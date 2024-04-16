- Home
- /
- Yorba Linda
- /
- Jalapenos Mexican Food - 18539 Yorba Linda Boulevard
Jalapenos Mexican Food 18539 Yorba Linda Boulevard
No reviews yet
18539 Yorba Linda Boulevard
Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST
- CHILAQUILES$14.25
Red or green style chilaquiles served with rice and beans. Comes with sour cream and cilantro and onions.
- CHILE VERDE OMELETTE$14.95
Omelette stuffed with pork marinated in a chile verde and monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with corn or flour tortillas, beans, rice, cilantro, onions, guacamole, and salsa.
- CHORIZO BURRITO$10.62
Fresh sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, refried beans, monterey jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- CHORIZO PLATE$13.75
Fresh sausage mixed with scrambled eggs served with corn or flour tortillas, beans, rice, cilantro, and onions.
- EGG BURRITO$8.79
Scrambled eggs, refried beans, and monterey jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA$13.85
Scrambled eggs mixed with serrano chiles, onions, and tomatoes. Served with corn or flour tortillas, beans, rice, cilantro, and onions.
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$14.25
Over-Medium eggs served over a soft corn tortilla, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with corn or flour tortillas, beans, rice, cilantro, and salsa.
- MACHACA BURRITO$12.60
Shredded beef, cheese, scrambled eggs, and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- MACHACA PLATE$14.95
Shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs served with corn or flour tortillas, beans, rice, cilantro, and onions.
- STEAK & EGG BURRITO$12.75
Carne Asada, scrambled eggs, refried beans, monterey jack and cheddar cheese.
APPETIZERS
- (2) TAQUITOS APP$6.89
- (3) TAQUITOS APP$9.89
Beef or chicken wrapped around a corn tortilla fried with monterey jack and cheddar cheese sprinkled on top with sour cream and guacamole.
- BEAN DIP W/CHIPS$4.85
Refried beans with chile colorado sauce, chile verde sauce, and monterey jack and cheddar cheese ontop to create a great chip dip.
- CALI FRIES$13.95
Fries, Melted Cheese, Guacamole Salsa, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Onions, Tomatoes
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$7.25
Flour tortilla with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese in-between served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
- CHIPS CHEESE BEANS$7.75
- CHIPS CHEESE GUACAMOLE$8.05
- CHIPS & CHEESE$6.96
Freshly made tortilla chips with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese.
- SALAD$12.65
- MEAT QUESADILLA$12.99
Flour tortilla with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, and salsa in-between served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
- NACHOS$12.95
Freshly made corn tortilla chips with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of meat
BURRITOS
- AL PASTOR BURRITO$12.10
Marinated pork, refried beans, rice, cilantro, salsa, and onions
- BURRITO BOWL$11.55
Your choice of meat or vegetarian style with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, guacamole, sour cream, salsa and monterey jack and cheddar cheese.
- BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$7.20
Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BISTEC RANCHERO BURRITOS$12.10
Steak w/ grilled onions, tomatoes, & serrano chiles, beans, raw onions, cilantro, and salsa
- BUCHE BURRITO$12.10
Buche, Refried Beans, Rice, Cilantro, Onions, Salsa
- CABEZA BURRITO$12.10
Cabeza, Refried Beans, Rice, Cilantro, Onions, Salsa
- CALI BURRITO$13.20
Fries, Cheese, Guacamole Salsa, Sour Cream, and your choice of meat
- ASADA BURRITO$12.75
Carne Asada, refried beans, cilantro, onions, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- CARNITAS BURRITO$12.10
Carnitas, refried beans, cilantro, onions, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- CHILE COLORADO BURRITO$12.10
Beef marinated in chile colorado sauce, refried beans, and monterey jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- CHILE RELLENO BURRITO$12.35
Chile Relleno (Green chile stuffed with monterey jack), rice, beans, monterey jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- CHILE VERDE BURRITO$12.10
Pork marinated in chile verde sauce, refried beans, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- EL JEFE BURRITO$14.50
Fries, Shrimp a la Diabla, Carne Asada, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole Salsa, Chipotle Salsa
- FAJITA BURRITO$12.10
Choice of Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp with cooked onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes topped off with raw onions, cilantro and salsa
- FISH BURRITO$12.10
Grilled or fried fish, rice, cabbage, tomato, onions, cilantro and baja sauce.
- GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO$12.10
Grilled chicken, refried beans, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- LENGUA BURRITO$12.75
Beef tongue with cilantro, onions, salsa, rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- BEAN CHEESE & RICE BURRITO$7.75
Rice, refried beans and monterey jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO$12.10
Shredded beef, refried beans, and monterey jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO$12.10
Pulled marinated chicken, refried beans, and monterey jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla,
- SHRIMP BURRITO$12.10
Shrimp a la Diabla (Spicy), Rice, cabbage mix (cilantro, cabbage) and chimichurri sauce.
