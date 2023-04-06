- Home
Jalapeños Bar & Grill Boise
8799 West Franklin Road
Boise, ID 83709
House Favorites
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Maria’s Taquitos
Three (3) rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef, then fried until crispy. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced grilled steak seasoned with our house-made marinade. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and garnish.
Flautas
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Fajita Quesadilla
Choose grilled chicken or steak with melted cheese, bell peppers, onions & tomatoes inside a flour tortilla. Served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Carnitas
Tender pieces of slow-cooked pork served with rice, beans, guacamole, tortillas, and a side of spicy tomatillo salsa, and garnish.
Chile Colorado
Grilled pieces of steak simmered in spicy red sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.
Chile Verde
Tender pieces of pork simmered in green sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.
Irma's Special
Grilled chicken strips, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions simmered with spicy red sauce and topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.
Luis' Special
Chile Verde, Chile Colorado, and a Chile Relleno over a bed of rice covered with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.
Pancho's Special
Grilled chicken and mushrooms over a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.
Chile Relleno Dinner
A battered poblano pepper, made in-house, stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Marlin's Special
Carne Asada steak topped with grilled shrimp, onions, jalapenos, and melted cheese. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.
Steak Jalapeno
A Ribeye steak topped with grilled shrimp, jalapenos, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rancheras
2 cheese enchiladas topped with shredded beef & red sauce.
Enchiladas Supremas
Two enchiladas chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce. Rice And Beans. Garnish with sour Cream
Mike Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce, green sauce, and cheese sauce.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, onions & tomatoes. Topped with red & cheese sauce.
Spinach Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with grilled spinach, onions & tomatoes. Topped with cheese & red sauce.
Erika's Enchiladas
3 ground beef enchiladas topped with red and cheese sauce.
Pollo
Pollo Tapatio
Grilled chicken breast fillets topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, shredded cheese, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas
Pollo Jalapeno
Grilled chicken breast fillets topped with grilled onions and Jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, tortillas, and garnish.
Pollo a la Crema
Grilled chicken & poblano pepper simmered in our homemade Mexican crema sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.
Pancho's Special
Grilled chicken breast fillets topped with grilled mushrooms, zucchini, bacon, and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, tortillas, and garnish.
Burritos
Burrito Colorado
Grilled steak simmered in spicy red sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese & spicy red sauces.
Fajita Burrito
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, bell peppers & tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Chile Verde Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with port carnitas simmered in green sauce. Topped with cheese & green sauces.
Grilled Veggie Burrito
Grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & zucchini wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese & green sauces, lettuce, guacamole & tomatoes.
California Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
Casa Burrito
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes & shredded cheese.
Burrito Jalapeño
A flour tortilla filled with pork carnitas, grilled onions, bell peppers, & tomatoes. Topped with cheese & green sauces, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes & grilled jalapenos.
Beto's burito
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with rice and beans inside, covered in cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Bean And Cheese Burrito
Combination Dinners
#1 Burrito & Enchilada
Served with rice and beans.
#3 Enchilada & Tamale
Served with rice and beans.
#5 Two Enchiladas
Served with rice and beans.
#6 Chile Relleno & Enchilada
Served with rice and beans.
#8 Tamale & Burrito
Served with rice and beans.
#9 Taco & Tamale
Served with rice and beans.
#10 Chile Relleno & Burrito
Served with rice and beans.
#11 Two Chile Rellenos
Served with rice and beans.
Seafood
Leticia's Especial
Grilled fish fillets covered with grilled spinach, onions, tomatoes, capers, wine lemon sauce, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.
Shrimp a la Crema
Shrimp & poblano pepper simmered in our homemade Mexican crema sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.
Shrimp a la Diabla
Shrimp grilled with mushrooms & onions then simmered in a spicy red sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.
Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp grilled with garlic, mushrooms, onions & bell peppers. Served with tortillas. Served with rice, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, pico de gallo, and avocado in cocktail sauce.
Tacos
Mexican Tacos (carne asada)
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with steak. Served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Carnitas Tacos
Playa Tacos (Shrimp)
Three tortillas filled shrimp (all three must be the same). Served with avocado slices, pico de gallo, rice, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Street Tacos
Four small tacos, two steak and two pork, covered with diced cilantro and onion. Served with charro beans, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Baja Fish Tacos
Three tortillas filled with breaded fish. Topped with red cabbage & a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Cowboy Tacos
Three grilled Ribeye steak tacos topped with shredded cheese. Served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, lettuce, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Cancun tacos (Grilled Fish)
Three (3) grilled fish tacos served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Amigo Taco ( Ground Beef)
Three (3) ground beef tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Garden Tacos
Three tortillas filled with grilled vegetables. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Grilled ChickenTacos
Appetizers
Quesadillas
Jalapeno's Dip
Cheese dip with ground beef & grilled jalapenos
Fajita Nachos
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak nachos covered with cheese sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and melted cheese.
