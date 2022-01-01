Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jaleo - Chicago

142 Reviews

$$

500 N Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Espinacas
Ensalada Manzana Manchego
Ensaladilla Ucraniana

Jaleo Feasts

Paella Feast

$130.00Out of stock

This feast serves up to four and features: Your choice of Paella served with tapas to share including Tortilla de Patatas and Pan con Tomate; your choice of Ensalada Manzanas con Hinojo y Queso Manchego or Endivias con queso de cabra y naranjas, and Flan for dessert.

Para Empezar

Pan con Tomate

$15.00

Coca Payoyo

$10.00

A handmade rosemary and olive oil cracker topped with membrillo and Payoyo cheese

Plato de Queso Manchego

$16.00

A plate of raw sheep's-milk cheese. Nutty with a tangy, creamy finish

Paletilla Iberica de Bellota

$40.00

36-month cured ham shoulder from the native, acorn-fed, black-footed Ibérico pigs of Spain

Quesos

3 Quesos

$22.00

5 Quesos

$30.00

Torta Pascualete

$45.00

A creamy raw sheep's-milk cheese served with toasted 'crystal' bread, membrillo, and fig jam

Embutidos

Fuet

$10.00Out of stock

Cured Catalan-style pork sausage

Jamon Serrano

$19.00

48-month cured ham from the native, acorn-fed, black-footed Ibérico pigs of Spain

Salchichon Iberico de Bellota

$18.00

Cured acorn-fed pork sausage

Seleccion de Ibericos

$35.00

A selection of cured Ibérico meats

Chorizo Iberico de Bellota

$18.00

Cured acorn-fed pork chorizo sausage

Ensaladas

Empedrat Mongetes

$11.00

Catalan bean salad with tomato, onion, bell peppers, olives, and sherry dressing

Endivias

$12.00

Endives with goat cheese, oranges, almonds, and roasted garlic dressing

Ensalada de Bruselas

$15.00Out of stock

Warm brussels sprouts salad with apricots, green grapes, granny smith apples, and serrano ham

Ensalada de Remolacha

$15.00

Red and golden beet salad with citrus, pistachios,and Rey Silo Mama Marisa blue cheese

Ensalada Manzana Manchego

$14.00

Shaved fennel and apple salad with Manchego cheese and walnuts

Ensaladilla Ucraniana

$15.00

The ultimate Spanish tapa: potato salad with Spanish conserved bonito tuna, carrots, and peas

Gazpacho Remolacha

$11.00

Red beet Gazpacho with Goat Cheese, Oranges, and Pistachios.

Sopa de Mariscos

$16.00

Seafood soup with mussels, littleneck clams, and shrimp

Verduras

Ajo Blanco

$17.00Out of stock

Chilled garlic and almond soup with grapes, PX raisins, and toasted almonds.

Cebolla Asada

$12.00

Roasted sweet onion with Valdeón cheese, pine nuts, and sherry dressing.

Coliflor Salteada con Aceitunas y Dátiles

$13.00

Sautéed cauliflower with dates and olives

Esparragos con Romesco

$15.00

Espinacas

$15.00

Sauteed spinach with pine nuts, raisins, and apples

Gazpacho Algeciras

$9.00Out of stock

Chilled Spanish soup made with tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell pepper

Lentejas

$12.00

Lentil stew made with vegetables and cured Ibérico pork.

Pimientos Piquillo

$14.00

Seared piquillo peppers filled with goat cheese

Pisto Manchego

$12.00

Stewed vegetables with a golden fried egg

Tortilla Patatas

$16.00

The classic Spanish omelette with potatoes and onions

Frituras y Bocatas

Bikini de Jamon y Queso

$18.00

Pressed sandwich of Serrano ham and Manchego cheese

Bikini de Sobrasada Ibérica

$22.00

A pressed sandwich with sobrasada ibérica and manchego cheese glazed in caramelized honey.

Croquetas de Pollo

$14.00

Traditional chicken fritters

Patatas Bravas

$13.00

Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and alioli

Berenjenas con Miel

$11.00

Mini Pepito de Ibérico

$10.00

Mini-burger made from the native, acorn-fed, black-footed ibérico pigs of Spain. Served by the piece.

Pescados, Mariscos, y Carne

Butifarra con Mongetes

$15.00

Grilled pork sausage with sauteed white beans and alioli

Gambas al Ajillo

$20.00

The classic Spanish tapa of shrimp sauteed with garlic

Pescado con Pisto

$19.00

Seared market fish with stewed vegetables

Pollo con Pisto

$18.00

Carne Asada

$30.00

Chorizo Casero

$17.00

Grilled chorizo sausage with olive oil potato puree and cider sauce

Paellas y Arroces

Arroz a Banda con Gambas

$70.00

Arroz de Pollo y Setas

$60.00

Paella-style rice with chicken and seasonal mushrooms

Arroz de Verduras

$50.00

Vegan Paella-style rice with seasonal vegetables and mushrooms.

Arroz Valencia de Pollo

$46.00Out of stock

Postres

Flan

$12.00

A classic Spanish custard with whipped Catalan cream and oranges

Alcoholic Beverages

32oz Sangría Roja La Sueca

32oz Sangría Roja La Sueca

$52.00

Fruity, spiced wine on tap

8oz Sangría Roja La Sueca

8oz Sangría Roja La Sueca

$12.00

Fruity, spiced wine on tap

Cava Sangria Kit

Cava Sangria Kit

$57.00

Enjoy making our bubbly sangria at home. With our house-made macerate, garnishes, and a bottle of cava. (Pitcher not included)

Rosada Sangria Kit

$56.00

Enjoy making our refreshing sangria at home. With our house-made macerate, garnishes, and a bottle of Rose. (Pitcher not included)

1/2 PIT Roja Sangria

$27.00

PIT Cava Sangria

$57.00

PIT Roja Sangria

$53.00

PIT Rosada Sangria

$57.00

BTL Amontillado Almacenista del Puerto

$45.00

BTL Amontillado Cruz del Mar

$26.00

BTL Amontillado La Casilla

$93.00

BTL El Cerro Oloroso

$93.00

BTL Fino El Aljibe

$73.00Out of stock

BTL Fino Maestro Sierra

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Fino Tio Pepe en Rama

$23.00

BTL Fino Tradicion

$65.00Out of stock
BTL Maestro Sierra Oloroso 15

BTL Maestro Sierra Oloroso 15

$65.00

Fortified - Palomino Fino-Sherry. From one of the most boutique sherry bodegas, all done by hand. Medium-bodied, with a surprising lightness and ease to it.

BTL Manzanilla Deliciosa

$13.00

BTL Manzanilla Miraflores

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Manzanilla Velo Flor

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Oloroso Tradicion VORS

$100.00Out of stock

BTL Palo Cortado Antique

$80.00

BTL Aninyo Blanc de Noirs

$47.00Out of stock

BTL Blanc de Blancs

$25.00Out of stock

BTL Castellroig Reserva Familiar

$66.00Out of stock

BTL Gramona Imperial Rsrv

$44.00

BTL Manel Raventos

$120.00
BTL Mestres Visol

BTL Mestres Visol

$36.00

Xarel ·lo, Macabeo, Parellada 2013. In the middle of Sant Sadurní, you’ll find this most traditional Cava house. Enjoy with every meal. Under NY state law, alcoholic beverages must include a purchase of a prepared food item excluding desserts.

BTL Milesime Juve Camps

$40.00Out of stock
BTL Raventos Cuvee Jose 2016

BTL Raventos Cuvee Jose 2016

$65.00

Sparkling - Conca Riu Anoia/Macabeo, Xarel·lo, Parellada. Our special edition to celebrate Jaleo’s 25th Anniversary. Simply delicious and versatile. Medium-bodied and refreshing.

BTL Raventos De Nit Rose

BTL Raventos De Nit Rose

$31.00

The most exciting sparkling rosé in the market. The name suggests it is better if you drink "at night", but we love it all day long. Delicate and elegant.

BTL Blanco de Hornillos

$24.00

BTL Atlantida

$50.00

BTL Raul Perez La del Vivo

$85.00
BTL Ganeta White 2019

BTL Ganeta White 2019

$27.00

White - Getariako Txakolina/ Hondarrabi Zuri. Traditional txakolina, Green Apple notes, crisp, vibrant with just a kiss of spritz.

BTL Quita Muradella Alanda

$53.00

BTL Albamar

$70.00

BTL Chan de Rosas

$52.00

BTL Leirana

$75.00

BTL Do Ferreiro Cepas Vellas

$115.00Out of stock

BTL Seleccion de Anada

$135.00Out of stock

BTL Eiras dos Mouros

$58.00

BTL Louro

$80.00

BTL Brezo

$45.00

BTL Los Bermejos

$70.00

BTL La Banda del Argilico

$65.00

BTL Mus Lias

$50.00Out of stock
BTL Belondrade y Lurton 2016

BTL Belondrade y Lurton 2016

$60.00

White - Rueda/Verdejo. Didier Belondrade was the first one in aging verdejo in barrel. This is a great wine for bigger white wine drinkers. Believe me it taste like Burgundy. Can even stand up to meaty dishes.

BTL Quinta Apolonia

$75.00

BTL L Heredia Gravonia

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Valenciso FB

$85.00Out of stock

BTL Remelluri Rsv

$90.00

BTL Palacio Remondo Placet

$111.00

BTL La Vynia del Noguer

$73.00

BTL Can Sumoi

$70.00

BTL Principia Mathematicas

$60.00

BTL Les Burgueres

$85.00

BTL Reto

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Cesar Florido Moscatel Dorado

$19.00
BTL Lustau East India

BTL Lustau East India

$39.00

Dessert - Palomino Fino-Pedro Ximénez. Raisins, walnuts and roasted coffee dominate this rich dessert wine. You need chocolate with this wine….heck, you need chocolate without this wine too.

BTL Amanda

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Ameztoi Rubentis

$30.00Out of stock
BTL Liquid Geography 2019

BTL Liquid Geography 2019

$23.00

Rose - Rioja/Garnacha. Delicious “Pink Water”. A collaboration with Ole&Obrigado to benefit our friends at World Central Kitchen. An uncomplicated and absolutely crushable rosé.

BTL Sherry Trio To Go

$90.00

BTL Copa Jerez To Go

$95.00
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.

Website

Location

500 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Jaleo - Chicago image
Jaleo - Chicago image
Jaleo - Chicago image

