gallo

$1.49

Jalapenos

$0.99

Grilled Onions

$0.99

Grated Cheese

$1.49

Side of Queso

$1.99

Sliced Avocado

$1.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Tortillas (2)

$0.99

Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.49

One Flauta A La Carte

$3.49

One Enchilada A La Carte

$3.49

One Fajita Enchilada A La Carte

$4.49

One Taco A La Carte

$2.99

One Fajita Soft Taco A La Carte

$4.49

One Chalupa A La Carte

$3.99

One Fajita Chalupa A La Carte

$5.49

One Street Taco A La Carte

$2.49+

One Taco Al Carbon A La Carte

$5.49

Beverage

Dr. Pepper

$2.29+

Fruit Punch

$2.29+

Lemonade

$2.29+

Mountain Dew

$2.29+

Orange Crush

$2.29+

Pepsi

$2.29+

Pepsi Zero

$2.29+

Root Beer

$2.29+

Sierra Mist

$2.29+

Sweet Tea

$2.29+

Unsweet Tea

$2.29+

Water

$0.00+

Half & Half Tea

$2.29+

Small Bottled Coke

$2.99

Large Bottled Coke

$2.99

Jaritos

$1.79+

Bottled Water

$1.99

Juice/Milk/Coffee

Orange Juice

$1.49+

Apple Juice

$1.49+

Cranberry Juice

$1.49+

Grapefruit Juice

$1.49+

Milk

$1.49+

Coffee

$1.49+

Beer/Malt

Miller Light

$3.49

Bud Light

$3.49

Coors Light

$3.49

Michelob Ultra

$3.49

Dos XX

$4.49

Modelo

$4.49

Corona

$4.49

Margaritas

House Marg

$5.00

Jalapeno's Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Cheesecake

$6.99

Slice of Pie - Apple

$3.49

Slice of Pie - Buttermilk

$2.99

Slice of Pie - Cherry

$4.79

Slice of Pie - Chocolate Cream

$3.29

Slice of Pie - Peach

$3.79

Slice of Pie - Pecan

$3.79

Slice of Pie - Vinegar Pecan

$3.99

Sopapillas

$3.99+

Mini Pies

Apple

$3.50

Blackberry

$4.25

Blueberry

$4.25

Buttermilk

$3.00

Cherry

$4.25

Chocolate Cream

$3.00

Coconut Cream

$3.00

Peach

$3.50

Pecan

$3.50

Pumpkin

$2.50

Salted Chocolate Caramel Pecan

$5.50

Vinegar Pecan

$3.50

Whole Pies

Apple

$28.00

Blackberry

$39.00

Blueberry

$39.00

Buttermilk

$20.00

Cherry

$39.00

Chocolate Cream

$24.50

Chocolate Meringue

$22.00

Coconut Cream

$24.50

Coconut Meringue

$22.00

Key Lime

$34.50

Lemon Meringue

$22.00

Mocha Espresso

$44.50

Peach

$30.00

Pecan

$30.00

Pumpkin

$18.25

Salted Chocolate Caramel Pecan

$52.50

Vinegar Pecan

$30.50

Cakes & Other

Banana Pudding (Whole Pan)

$30.00

Carrot Cake

$36.00

Layered Chocolate Fudge Cake

$41.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$49.00

That Strawberry Cake

$36.00

Triple Berry Vanilla Cake

$63.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

CRAZY GOOD MEXICAN FOOD!

Location

601 Texas 75, Suite A, Huntsville, TX 77320

Directions

Main pic

