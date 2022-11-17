Jalapeño's Bar & Grill Nampa

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

8 oz Cheese Dip
8 oz Salsa and chips
#5 Two Enchiladas

Chips And Salsa/ With Meal

Small chips And Salsa/ with Meal

$2.00

8 oz Salsa and chips

$4.00

16 oz salsa and chips

$8.00

House Favorites

Carne Asada

$24.00

Thinly sliced grilled steak seasoned with our house-made marinade. Served with tortillas. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and garnish.

Carnitas

$20.00

Tender pieces of slow-cooked pork served with rice, beans, tortillas, a side of spicy tomatillo salsa.

Chile Colorado

$18.00

Grilled pieces of steak simmered in spicy red sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.

Chile Relleno Dinner

$16.00

A poblano pepper, made in-house, stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Verde

$18.00

Tender pieces of pork simmered in green sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.

Chimichanga

$17.00

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.

Fajita Quesadilla

$18.00

Choose grilled chicken or steak with melted cheese, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes inside a flour tortilla. Served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Flautas

$19.00

Three (3) flour tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.

Irma's Special

$18.00

Grilled chicken strips, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions simmered with spicy red sauce and topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.

Luis' Special

$22.00

Chile Verde, Chile Colorado, and a Chile Relleno over a bed of rice covered with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.

Maria’s Taquitos

$18.00

Three (3) rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef, then fried until crispy. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.

Marlin's Special

$27.00

Carne asada steak topped with grilled shrimp, onions, jalapenos, and melted cheese. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.

Steak Jalapeno

$30.00

A ribeye steak topped with grilled shrimp, jalapeños, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Three fried eggs, topped with red ranchero. Served with Rice, beans & tortillas.

Chilaquiles Eggs

$12.00

Appetizers

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

Fries topped with cheese sauce, shredded cheese, steak, sour cream, and cilantro.

Ceviche Bowl

$10.00

A bowl of diced shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, marinated in lime juice. Served with chips.

Fajita Nachos

$16.00

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered in cheese sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Ground beef Nachos

$12.00

Ground beef; beans, cheese dip over a bed of chips

Jalapeno Nachos

$9.00

Chips covered with refried beans, cheese sauce, melted cheese and pickled jalapeños.

Jalapeno's Dip

$8.00

Cheese dip with ground beef & grilled jalapenos

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Nachos Especial

$12.00

Shredded Chicken & Ground beef Nachos. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Naked Jalapenos

$8.00

Six fresh jalapenos halves filled with melted cheese. Served with Ranch.

Quesadillas

$7.00

Served with sour cream.

Steak & Bean Nachos

$14.00

Chips covered with melted cheese, steak, and beans.

Taquito Bites

$12.00

Crispy, rolled corn tortillas bites filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sour cream and a side of cheese sauce.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$18.00

Three cheese enchiladas topped with shredded beef & red sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.

Enchiladas Verdes

$17.00

Three chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese & green sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.00

Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, onions & tomatoes. Topped with red & cheese sauces. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.

Spinach Enchiladas

Spinach Enchiladas

$17.00

Three enchiladas filled with grilled spinach, onions & tomatoes. Topped with cheese & red sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.

Mike’s Enchiladas

$15.00

Three (3) chicken enchiladas topped with red and cheese sauce.

Erika’s Enchiladas

$15.00

Three (3) ground beef enchiladas covered with cheese sauce.

Burritos

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$12.00

A flour tortilla filled with refried beans and melted cheese, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Beto’s Burrito

$15.00

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce.

Burrito Colorado

$18.00

Grilled steak simmered in spicy red sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese & spicy red sauces. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Jalapeño

$18.00

A flour tortilla filled with pork carnitas, grilled onions, bell peppers, & tomatoes. Topped with cheese & green sauces., lettuce and grilled jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.

California Burrito

$20.00

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Casa Burrito

$15.00

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, & shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Verde Burrito

$18.00

A flour tortilla filled with pork carnitas simmered in green sauce. Topped with cheese & green sauces. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Burrito

$20.00

Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & zucchini wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese & green sauces, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo

Pollo Tapatio

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast fillets topped with grilled onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, shredded cheese, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and garnish.

