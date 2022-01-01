  • Home
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill Broadway

No reviews yet

1555 S Broadway Ave

Boise, ID 83706

4 FOR $40

Margarita Tree

$40.00

Patron Drinks

Perfect Patron

$12.00

Skinny Patron

$12.00

Patron Shots

Silver

$9.00

Reposado

$10.00

Anejo

$12.00

Platinum

$15.00

FOOD

CHILE RELLENO DINNER

$16.00

A battered poblano pepper, made in-house, stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Verde Burrito

$16.00

A flour tortilla filled with port carnitas simmered in green sauce. Topped with cheese & green sauces.

BSU Nachos

$11.00

Pancho's Special

$15.00

Grilled chicken and mushrooms over a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.

Shrimp a la Diabla (Dinner Dpecial)

$18.00

Shrimp grilled with mushrooms & onions then simmered in a spicy red sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.

Chile Colorado

$16.00

California Burrito

$18.00

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.

Irma's Special

$15.00

Grilled chicken strips, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions simmered with spicy red sauce and topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.

TEQUILA

MILAGRO BLANCO

$5.00

MILAGRO REPO

$6.00

MILAGRO ANEJO

$7.00

BEER

Bucket of Beer

$14.00

Bucket of 5 beers, Choice of 2

bottle beer

$3.00

MARGARITA

VALLARTA

$8.00

Coronarita

$11.00

Pomegranate Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Hawaiian Margarita

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
From Guadalajara Mexico, the Valdivia family of ten children brings to you a dining experience that is rich in tradition, custom and culture. From our family to yours, we very much appreciate you and look forward to seeing you again.

Location

1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706