- SONNY BURRITO$12.95
Carne Asada, refried beans, rice, chile colorado sauce and monterey jack and cheddar cheese,
- VEGGIE BURRITO$10.95
Sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, onions, cilantro, monterey jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
TORTAS
TACOS
- CARNE ASADA TACO$4.60
Soft-steak with cilantro, onions and salsa served on a corn tortilla. Crispy-steak with cilantro, onions, cheese and salsa served in a crispy corn tortilla shell.
- CARNITAS TACO$4.05
Soft-Carnitas with cilantro, onions and salsa Crispy-Carnitas with cilantro, onions, cheese, and salsa
- FISH TACO$5.00
Fried or grilled fish served on a soft corn tortilla or crispy corn tortilla with cabbage, avocado, tomatoes and chimichurri sauce (Baja Sauce).
- CRISPY POTATO TACO$4.05
Potato crispy taco with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and salsa
- GRILLED CHICKEN TACO$4.05
Served on a flour tortilla grilled chicken with lettuce and cheese.
- SHREDDED BEEF TACO$4.05
Crispy-Shredded beef with lettuce, tomatoes. salsa and cheese Soft-Shredded beef with lettuce and cheese.
- SHREDDED CHICKEN TACO$4.05
Crispy-Shredded chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and salsa. Soft-Shredded chicken with lettuce and cheese.
- SHRIMP TACO$5.00
Shrimp served on a soft corn tortilla or crispy corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, avocado and baja sauce.
- VEGGIE TACO$3.55
Veggie Taco comes w/ Rice, Beans, Cilantro, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese
- AL PASTOR TACO$3.15
Soft-Al Pastor with cilantro, onions and salsa Crispy-Al Pastor with cilantro, onions, cheese, and salsa
- BUCHE TACO$3.15
Soft-Buche with cilantro, onions and salsa Crispy-Buche with cilantro, onions, cheese, and salsa
- CABEZA TACO$3.15
Soft-Cabeza with cilantro, onions and salsa Crispy-Cabeza with cilantro, onions, cheese, and salsa
- LENGUA TACO$3.45
Soft-Lengua with cilantro, onions and salsa Crispy-Lengua with cilantro, onions, cheese, and salsa
TOSTADAS
- BEAN TOSTADA$8.69
Refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, salsa all on top of a fried flat corn tortilla.
- TOSTADA JALAPENOS$14.15
Your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, salsa all on top of a fried flour tortilla bowl instead of a flat corn tortilla.
- CEVICHE TOSTADA$13.15
Shrimp cooked then marinated with lemon juice, cilantro, onions, and tomatoes on top of a crispy flat corn tortilla
- TOSTADA$12.75
Your choice of meat or keep it vegetarian, comes with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, salsa all on top of a fried flat corn tortilla.
SIDES
- BEANS$2.90+
Refried or Pinto Beans
- CARROTS$4.50+
Pickled Sliced Carrots
- CHEESE$2.30+
- CHILE RELLENO$5.45
Stuffed monterey jack cheese chile battered and fried. Covered in ranchero sauce and cheese.
- CHILE TOREADOS$2.00
Fried Salted Serrano Chilies
- CHIPS$2.00+
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips
- CILANTRO/ONIONS$1.25
Amount for 1lb of Meat
- ENCHILADA$3.58
Cheese, Chicken, beef, or shrimp enchilada served with enchilada sauce or chile verde sauce melted with jack and cheddar cheese.
- FRIES$3.50
- GUACAMOLE$3.65+
- JALAPENOS$4.50+
Pickled Sliced or Whole Jalapenos
- RICE$2.90+
- SALSA$4.50+
Salsa of mild, hot, or green salsa
- SOUR CREAM$1.10+
- TORTILLAS$1.10+
3 or 12 Corn or flour
- AVOCADO$3.25
SOPE
DINNERS
- TAMPIQUENA PLATE$16.50
Comes with steak mixed with veggies and serrano chiles, enchilada of your choice, served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas. Comes with onions and cilantro.
- BISTEC RANCHERO PLATE$16.29
Steak with onions and serrano chiles served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas. Comes with cilantro and onions.
- RELLENO, ENCHILADA PLATE$13.99
Chile Relleno and a cheese, chicken, beef, or shrimp enchilada served with rice and beans.
- CHILE RELLENO PLATE$13.99
2 Chile rellenos served with rice, beans, cilantro, onions and corn or flour tortillas.
- ENCHILADA PLATE$13.99
Two cheese, chicken, beef or shrimp enchiladas served with rice, beans. Choose 1 or 2
- FAJITAS PLATE$15.70
Steak, chicken or shrimp or combination served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas.
- GRILLED FISH PLATE$16.79
Served with rice, beans, and corn or flour tortillas
- MEAT PLATE$15.35
Choice of meat comes with corn or flour tortillas, guacamole, salsa, cilantro and onions. Served with rice and beans.