Jalapeno Nachos
Chips covered with refried beans, cheese sauce, melted cheese and pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Especial
Shredded chicken & ground beef nachos. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
El trio
Naked Jalapenos
Six fresh jalapenos halves filled with melted cheese. Served with ranch.
Chip Flight
Shrimp Ceviche
A bowl of diced shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, marinated in lime juice. served with chips.
Taquito Bites
Crispy, rolled corn tortillas bites filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with guacamole and a side of queso dip
8oz Cheese Dip - Carry Out
16oz Cheese Dip- Carry Out
32oz Cheese Dip- Carry Out
Chip Pack/Cheesedip/Salsa/BeanDip
16 oz of cheese dip 16 oz of salsa 16 oz of bean dip Chips
Steak And Bean Nachos
Mexican Pizza
Naked Jalapenos With Steak
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Fajita Grill
Chicken Fajita
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Steak Fajita
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Mix Fajita (Steak And Chicken)
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Pork Fajita
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Vegetarian Fajita
Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini & mushrooms. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Hawaiian Fajita
Grilled chicken or pork with grilled pineapple. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Fajitas Jalisco
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, covered with cheese sauce & topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & shredded cheese.
Fajita Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with rice, grilled onion, peppers, tomatoes & your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered with cheese sauce & topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, shredded cheese & field greens
Acapulco Salad
Grilled Shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese, rice, tortilla strips & field greens.
Side Salad
Field greens, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & shedded cheese.
Caldo De Pollo
A bowl of Mexican-style chicken soup with rice, avocado, pico de gallo & tortilla strips.
Albondiga Soup ( Daily Special)
Mexican-style meatball soup. Cooked with rice, carrots, potatoes, & Mexican zucchini. Served with a wedge of lime.
Avocado Chicken And Shrimp Salad
A bed of field greens topped with grilled chicken and shrimp. With avocado slices, whole beans, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo on the side.
Side Orders
Side Three Tortillas
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Toreados
Grilled jalapeno slices and onion
Side Whole Fried Jalapeño (1)
Side Pickled Jalapeños
Side Scoop of Guacamole
Side scoop of Sour Cream
Side Half Avocado (Slices)
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Rice and Beans
Side Fries
Side Grilled Veggies
Side Grilled Onions
Side Pico de Gallo
Side of Carne Asada
Side of Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Of Cheese Sauce
A La Carte
A La Carte Bean & Cheese Burrito
A La Carte Ground Beef Burrito
A La Carte Shredded Chicken Burrito
A La Carte Shredded Beef Burrito
A La Carte Grilled Chicken Burrito
A La Carte Steak Burrito
A La Carte Pork Burrito
ALC Cheese Chile Rellenos
ALC Grilled Chicken Chile Relleno
ALC Steak Chile Relleno
Chimi Shredded Chicken
Chimi Shredded Beef
Chimi Shimp
Chimi Ground Beef
Chimi Pork
Chimi Steak
ALC Ground Beef Enchilada
ALC Shredded Chicken Enchilada
ALC Shredded Beef Enchiladas
ALC Cheese Enchiladas
ALC Shrimp Enchilada
ALC Spinach Enchilada
ALC Grilled Chicken Enchilada
Ground Beef Taco
Shredded Chicken Taco
Shredded Beef Taco
Grilled Chicken Taco
Steak Taco
Pork Taco
Shrimp Taco
Pork Tamales
Shredded Chicken Toastadas
Ground Beef Toastadas
Shredded Beef Toastadas
Bean Tostada
A La Carte Flauta Shredded Chicken
A La Carte Flauta Shredded Beef
Kids Korner
Take Out Menu
4 oz Salsa Chips
4 oz Guacamole
4 oz Cheese DIp
4 oz Tomatillo
8 oz Salsa & Chips
8 oz Guacamole
8 oz Cheese DIp & Chips
8 oz Bean dip
16 oz Cheese DIp & Chips
16 oz Bean dip
16 oz Guacamole
32 oz Guacamole
16 oz Salsa & Chips
32 oz Cheese DIp & Chips
32 oz Salsa & Chips
$10 Margarita To Go
Sangria To GO
Shirts
CATERING (BUFFET STYLE)
Enchiladas ( 30 People)
60 Enchiladas, rice, beans, green salad, chips and salsa
Fajitas ( 30 People)
60 Fajita tacos, rice, beans, green salad, pico, shredded cheese, 16 oz guacamole, chips and salsa
Taco Feast. ( 30 People)
Includes 2 tacos per person, rice, beans green salad, tortillas, shredded cheese, Pico, chips and salsa
Taste of Mexico (30 People)
15 Chile Rellenos, 15 Pork Tamales, 30 Enchiladas, Rice, Beans, Green Salad, Chips And Salsa
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
From Guadalajara Mexico, the Valdivia family of ten children brings to you a dining experience that is rich in tradition, custom and culture. From our family to yours, we very much appreciate you and look forward to seeing you again.
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise, ID 83709