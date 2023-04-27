A map showing the location of Jalisco Mexican FoodView gallery

Jalisco Mexican Food

review star

No reviews yet

525 East Campbell Street

Campbell, CA 95008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Gen Mods

__________________

Breakfast

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$16.95

SUPER RANCHEROS

$16.95

CHILE VERDE & EGGS

$16.95

CHILE VERDE & EGGS SUPER

$19.95

STEAK & EGGS

$16.95

STEAK & EGGS SUPER

$19.95

PAPAS CON HUEVOS

$16.95

CHORIZO CON HUEVOS

$16.95

CHORIZO CON PAPAS

$16.95

CARNE ASADA CON HUEVOS

$16.95

Breakfast Burrito

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.99

Burrito

BURRITOS

$4.95

Super Burrito

SUPER BURRITO

$14.99

Chimichanga

CHIMICHANGA

$14.99

Tacos

TACOS

$4.95

Enchiladas

ENCHILADAS

$5.95

Pork Entree

CHILE VERDE

$14.99

CARNITAS

$14.99

Chile Colorado

CHILE COLORADO

$14.99

Chicken Entree

CHICKEN

$14.99

CHICKEN ASADA

$14.99

Chile Relleno

CHILE RELLENO

$8.99

BBQ Taquitos

BBQ TAQUITOS

$8.99

Nachos

NACHOS

$5.95

Quesadilla

QUESADILLA

$5.95

Tamales

TAMALES

$5.95

Tostada

TOSTADA

$4.95

Taco Salad

TACO SALAD

$9.95+

Steak Dinners

RANCHERO STEAK

$14.99+

CARNE ASADA STEAK

$14.99+

Deluxe Dinner

DELUXE DINNER

$23.99

Item Dinner

2 ITEM

$17.99+

3 ITEM DINNER

$23.99

Sides

BEANS

$4.50+

RICE

$4.50+

PAPAS

$5.75

GUACAMOLE

$3.25+

EXTRA EGG

$0.95

TORTILLAS

$1.95

BACON

$4.75

KIDS BEANS & CHEESE

$4.57

FLAN

$3.50

Drinks

NA Bev

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonaide

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Jarrito

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Horchata

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Sangria

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

Beer

Modelo

$5.50

Negro Modelo

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Craft Beer

$7.00

Wine

Red Wine

$5.50

White Wine

$5.50

Zinfandel

$5.50

1\2 Carafe

$9.50

Cocktails

House Marg

$10.00

Top Shelf Marg

$14.00

House Pitcher

$28.00

Top Shelf Pitcher

$38.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$24.00

Paloma

$10.00

Cantarito

$10.00

Colada Compuesta

$10.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.50

Pina Colada

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

No-frills strip-mall restaurant with quirky artwork, dishing out sizable enchiladas & tacos.

Location

525 East Campbell Street, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,351
415 E. Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Naschmarkt Restaurant - 384 east campbell ave
orange starNo Reviews
384 East Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Katie Blooms
orange starNo Reviews
369 East Campbell Avenue Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Flights Campbell
orange starNo Reviews
368 E Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Wild Rose Eatery & Bar - 200 East Campbell Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
200 East Campbell Avenue Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
One Fish Raw Bar
orange starNo Reviews
193 east campbell ave campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Campbell

Orchard City Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 7,474
1875 S Bascom Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Campbell
orange star4.3 • 7,024
139 E Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Uncle John's Pancake House - Winchester
orange star4.5 • 4,621
2125 South Winchester Blvd Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Brew City Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,528
651 W. Hamilton ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,351
415 E. Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
orange star4.2 • 1,212
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Campbell
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (215 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston