Jalapeños Mexican Grill - Northport
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Home of the Fajita Gumbo
Location
4700 Rose Boulevard, Northport, AL 35475
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Blue Plate - Northport - 450 McFarland Boulevard
No Reviews
450 McFarland Boulevard Northport, AL 35476
View restaurant
fujiyama asia kitchen and sushi - Rice Mine Road Northeast
No Reviews
Rice Mine Road Northeast Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
View restaurant