Jalapeño's Bar & Grill Nampa
1921 Caldwell Blvd
Nampa, ID 83651
Popular Items
Chips And Salsa/ With Meal
House Favorites
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced grilled steak seasoned with our house-made marinade. Served with tortillas. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and garnish.
Carnitas
Tender pieces of slow-cooked pork served with rice, beans, tortillas, a side of spicy tomatillo salsa.
Chile Colorado
Grilled pieces of steak simmered in spicy red sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.
Chile Relleno Dinner
A poblano pepper, made in-house, stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Verde
Tender pieces of pork simmered in green sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Fajita Quesadilla
Choose grilled chicken or steak with melted cheese, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes inside a flour tortilla. Served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Flautas
Three (3) flour tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Irma's Special
Grilled chicken strips, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions simmered with spicy red sauce and topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.
Luis' Special
Chile Verde, Chile Colorado, and a Chile Relleno over a bed of rice covered with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.
Maria’s Taquitos
Three (3) rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef, then fried until crispy. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Marlin's Special
Carne asada steak topped with grilled shrimp, onions, jalapenos, and melted cheese. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.
Steak Jalapeno
A ribeye steak topped with grilled shrimp, jalapeños, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.
Huevos Rancheros
Three fried eggs, topped with red ranchero. Served with Rice, beans & tortillas.
Chilaquiles Eggs
Appetizers
Carne Asada Fries
Fries topped with cheese sauce, shredded cheese, steak, sour cream, and cilantro.
Ceviche Bowl
A bowl of diced shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, marinated in lime juice. Served with chips.
Fajita Nachos
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered in cheese sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and melted cheese.
Ground beef Nachos
Ground beef; beans, cheese dip over a bed of chips
Jalapeno Nachos
Chips covered with refried beans, cheese sauce, melted cheese and pickled jalapeños.
Jalapeno's Dip
Cheese dip with ground beef & grilled jalapenos
Jalapeño Poppers
Nachos Especial
Shredded Chicken & Ground beef Nachos. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Naked Jalapenos
Six fresh jalapenos halves filled with melted cheese. Served with Ranch.
Quesadillas
Served with sour cream.
Steak & Bean Nachos
Chips covered with melted cheese, steak, and beans.
Taquito Bites
Crispy, rolled corn tortillas bites filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sour cream and a side of cheese sauce.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three cheese enchiladas topped with shredded beef & red sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese & green sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, onions & tomatoes. Topped with red & cheese sauces. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Spinach Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with grilled spinach, onions & tomatoes. Topped with cheese & red sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Mike’s Enchiladas
Three (3) chicken enchiladas topped with red and cheese sauce.
Erika’s Enchiladas
Three (3) ground beef enchiladas covered with cheese sauce.
Burritos
Bean And Cheese Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with refried beans and melted cheese, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Beto’s Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce.
Burrito Colorado
Grilled steak simmered in spicy red sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese & spicy red sauces. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Jalapeño
A flour tortilla filled with pork carnitas, grilled onions, bell peppers, & tomatoes. Topped with cheese & green sauces., lettuce and grilled jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.
California Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Casa Burrito
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, & shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Verde Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with pork carnitas simmered in green sauce. Topped with cheese & green sauces. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Burrito
Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Grilled Veggie Burrito
Grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & zucchini wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese & green sauces, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo
Pollo Tapatio
Grilled chicken breast fillets topped with grilled onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, shredded cheese, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and garnish.
Pancho's Special
Grilled chicken and mushrooms over a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce, Served with tortillas.
Pollo Jalapeno
Grilled chicken breast fillets topped with grilled onions and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, tortillas, and garnish.
Pollo a la Crema
Grilled chicken and poblano pepper simmered in our homemade Mexican crema sauce. Served with rice, tortillas, and garnish.
Combination Dinners
#1 Burrito & Enchilada
Served with rice and beans.
#2 Enchilada & Taco
Served with rice and beans.
#3 Enchilada & Tamale
Served with rice and beans.
#4 Taco & Tamale
Served with rice and beans.
#5 Two Enchiladas
Served with rice and beans.
#6 Chile Relleno & Enchilada
Served with rice and beans.
#8 Tamale & Burrito
Served with rice and beans.
Tacos
AmigoTacos
Three (3) torillas filled with ground beef, topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Street Tacos
Four small tacos, two steak and two pork, covered with diced cilantro and onion. Served with whole beans, rice, spicy tomato salsa, and lime.
Carnitas Tacos
Three (3) tortillas filled with pork carnitas, Served with pico, rice, and beans.
Baja Fish Tacos
Three tortillas filled with breaded fish. Served with red cabbage, pico de gallo, and a creamy chipotle sauce. Also served with rice, beans, and pico
Cancun Tacos
Three (3) tortillas filled with grilled fish. Served with pico de gallo and creamy chipotle sauce.
Cowboy Tacos
Three (3) Grilled Ribeye steak tacos topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Mexican Tacos
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with steak (all three must be the same filling). Served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Playa Tacos
Three (3) tortillas filled with grilled shrimp. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo and creamy chipolte sauce
Garden Tacos
Three (3) tortillas filled with grilled vegetables. Served with pcio de gallo.
Fajita Grill
Chicken Fajita
Chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Steak Fajita
Steak grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Mix Fajita
Chicken and steak grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Pork Fajita
Pork grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Vegetarian Fajita
Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, and mushrooms. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Hawaiian Fajita
Grilled chicken or pork with grilled pineapple, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Fajita Jalisco
Steak, chicken, and shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Double Fajita
Seafood
Leticia's Especial
Grilled fish fillets covered with grilled spinach, onions, tomatoes, capers, cheese sauce. Served with rice, tortillas, and garnish.
Shrimp a la Crema
Shrimp and poblano pepper simmered in our homemade Mexican crema sauce. Served with rice, tortillas, and garnish.
Shrimp a la Diabla
Shrimp grilled with mushrooms and onion, then simmer and spicy red sauce. Served with rice, tortillas, and garnish.
Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp grilled with garlic, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, tortillas, and garnish.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, pico de gallo, and avocado in cocktail sauce.
Kids Korner
Soups & Salads
Acapulco Salad
Grilled shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese, rice, tortilla strips & mixed greens.
Albondiga Soup
Mexican-style meatball soup with vegetables. Served seasonally.
Fajita Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with rice, grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, shredded cheese, and mixed greens
LG Chicken Rice Avocado Soup
A bowl of Mexican-style chicken soup with rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shilled filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
A La Carte
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Shredded Beef Burrito
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Steak Burrito
Cheese Chile Relleno
Steak Chile Relleno
Grilled Chicken Chile Relleno
Shredded Chicken Chile Relleno
Shredded Beef Chile Relleno
Ground Beef Chile Relleno
Pork Chile Relleno
Carnitas Chile Relleno
Chimi Shredded Chicken
Chimi Shredded Beef
Chimi Shimp
Chimi Ground Beef
Chimi Pork
Chimi Steak
Chimi Grilled Chicken
Chimi Carnitas
Chimi Bean
Ground Beef Enchilada*****
Shredded Chicken Enchilada*****
Cheese Enchilada******
Shredded Beef Enchilada*******
Shrimp Enchilada********
Steak Enchilada*****
Grilled Chicken Enchilada*****
Carnitas Enchilada******
Spinach Enchilada******
Carnitas Taco
Chorizo Taco
Fish Taco
Grilled Chicken Taco
Ground Beef Taco
Guac Taco
Pork Taco
Shredded Beef Taco
Shredded Chicken Taco
Shrimp Taco
Steak Taco
Tamale
Dessert
Take Out Menu
$10 Margarita To Go
1 Bag of Chips Small
Large bag of chips
16 oz Bean dip
16 oz Cheese DIp
16 oz Guacamole
16 oz Pico de Gallo
16 oz Salsa
32 oz Cheese Dip
32 oz Guacamole
32 oz Salsa
32oz Bean dip
4 oz Cheese DIp
4 oz Guacamole
4 oz Habanero
4 oz Tomatillo
8 oz Bean dip
8 oz Cheese Dip
8 oz Guacamole
8 oz Habanero
8 oz Salsa
8 oz Tomatillo
8oz Pico de Gallo
Chip pack
Extra bag of chips
Utensil
1 Medium bag of chips
Family Dinner
Family Dinner Enchilada
16 Enchiladas with rice, beans, chips, and salsa. 8 Green Enchiladas 8 Red Enchiladas
Family Dinner Fajitas
Family Dinner Chile Colorado
Family Dinner Irma’s Especial
Grilled Chicken, zucchini, mushrooms & onions topped with spicy red sauce & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Family Dinner Chile Verde Pack
Family Fajitas Shrimp Pack
32oz DRINKS
16oz Drink
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Serving Amazing Mexican Cuisine With Excellent Hospitality
1921 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa, ID 83651