Pancho's Special

$16.00

Grilled chicken and mushrooms over a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce, Served with tortillas.

Pollo Jalapeno

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast fillets topped with grilled onions and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, tortillas, and garnish.

Pollo a la Crema

$20.00

Grilled chicken and poblano pepper simmered in our homemade Mexican crema sauce. Served with rice, tortillas, and garnish.

Combination Dinners

#1 Burrito & Enchilada

$15.00

Served with rice and beans.

#2 Enchilada & Taco

$15.00

Served with rice and beans.

#3 Enchilada & Tamale

$15.00

Served with rice and beans.

#4 Taco & Tamale

$15.00

Served with rice and beans.

#5 Two Enchiladas

$14.00

Served with rice and beans.

#6 Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$19.00

Served with rice and beans.

#8 Tamale & Burrito

$16.00

Served with rice and beans.

Tacos

AmigoTacos

$12.00

Three (3) torillas filled with ground beef, topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$18.00

Four small tacos, two steak and two pork, covered with diced cilantro and onion. Served with whole beans, rice, spicy tomato salsa, and lime.

Carnitas Tacos

$18.00

Three (3) tortillas filled with pork carnitas, Served with pico, rice, and beans.

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$19.00

Three tortillas filled with breaded fish. Served with red cabbage, pico de gallo, and a creamy chipotle sauce. Also served with rice, beans, and pico

Cancun Tacos

$20.00

Three (3) tortillas filled with grilled fish. Served with pico de gallo and creamy chipotle sauce.

Cowboy Tacos

$26.00

Three (3) Grilled Ribeye steak tacos topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Mexican Tacos

$18.00

Three flour or corn tortillas filled with steak (all three must be the same filling). Served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.

Playa Tacos

$19.00

Three (3) tortillas filled with grilled shrimp. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo and creamy chipolte sauce

Garden Tacos

$16.00

Three (3) tortillas filled with grilled vegetables. Served with pcio de gallo.

Fajita Grill

Chicken Fajita

$22.00

Chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Steak Fajita

$22.00

Steak grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Mix Fajita

$22.00

Chicken and steak grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Pork Fajita

$22.00

Pork grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$24.00

Shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Vegetarian Fajita

$18.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, and mushrooms. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Hawaiian Fajita

$22.00

Grilled chicken or pork with grilled pineapple, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Fajita Jalisco

$25.00

Steak, chicken, and shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Double Fajita

$40.00

Seafood

Leticia's Especial

$22.00

Grilled fish fillets covered with grilled spinach, onions, tomatoes, capers, cheese sauce. Served with rice, tortillas, and garnish.

Shrimp a la Crema

$20.00

Shrimp and poblano pepper simmered in our homemade Mexican crema sauce. Served with rice, tortillas, and garnish.

Shrimp a la Diabla

$20.00

Shrimp grilled with mushrooms and onion, then simmer and spicy red sauce. Served with rice, tortillas, and garnish.

Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo

$20.00

Shrimp grilled with garlic, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, tortillas, and garnish.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Shrimp, pico de gallo, and avocado in cocktail sauce.

Kids Korner

K Hamburger

$6.99

K Cheeseburger

$6.99

K Chicken Fingers

$6.99

K Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

K Burrito

$6.99

K Enchilada

$6.99

K Quesadilla

$6.99

K Taco

$6.99

K Mexibowl

$6.99

K Nachos

$6.99

K Side of Fries

$2.50

K Side of Rice & Beans

$3.00

K Side of Rice

$1.99

K Side of Beans

$1.99

Soups & Salads

Acapulco Salad

Acapulco Salad

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese, rice, tortilla strips & mixed greens.

Albondiga Soup

$14.00

Mexican-style meatball soup with vegetables. Served seasonally.

Fajita Taco Salad

$17.00

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with rice, grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, shredded cheese, and mixed greens

LG Chicken Rice Avocado Soup

$14.00

A bowl of Mexican-style chicken soup with rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips.

