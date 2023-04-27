Jalisco Mexican Food
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
No-frills strip-mall restaurant with quirky artwork, dishing out sizable enchiladas & tacos.
Location
525 East Campbell Street, Campbell, CA 95008
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Naschmarkt Restaurant - 384 east campbell ave
No Reviews
384 East Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurant
Wild Rose Eatery & Bar - 200 East Campbell Avenue
No Reviews
200 East Campbell Avenue Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Campbell
Uncle John's Pancake House - Winchester
4.5 • 4,621
2125 South Winchester Blvd Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurant