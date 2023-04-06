Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Jalapeños Bar & Grill Boise

review star

No reviews yet

8799 West Franklin Road

Boise, ID 83709

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

8 oz slasa with chips
8oz Cheese Dip - Carry Out
Chimichanga

CHIPS AND SALSA

4 oz salsa and chips/ With Meal

4 oz salsa and chips/ With Meal

$2.00

8 oz slasa with chips

$4.00

16 oz chips and salsa

$8.00

32 oz chips and salsa

$15.00

House Favorites

Chimichanga

$17.00

A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.

Maria’s Taquitos

$18.00

Three (3) rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef, then fried until crispy. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$24.00

Thinly sliced grilled steak seasoned with our house-made marinade. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and garnish.

Flautas

$19.00

Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.

Fajita Quesadilla

$18.00

Choose grilled chicken or steak with melted cheese, bell peppers, onions & tomatoes inside a flour tortilla. Served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Carnitas

$18.00

Tender pieces of slow-cooked pork served with rice, beans, guacamole, tortillas, and a side of spicy tomatillo salsa, and garnish.

Chile Colorado

$18.00

Grilled pieces of steak simmered in spicy red sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.

Chile Verde

Chile Verde

$18.00

Tender pieces of pork simmered in green sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.

Irma's Special

$18.00

Grilled chicken strips, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions simmered with spicy red sauce and topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.

Luis' Special

$25.00

Chile Verde, Chile Colorado, and a Chile Relleno over a bed of rice covered with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.

Pancho's Special

$16.00

Grilled chicken and mushrooms over a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.

Chile Relleno Dinner

$16.00

A battered poblano pepper, made in-house, stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Marlin's Special

$27.00

Carne Asada steak topped with grilled shrimp, onions, jalapenos, and melted cheese. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.

Steak Jalapeno

$30.00

A Ribeye steak topped with grilled shrimp, jalapenos, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$18.00

2 cheese enchiladas topped with shredded beef & red sauce.

Enchiladas Supremas

$18.00

Two enchiladas chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce. Rice And Beans. Garnish with sour Cream

Mike Enchiladas

$17.00

Three chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce, green sauce, and cheese sauce.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.00

Two enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, onions & tomatoes. Topped with red & cheese sauce.

Spinach Enchiladas

Spinach Enchiladas

$17.00

Two enchiladas filled with grilled spinach, onions & tomatoes. Topped with cheese & red sauce.

Erika's Enchiladas

$16.00

3 ground beef enchiladas topped with red and cheese sauce.

Pollo

Pollo Tapatio

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast fillets topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, shredded cheese, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas

Pollo Jalapeno

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast fillets topped with grilled onions and Jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, tortillas, and garnish.

Pollo a la Crema

Pollo a la Crema

$20.00

Grilled chicken & poblano pepper simmered in our homemade Mexican crema sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.

Pancho's Special

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast fillets topped with grilled mushrooms, zucchini, bacon, and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, tortillas, and garnish.

Burritos

Burrito Colorado

$18.00

Grilled steak simmered in spicy red sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese & spicy red sauces.

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$20.00

Choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, bell peppers & tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Chile Verde Burrito

$18.00

A flour tortilla filled with port carnitas simmered in green sauce. Topped with cheese & green sauces.

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & zucchini wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese & green sauces, lettuce, guacamole & tomatoes.

California Burrito

$20.00

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.

Casa Burrito

$15.00

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes & shredded cheese.

Burrito Jalapeño

$18.00

A flour tortilla filled with pork carnitas, grilled onions, bell peppers, & tomatoes. Topped with cheese & green sauces, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes & grilled jalapenos.

Beto's burito

$16.00

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with rice and beans inside, covered in cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans on the side.

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Combination Dinners

Served with rice and beans.

#1 Burrito & Enchilada

$15.00

Served with rice and beans.

#3 Enchilada & Tamale

$15.00

Served with rice and beans.

#5 Two Enchiladas

$14.00

Served with rice and beans.

#6 Chile Relleno & Enchilada

#6 Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$19.00

Served with rice and beans.

#8 Tamale & Burrito

$15.00

Served with rice and beans.

#9 Taco & Tamale

$15.00

Served with rice and beans.

#10 Chile Relleno & Burrito

$20.00

Served with rice and beans.

#11 Two Chile Rellenos

$24.00

Served with rice and beans.

Seafood

Leticia's Especial

$22.00

Grilled fish fillets covered with grilled spinach, onions, tomatoes, capers, wine lemon sauce, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.

Shrimp a la Crema

$20.00

Shrimp & poblano pepper simmered in our homemade Mexican crema sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.

Shrimp a la Diabla

Shrimp a la Diabla

$20.00

Shrimp grilled with mushrooms & onions then simmered in a spicy red sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.

Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo

$20.00

Shrimp grilled with garlic, mushrooms, onions & bell peppers. Served with tortillas. Served with rice, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Shrimp, pico de gallo, and avocado in cocktail sauce.

Tacos

Mexican Tacos (carne asada)

$18.00

Three flour or corn tortillas filled with steak. Served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.

Carnitas Tacos

$18.00

Playa Tacos (Shrimp)

$19.00

Three tortillas filled shrimp (all three must be the same). Served with avocado slices, pico de gallo, rice, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.

Street Tacos

$18.00

Four small tacos, two steak and two pork, covered with diced cilantro and onion. Served with charro beans, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$19.00

Three tortillas filled with breaded fish. Topped with red cabbage & a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.

Cowboy Tacos

$26.00

Three grilled Ribeye steak tacos topped with shredded cheese. Served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, lettuce, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.

Cancun tacos (Grilled Fish)

$20.00

Three (3) grilled fish tacos served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.

Amigo Taco ( Ground Beef)

$15.00

Three (3) ground beef tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Garden Tacos

$15.00

Three tortillas filled with grilled vegetables. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.

Grilled ChickenTacos

$18.00

Appetizers

Quesadillas

$7.00

Jalapeno's Dip

$8.00

Cheese dip with ground beef & grilled jalapenos

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$16.00

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak nachos covered with cheese sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Jalapeno Nachos

$9.00

Chips covered with refried beans, cheese sauce, melted cheese and pickled jalapeños.

Nachos Especial

$12.00

Shredded chicken & ground beef nachos. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

El trio

$12.00

Naked Jalapenos

$8.00

Six fresh jalapenos halves filled with melted cheese. Served with ranch.

Chip Flight

$7.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$10.00

A bowl of diced shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, marinated in lime juice. served with chips.

Taquito Bites

$12.00

Crispy, rolled corn tortillas bites filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with guacamole and a side of queso dip

8oz Cheese Dip - Carry Out

$6.00

16oz Cheese Dip- Carry Out

$12.00

32oz Cheese Dip- Carry Out

$20.00
Chip Pack/Cheesedip/Salsa/BeanDip

Chip Pack/Cheesedip/Salsa/BeanDip

$22.00

16 oz of cheese dip 16 oz of salsa 16 oz of bean dip Chips

Steak And Bean Nachos

$14.00
Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$12.00
Naked Jalapenos With Steak

Naked Jalapenos With Steak

$12.00
Vegetarian Quesadilla

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.00

Fajita Grill

Chicken Fajita

$22.00

Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Steak Fajita

$22.00

Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Mix Fajita (Steak And Chicken)

$22.00

Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Pork Fajita

$22.00

Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$24.00

Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Vegetarian Fajita

$18.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini & mushrooms. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Hawaiian Fajita

$22.00

Grilled chicken or pork with grilled pineapple. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Fajitas Jalisco

$25.00

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$14.00

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, covered with cheese sauce & topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & shredded cheese.

Fajita Taco Salad

$17.00

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with rice, grilled onion, peppers, tomatoes & your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered with cheese sauce & topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, shredded cheese & field greens

Acapulco Salad

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese, rice, tortilla strips & field greens.

Side Salad

$5.00

Field greens, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & shedded cheese.

Caldo De Pollo

Caldo De Pollo

$14.00

A bowl of Mexican-style chicken soup with rice, avocado, pico de gallo & tortilla strips.

Albondiga Soup ( Daily Special)

Albondiga Soup ( Daily Special)

$12.00

Mexican-style meatball soup. Cooked with rice, carrots, potatoes, & Mexican zucchini. Served with a wedge of lime.

Avocado Chicken And Shrimp Salad

Avocado Chicken And Shrimp Salad

$16.00

A bed of field greens topped with grilled chicken and shrimp. With avocado slices, whole beans, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo on the side.