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.

Taco Salad

$14.00

A crispy flour tortilla shilled filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

A La Carte

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.00

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Shredded Beef Burrito

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Steak Burrito

$12.00

Cheese Chile Relleno

$12.00

Steak Chile Relleno

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Chile Relleno

$14.00

Shredded Chicken Chile Relleno

$14.00

Shredded Beef Chile Relleno

$14.00

Ground Beef Chile Relleno

$14.00

Pork Chile Relleno

$14.00

Carnitas Chile Relleno

$14.00

Chimi Shredded Chicken

$13.00

Chimi Shredded Beef

$13.00

Chimi Shimp

$14.00

Chimi Ground Beef

$13.00

Chimi Pork

$13.00

Chimi Steak

$14.00

Chimi Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Chimi Carnitas

$13.00

Chimi Bean

$12.00

Ground Beef Enchilada*****

$4.00

Shredded Chicken Enchilada*****

$4.00

Cheese Enchilada******

$3.00

Shredded Beef Enchilada*******

$4.00

Shrimp Enchilada********

$5.00

Steak Enchilada*****

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Enchilada*****

$4.50

Carnitas Enchilada******

$4.50

Spinach Enchilada******

$4.00

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Chorizo Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Fish Taco

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.00

Ground Beef Taco

$4.00

Guac Taco

$4.00

Pork Taco

$4.00

Shredded Beef Taco

$4.00

Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Steak Taco

$5.00

Tamale

$4.50

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

Churro

$3.00

Sopapilla

$3.00

Chocolate Lava Cake with Ice Cream

$8.00

with ice cream

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Flan (Copy)

$6.00

Take Out Menu

$10 Margarita To Go

$10.00

1 Bag of Chips Small

$1.00

Large bag of chips

$4.00

16 oz Bean dip

$6.00

16 oz Cheese DIp

$12.00

16 oz Guacamole

$16.00

16 oz Pico de Gallo

$6.00

16 oz Salsa

$8.00

32 oz Cheese Dip

$22.00

32 oz Guacamole

$30.00

32 oz Salsa

$14.00

32oz Bean dip

$12.00

4 oz Cheese DIp

$3.00

4 oz Guacamole

$4.00

4 oz Habanero

$3.00

4 oz Tomatillo

$2.00

8 oz Bean dip

$3.00

8 oz Cheese Dip

$6.00

8 oz Guacamole

$8.00

8 oz Habanero

$6.00

8 oz Salsa

$4.00

8 oz Tomatillo

$4.00

8oz Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Chip pack

$10.00

Extra bag of chips

$1.00

Utensil

$0.25

1 Medium bag of chips

$3.00

Family Dinner

Family Dinner Enchilada

Family Dinner Enchilada

$60.00

16 Enchiladas with rice, beans, chips, and salsa. 8 Green Enchiladas 8 Red Enchiladas

Family Dinner Fajitas

$75.00

Family Dinner Chile Colorado

$80.00

DO NOT MAKE

Family Dinner Irma’s Especial

$80.00

Grilled Chicken, zucchini, mushrooms & onions topped with spicy red sauce & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Family Dinner Chile Verde Pack

$75.00

Family Fajitas Shrimp Pack

$90.00

Side Orders

SD Three Tortillas

$1.00

SD Shredded Cheese

$2.00

SD Toreados

$2.00

SD Whole Fried Jalapeño (1)

$1.00

SD Pickled Jalapeños

$1.00

SD Rice

$2.00

SD Beans

$2.00

SD Rice and Beans

$4.00

SD Fries

$2.00

SD Grilled Veggies

$3.50

SD Gilled Onions

$1.50

SD Pico de Gallo

$1.50

DO NOT MAKE

32oz DRINKS

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

TO-GO Margarita

$10.00

16oz Drink

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Horchata

$1.50

Jamaica

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Mt Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$1.50

Jalapeno Hat

Jalapeno Hat

$20.00

Jalapeno shirt

Jalapeno Shirt

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Amazing Mexican Cuisine With Excellent Hospitality

Website

Location

1921 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa, ID 83651

Directions

Gallery
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image