Side Orders

Side Three Tortillas

$1.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side Toreados

$2.00

Grilled jalapeno slices and onion

Side Whole Fried Jalapeño (1)

$1.00

Side Pickled Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Scoop of Guacamole

$2.00

Side scoop of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Half Avocado (Slices)

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Beans

$2.50

Side Rice and Beans

$5.00

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$3.50

Side Grilled Onions

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side of Carne Asada

$15.00

Side of Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Side Of Cheese Sauce

$2.00

A La Carte

A La Carte Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

A La Carte Ground Beef Burrito

$10.00

A La Carte Shredded Chicken Burrito

$10.00

A La Carte Shredded Beef Burrito

$10.00

A La Carte Grilled Chicken Burrito

$12.00

A La Carte Steak Burrito

$13.00

A La Carte Pork Burrito

$12.00

ALC Cheese Chile Rellenos

$12.00

ALC Grilled Chicken Chile Relleno

$14.00

ALC Steak Chile Relleno

$14.00

Chimi Shredded Chicken

$12.00

Chimi Shredded Beef

$12.00

Chimi Shimp

$15.00

Chimi Ground Beef

$12.00

Chimi Pork

$12.00

Chimi Steak

$13.00

ALC Ground Beef Enchilada

$4.50

ALC Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$4.50

ALC Shredded Beef Enchiladas

$4.50

ALC Cheese Enchiladas

$3.00

ALC Shrimp Enchilada

$4.50

ALC Spinach Enchilada

$3.50

ALC Grilled Chicken Enchilada

$4.50

Ground Beef Taco

$4.00

Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.00

Shredded Beef Taco

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.00

Steak Taco

$5.00

Pork Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Pork Tamales

$5.00

Shredded Chicken Toastadas

$8.00

Ground Beef Toastadas

$8.00

Shredded Beef Toastadas

$8.00

Bean Tostada

$6.00

A La Carte Flauta Shredded Chicken

$6.00

A La Carte Flauta Shredded Beef

$6.00

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

Churro

$3.00

Sopapilla

$3.00

Kids Korner

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.99

KIds Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids Mexibowl

$6.99

Kids Side of Fries

$1.99

Kids Small Rice & Beans

$1.99

Kids Nachos

$6.99

Side Orders

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$2.00

Side of Rice and Bean

$4.00

Side Three Tortillas - Flour

$1.00

Side Three Tortillas - Corn

$1.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side Toreados

$2.00

Side Whole Fried Jalapeño (1)

$1.00

Side Pickled Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Half Avocado (Slices)

$2.75

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$3.50

Side Grilled Onions

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Take Out Menu

4 oz Salsa Chips

4 oz Salsa Chips

$2.00

4 oz Guacamole

$4.00

4 oz Cheese DIp

$2.00

4 oz Tomatillo

8 oz Salsa & Chips

$4.00

8 oz Guacamole

$8.00

8 oz Cheese DIp & Chips

$6.00

8 oz Bean dip

$3.00

16 oz Cheese DIp & Chips

$12.00

16 oz Bean dip

$5.00

16 oz Guacamole

$15.00

32 oz Guacamole

$30.00

16 oz Salsa & Chips

$8.00

32 oz Cheese DIp & Chips

$20.00

32 oz Salsa & Chips

$15.00

$10 Margarita To Go

$10.00

Sangria To GO

$10.00

Shirts

$25.00

CATERING (BUFFET STYLE)

Enchiladas ( 30 People)

$360.00

60 Enchiladas, rice, beans, green salad, chips and salsa

Fajitas ( 30 People)

$500.00

60 Fajita tacos, rice, beans, green salad, pico, shredded cheese, 16 oz guacamole, chips and salsa

Taco Feast. ( 30 People)

$360.00

Includes 2 tacos per person, rice, beans green salad, tortillas, shredded cheese, Pico, chips and salsa

Taste of Mexico (30 People)

$450.00

15 Chile Rellenos, 15 Pork Tamales, 30 Enchiladas, Rice, Beans, Green Salad, Chips And Salsa

Drinks

To-Go Sangria

To-Go Sangria

$10.00
To-Go Margarita Small / Patron

To-Go Margarita Small / Patron

$10.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

From Guadalajara Mexico, the Valdivia family of ten children brings to you a dining experience that is rich in tradition, custom and culture. From our family to yours, we very much appreciate you and look forward to seeing you again.

Website

Location

8799 West Franklin Road, Boise, ID 83709

Directions

Gallery
Jalapeños Bar & Grill image
Jalapeños Bar & Grill image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Bench Pizza - Vista
orange star4.4 • 911
1204 S Vista Ave Boise, ID 83705
View restaurantnext
Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise - 1003 W Main st
orange star4.6 • 23
1003 W Main st Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Wylder
orange star4.7 • 926
501 W Broad St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Western Proper
orange star4.2 • 33
610 West Idaho Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
orange star4.8 • 4,228
815 W Bannock St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Asiago's
orange star4.4 • 2,419
1002 W Main St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Dharma Sushi & Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,076
122 North 5th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - 0171-Boise Entertainment
orange star4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boise
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston